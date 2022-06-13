Seasons2021-22Everton News

Report: Peter Kenyon heading consortium to take over Everton

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 13 June, 2022 63comments  |  Jump to last

The former CEO of Manchester United and Chelsea, Peter Kenyon, is reportedly spearheading a consortium intent on taking over Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

According to an exclusive claimed by The Telegraph, the group, which includes the chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate, Maciek Kaminski, and American businessman John Thornton and is being advised by investment specialist Michael Klein, along with the US law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges, has already entered talks with the Blues' current majority shareholder.

Though talks are said to be in the preliminary stages, the report suggests that heads of terms may already be in place, signalling the intent by both parties to progress.

Moshiri is said to value Everton in excess of £500m, a figure that includes the club's debts but Sportsmail say that Kenyon's consortium is offering £400m at this stage.

Kenyon and his partners may seek assurances that Everton will not be subject to any action from the Premier League, either by way of a heavy fine or points deduction in relation to Profit and Sustainability rules before entering into any formal agreement. The club have consistently maintained, however, that they remain compliant and have comfortable headroom regarding the League's financial regulations.

None of the club's hierarchy have, as yet, responded to the reports which come on the heels of speculation that Moshiri would be willing to listen to reasonable offers to either buy out his 94% stake-holding in Everton entirely or invest in a portion of the club.

The Iranian-born billionaire arrived at Goodison Park to much fanfare in February 2016 but despite pumping as much as £685m into Everton , much of it spent on ill-suited and expensive players, has struggled to progress the club on the pitch.

He has, however, initiated a successful solution to the Blues' long-standing stadium dilemma by securing a site for a new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock and funded the initial construction to date. In a letter to supporters last week, Moshiri reiterated his pledge to deliver a fully-funded stadium, with the remainder of the estimated £500m construction costs also expected to be funded privately.

Moshiri's estimated net worth has reached as high as £2.9bn in recent years but has taken a hit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the resulting personal sanctions against his business partner Alisher Usmanov and the general impact of the war of USM Holdings.

 

Reader Comments (63)

Marc Hints
1 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:22:34
Wow! Moshiri looking to sell to a consortium headed up by Peter Kenyon… interesting!
Brian Murray
2 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:23:27
Just been on Toffee TV. Peter Kenyon leading a consortium to buy Everton. They want assurances there will be no points deduction. Go 'ed, lads bring your A-game!
Eugene Ruane
3 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:29:59
Peter Kenyon fronting consortium to try and buy Everton – The Telegraph [£]
Danny O’Neill
4 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:30:48
Rumours that a consortium led by Peter Kenyon is in talks to buy Everton.
Brian Murray
5 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:32:04
Danny, if this happens, your dream of title winners before the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock opens may happen ha ha coyb, I'll have a street party for one obvious reason.
Michael Lynch
7 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:35:41
Roger Kenyon maybe… but Peter Kenyon is an utter slime ball who should be nowhere near our club.
Marc Hints
8 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:36:34
Peter Kenyon is fronting a consortium who are in talks to try to buy Everton. The consortium includes Maciek Kaminski and John Thornton and is being advised by Michael Klein and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Farhad Moshiri values the club at over £500m.
Brian Murray
9 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:37:58
Michael. A bit early for the lynch mob (if you pardon the pun). We need people who know football and business, don’t you reckon?
Kevin Molloy
10 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:47:02
Here we go. We may well have to say 'adios' to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Does anyone seriously think Farhad will give two flying ones if it's built? He wants his money and to scram.

It's in the lap of the gods now whether this consortium is the real deal or the new Burnley. Let's hope for the best. One unalloyed piece of good news is that that total fuckwit is selling up.

Peter Neilson
11 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:49:15
Reported that heads of terms has been signed. If correct then there’s some negotiation going on and the club's up for sale if the price is right — and they can agree to Bill’s ongoing role.
Paul Hewitt
12 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:51:16
Thornton is worth $31 billion.
Alan McGuffog
13 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:57:03
Owners may come and owners may go but the world's greatest Evertonian will still be there, clinging on like a limpet.
Michael Lynch
14 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:58:13
Brian, just Google him.
Anthony Murphy
15 Posted 13/06/2022 at 18:59:20
I wonder if Moshiri will try to keep an interest in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and lease it to us, should he sell up?
Tony Hill
16 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:01:57
Interesting Chinese links involving John Thornton. Can our American people tell us more about him and Kaminski?
Brian Murray
17 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:04:45
Tony Abrahams. Are you out there! The Milky Bars are on you if this comes off. 😆💙
Brian Harrison
18 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:14:35
I have no idea if these rumours of a takeover are true, but even if true it won't matter how much money the consortium have while we are in serious financial FFP situation.

The positive is we wouldn't have Moshiri involved which for me is a massive plus.

Nick Page
19 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:40:19
Hahahaha… a Peter Kenyon “consortium” — Including NTL, Fortress Sports Sports, Chris Samuelson, Trevor Birch, Keith Wyness and fucking Pinocchio.

