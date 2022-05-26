Seasons2021-22Everton News
🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “What a Night!”
In the final podcast of the 2021-22 season, Andy Howard makes a stellar debut alongside Lyndon and Paul to discuss last Thursday's dramatic evening at Goodison Park as Everton secured their place in the top flight, ponder how the Blues got there and where they go next now that this miserable season is behind us. They also chat about pitch invasions and whether something should be done to prevent them.
1 Posted 26/05/2022 at 16:56:35
Being unable to get to the games these days reading the articles and the match day forum really keep my interest in all things blue alive.
Cheers and have a great summer one and all.
COYBs !