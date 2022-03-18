Seasons2021-22Everton News
Gordon called up to England U21s squad
Anthony Gordon's terrific recent form has been rewarded by another call-up from England Under-21s.
The 21-year-old was included in Lee Carsley's squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Albania.
It means Gordon will join the likes of Everton team-mates Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson and Richarlison on international duty later this month.
Meanwhile, Finch Farm Academy product Eli Campbell has been included in the England U18s squad and Ishé Samuels-Smith has been called up by the U17s.
On a rather selfish personal perspective on my part, I always get nervous when any Everton players get's around the England squad!
Good luck Anthony. You've more than earned and deserve the recognition.
There's an unwritten rule/influence that can tend to slightly act against the selection of players when their team is doing very poorly, so it's nice that his efforts and productivity have been seen.
