Patterson in action for Scotland

Friday, 25 March, 2022



Everton signed Patterson from Glasgow Rangers in a deal that could ultimately be worth £16M. The 20-year-old signed a 5½-year contract so arguably has plenty of time to force his way into the first-team.But Frank Lampard has largely remained faithful to Everton captain Seamus Coleman who continues to play every game in that right-back position despite being frequently and embarrassingly skinned by young faster players.

