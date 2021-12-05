Everton vs Arsenal

Everton are at home for the second time in less than a week as they try to arrest their worst run of results since 1999 by beating much-improved Arsenal.

Manager Rafael Benitez is under mounting pressure just four months after assuming the Goodison Park hot-seat having overseen a sequence of six defeats in seven games that culminated in humiliation in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

If Leeds United don't lose at home to Brentford on Sunday, the Blues will start the day in 16th but, more alarmingly, an unlikely win for Norwich City at Tottenham would close the gap between Everton and the bottom three to just two points.

As a result, the Spaniard is not the only one facing stern criticism. Chants of “sack the board” were aimed at the Directors Box after the 4-1 derby defeat and owner Farhad Moshiri has been dressed down by supporters and local journalists alike for electing to send his only communication via TalkSport's Jim White.

Moshiri was in the United States in midweek but is expected to be in attendance at Goodison for the clash with the Gunners where an unknown number of fans will participate in a 27th-minute walk-out aimed at bringing awareness to the majority shareholder of their disaffection with the way the club is being run.

On the pitch, Benitez will still not be able to welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who probably won't be available until Boxing Day at the earliest and his deputy, Salomon Rondon, is rated doubtful after tweaking a hamstring in the second half against Liverpool.

Defender Yerry Mina, another much-missed presence in central defence, has an outside chance of playing some part but is unlikely to be risked but with the benefit of another few days' training with the first-team, André Gomes could see action this time around.

Regardless of Rondon's injury, the biggest question among fans has been around whether Benitez will address the porousness of his midfield by deviating from the 4-4-2 system he has been doggedly trying to stick with so far this season.

Having just two central midfielders left the Toffees wide open against the Reds in midweek and there is a danger that a mid-section of just Abdoulaye Doucouré and Allan could leave them vulnerable to Arsenal's passing game.

A 4-3-3 with either Gomes or Fabian Delph in the middle and Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Richarlison up front would be one option but it's more likely that the manager will err on the side of his preferred formation and experience in the form of Cenk Tosun alongside Richarlison if he doesn't partner Gray with the Brazilian.

However Benitez lines up his side, the work done on the training ground at Finch Farm has to have been focused on tightening up the midfield and making Everton much harder to play through than has been the case recently, with the exception of the goalless draw against Tottenham.

That match against the other North London side should have been the platform from which Benitez could figure how to get his side to be more productive in attack but they were still too open at Manchester City and Brentford before being torn to shreds by Liverpool.

Arsenal, who began the season slowly but, after being hammered 5-0 by Manchester City in late August, went on a nine-match unbeaten run that included seven wins before they lost heavily at Arsenal a fortnight ago.

They got back to winning ways against Newcastle before losing in an entertaining game at Old Trafford on Wednesday but with Arteta's methods now starting to pay off, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in goalscoring form and Bukayo Saka growing into a routinely influential attacking presence, Arsenal will pose a significant threat.

Arteta has Sead Kolasinac ruled out with an ankle injury and goalkeeper Bernd Leno is rated as doubtful with a hip complaint but Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith Rowe will undergo late fitness tests to see whether they can feature.

With, hopefully, a bear-pit like atmosphere under the lights and a determination on the part of the players to start putting things right, Everton can replicate what happened in this fixture almost five years ago under Ronald Koeman.

That night, the Toffees ended a run of just one win in 11 games, the same record as the one they will take into Monday night, with a stirring 2-1 win. With the team badly needing points to put some distance between them and the relegation zone, a win like that would serve as a massive shot in the arm.

Kick-off: 8pm, Monday 6 December, 2021

Referee: MIke Dean

VAR: Stuart Atwell

Last Time: Everton 2 - 1 Arsenal

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison, Tosun

