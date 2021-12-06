Everton U23s are also playing Arsenal tonight

Monday, 6 December, 2021



The U23s game in Southport is the first part of a double-header tonight against The Gunners.

This game kicks off an hour before the big one at Goodison Park, and is unlikely to garner even its normally low level of interest with the importance of the outcome and the promise of a 27th-minute fan protest at Goodison Park.

Nevertheless, we'll try to keep track of this game too; kick-off is at 7 pm GMT. That means no online streaming or live video of this game will be available.

