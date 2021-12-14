CEO meets with coalition of supporters groups

On Monday, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton CEO, and other club officials met with representatives of the Everton Stakeholder Steering Group (ESSG) to discuss proposals for fan representation on the Board of Directors.

In the wake of a series of events impacting governance at the top level of football in the UK, Everton supporters groups affiliated with the club had come together over the past 6 months to develop proposals for greater fan involvement in the club, by having one or more Fan Directors as elected representatives sitting on the club's Board of Directors, who will be:

Full members of the Board, who will attend all Board meetings with no restrictions and with equal voting rights to other Board members;

Directly accountable to and elected by Everton supporters; and

Suitably qualified and possess the experience and competencies necessary to effectively operate at Board level."

This would be underpinned by the creation of a Fan Advisory Board representing the diversity of the fanbase and to ensure that the interests of Everton fans are considered in strategic decision making.

The Executive Summary of the ESSG proposals concludes:

“The overwhelming feedback from Evertonians is the need to ensure that their views are listened to, understood and can be represented at the highest levels of Everton Football Club.

“We believe the recommendation for Fan Directors at Board Level, underpinned by a Fan Advisory Board representing the diversity of the fanbase provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enable this.

“We call on Everton Football Club to quickly accept our recommendation.”

