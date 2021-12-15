Seasons2021-22Everton News
Digne missing again as Everton prepare for Chelsea test
Digne missed the games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace amid reports he had had a verbal disagreement on the training ground with the manager and he was deputised by Ben Godfrey in both games.
He will miss tomorrow's trip to Chelsea as well now but Benitez said that the full-back had complained of feeling ill.
The Spaniard has a number of selection problems for what is a daunting fixture against the title-chasing Londoners, with Richarlison and Andros Townsend ruled out with injuries sustained at Selhurst Park on Sunday and skipper Seamus Coleman facing a battle to be fit despite bone bruising and soft-tissue swelling in his foot.
Benitez is hopeful of soon bringing Dominic Calvert-Lewin back into the fold but he is remaining cautious given how the striker suffered a relapse in his recovery in October.
Reader Comments (22)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
3 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:34:44
4 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:36:58
5 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:37:01
I thought that too. The fact he said “he said he is sick” as opposed to just “he is sick” implies Rafa is skeptical
6 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:38:13
Apparently, Leicester City and Spurs had requested a postponement of their game tomorrow, but the Premier League have become reluctant to cancel any more games in the busy schedule, so it looks as if many clubs will have to play on over the hectic schedule regardless of the impact of covid on their squads.
7 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:43:40
8 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:50:26
9 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:53:54
10 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:55:42
Someone asked the question as to why none of our players have covid, to which someone replied because they don't have the technical ability to pass it to one another. Seriously, I think Dean Smith had a good point when he said he asked the Premier League how many players have to be effected with Covid before a game can be called off, and the Premier league never got back to him. Yet they allowed Man Utd to call off their game with Brentford without stating how many players had covid.
11 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:04:55
12 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:16:23
13 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:21:17
I think Spurs were trying to keep their European dreams alive as they apparently wanted to play their outstanding fixture tomorrow, instead of playing Leicester City. Like you said if the squads are hit significantly by Covid the games should be postponed.
That's Burnley with two games in hand of us by the time we play at Goodison on Sunday, points in the bag are important, but if Burnley is stronger when the rearranged games come round they may have more chance of winning points than they do right now.
14 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:26:56
15 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:27:16
16 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:37:28
Rodger’s is clear that most aren’t covid infected but he argues they are ‘covid related’ because they are having to play the same players due to lack of squad depth nod them players are picking up injuries.
Look at city last night. Sterling, Gundogan, Ake and more on the bench having already bought Mahrez, Stones etc into the 11 from the weekend. Meanwhile most teams are patching up and making do with broken players. Then they wonder why some clubs don’t want five substitutions. Because they don’t have three-never mind five decent subs!
Meanwhile City last season and Utd this season can cancel games as they wish.
The top two/three teams will pull away even more over the next few seasons. The system is set up for the rest to fail.
17 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:41:15
It's blatantly not true, unless it's the number of players used in the first half of the season, but I doubt that to be the case either.
Everton Premier League Appearances 2020-21
Gylfi Sigurðsson 36
Michael Keane 35
Richarlison 34
Dominic Calvert-Lewin 33
Jordan Pickford 31
Ben Godfrey 31
Lucas Digne 30
Alex Iwobi 30
Abdoulaye Doucouré 29
Mason Holgate 28
André Gomes 28
Séamus Coleman 25
Tom Davies 25
Allan 24
Yerry Mina 24
James Rodríguez 23
Bernard 12
Joshua King 11
Fabian Delph 8
Robin Olsen 7
Cenk Tosun 5
Jonjoe Kenny 4
Anthony Gordon 3
Niels Nkounkou 2
Moise Kean 2
João Virgínia 1
Theo Walcott 1
Jean-Philippe Gbamin 1
Nathan Broadhead 1
18 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:44:02
19 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:45:35
20 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:51:22
They were ….
Pickford
Olsen
Coleman
Keane
Mina
Holgate
Godfrey
Digne
Allan
Doucouré
Davies
Gomes
Sigurdsson
James
Calvert-Lewin
Richarlison
He added that some of them were injured for 30 to 40% of games. I think they would include James, Allan, Mina, and probably one or two others. Calvert-Lewin played 85% of games but has missed most of this season. I think what he was alluding to was that he has inherited a small squad with quite a few players injury prone or overloaded with too many games over a prolonged period, Richarlison being an obvious case in point.
He has added three outfield players plus two keepers. Against that we have lost Olsen, James and Sigurdsson and with so many players picking up new injuries the squad is even thinner than it was last season.
21 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:53:30
"Last year the squad was around 16 players during the whole season, that means you have a lot of players that are not available and a lot of them were injury prone, they were losing between 30 and 40 per cent of the games because they were injured," he said.
22 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:54:13
23 Posted 15/12/2021 at 17:55:19
Because he was almost an ever-present member of the team, 30 appearances not to be sniffed at!
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
2 Posted 15/12/2021 at 16:33:31