Seasons2021-22Everton News

Mykolenko on target for Ukraine for the first time

Lyndon Lloyd Saturday, 11 June, 2022 6comments  |  Jump to last

Vitalii Mykolenko notched his first international goal today when he struck one of Ukraine's goals in a 3-0 win over Armenia in the Uefa Nations League.

The full-back, who opened his account for Everton earlier this year with a stunning volley at Leicester in a 2-1 win, came on for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the 77th minute and fired home the third goal just seven minutes later.

Elsewhere, Anthony Gordon was also on target for England Under-21s when he scored the second of five goals in a 5-0 victory over Kosovo.

 

Reader Comments (6)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Brian Williams
1 Posted 11/06/2022 at 17:55:33
Good lad, keep it up.

Slava Ukraini!

Christy Ring
2 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:04:35
Have to put my hand up, in the last 7/8 games this season he looks a fantastic addition, he never gave Salah a kick in the derby.
Tony Hill
3 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:10:37
Great. If only that fuckwit, Benitez, hadn't sold Digne, though. Imagine where we'd be. And the magician, Rodriguez, of course, who's ripping it up somewhere, isn't he?

Patterson's going to be excellent too, you know.

Brian Williams
4 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:18:13
And the magician, Rodriguez, of course, who's ripping it up somewhere, isn't he?

Errr, no!

Danny O’Neill
5 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:18:17
I read people writing him off after his first 2 games on here. I think we've got a 22 year old gem on our hands. I'm looking forward to seeing Patterson too. With Godfrey, we've the makings of a young defence but I'd like to see some experience in there as it's the area of the pitch where it's arguably most important.

It was his great delivery to the back for Holgate's knockdown to Keane for the first in the Great Comeback 2.

A goal made in our often maligned defence.

Tony Hill
6 Posted 11/06/2022 at 18:21:49
Sorry, Brian @4, I should have activated my irony alert.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads