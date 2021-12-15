Seasons2021-22Everton News

Digne missing again as Everton prepare for Chelsea test

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 22comments  |  Jump to last

Everton will be without Lucas Digne for a third successive match but this time Rafael Benitez is citing illness as the reason for the Frenchman's absence.

Digne missed the games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace amid reports he had had a verbal disagreement on the training ground with the manager and he was deputised by Ben Godfrey in both games.

He will miss tomorrow's trip to Chelsea as well now but Benitez said that the full-back had complained of feeling ill.

The Spaniard has a number of selection problems for what is a daunting fixture against the title-chasing Londoners, with Richarlison and Andros Townsend ruled out with injuries sustained at Selhurst Park on Sunday and skipper Seamus Coleman facing a battle to be fit despite bone bruising and soft-tissue swelling in his foot.

Benitez is hopeful of soon bringing Dominic Calvert-Lewin back into the fold but he is remaining cautious given how the striker suffered a relapse in his recovery in October.  

Reader Comments (22)

Si Pulford
2 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:33:31
Need a covid outbreak at the training ground. Over to you Fabian Delph.
Christy Ring
3 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:34:44
Listening to Benitez when asked about Digne, he was in the match 11 yesterday, but Digne said he was ill today and would miss the game. I hope he's genuinely sick, if not he let himself and the club down, but Benitez body language didn't look good in my opinion.
John Zapa
4 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:36:58
Feeling ill or ill Feeling?
Kieran Kinsella
5 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:37:01
Christy

I thought that too. The fact he said “he said he is sick” as opposed to just “he is sick” implies Rafa is skeptical

Barry Hesketh
6 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:38:13
SI @1
Apparently, Leicester City and Spurs had requested a postponement of their game tomorrow, but the Premier League have become reluctant to cancel any more games in the busy schedule, so it looks as if many clubs will have to play on over the hectic schedule regardless of the impact of covid on their squads.
Dennis Stevens
7 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:43:40
Well, our squad is already decimated so perhaps we need covid to decimate the squads of our imminent opponents, just to give us a bit more of a chance!
Rob Halligan
8 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:50:26
Barry, just reading about the Leicester v Spurs game on the BBC website. Brendan Rodgers states leicester have nine players missing due to injury and covid, but he doesn’t actually state how many’s missing due to injury and how many’s missing due to COVID? Reading between the lines, it seems as though the majority are missing due to injury, though I could be wrong, as he says players are getting injured because he is unable to rotate his squad. Well guess what Brendan…………TOUGH SHIT!!
Tom Harvey
9 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:53:54
If the media is to be believed Digne will be playing in front of the Shed end in two weeks time anyway, his heart is not in it, I'm with Benitez on this one.
Brian Harrison
10 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:55:42
Dennis 7

Someone asked the question as to why none of our players have covid, to which someone replied because they don't have the technical ability to pass it to one another. Seriously, I think Dean Smith had a good point when he said he asked the Premier League how many players have to be effected with Covid before a game can be called off, and the Premier league never got back to him. Yet they allowed Man Utd to call off their game with Brentford without stating how many players had covid.

Rob Halligan
11 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:04:55
Just to clarify my earlier post. If leicesters missing players are all injured, then obviously it’s tough shit, but if a large majority are out due to COVID then that’s entirely different and of course, the game should probably have been called off.
Rob Halligan
12 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:16:23
Burnley v Watford game due tonight, has been called off due to COVID outbreak in Watford squad. This has only just been called off, or announced anyway, within the last few minutes. Nothing wrong with calling the game off, but surely Watford must have known of this outbreak before now, which is just over two hours to kick off. Watford fans would have well been on the way upto Burnley, so will have to turn round and head back south. Is this another case of “Stuff the fans”?
Barry Hesketh
13 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:21:17
Rob @12
I think Spurs were trying to keep their European dreams alive as they apparently wanted to play their outstanding fixture tomorrow, instead of playing Leicester City. Like you said if the squads are hit significantly by Covid the games should be postponed.

That's Burnley with two games in hand of us by the time we play at Goodison on Sunday, points in the bag are important, but if Burnley is stronger when the rearranged games come round they may have more chance of winning points than they do right now.

Pat Kelly
14 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:26:56
So can players declare themselves sick now ? Have we no medical staff left ? Digne is probably just as sick as the rest of us with the deteriorating position under Benitez. I expect he'll be gone soon. Who ? you might ask. Both.
Ajay Gopal
15 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:27:16
I am trying to understand the point that Rafa was trying to make in the press conference with “we used 16 players in the league last season”. He mentioned that 3 or 4 times during his presser. Can anyone throw light on that for me please? What was his point? (Serious question).
Si Pulford
16 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:37:28
Barry, and Rob:

Rodger’s is clear that most aren’t covid infected but he argues they are ‘covid related’ because they are having to play the same players due to lack of squad depth nod them players are picking up injuries.

Look at city last night. Sterling, Gundogan, Ake and more on the bench having already bought Mahrez, Stones etc into the 11 from the weekend. Meanwhile most teams are patching up and making do with broken players. Then they wonder why some clubs don’t want five substitutions. Because they don’t have three-never mind five decent subs!

Meanwhile City last season and Utd this season can cancel games as they wish.

The top two/three teams will pull away even more over the next few seasons. The system is set up for the rest to fail.

Barry Hesketh
17 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:41:15
Ajay @15
It's blatantly not true, unless it's the number of players used in the first half of the season, but I doubt that to be the case either.


Everton Premier League Appearances 2020-21

Gylfi Sigurðsson 36
Michael Keane 35
Richarlison 34
Dominic Calvert-Lewin 33
Jordan Pickford 31
Ben Godfrey 31
Lucas Digne 30
Alex Iwobi 30
Abdoulaye Doucouré 29
Mason Holgate 28
André Gomes 28
Séamus Coleman 25
Tom Davies 25
Allan 24
Yerry Mina 24
James Rodríguez 23
Bernard 12
Joshua King 11
Fabian Delph 8
Robin Olsen 7
Cenk Tosun 5
Jonjoe Kenny 4
Anthony Gordon 3
Niels Nkounkou 2
Moise Kean 2
João Virgínia 1
Theo Walcott 1
Jean-Philippe Gbamin 1
Nathan Broadhead 1

Phil Gardner
18 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:44:02
This football club has an injury crisis right now. This club needs its players to stand up and fight for the cause. If Digne will not bust a gut to help his club who pay him handsomely, I personally want him gone…the sooner the better. Back Benitez, disagreements or otherwise…stand up and show some character or just f**k off…now.
Dennis Stevens
19 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:45:35
16 players, Ajay? 16 players reached double figures for League appearances, but another 6 made starts & a further 7 made sub appearances. So, 29 in total.
John Raftery
20 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:51:22
Ajay (15) I heard him saying that. I assume he was saying we were relying on a core squad of 16 players last season.

They were ….
Pickford
Olsen
Coleman
Keane
Mina
Holgate
Godfrey
Digne
Allan
Doucouré
Davies
Gomes
Sigurdsson
James
Calvert-Lewin
Richarlison

He added that some of them were injured for 30 to 40% of games. I think they would include James, Allan, Mina, and probably one or two others. Calvert-Lewin played 85% of games but has missed most of this season. I think what he was alluding to was that he has inherited a small squad with quite a few players injury prone or overloaded with too many games over a prolonged period, Richarlison being an obvious case in point.

He has added three outfield players plus two keepers. Against that we have lost Olsen, James and Sigurdsson and with so many players picking up new injuries the squad is even thinner than it was last season.

Barry Hesketh
21 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:53:30
I think John above has it right, Benitez means that at any given time in the season, the squad available to play was circa 16 in number.

"Last year the squad was around 16 players during the whole season, that means you have a lot of players that are not available and a lot of them were injury prone, they were losing between 30 and 40 per cent of the games because they were injured," he said.

John Raftery
22 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:54:13
I missed Iwobi. Can’t think why!
Barry Hesketh
23 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:55:19
John @22
Because he was almost an ever-present member of the team, 30 appearances not to be sniffed at!

