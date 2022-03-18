Everton U23s humbled at Old Trafford

Friday, 18 March, 2022



Manchester United U23s 3 - 0 Everton U23s

Everton U23s had no answer to three second-half goals from their hosts at Old Trafford this evening.

Isaac Price was unlucky after 5 minutes with an early shot from 25 yards. Lewis Dobbin might have put Everton ahead on 15 minutes from Tom Cannon's flicked header but his shot was blocked.

Dobbin had a better shot that flew inches wide of the top corner and he would go close a third time after the break, before the Everton defence was breached.

One positive from the game was the return of Sean McAllister in the second half, who had not played since December.

Article continues below video content

Everton U23s: Tyrer, Quirk [Y:36'] (51' Hughes), Hunt, John, Welch, Anderson, Mills (77' Campbell), Butterfield, Cannon, Price [Y:20'] (46' McAllister [Y:90+3']), Dobbin.

Subs not Used: Crellin, Kristensen.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads