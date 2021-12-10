Seasons2021-22Everton News
New coalition of Everton Fans to meet with the Club
A group calling itself ESSG and claiming to be a coalition of Everton fan groups on Twitter, has prepared a document about fan involvement following on from the government's Fan-Led Review of Football Governance.
On the back of the fan-led review of football governance, the ESSG have been working on a document for the past 6 months to take present to the Blues' internal management. ESSG is now due to meet with the club after having submitted the document describing what the future could look like with regard to fan engagement.
That document has been handed to Everton and a meeting arranged for representatives to meet with the club to discuss what is being outlined by the supporters' coalition.
2 Posted 10/12/2021 at 12:44:07
This needs to be coordinated and centralised.
What we don't need is multiple fronts and protest groups. It needs to be unified or it will get lost in the noise and ignored.
Otherwise, we're going down the route of Monty Python. The People's Front of Judea arguing with the Judean People's Front. As the Romans (owners / board) standby and watch them divide themselves on the approach.
That would be so Everton. As my younger, more pragmatic Evertonian brother would say, only Evertonians can argue with each other about the one thing we all agree on!!
3 Posted 10/12/2021 at 13:00:42
[BRZ]
1 Posted 10/12/2021 at 12:03:25
Anybody any idea who and what makes up the ESSG?
If it is a group of small shareholders, then they possibly carry more gravitas than the loose alliance of the 27-27 movement.
Even if not, that they have also worked for 6 months compiling a paper linked to the government's fan-led review which they now intend to present to the club for the way forward in the hierarchy's interaction with fans, is also impressive.
That the club has agreed to meet with them shows that if approached in an acceptable manner the club will listen to the fans.
Like others, I am interested to know if this is part of the 27-27 movement, or are they independent of each other?
EDIT: just seen that while I was writing the Esk clarified who he believes ESSG is and that no, they are independent of the 27-27 movement.
Whoever they are, they currently have the jump on 27-27.