Seasons2021-22Everton News
Report: Peter Kenyon heading consortium to take over Everton
The former CEO of Manchester United and Chelsea, Peter Kenyon, is reportedly spearheading a consortium intent on taking over Everton from Farhad Moshiri.
According to an exclusive claimed by The Telegraph, the group, which includes the chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate, Maciek Kaminski, and American businessman John Thornton and is being advised by investment specialist Michael Klein, along with the US law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges, has already entered talks with the Blues' current majority shareholder.
Though talks are said to be in the preliminary stages, the report suggests that heads of terms may already be in place, signalling the intent by both parties to progress.
Moshiri is said to value Everton in excess of £500m, a figure that includes the club's debts but Sportsmail say that Kenyon's consortium is offering £400m at this stage.
Kenyon and his partners may seek assurances that Everton will not be subject to any action from the Premier League, either by way of a heavy fine or points deduction in relation to Profit and Sustainability rules before entering into any formal agreement. The club have consistently maintained, however, that they remain compliant and have comfortable headroom regarding the League's financial regulations.
None of the club's hierarchy have, as yet, responded to the reports which come on the heels of speculation that Moshiri would be willing to listen to reasonable offers to either buy out his 94% stake-holding in Everton entirely or invest in a portion of the club.
The Iranian-born billionaire arrived at Goodison Park to much fanfare in February 2016 but despite pumping as much as £685m into Everton , much of it spent on ill-suited and expensive players, has struggled to progress the club on the pitch.
He has, however, initiated a successful solution to the Blues' long-standing stadium dilemma by securing a site for a new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock and funded the initial construction to date. In a letter to supporters last week, Moshiri reiterated his pledge to deliver a fully-funded stadium, with the remainder of the estimated £500m construction costs also expected to be funded privately.
Moshiri's estimated net worth has reached as high as £2.9bn in recent years but has taken a hit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the resulting personal sanctions against his business partner Alisher Usmanov and the general impact of the war of USM Holdings.
Does anyone seriously think Farhad will give two flying ones if it's built? He wants his money and to scram.
It's in the lap of the gods now whether this consortium is the real deal or the new Burnley. Let's hope for the best. One unalloyed piece of good news is that that total fuckwit is selling up.
The positive is we wouldn't have Moshiri involved which for me is a massive plus.
I hope they understand the trainset model of mediocrity.
“Thornton is worth £31 Billion” — Are you sure?
The company he works for is worth £31 Billion… I think Thornton is worth a lot less, over £30 Billion less!!
Say what you like, but Americans know how to run big businesses
Moshiri needs to sell and recoup his wasted cash.
wasn't bad at all. As ever, who knows where the money may come from - I suspect this will prove a hollow rumour anyway.
If we're going to reject owners/funders on ethical grounds, we really ought to have started with Green and then Usmanov whose accountant is our current proprietor. The moral ship sailed long ago, possibly when we signed up along with everyone else to the Skybollox.
Maybe just another clickbait type story?
It's not football now though, it's a game of "We've got loads more money, okay!"
Early signs are worrying, if this turns out to be a leveraged buy out, then Kenwright needs to be front and centre raising the alarm whilst there may be an opportunity to 'scare them off'.
If we end up getting sold, and Kenwright says post the sale 'I wasn't able to find out how they were financing it' that won't wash.
It's been doing the rounds since Richard Keys said we were being touted around for interest. It seems Moshiri has had enough and wants out, especially as his best mate is no longer behind him. I just think this story has legs...and any other bit..
I wonder if Moshiri will keep an interest but sell 75% .
I believe that most clubs are for sale at the right price.
To become owners of Everton you have to have the majority of shares and as Moshiri through his Blue Heaven Holdings Limited holds over 92% of shares he will have the benefit of selling his.
Bill Kenwright only holds 1.72% of shares so there is no need to even discuss a sale with him.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aspire_Academy
Whilst there may be a number of moral issues this would seem a more logical route for a sale, with perhaps Cahill coming in as CEO.
Even when they really piss me off which is obviously quite often and I really, truly hate them, I still absolutely love them. I would go to the end of the earth and die for them if I thought it would help.
Needless to say, I find comments like that completely alien but each to their own.
I'd certainly welcome this if there is an ambition to improve the club on and off the field year on year together with promoting a positive brand of football and we can be seen to be competitive whilst heading in an upwards trajectory.
Above all I want those at the club that actually are interested in seeing this club progressing and looking for some level of success in the longer term, that clearly comes with a plan.
People with a vison and strategy will certainly be welcomed. Out with the old and in with the new.
If any new guys can get us running even remotely well then let's give them a go.
Even 'In a half arsed manner' would be a significant step up.
Like we have any actual say anyway.
Where’s the value of 500m come from, as the ground at BMD, will be worth or in excess of this figure.
I hope this doesn’t impact preseason plans and any transfer activity, as next season must be a new starting point for Everton.
To quote a New Model Army song " for every winner means a loser in the Western dream"
The Peter Kenyon rumor is just that, a rumor, one of many you will read about Everton this Summer.
Maybe we should all call down about a link to someone until we know what that link is?
Seems to me like we love a bit of self righteous fume and virtue signalling on TW.
