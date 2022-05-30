Allan expects to stay at Everton

Monday, 30 May, 2022







Allan says he is facing a six-week recovery from surgery before he can start preparing for the new season with Everton as he distances himself from speculation linking him with a move away.

The Brazilian struggled through the last few weeks of the season with pain in his adductors, putting off surgery in case he was needed in an emergency to help the club's bid to avoid relegation, but has now had an operation to correct the problem.

There has been talk of the 31-year-old returning to Italy this summer, with Lazio credited with interest in his services, but Allan says he is not aware of anything solid in that regard.

“They say that within six weeks I will be fine and can start running normally again," Allan told Corriere dello Sport. "I had to operate, because the pain in my adductors had become unbearable. As soon as we were safe with Everton, I went to the operating room.

Article continues below video content

“I respect what is written [in terms of transfer talk], but no sign has arrived to me. I think my professional destiny will remain unchanged.

"I will stay at Everton, as far as I know. I feel good in England, I have the respect of a club that I am proud of, with impressive facilities and to which I owe respect.”

Quotes sourced via Sport Witness

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads