Hearts want Baningime
According to Edinburgh Live, Hearts have tabled an offer for the Blues' Under-23 midfielder and that he didn't travel with the rest of the squad to Florida because of the possibility of completing a move north of the Border.
Baningime is entering the final year of his contract at Everton with his first-team prospects seemingly as distant as ever. He broke into the first-team under David Unsworth's temporary stewardship in 2017 but struggled with injuries after that.
Since then he has been farmed out on loan but Hearts could offer him a route to regular first-team football.
Original Source: Edinburgh Live
