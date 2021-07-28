Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Hearts want Baningime

Lyndon Lloyd | Wednesday, 28 July 2021 2comments  |  Jump to last
Beni Baningime could be on the verge of securing a move to Heart of Midlothian if reports from the Scottish capital are true.

According to Edinburgh Live, Hearts have tabled an offer for the Blues' Under-23 midfielder and that he didn't travel with the rest of the squad to Florida because of the possibility of completing a move north of the Border.

Baningime is entering the final year of his contract at Everton with his first-team prospects seemingly as distant as ever. He broke into the first-team under David Unsworth's temporary stewardship in 2017 but struggled with injuries after that.

Since then he has been farmed out on loan but Hearts could offer him a route to regular first-team football.

Original Source: Edinburgh Live  

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


James Flynn
1 Posted 28/07/2021 at 00:16:58
Good luck to him.
Kieran Kinsella
2 Posted 28/07/2021 at 00:32:31
Kieran Agard went to Hearts post Everton academy didn’t he? Kissock, Cadamarteri, Fox … we’ve had a few old academy prospects make various degrees of careers up there. Best of luck

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2021 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb
Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.