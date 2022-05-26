🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “What a Night!”

Thursday, 26 May, 2022



In the final podcast of the 2021-22 season, Andy Howard makes a stellar debut alongside Lyndon and Paul to discuss last Thursday's dramatic evening at Goodison Park as Everton secured their place in the top flight, ponder how the Blues got there and where they go next now that this miserable season is behind us. They also chat about pitch invasions and whether something should be done to prevent them.

Listen

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

