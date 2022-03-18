Gordon called up to England U21s squad

Friday, 18 March, 2022



Anthony Gordon's terrific recent form has been rewarded by another call-up from England Under-21s.

The 21-year-old was included in Lee Carsley's squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Albania.

It means Gordon will join the likes of Everton team-mates Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson and Richarlison on international duty later this month.

Meanwhile, Finch Farm Academy product Eli Campbell has been included in the England U18s squad and Ishé Samuels-Smith has been called up by the U17s.

