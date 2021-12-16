Mykolenko speculation gathers pace

| Thursday, 16 December 2021



Talk of the 22-year-old joining Everton in the January transfer window first surfaced last week but this latest report cites Dinamo Kiev manager, Mircea Lucescu, who said: “He is going to Everton. He will be the first big transfer out of Dynamo Kyiv since Andriy Yarmolenko.”

