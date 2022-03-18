Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton U23s humbled at Old Trafford
Manchester United U23s 3 - 0 Everton U23s
Everton U23s had no answer to three second-half goals from their hosts at Old Trafford this evening.
Isaac Price was unlucky after 5 minutes with an early shot from 25 yards. Lewis Dobbin might have put Everton ahead on 15 minutes from Tom Cannon's flicked header but his shot was blocked.
Dobbin had a better shot that flew inches wide of the top corner and he would go close a third time after the break, before the Everton defence was breached.
One positive from the game was the return of Sean McAllister in the second half, who had not played since December.
Everton U23s: Tyrer, Quirk [Y:36'] (51' Hughes), Hunt, John, Welch, Anderson, Mills (77' Campbell), Butterfield, Cannon, Price [Y:20'] (46' McAllister [Y:90+3']), Dobbin.
Subs not Used: Crellin, Kristensen.
Reader Comments (12)
2 Posted 18/03/2022 at 17:32:14
3 Posted 18/03/2022 at 18:38:52
4 Posted 19/03/2022 at 08:03:45
Only 2, maybe 3 of these lads will ever join Dobbin in the first team.
I'd like to see some recruitment at this level over summer (16- to 18-year-olds) to increase the quality.
Most other successful U23 sides have a lot of players brought in from outside of the academy.
5 Posted 19/03/2022 at 09:03:43
6 Posted 19/03/2022 at 09:41:52
It should stock stockpiling of players by richer clubs though.
7 Posted 19/03/2022 at 13:45:57
8 Posted 19/03/2022 at 16:20:44
Haven't fallen out with Altrincham or whoever, have they?
9 Posted 19/03/2022 at 16:49:51
I think someone has decided on a little taster for the kids to savour the dubious pleasures of playing to a virtually empty stadium. We did the same when our U23s hosted Brighton on the hallowed turf of Goodison Park back in November.
Apologies if that doesn't quite fit the narrative!
10 Posted 19/03/2022 at 16:53:13
11 Posted 19/03/2022 at 17:10:59
It may take a while, though.
12 Posted 19/03/2022 at 17:17:52
1 Posted 18/03/2022 at 16:34:50
A good interview today with Lewis Warrington and how he is progressing at Tranmere if anyone is interested. Sounds like he is enjoying his loan spell and applying himself well:
Lewis Warrington - the Everton loanee doing all he can to get Rovers promoted this season