Mykolenko on target for Ukraine for the first time

Saturday, 11 June, 2022







Vitalii Mykolenko notched his first international goal today when he struck one of Ukraine's goals in a 3-0 win over Armenia in the Uefa Nations League.

The full-back, who opened his account for Everton earlier this year with a stunning volley at Leicester in a 2-1 win, came on for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the 77th minute and fired home the third goal just seven minutes later.

Elsewhere, Anthony Gordon was also on target for England Under-21s when he scored the second of five goals in a 5-0 victory over Kosovo.