I hope they understand the trainset model of mediocrity.

Gary Jones
20 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:40:35
Woooah. Out of nowhere….
Dave Abrahams
21 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:52:04
Paul,

“Thornton is worth £31 Billion” — Are you sure?

The company he works for is worth £31 Billion… I think Thornton is worth a lot less, over £30 Billion less!!

Shane Corcoran
22 Posted 13/06/2022 at 19:57:13
Bill will have to work even harder than 24/7 to make sure he’s kept on…
Nick Page
23 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:05:42
Chairman Bill of The Democratic Peoples Club of Everton ain’t for movin'. Until he has at least an entire stand named after himself and/or a statue on the concourse depicting the moment he remortgaged his house to save the club. Brings a tear to my eye, and not the ones in my head.
Jay Evans
24 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:17:42
Matt Law from The Telegraph now reporting on this alleged takeover.
Pat Kelly
25 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:21:35
Forget all the deadbeats we've been linked with. We're getting new billionaire owners.
Soren Moyer
26 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:27:27
Well, now that Saudis' take over of the Barcodes has been approved, how about accepting any incoming bid from the likes of Pol Pot of Cambodia or Kim Jong-un!?
Brian Murray
27 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:31:19
So does this mean we will be known as Thornton's Toffees…!!!
Tony Graham
28 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:31:38
Hope this comes true.

Say what you like, but Americans know how to run big businesses

Moshiri needs to sell and recoup his wasted cash.

Clive Rogers
29 Posted 13/06/2022 at 20:52:36
Thornton is not a billionaire. It appears he is worth about $4.5 million.
Tony Hill
30 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:09:21
Not a pretty bunch by the sounds of it, though Kenyon's record
wasn't bad at all. As ever, who knows where the money may come from - I suspect this will prove a hollow rumour anyway.

If we're going to reject owners/funders on ethical grounds, we really ought to have started with Green and then Usmanov whose accountant is our current proprietor. The moral ship sailed long ago, possibly when we signed up along with everyone else to the Skybollox.

Tony Hill
31 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:14:50
Given Thornton's connections could there be a Chinese angle here somewhere in the background? Total speculation, obviously.
Mark Ryan
32 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:20:08
Exciting news if you can believe what The Guardian and The Telegraph are reporting. Kenyon will see the back of Kenwright for sure. Hope this has legs, sounds very, very promising.
Neil Copeland
33 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:31:17
I have just seen a post on Facebook that claims Peter Kenton is heading up a consortium interested in buying Everton (according to The Telegraph). Farhad Moshiri values the club at £500 million apparently.

Maybe just another clickbait type story?

Dale Self
34 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:47:02
First the Saudis, now it's the Kenyons.
Danny O’Neill
35 Posted 13/06/2022 at 21:47:05
If to be believed, there are apparently some serious business heads involved in this.
John Pickles
36 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:01:17
Another Man Utd cast-off... :)
Raymond Fox
37 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:05:41
The FA have probably tipped Moshiri the wink and told him "Best if you and your mate bugger off!"

It's not football now though, it's a game of "We've got loads more money, okay!"

Kevin Molloy
38 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:11:41
American 'investors' with no background in sports management raises a major alarm bell. The people involved don't seem to be particularly wealthy, and seem to be viewing Everton as an investment.

Early signs are worrying, if this turns out to be a leveraged buy out, then Kenwright needs to be front and centre raising the alarm whilst there may be an opportunity to 'scare them off'.

If we end up getting sold, and Kenwright says post the sale 'I wasn't able to find out how they were financing it' that won't wash.

Christine Foster
39 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:20:01
I remember thinking after reading Moshiri's letter that the commitment to ensuring the new stadium could mean through selling, but I shook me head at my own cynicism… seems I should pay more attention to myself!

It's been doing the rounds since Richard Keys said we were being touted around for interest. It seems Moshiri has had enough and wants out, especially as his best mate is no longer behind him. I just think this story has legs...and any other bit..

I wonder if Moshiri will keep an interest but sell 75% .

Tony Twist
40 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:21:27
Oh for stability for once. It is the only consistent thing of the Moshiri era and that is the club lurching from one disaster to the next.
John Chambers
41 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:23:23
Can’t see this as a big positive. Quick bit or digging on the internet looks like Kaminski is worth about $1bn, say £800mill and Thornton maybe $5mill. This combined is about half of what Moshiri is worth
Bill Gall
42 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:24:38
May be a case of the devil you know and the devil you don't.
Christine Foster
43 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:25:35
Whether or not it's this consortium buys the club, the cat is out the bag, we are for sale.
Brian Ronson
44 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:26:38
One of the alleged bidders has links to Donald Trump. If that is the case then sorry that's me done if it comes to pass. There are more important things in life than football and I am afraid Everton will not be Everton anymore. After a lifetime of following them that would be it.
Joe McMahon
45 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:28:11
Why can't we sell to mega-rich Saudis like everyone else? (Not opening the Human Rights debate…)
Gary Jones
46 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:31:19
If you’d throw away your Everton support over “links to Donald Trump” you’ve got seriously weird orange man phobia.
Bill Gall
47 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:38:50
Christine,

I believe that most clubs are for sale at the right price.

To become owners of Everton you have to have the majority of shares and as Moshiri through his Blue Heaven Holdings Limited holds over 92% of shares he will have the benefit of selling his.

Bill Kenwright only holds 1.72% of shares so there is no need to even discuss a sale with him.

John Chambers
48 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:39:57
I wondered a while ago about Tim Cahill's involvement with the club. He is heavily linked with the Aspire Academy in Qatar:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aspire_Academy

Whilst there may be a number of moral issues this would seem a more logical route for a sale, with perhaps Cahill coming in as CEO.

Brian Ronson
49 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:42:01
Gary Jones (38) you are totally immoral
Neil Copeland
50 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:42:49
I can’t ever imagine “being done with Everton”. How does that even work?

Even when they really piss me off which is obviously quite often and I really, truly hate them, I still absolutely love them. I would go to the end of the earth and die for them if I thought it would help.

Needless to say, I find comments like that completely alien but each to their own.

Kunal Desai
51 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:46:48
If this is a Glazer or Gilette and Hicks style one where the intentions are to saddle the club with debt then no thankyou.

I'd certainly welcome this if there is an ambition to improve the club on and off the field year on year together with promoting a positive brand of football and we can be seen to be competitive whilst heading in an upwards trajectory.
Above all I want those at the club that actually are interested in seeing this club progressing and looking for some level of success in the longer term, that clearly comes with a plan.

People with a vison and strategy will certainly be welcomed. Out with the old and in with the new.

Andy Riley
52 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:47:02
Roger Kenyon was a very good player but suffered by being the successor to Brian Labone. Never good replacing the Last of the Corinthians!
Pat Kelly
53 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:47:57
Links to Donald Trump ? This could be MEGA ! Make Everton Great Again.
Derek Thomas
54 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:48:04
Bill @ 31; The devil(s) you know? trouble is while we 'know' him - we also know he doesn't have the first fucking clue about football, or, looking at the money wasted, business either.

If any new guys can get us running even remotely well then let's give them a go.
Even 'In a half arsed manner' would be a significant step up.

Like we have any actual say anyway.

Gary Jones
55 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:48:38
No Brian, I just put the love of my club above my crusading political spasms. Can’t stand the man, but “links to” would not stop me loving my club any less than Moshiri’s links to Putins mates.
Paul Birmingham
56 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:54:30
I don’t know enough about the credibility of this story, coming just a few days after Moshiris statement of intent and admission of past mistakes at the EFC board level.

Where’s the value of 500m come from, as the ground at BMD, will be worth or in excess of this figure.

I hope this doesn’t impact preseason plans and any transfer activity, as next season must be a new starting point for Everton.

Joe McMahon
57 Posted 13/06/2022 at 22:55:02
What is the link to Trump? Let's not get too high and mighty look at where the world cup is. Big money is often not associated with run of the mill regular people.

To quote a New Model Army song " for every winner means a loser in the Western dream"

Soren Moyer
58 Posted 13/06/2022 at 23:05:17
Hell yeah! If you got the dosh, we've got "the" Mosh!
Dale Self
59 Posted 13/06/2022 at 23:11:23
Ooh, it is just a shame we can't get some of our loser crypto Bros in on this deal. I guess they've got a queue of withdrawals to deal with so they are unavailable. Maybe if things go south for Trump there will be some PAC money available for some investments to keep Vanky and Jared flush.
Tom Bowers
60 Posted 13/06/2022 at 23:12:32
Roger Kenyon was average much like Mick Lyons. It was a partnership as average as Holgate and Keane full of indecision and mistakes. Mark Higgins was the best at that time but had too many injuries.
The Peter Kenyon rumor is just that, a rumor, one of many you will read about Everton this Summer.
Shane Corcoran
61 Posted 13/06/2022 at 23:13:30
Joe, surely the first time New Model Army made it on to ToffeeWeb.
Si Pulford
62 Posted 13/06/2022 at 23:22:40
Derek (54) while I agree he doesn’t have a clue about football, to say that multi-billionaire British Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri doesn’t have a clue about business is mental. Id love to be that clueless, then I wouldn’t be worried about inflation etc.

Si Pulford
63 Posted 13/06/2022 at 23:29:09
Being ‘linked’ with Trump getting people all hot under the collar

Maybe we should all call down about a link to someone until we know what that link is?

Seems to me like we love a bit of self righteous fume and virtue signalling on TW.

Dale Self
64 Posted 13/06/2022 at 23:34:18
One person said he would bail and then there were a number of TW caring types letting him know that it's okay now that others are taking Saudi money. The righteousness is coming from those who are criticizing his decision not to be associated with that kind of support. It's each fan's call and they don't need anyone else advising them on morals or standards.

