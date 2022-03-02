Seasons2021-22Everton News

Mykolenko to start against Boreham Wood

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 10comments  |  Jump to last

Vitalii Mykolenko will be in the starting XI for tomorrow's FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Boreham Wood, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The young Ukrainian full-back will be one of a number of anticipated changes to the side that started against Manchester City last Saturday as the manager looks to negotiate his way past the non-league side.

Mykolenko hasn't started a match for the Toffees since the tie against Brentford in the last round due to a bout of Covid-19 and the form of Jonjoe Kenny who has excelled in two of the three games where he has been asked to deputise at left-back.

Mykolenko, an £18m signing from Dynamo Kyiv in the January transfer window, received an emotional show of support from Everton and its fans last weekend following Russian's unprovoked invasion of his homeland.

The 22-year-old was in the squad to face City but didn't play and he is now lined up to take the field for the first time since the conflict escalated with Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine last week.

"Mykolenko will play," Lampard said today. "That was a decision I made regardless of the outside situation — purely on a football decision.

"Of course, you have to be very aware of the life decision for him. We'll see about any kind of gesture but the fact is he's starting the game.

"It feels like the training and potential of playing is a relief. We're giving him all the support and I'm sure he feels that from our end.

"He's also a new player here. There are so many things that have happened to him — he's a young man coming over here, moving to a new country, different city, different football club and he's now having to contend with all of this.

"He has all of our support."

Lampard indicated that Donny van de Beek, who came off after 70 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 defeat, is "fine" and training and normal ahead of Monday's trip to Tottenham. The Dutchman is cup-tied for tomorrow evening's tie.

The Everton boss also addressed the issue of Everton's ties via sponsorship to Alisher Usmanov who is to be sanctioned by the European Union and described reports that he interviewed with the Russian oligarch for the Everton role as "inaccurate".

"I don't think managers or coaches can be held accountable [for club ownership]," Lampard said. "I think that's something for the Premier League.

"I think as a coach, if you start considering every possible angle, that's quite difficult. Your remit is to look at the club, to look at what you do for the club and be the best employee you can be if and when you get the gig. So that's how I looked at it. I didn't go any deeper than that."

Asked if he felt the club had made the right decision in halting their sponsorship arrangements with Usmanov's affiliated and Russia-based companies, Lampard said:

"The way we behaved last Saturday against Manchester City, I thought we were one of the four runners of behaving well and showing solidarity and unity in the right way. And I think today, again is a show of us as a club doing the right thing.

"If it feels right for the club, it's the right thing to do. That's a club decision. As a coach, member of staff, our jobs haven't changed. We have a deep empathy and emotion to what's happening in the world."

 

Reader Comments (10)

Mike Gaynes
1 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:42:16
Well in, young man. Go get 'em.
Brian Hennessy
2 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:42:17
Best of luck Vitalii in the game tomorrow.

Reading between the lines in Frank's press conference, not sure if Patterson is going to start which is a pity.

Danny O’Neill
3 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:45:13
Great platform for him to show us what he has.

The last Ukrainian we had wasn't too bad. I know he's feeling understandably emotional and had an outburst on social media, but I'm sure the manager can judge and channel that emotion in the right direction.

Get us one step closer to Wembley son!

Dale Self
4 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:51:00
The other side of this devastating sequence of events, the chance to support this young man. Get out there and express yourself. It is a contact sport as Wilder reminded yesterday. UTFT!! UTFU!!!!
Stan Schofield
5 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:52:04
Best of the luck to the lad. He'll be fired up for Everton after the Ukraine tributes at Goodison, plus today's distancing from USM.
Tony Everan
6 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:56:02
Good luck to Myko 🇺🇦.

Brian, I picked that up about Patterson, sounds like he is not favoured ahead of Seamus yet. He said something along the lines of when the opportunity comes along he has to grab it and show what he can do. Hopefully we’ll see him get some game time as a sub tomorrow.

Danny Baily
7 Posted 02/03/2022 at 18:59:23
Good opportunity for him. I wonder whether Frank rates him as a first team quality player.

Disappointed at the suggestion that Patterson won't play though. Seems like the perfect opportunity to give him a start (if not Boreham Wood then who is he up to playing against?).

Danny O’Neill
8 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:01:56
It will be interesting to see how Patterson settles and hopefully establishes himself.

It is not too long ago and in living memory that we took an untried youngish right back from a lesser league. We were unsure at first as he was a bit raw and hadn't played at this level. We even toyed with the idea of playing him on the right of David Moyes' preferred 4-5-1 for a while if I recall.

I give you Seamus Coleman.

Okay, we've paid more than £60 grand for Patterson, but let's give him time to develop and see what he's got when he is ready and the manager thinks he's ready.

Neil Lawson
9 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:21:05
Emotionally, it will be incredibly tough for Mykolenko. I hope he can feed off it and have a great game.
Kenny will start at right back.
No other predictions other than a reasonably comfortable win.
Mike Gaynes
10 Posted 02/03/2022 at 19:21:48
Danny #8, agreed. And we sent Coleman out on loan to get him some experience in the promotion pressure cooker.

Patterson's entire top-level professional career is a dozen games for Rangers and 6 for Scotland.

18 games.

So the fact that he's been deemed not ready is less than shocking news.

Give him time.

(Oh, and Danny, your name is now in regular use in our household. We adopted that pup.)

