Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton suspend sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies
Everton have suspended their sponsorship arrangements with three of their key sponsors in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The club have joined the international community in either cutting ties or halting their relationships with firms based in Russia in halting all commercial deals with USM Holdings, MegaFon and Yota.
USM Holdings, the conglomerate that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri chairs and in which Uzbek-born oligarch Alisher Usmanov owns a 49% stake, sponsors the club's Finch Farm training complex and has purchased first option on the naming rights for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
MegaFon are a key matchday sponsor at Goodison Park and, along with Yota, sponsor Everton Women.
Work to remove signage featuring the logos of USM-affiliated companies from Goodison Park will begin today while Megafon will be removed from the Women's team jerseys.
Usmanov was included yesterday on a list of Russian oligarchs who are being sanctioned by the European Union and, while the United Kingdom has not yet followed suit, the Government is under pressure from some MPs to take the same measures against the likes of the billionaire and Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.
A statement from Everton read:
Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine.
This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.
The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so.
The Club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.
I see someone asked 'why did it take so long to come to this decision'?, for the simple reason that Putin only invaded Ukraine less than a week ago, and Usmanov was only sanctioned by the EU on Monday.
This scandalous behaviour by Russia brings into focus the question of where the money is coming from to fund the Premier league and its collection of millionaire footballers.
The decision has cost Everton FC around £500k according to Alan Myers, I doubt any monies has been returned to the sponsor at this point, but it probably means that any further revenue from this source will not be forthcoming for as long as the suspension is in place.
From a moral viewpoint, and outside of Everton, it should be accompanied by the UK government imposing a coherent and integrated range of sanctions against any organisations or individuals (A) currently associated with Russia, and/or (B) associated with Russia after the 2014 invasion of Crimea, given that the occurrence of the latter is linked inextricably with the current situation.
Otherwise, sanctions are likely to be window dressing and reflect reactive faux outrage, failing to recognise the vital importance of proactive measures which might have prevented the current invasion, and which are essential for preventing future occurrences, thereby paving a way towards longer-term resolution of the issues surrounding Ukraine.
Usmanov makes money from lending us the money as well as from supplying the steel etc
Today’s announcement is the right thing to do, I can just see us at Goodison for a long time still.
If they haven't, they would come up with the excuse " We didn't want to go Russian into things " :-)
I suspect it was limited to the naming rights.
Much more worrying is that we're looking likely to go down this season. I'm sure that will be the bigger threat to the project.
Derek, one of your worst howlers!
I think there's not much point in speculating about the stadium financing right now. Even Usmanov and Moshiri themselves probably don't know the answers because they'll be determined by what happens in Ukraine and Moscow in the next weeks and months. They have no more control over the situation than we do.
Don't worry we can offset that 500k with other Russian money as CSKA Moscow are reportedly paying 75% of Gbamin's wages of 50,000 a week for three months which equates to 585K.
If you’re seriously upset about these puns, I’d have to say Crimean River mate!
things it’s not THAT important.
Mike, (#19) with regard to your comment ‘ They (Usmanov & Moshiri) have no more control over the situation than we do.’ I’m not sure that’s the case. Putin and the various oligarchs are connected. The reason Usmanov became a billionaire is that Putin turned a blind eye, or more likely, approved, his inheritance of masses of former Russian State wealth. These oligarchs are part of a large club where they all look after each other backs. Like the oligarchs, Putin has made millions (maybe billions) out of Russia, it just so happened Putin got to play dictator. These guys will all be connected and no doubt have some influence over Putin. They have the ability to tell Putin to stop being a fucking nutter and protect their own and their families lifestyles and lives, along with us mere mortals. So I think they do have some potential control over Putin, at least let’s hope so, for all our sakes.
Pretty sure some of Usmanovs money as we speak, will have found it’s way to Moshiri.
As soon as Roman handed his ownership to the supporters trust, you can bet Usmanov had something in place for his friend Moshiri.
Give it a few more weeks and the impact of the rich Russian money men, seeing the rubble drop quicker than a Salah dive, and the ordinary Russian people hit poverty, will see this awful terror come to an end.
The Russian mafia will not take losing money lightly, horses head and Oswald spring to mind.
USM is not an organisation that would supply either structural or reinforcing steel to the contractors building the stadium, so that’s one thing less to worry about.
Usmanov is not a part of that inner circle, and would be unlikely to have any influence.
The bank that owns CSKA is on the sanctions list meaning West Ham can't pay the next installment on Vlasic. I wonder of the terms of the payments to Gbamin were based on Rubles or pounds? If the later he is suddenly much more expensive. I did wonder of he'd be sent packing but with the flights allowed to land between the two countries I guess he'd have to drive
He is not wanting any of the £1.5 billion loan paid back, so effectively writing it off.
Since 2003 when he took over, they have won over 20 trophies. Meanwhile at Goodison Park.
I suppose we may get some complimentary Blood Brother's tickets from Bill.
Living on the never never.
Kristian, yep, and she's a legend in her own right as an Olympics coach. Putin is crazy about Olympic glory.
[BRZ]
Each episode 45 minutes long. Viewers outside of the UK will probably need a VPN to watch it.
It takes you from his humble impoverished beginnings, to his early days in the KGB. First getting politically involved with the St Petersburg mayor, before moving to Moscow and REALLY moving into powerful spheres.
A fascinating watch with lots of on-camera stories from people who were 'in the room'. Such as his PR men who, after Yeltsin nominated Putin as his successor to be President, had a blank canvas to work with, so anonymous was Putin.
Footage of the oligarchs is revealing. Yes, there was collusion. They could keep their ill-gotten gains if they supported and aligned themselves to Putin's government.
The richest and most powerful of them all, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, openly challenged Putin about corruption in his government. He was made an example of and put away for 10 years. As a result, the other 'lesser' oligarchs learnt very quickly not to cross Putin.
In other words, it is not the oligarchs controlling Putin. It is Putin who holds the dog whistle and choker.
It is the same with political opponents. It is well into double figures the oligarchs and critics - politicians, journalists, human rights activists - who have died violently or mysteriously having crossed Putin.
I've read in recent days that Putin is 'mad'. I don't think he is clinically mad.
He is, I believe, a super-narcissist. A megalomaniac. A hard, cold, calculating dictator who, like most dictators, keeps himself in power through a reign of terror over his opponents. Be it the oligarchs or political opponents, or even the people. He is murderously revengeful.
There is a certain 'rationale' as to why he has moved in on Ukraine, even though for many that rationale neither justifies nor legitimizes his invasion.
That Ukraine has held out for nearly a week already, given Russia's military might, is remarkable.
But this man is ruthless. In the last 24 hours we have seen a considerable escalation in the bombardment of civilian areas, contrary to all his claims about only targeting military installations.
The encirclement, the laying to siege of cities, starving them to the point of death, is a game play from Putin's military interventions in Chechen and Syria.
This, I believe, is about to get very bloody.
I'm not sure it even matters once you've signed up for criminal conspiracy. You don't really get an escape clause from relationships like that.
And just for humour, let's not rule out that this is just an episode of syphilitic rage.
Either way from a footballing perspective I think it's bad news for Chelsea. One prospective owner, Swiss guy, only has a net worth of 4.5 billion versus the 3 billion sale price. He is talking of forming a consortium of billionaire owners. That didn't work well at QPR. Too many type A personalities jostling for control. Similar issues at Arsenal when you had Usmanov and various other part owners. But if Chelsea and other clubs start looking for "clean" investment then I think the days of super rich owners with open pockets are over.
[BRZ]
I'm guessing you don't fully grasp what constitutes a straw man argument.
