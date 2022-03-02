Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton suspend sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 54comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have suspended their sponsorship arrangements with three of their key sponsors in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The club have joined the international community in either cutting ties or halting their relationships with firms based in Russia in halting all commercial deals with USM Holdings, MegaFon and Yota.

USM Holdings, the conglomerate that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri chairs and in which Uzbek-born oligarch Alisher Usmanov owns a 49% stake, sponsors the club's Finch Farm training complex and has purchased first option on the naming rights for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

MegaFon are a key matchday sponsor at Goodison Park and, along with Yota, sponsor Everton Women.

Work to remove signage featuring the logos of USM-affiliated companies from Goodison Park will begin today while Megafon will be removed from the Women's team jerseys.

Usmanov was included yesterday on a list of Russian oligarchs who are being sanctioned by the European Union and, while the United Kingdom has not yet followed suit, the Government is under pressure from some MPs to take the same measures against the likes of the billionaire and Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.

A statement from Everton read:

Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine.

This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.

The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so.

The Club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.

 

John Chambers
1 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:34:24
Good
Paul O'Neill
2 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:37:20
I know it seems insignificant given the wider picture, but I do wonder how this will affect the club and, crucially, the stadium build, given USM’s naming rights deal? The club need to come up with a plan B.
Danny Broderick
3 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:38:33
The club statement was spot on. To give the club some credit, they always seem to find the right words and actions in situations like this. I just wish our decision making was as good regarding on field matters!
Kunal Desai
4 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:40:46
It's the right decision and agree with Danny Broderick, clinical decision making on footballing matters wouldn't go a miss.
Barry Hesketh
5 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:47:25
In reality it was the only sensible decision the club could have made, if the club hadn't have made this decision, every press conference, every player interview would have been asked what is your club doing about its ties with Russian companies, and it would have become a circus surrounding every match day. As othes have said this gives everybody some breathing space and they can carefully consider how the club should move forward in the future.

I see someone asked 'why did it take so long to come to this decision'?, for the simple reason that Putin only invaded Ukraine less than a week ago, and Usmanov was only sanctioned by the EU on Monday.

Brian Murray
6 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:51:01
Everton and sponsorship and marketing never been our strong point so whoever we deal with to take the baton let’s hope it’s a decent money earner for us. Years of make do and mend from that imbecile in the stands has taught us that.
Jay Harris
7 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:52:15
Absolutely correct decision although the operative word is "suspend" rather than "Terminate".

This scandalous behaviour by Russia brings into focus the question of where the money is coming from to fund the Premier league and its collection of millionaire footballers.

Tony Everan
8 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:53:23
Well done to the club for announcing this . We are on national TV tomorrow and this had to be done today. Next, we will need some reassurances and information from Mr Moshiri about the BMD project and our future in general.
Jerome Shields
9 Posted 02/03/2022 at 14:54:48
Good. A attempt to preempt should sanctions be imposed.
Tom Cannon
10 Posted 02/03/2022 at 15:13:51
Can you try not to refer to Mr Moshiri as Everton’s owner. He is the “majority shareholder” and until he buys out the 100s of smaller shareholders like me and my family, which he shows no sign of doing, that will remain the case. His decision to abandon AGMs despite holding around 95% of the shares illustrates something about the person and the Board and their concerns about the Shareholder voice.
Brent Stephens
11 Posted 02/03/2022 at 15:25:49
Have we suspended taking the income as well as suspended the advertising / logos?
Barry Hesketh
12 Posted 02/03/2022 at 15:45:01
Brent @11
The decision has cost Everton FC around £500k according to Alan Myers, I doubt any monies has been returned to the sponsor at this point, but it probably means that any further revenue from this source will not be forthcoming for as long as the suspension is in place.
Stan Schofield
13 Posted 02/03/2022 at 15:47:08
A very sensible decision from a PR viewpoint.

From a moral viewpoint, and outside of Everton, it should be accompanied by the UK government imposing a coherent and integrated range of sanctions against any organisations or individuals (A) currently associated with Russia, and/or (B) associated with Russia after the 2014 invasion of Crimea, given that the occurrence of the latter is linked inextricably with the current situation.

