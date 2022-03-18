Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton U23s humbled at Old Trafford

Michael Kenrick Friday, 18 March, 2022 12comments  |  Jump to last
Manchester United U23s 3 - 0 Everton U23s

Everton U23s had no answer to three second-half goals from their hosts at Old Trafford this evening.

Isaac Price was unlucky after 5 minutes with an early shot from 25 yards. Lewis Dobbin might have put Everton ahead on 15 minutes from Tom Cannon's flicked header but his shot was blocked.

Dobbin had a better shot that flew inches wide of the top corner and he would go close a third time after the break, before the Everton defence was breached.

One positive from the game was the return of Sean McAllister in the second half, who had not played since December.

Article continues below video content

Everton U23s: Tyrer, Quirk [Y:36'] (51' Hughes), Hunt, John, Welch, Anderson, Mills (77' Campbell), Butterfield, Cannon, Price [Y:20'] (46' McAllister [Y:90+3']), Dobbin.
Subs not Used: Crellin, Kristensen.

 

Reader Comments (12)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Tony Everan
1 Posted 18/03/2022 at 16:34:50
Man Utd U23s v Everton U23s tonight at 7:00 pm, anyone know if it is on TV anywhere?

A good interview today with Lewis Warrington and how he is progressing at Tranmere if anyone is interested. Sounds like he is enjoying his loan spell and applying himself well:

Lewis Warrington - the Everton loanee doing all he can to get Rovers promoted this season

Dave Abrahams
2 Posted 18/03/2022 at 17:32:14
Tony, the Man Utd U23s vs Everton U2’s was advertised last week as being on United’s TV channel but because Wolves are playing Leeds it is not now being shown.
Phill Thompson
3 Posted 18/03/2022 at 18:38:52
15-year-old centre-back/ left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith has been promoted up a year to England U17s, Eli Campbell is with England U18s again, no sign of Reece Welch who’s been in previous U19/U20 squads though.
Robert Tressell
4 Posted 19/03/2022 at 08:03:45
Strange side we've put out for a few matches now. It looks like we're putting a handful of players into the shop window as their contracts run down.

Only 2, maybe 3 of these lads will ever join Dobbin in the first team.

I'd like to see some recruitment at this level over summer (16- to 18-year-olds) to increase the quality.

Most other successful U23 sides have a lot of players brought in from outside of the academy.

Peter Neilson
5 Posted 19/03/2022 at 09:03:43
This summer could be interesting with new rule changes meaning over the next 3 years a club can only loan out 8 players, phased down to 6.Players under 21 and/or club trained are exempt but this could still see a significant change in the number of younger players becoming available.
Robert Tressell
6 Posted 19/03/2022 at 09:41:52
Didn't realise that about loan limits Peter. It shouldn't affect academy development because the loans should really be 18 to 21 and it sounds like they're exempt. After that if they're not first team ready by age 22 it's time to move on anyway.

It should stock stockpiling of players by richer clubs though.

Dave Abrahams
7 Posted 19/03/2022 at 13:45:57
I was told yesterday that Welch is in the squad for the Palace game on Sunday but he played last night so it doesn’t look likely that he will be there, then again nine subs are named for cup games and the squad is so depleted with injuries and players cup tied Lampard will be struggling to name the team never mind the subs bench.
Alan J Thompson
8 Posted 19/03/2022 at 16:20:44
Wow, Man Utd let their U23s play at Old Trafford.

Haven't fallen out with Altrincham or whoever, have they?

Michael Kenrick
9 Posted 19/03/2022 at 16:49:51
Allan,

I think someone has decided on a little taster for the kids to savour the dubious pleasures of playing to a virtually empty stadium. We did the same when our U23s hosted Brighton on the hallowed turf of Goodison Park back in November.

Apologies if that doesn't quite fit the narrative!

Alan J Thompson
10 Posted 19/03/2022 at 16:53:13
Are you trying to get me sent off there, Michael?
Michael Kenrick
11 Posted 19/03/2022 at 17:10:59
Well, I've put in a request to review the slo-mo footage from all the angles to see if I can find one that shows you in a bad light.

It may take a while, though.

Alan J Thompson
12 Posted 19/03/2022 at 17:17:52
Bad light, Michael? Just use my better side.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads