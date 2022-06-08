Moshiri acknowledges mistakes in post-season letter to supporters

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022







Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, has written to supporters to apologise for the mis-steps that culminated in a traumatic struggle against relegation in 2021-22 and to pledge that the club will do better moving forward.

The Iranian-born billionaire has been in de facto and now de jure control at Goodison Park since 2016 and has ploughed historic levels of funds into the club, chiefly on the recruitment of players, many of whom have failed to make the grade or improve the team's fortunes.

The massive expenditure combined with a compensation payments to sacked managers and the big hit to revenues that came from the Covid-19 pandemic left Everton with historic losses and hamstrung by the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

A mis-matched squad of players proved incapable of dealing with injuries to key players and struggled badly under the management of controversial hire Rafael Benitez which left the club in danger of being demoted from the top flight by the time the Spaniard was sacked in January.

His successor, Frank Lampard, was eventually able to steer the club to safety, thanks in huge part to unprecedented backing from Everton's fans, which has enabled the hierarchy to consider mistakes made and to plan for a more sustainable approach moving forward.

“Mistakes have been made and for that I want to apologise to all of you,” Moshiri wrote. “It has not been good enough and we need to do better. You have given us incredible support that helped us over the line when we most needed it, and we must repay that support and show that lessons have been learnt.

“I am committed to securing the future success of the Club by delivering a fully funded stadium that will underpin our status as a leading Club. Of course, the stadium alone will not help us achieve our objectives and we are committed to not making the same mistakes again including how we have not always spent significant amounts of money wisely.

“During the 2021/22 season, the Board led a strategic review of our operations which included looking at working practices, our recruitment process and the whole structure of our footballing operation in order to clearly identify the causes of our under-delivery on the pitch.

“Many of the learnings have already been implemented,” he continued, citing the appointments of manager Frank Lampard and Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, as examples.

Moshiri concluded his letter by mentioning the tremendous response from club officials and the fans to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the support shown to Vitalii Mykolenko before signing off with a note of thanks to Evertonians for their unwavering support:

“Thank you for everything you did to support your Club so brilliantly during such a challenging season. You did not deserve the frustration and fear that the season brought.

“Your incredible support is never taken for granted and together we move forward.”