Otherwise, sanctions are likely to be window dressing and reflect reactive faux outrage, failing to recognise the vital importance of proactive measures which might have prevented the current invasion, and which are essential for preventing future occurrences, thereby paving a way towards longer-term resolution of the issues surrounding Ukraine.

Alec Gaston
14 Posted 02/03/2022 at 15:47:15
Does anyone know if the plan was for Moshiri to borrow the money for the stadium from Usmanov and then out of that buy the steel from Usmanov - there can be no other reason for a multi- billionaire to be so involved with the club?
Usmanov makes money from lending us the money as well as from supplying the steel etc

Today’s announcement is the right thing to do, I can just see us at Goodison for a long time still.

Derek Knox
15 Posted 02/03/2022 at 15:48:39
Brent @ 11 " Have we suspended taking the income as well as suspended the advertising / logos? "

If they haven't, they would come up with the excuse " We didn't want to go Russian into things " :-)

Harry Wallace
16 Posted 02/03/2022 at 15:51:24
I think the club needs to come out, reassure stadium funding is in place, who is providing finance and talk about sponsorship alternatives. At the moment we don’t know anything about your stadium funding and it worries me greatly. If it was Russian based then we’re in a mess like our on field team currently is
Danny Baily
17 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:02:56
It would be good to see the contribution of USM to the stadium and how it might be affected by us cutting ties.

I suspect it was limited to the naming rights.

Much more worrying is that we're looking likely to go down this season. I'm sure that will be the bigger threat to the project.

Brent Stephens
18 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:19:01
Cheers Barry #12.

Derek, one of your worst howlers!

Mike Gaynes
19 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:22:16
As always, proud to be an Evertonian. Well done to the club.

I think there's not much point in speculating about the stadium financing right now. Even Usmanov and Moshiri themselves probably don't know the answers because they'll be determined by what happens in Ukraine and Moscow in the next weeks and months. They have no more control over the situation than we do.

Mike Gaynes
20 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:25:57
DK, please, we're trying to be serious here. Ukraine keep on punning like that.
Kieran Kinsella
21 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:26:12
Barry

Don't worry we can offset that 500k with other Russian money as CSKA Moscow are reportedly paying 75% of Gbamin's wages of 50,000 a week for three months which equates to 585K.

James Gardner
22 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:42:31
Mike @20.

If you’re seriously upset about these puns, I’d have to say Crimean River mate!

Andy Walker
23 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:47:29
Well done Everton. It will probably hurt us, but in the greater scheme of
things it’s not THAT important.

Mike, (#19) with regard to your comment ‘ They (Usmanov & Moshiri) have no more control over the situation than we do.’ I’m not sure that’s the case. Putin and the various oligarchs are connected. The reason Usmanov became a billionaire is that Putin turned a blind eye, or more likely, approved, his inheritance of masses of former Russian State wealth. These oligarchs are part of a large club where they all look after each other backs. Like the oligarchs, Putin has made millions (maybe billions) out of Russia, it just so happened Putin got to play dictator. These guys will all be connected and no doubt have some influence over Putin. They have the ability to tell Putin to stop being a fucking nutter and protect their own and their families lifestyles and lives, along with us mere mortals. So I think they do have some potential control over Putin, at least let’s hope so, for all our sakes.

Tony Everan
24 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:48:39
Mike, Derek, James , Consider yourselves reported to the Joke Crimes Tribunal.
Dale Self
25 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:50:04
Please, aren't the events of the day pun-ishment enough?
Mike Gaynes
26 Posted 02/03/2022 at 16:55:28
Tony #24, VAR says we have committed no foul. Play on.
Jerome Shields
27 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:06:25
Ask for the Stadium as long as the Contractors keep working.
Neil Copeland
28 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:07:09
Tony #24, that’s Putin it a bit strong mate
Dale Self
29 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:11:20
Kyiv me a break! Donetsk for any favors if you crack a joke like that.
Brian Wilkinson
30 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:20:03
The stadium as far as I am aware has not been impacted, apart from the naming rights, sponsorship, the build itself was coming from the private sector.

Pretty sure some of Usmanovs money as we speak, will have found it’s way to Moshiri.

