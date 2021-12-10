New coalition of Everton Fans to meet with the Club

Friday, 10 December, 2021



A group calling itself ESSG and claiming to be a coalition of Everton fan groups on Twitter, has prepared a document about fan involvement following on from the government's Fan-Led Review of Football Governance.

On the back of the fan-led review of football governance, the ESSG have been working on a document for the past 6 months to take present to the Blues' internal management. ESSG is now due to meet with the club after having submitted the document describing what the future could look like with regard to fan engagement.

That document has been handed to Everton and a meeting arranged for representatives to meet with the club to discuss what is being outlined by the supporters' coalition.

Quotes or other material sourced from Liverpool Echo

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads