Digne missing again as Everton prepare for Chelsea test

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021







Digne missed the games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace amid reports he had had a verbal disagreement on the training ground with the manager and he was deputised by Ben Godfrey in both games.

He will miss tomorrow's trip to Chelsea as well now but Benitez said that the full-back had complained of feeling ill.

The Spaniard has a number of selection problems for what is a daunting fixture against the title-chasing Londoners, with Richarlison and Andros Townsend ruled out with injuries sustained at Selhurst Park on Sunday and skipper Seamus Coleman facing a battle to be fit despite bone bruising and soft-tissue swelling in his foot.

Benitez is hopeful of soon bringing Dominic Calvert-Lewin back into the fold but he is remaining cautious given how the striker suffered a relapse in his recovery in October.