As soon as Roman handed his ownership to the supporters trust, you can bet Usmanov had something in place for his friend Moshiri.

Give it a few more weeks and the impact of the rich Russian money men, seeing the rubble drop quicker than a Salah dive, and the ordinary Russian people hit poverty, will see this awful terror come to an end.

The Russian mafia will not take losing money lightly, horses head and Oswald spring to mind.

Ian Pilkington
31 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:24:12
Alan@14
USM is not an organisation that would supply either structural or reinforcing steel to the contractors building the stadium, so that’s one thing less to worry about.
Mike Gaynes
32 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:24:37
Andy #23, we'd all like to think that, but realistically it's simply not the case. As I posted on another thread, Putin's inner circle is made up of close, often lifelong friends -- people he played hockey and judo with as kids, the guy who introduced him to his wife, his mission partner in the KGB. Not only do they owe him their billions and their palatial homes and yachts, they see the world exactly has he does. And, by multiple accounts, they have no interest in influencing his decisions -- they simply follow his lead.

Usmanov is not a part of that inner circle, and would be unlikely to have any influence.

Kevin Turner
33 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:26:45
#21 Kieran it's unlikely CSKA will be able to pay us any money given the sanctions imposed on Russian banks and the fact Russia is excluded for now from the SWIFT system. This assumes Everton didn't get the money up front or took out insurance given the instability of UK-Russia relations recently. We may therefore see Gbamin back at FF very soon.
Mike Gaynes
34 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:27:08
Odesa just getting worse and worse, Dale.
Mike Gaynes
35 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:32:43
Kieran and Kevin, I believe I read somewhere that CSKA itself is on the sanctions list.
Kieran Kinsella
36 Posted 02/03/2022 at 17:36:41
Kevin/Mike

The bank that owns CSKA is on the sanctions list meaning West Ham can't pay the next installment on Vlasic. I wonder of the terms of the payments to Gbamin were based on Rubles or pounds? If the later he is suddenly much more expensive. I did wonder of he'd be sent packing but with the flights allowed to land between the two countries I guess he'd have to drive

Kristian Boyce
37 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:01:24
Mike @32 Usmanov's missus supposedly introduced Putin to his now mistress. I think she's more in the inner circle than him
Kevin Turner
38 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:09:04
Kieran/Mike - the deal was probably in US$. Even Russian citizens were withdrawing dollars from banks that had some. As you say the rouble is worth JS now against all Western currencies so watch this space! Don't pass Gmabin's locker on to anyone just yet.
Andy Walker
39 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:12:26
Mike, that may well be the case, but when these billionaires and their families are faced with being turned to dust because of their ‘mate’ I think they’ll reassess.
Kristian Boyce
40 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:27:29
Abramovich just put Chelsea up for sale.
Danny O’Neill
41 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:29:12
Abramovic selling Chelsea.

He is not wanting any of the £1.5 billion loan paid back, so effectively writing it off.

Since 2003 when he took over, they have won over 20 trophies. Meanwhile at Goodison Park.

I suppose we may get some complimentary Blood Brother's tickets from Bill.

Living on the never never.

Mike Gaynes
42 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:48:13
I like your optimism, Andy.

Kristian, yep, and she's a legend in her own right as an Olympics coach. Putin is crazy about Olympic glory.

Peter Neilson
43 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:50:49
Abramovich is looking for £3B plus for Chelsea having already turned down £2.5B. Just the usual bullshit spin about him writing off loans as though it’s an act of philanthropy. He’ll make a tidy profit before scuttling off. Good to see that nearly 20 years of sports washing meant nothing in the end.
Michael Lynch
44 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:53:37
Peter he’s donating any profits to victims of the war in Ukraine
Peter Neilson
45 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:02:08
Yeah, “net proceeds” to charity. Don’t expect a clear account on how this is calculated. Transparency, no chance. Also don’t believe a word that comes from this crook.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
46 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:16:31
Suggestions by some that it is Russian oligarchs that 'control' and maintain Putin, I suggest you check out the Channel 4-BBC 3-episode biog on the Russian President:

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

Each episode 45 minutes long. Viewers outside of the UK will probably need a VPN to watch it.

It takes you from his humble impoverished beginnings, to his early days in the KGB. First getting politically involved with the St Petersburg mayor, before moving to Moscow and REALLY moving into powerful spheres.

A fascinating watch with lots of on-camera stories from people who were 'in the room'. Such as his PR men who, after Yeltsin nominated Putin as his successor to be President, had a blank canvas to work with, so anonymous was Putin.

Footage of the oligarchs is revealing. Yes, there was collusion. They could keep their ill-gotten gains if they supported and aligned themselves to Putin's government.

The richest and most powerful of them all, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, openly challenged Putin about corruption in his government. He was made an example of and put away for 10 years. As a result, the other 'lesser' oligarchs learnt very quickly not to cross Putin.

In other words, it is not the oligarchs controlling Putin. It is Putin who holds the dog whistle and choker.

It is the same with political opponents. It is well into double figures the oligarchs and critics - politicians, journalists, human rights activists - who have died violently or mysteriously having crossed Putin.

I've read in recent days that Putin is 'mad'. I don't think he is clinically mad.

He is, I believe, a super-narcissist. A megalomaniac. A hard, cold, calculating dictator who, like most dictators, keeps himself in power through a reign of terror over his opponents. Be it the oligarchs or political opponents, or even the people. He is murderously revengeful.

There is a certain 'rationale' as to why he has moved in on Ukraine, even though for many that rationale neither justifies nor legitimizes his invasion.

That Ukraine has held out for nearly a week already, given Russia's military might, is remarkable.

But this man is ruthless. In the last 24 hours we have seen a considerable escalation in the bombardment of civilian areas, contrary to all his claims about only targeting military installations.

The encirclement, the laying to siege of cities, starving them to the point of death, is a game play from Putin's military interventions in Chechen and Syria.

This, I believe, is about to get very bloody.

Dale Self
47 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:22:39
Cite the post that claims that specific statement Jay. I'll check back for a reply, I don't recall anyone making that statement. No straw man stuff please.

I'm not sure it even matters once you've signed up for criminal conspiracy. You don't really get an escape clause from relationships like that.

And just for humour, let's not rule out that this is just an episode of syphilitic rage.

Kieran Kinsella
48 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:31:06
I wonder if the government will sit back and let this play out "for the good of football" or if they'll rush through sanctions to avoid the optics of the oligarch walking away with a golden handshake -- minus "net profits"?

Either way from a footballing perspective I think it's bad news for Chelsea. One prospective owner, Swiss guy, only has a net worth of 4.5 billion versus the 3 billion sale price. He is talking of forming a consortium of billionaire owners. That didn't work well at QPR. Too many type A personalities jostling for control. Similar issues at Arsenal when you had Usmanov and various other part owners. But if Chelsea and other clubs start looking for "clean" investment then I think the days of super rich owners with open pockets are over.

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
49 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:43:20
Presuming that you are addressing me Dale, care to clarify what on earth you are referencing?

I'm guessing you don't fully grasp what constitutes a straw man argument.

Mark Rankin
50 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:46:55
The premier league is awash with dirty money and dirty financial practices and Everton sold its soul like many of the other premier league clubs.
Dale Self
51 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:47:39
You guess wrong. Who made the claim that the oligarchs control Putin? A quote or something close to that is all I'm asking for there.
Gary Jones
52 Posted 02/03/2022 at 20:03:05
I honestly couldn’t give a shit about the new stadium and/or winning trophies soon. I don’t care if Moshiri stays or goes. I’ll be there and cheering tomorrow of course, but all I want is that we stay up, we stay a premier league club, and those lot win nothing more than carabao…..not a lot to ask!
Mike Gaynes
53 Posted 02/03/2022 at 20:03:39
Excuse my jumping in. Several folks here have speculated -- wishfully, in my opinion -- that the oligarchs might be able to influence Putin. I don't think anybody said or implied that they control him.
Robert Tressell
54 Posted 02/03/2022 at 20:12:23
He is a psychopath and no-one controls him. However, if a collection of very powerful people and the wider Russian population saw their opportunity, they may be able to get rid of him. Wishful thinking probably.

