Everton suspend sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022







Everton have suspended their sponsorship arrangements with three of their key sponsors in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The club have joined the international community in either cutting ties or halting their relationships with firms based in Russia in halting all commercial deals with USM Holdings, MegaFon and Yota.

USM Holdings, the conglomerate that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri chairs and in which Uzbek-born oligarch Alisher Usmanov owns a 49% stake, sponsors the club's Finch Farm training complex and has purchased first option on the naming rights for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

MegaFon are a key matchday sponsor at Goodison Park and, along with Yota, sponsor Everton Women.

Work to remove signage featuring the logos of USM-affiliated companies from Goodison Park will begin today while Megafon will be removed from the Women's team jerseys.

Usmanov was included yesterday on a list of Russian oligarchs who are being sanctioned by the European Union and, while the United Kingdom has not yet followed suit, the Government is under pressure from some MPs to take the same measures against the likes of the billionaire and Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.

A statement from Everton read:

Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine. This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided. The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so. The Club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.

