Seasons2021-22Everton News
Mykolenko on target for Ukraine for the first time
Vitalii Mykolenko notched his first international goal today when he struck one of Ukraine's goals in a 3-0 win over Armenia in the Uefa Nations League.
The full-back, who opened his account for Everton earlier this year with a stunning volley at Leicester in a 2-1 win, came on for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the 77th minute and fired home the third goal just seven minutes later.
Elsewhere, Anthony Gordon was also on target for England Under-21s when he scored the second of five goals in a 5-0 victory over Kosovo.
Reader Comments (6)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:04:35
3 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:10:37
Patterson's going to be excellent too, you know.
4 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:18:13
Errr, no!
5 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:18:17
It was his great delivery to the back for Holgate's knockdown to Keane for the first in the Great Comeback 2.
A goal made in our often maligned defence.
6 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:21:49
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 11/06/2022 at 17:55:33
Slava Ukraini!