Allan expects to stay at Everton
Allan says he is facing a six-week recovery from surgery before he can start preparing for the new season with Everton as he distances himself from speculation linking him with a move away.
The Brazilian struggled through the last few weeks of the season with pain in his adductors, putting off surgery in case he was needed in an emergency to help the club's bid to avoid relegation, but has now had an operation to correct the problem.
There has been talk of the 31-year-old returning to Italy this summer, with Lazio credited with interest in his services, but Allan says he is not aware of anything solid in that regard.
“They say that within six weeks I will be fine and can start running normally again," Allan told Corriere dello Sport. "I had to operate, because the pain in my adductors had become unbearable. As soon as we were safe with Everton, I went to the operating room.
“I respect what is written [in terms of transfer talk], but no sign has arrived to me. I think my professional destiny will remain unchanged.
"I will stay at Everton, as far as I know. I feel good in England, I have the respect of a club that I am proud of, with impressive facilities and to which I owe respect.”
His legs may have slightly gone and he is not as quick as a 21-year-old, yet his experience is invaluable, but his tactical nous could be more valuable next season?
I think Allan got way too much stick from folks. The guy covers a ton of ground, he's defensively solid, he gives 100%, he's clearly on board with Everton, and I think he's played well this season under the circumstances.
He'll be the veteran anchoring the midfield in front of the back 4 hopefully for the next few years.
Gomes is the one we should be looking to move on. We need to replace him with a young prospect in central midfield.
Great footballing brain and great technique but just too slow!
Love to see them both stay though.
We need more pace in midfield, Allan has the quality but not the pace. Davies has neither, Doucouré is declining is fast and big, Gomes plays as someone who is ready to retire... Our midfield is really bad!
Fitter, robust models who can play possibly with an affinity to Karaoke (Suspicious Minds by Elvis would clinch it for me) should be the new mantra.
For the circa £23M, he's been a poor signing, offering limited quality and deteriorating rapidly in value having already peaked at Napoli.
A good example of the sort of big name(ish) signing we should avoid.
Most good teams are a blend of youth, potential, average players who perform when surrounded by better and experience.
Our 80s team had all of that.
Upgrade? How? Who?
I think Allan is a leader and an influence on younger players such as Tom Davies.
When you think about the injuries to our midfield players this season, it is a miracle that we stayed up. Davies, Gomes, Delph, Allan, Doucouré, Van de Beek, Gbamin were all injured for major parts of the season.
We are due a change of fortune – we need 2-3 decent quality midfielders. Players like Garner, Gilmour on loan and hopefully, a marquee signing like Ward-Prowse or McGinn will add some quality and steel to our midfield, and then our defence won't be under as much pressure as they were under last season.
On the subject of Allan, he turns 32 in about 6 months. Generally speaking, a central midfielder comes into his prime at about this age. Could Allan, if he stays fit, turn into a Lee Carsley or a Gareth Barry? He has the potential and, although on other threads I have recommended that we sell him, I can see Frank Lampard wanting to keep him.
I'd only sell him if there was a decent offer for him; otherwise, he keeps the midfield and squad stronger. Who else do we have who is a tenacious ball-winner? When we talk about offloading players, we have to also think about squad strength and replacements for inevitable injuries.
It is essential we get the new younger midfielder with that extra zip and sharpness. (Sam's named a few possibilities on his Summer Targets thread.) Then keep Allan as back-up and for rotation through busy periods.
Surrounded by different players with more time on the ball Allan might be better, but I think we should move him on, the pace of the Premier League is too much for him.
I'd rather see Doucoure sold, and feel they'd attract similar fees. Doucoure's poor passing generally undoes much of his good work, and his style befits a team that plays counter attacking football, and I feel Lampard will attempt a more possession based style in the long run.
Allan staying, Dele and Iwobi plus 2 new midfielders, plus either signing a youngster, or promoting someone like Price or Warrington with Gomes, Doucoure, Delph, Davies (on loan) all leaving.
