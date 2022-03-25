Seasons2021-22Everton News

Patterson in action for Scotland

Friday, 25 March, 2022 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton's Nathan Patterson, one of two young full-backs signed in January just before the sacking of Rafa Benitez, has found it hard to get a game for Everton but was a starter for Scotland in their 1-1 draw with Poland last night.

Everton signed Patterson from Glasgow Rangers in a deal that could ultimately be worth £16M. The 20-year-old signed a 5½-year contract so arguably has plenty of time to force his way into the first-team.

But Frank Lampard has largely remained faithful to Everton captain Seamus Coleman who continues to play every game in that right-back position despite being frequently and embarrassingly skinned by young faster players.  

