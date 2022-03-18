Seasons2021-22Everton News

Gordon called up to England U21s squad

Friday, 18 March, 2022 6comments  |  Jump to last

Anthony Gordon's terrific recent form has been rewarded by another call-up from England Under-21s.

The 21-year-old was included in Lee Carsley's squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Albania.

It means Gordon will join the likes of Everton team-mates Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson and Richarlison on international duty later this month.

Meanwhile, Finch Farm Academy product Eli Campbell has been included in the England U18s squad and Ishé Samuels-Smith has been called up by the U17s.  

Jack Convery
1 Posted 18/03/2022 at 17:03:46
Well deserved call up. Having a really good season and shaping up for player of the season award. When he starts scoring goals he'll be some player.
Sean Roe
2 Posted 18/03/2022 at 17:38:09
Really pleased for him, thoroughly deserves it. He hasn't had the easiest of upbringings in terms of breaking into first team football with all the negativity that surrounds the club. Not only has he coped, he has shown up the seasoned pro's along the way in terms of commitment. The one positive thing to come out of the season.
Danny O’Neill
3 Posted 18/03/2022 at 17:46:32
Congratulations on a fantastic personal achievement.

On a rather selfish personal perspective on my part, I always get nervous when any Everton players get's around the England squad!

Good luck Anthony. You've more than earned and deserve the recognition.

Will Mabon
4 Posted 18/03/2022 at 18:48:20
Well deserved.

There's an unwritten rule/influence that can tend to slightly act against the selection of players when their team is doing very poorly, so it's nice that his efforts and productivity have been seen.

Robert Tressell
5 Posted 18/03/2022 at 19:23:34
Gordon is a great young player. Lot of heart and personality to match the skill. He's got a big career ahead of him with us.
Alan J Thompson
6 Posted 19/03/2022 at 16:51:33
Anybody else in that squad likely to spout how good it would be, not to mention the money, at one of the ESL six?

