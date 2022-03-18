Everton lose appeal against controversial Allan red card

Friday, 18 March, 2022







The red card awarded to Allan by referee Craig Pawson during last night's win over Newcastle United has been upheld, meaning the Brazilian will be suspended for the next three matches.

Allan was initially booked by Pawson for a rash tackle on Allan Saint-Maximin in the 81st minute of the 1-0 victory but, following two minutes of review and at the urging of Video Assistant Referee, Stuart Attwell, the yellow card was upgraded to red which left the Blues to play the remaining seven minutes plus another quarter of an hour's stoppage time with 10 men.

Everton pulled off a dramatic victory in the ninth minute of that added time, however, when Alex Iwobi swept the ball past Martin Dubravka but Frank Lampard will now be without a pivotal midfield presence against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday and then important League games against West Ham and Burnley.

The club had been hoping to have the decision reversed or at least have Allan's suspension reduced from three to one match but an independent regulatory commission rejected both appeals and held firm on the decision made during the game.

Article continues below video content

Lampard made no secret of his annoyance at another poor decision by the officials so soon after the incredible lapse in judgement during Everton's home defeat to Manchester City last month where an obvious handball wasn't given against Rodri.

“It's not a red card,” the Blues' boss said afterwards in his interview before the cameras in the tunnel last night. “We've had the most blatant decision go against us [against Manchester City] and we get apologies from the League.

“The referee didn't see that one and the VAR didn't give it which is incomprehensible but it was done.

“And then two or three weeks later you have one where the referee sees it, makes a clear decision on the yellow card, then you wait for two or three minutes while he goes to the monitor and changes it to a red card when it's absolutely not clear.

“There's no one that can tell me that's an obvious red card. It's not. To change the decision, you can to decide that it's clear and obvious.

“A couple of weeks ago you had one where the referee didn't see it and it went against us. Now the referee saw it and it still went against us so we are absolutely waiting for the one that might go in our favour.

“Because, at the minute, as many apologies as I'm going to get [it] doesn't make a difference. The red card means that we now lose Allan for three games if they stick to it.

“If the [refs] have got something about them where they say, ‘you know what, we can make wrong decisions with the human part of the art,' then they'll rescind it. I won't hold my breath.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads