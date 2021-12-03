Skip to Main Content
Arsenal linked again with move for Calvert-Lewin

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 03 December 2021 0comments  |  Jump to last
Arsenal are once again reported to be lining up a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Mikel Arteta plots a replacement for imminent departure Alexandre Lacazette.

Along with Manchester United, the Gunners were mentioned as potential suitors of the England international this past summer but with Everton in no mood to sell, the speculation came to nothing.

Calvert-Lewin had a breakout season in 2021-22 and now carries a £60m price tag and with the Blues struggling with the limits imposed on them by Profit & Sustainability rules, the club's best players will be considered fair game by the media in pushing transfer stories in the upcoming winter and summer transfer windows.