Having said that, he only lacks a bit of pace, everything else is good, so I'm not too disappointed he's staying. Used as a sub and in the right games he can be an asset.
I'd sell for a half decent offer and get someone more mobile, more creative and can actually shoot from around the 18 yard box and hit the target.
He's a pressing (not holding) midfielder with no pace, limited passing range and no goals. I get that he's got a bit of bite and character but that's about it.
He wouldn't get in the first XI of any top 6 sides, or probably West Ham, Wolves, Brighton, Leicester etc.
I get that successful teams need a blend. It's not the experience I'm averse to, it's the fact that he's not that good.
So it was a big outlay on a player who has contributed fairly little and will go for a small amount this summer or nothing next summer.
As a footballer, to be able to pass forward, you have to have options in front of you. When Allan has had that, he can do it. He most definitely has a forward pass in him. Often from a standing position, so pace doesn't come into it.
I think Andy Gray was close to 30 when he became what in retrospect was an iconic signing for us even though he came with a sick note?
Phil Neville too. Forget age, These types of players can influence a squad. And we are not blessed with leaders.
Trevor Steven signed for Howard Kendall aged 20 and Sheedy was 23 when he joined.
Essential pieces in that 80's jigsaw.
Wouldn't object to two similarly young players signing for Frank if we could guarantee they would be as good as the aforementioned!
My lifetime hero in a blue shirt. A player who was comfortable on the football. He liked to have the ball. He wanted the ball.
Given that he's lost his pace and has never been a goalscorer, maybe he can be retrained as a holding midfielder? Someone with his experience should be able to sit in front of the back 4 and offer protection along with some simple passing. We can't change the entire squad in 1 summer so maybe it's not the worst idea that he stays, especially as he'll bring in very little in terms of a transfer fee.
That moment when he slowed the game down against Bayern Munchen. Under pressure, he played the game in slow motion, dictating his own pace that created the 3rd goal.
Dumb-dee-do some would call it as they probably screamed at him.
Calm under pressure. Waited for the moment and picked the pass.
Both smashing blokes, cracking professionals and appear to want to give their all for the club. Only one problem with all of that sentimental guff, these guys, like Delph, are over the hill. Too slow, too slow, too slow. How I would love to see Gordon's mobility in Seamus's legs. How I would love to see Allan run like a 25 year old version of himself but they are both too slow. Last time I'm going to say it because otherwise I'm in danger of repeating myself as I did all this past season. Delph, Seamus, Allan are all too slow for the Premier League. Not just for Everton but for any team in this league.
Too old, too slow, not agile enough. I would look forward to us playing against any team with those 3 players in their team because you know they are going to struggle against youth, against pace. Sell him if we can
If a good offer came in then of course we should take it due to his age and there only being one more year left on his contract. My main reason for saying stick is because there are just so many players leaving and we need to keep some leaders and some continuity.
I agree we need to revamp our midfield with some younger, more mobile, players. But we also need some experience in the team. Allen is one of the players who can provide that. It’s a keep for me
What does the future hold for Gbamin, having played 12 games for Moscow, his injuries are behind him, so maybe this summer he could be like a new signing, if not, Gilmour or Winks could be an option.
We get 2 or 3 seasons out of them before they essentially lose all motivation, value and impact. The exception in recent years was Barry. A free transfer with relatively modest wage demands. Before that perhaps Distin, a fairly high price for his age but modest wage demands. Otherwise it is just a story of high cost, high wage and average at best output (and much, much worse too).
Players (good ones) like Neville and Howard are are much better bet. They are younger (age 23 to 26) and are highly motivated to play for a club that can offer them games. You can build a team around such players over a 5 year + period.
With a player like Allan, you cannot.
People talk of Reid and Gray and it all came together. That was over 30 years ago and the subs bench, squad depth, football finances and plenty more besides have changed things forever.
It is no coincidence that our best players, the players Rich 6 clubs would be interested in (Pickford, Mykolenko, Richarlison and DCL) were all bought young.
