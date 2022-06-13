Report: Peter Kenyon heading consortium to take over Everton

The former CEO of Manchester United and Chelsea, Peter Kenyon, is reportedly spearheading a consortium intent on taking over Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

According to an exclusive claimed by The Telegraph, the group, which includes the chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate, Maciek Kaminski, and American businessman John Thornton and is being advised by investment specialist Michael Klein, along with the US law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges, has already entered talks with the Blues' current majority shareholder.

Though talks are said to be in the preliminary stages, the report suggests that heads of terms may already be in place, signalling the intent by both parties to progress.

Moshiri is said to value Everton in excess of £500m, a figure that includes the club's debts but Sportsmail say that Kenyon's consortium is offering £400m at this stage.

Kenyon and his partners may seek assurances that Everton will not be subject to any action from the Premier League, either by way of a heavy fine or points deduction in relation to Profit and Sustainability rules before entering into any formal agreement. The club have consistently maintained, however, that they remain compliant and have comfortable headroom regarding the League's financial regulations.

None of the club's hierarchy have, as yet, responded to the reports which come on the heels of speculation that Moshiri would be willing to listen to reasonable offers to either buy out his 94% stake-holding in Everton entirely or invest in a portion of the club.

The Iranian-born billionaire arrived at Goodison Park to much fanfare in February 2016 but despite pumping as much as £685m into Everton , much of it spent on ill-suited and expensive players, has struggled to progress the club on the pitch.

He has, however, initiated a successful solution to the Blues' long-standing stadium dilemma by securing a site for a new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock and funded the initial construction to date. In a letter to supporters last week, Moshiri reiterated his pledge to deliver a fully-funded stadium, with the remainder of the estimated £500m construction costs also expected to be funded privately.

Moshiri's estimated net worth has reached as high as £2.9bn in recent years but has taken a hit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the resulting personal sanctions against his business partner Alisher Usmanov and the general impact of the war of USM Holdings.

