Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Mykolenko speculation gathers pace

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 16 December 2021 0comments  |  Jump to last
Reports that Everton are close to signing full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko were lent further credence today with a report from Telekom Sports that the Ukrainian is on his way to the Blues for €20m.

Talk of the 22-year-old joining Everton in the January transfer window first surfaced last week but this latest report cites Dinamo Kiev manager, Mircea Lucescu, who said: “He is going to Everton. He will be the first big transfer out of Dynamo Kyiv since Andriy Yarmolenko.”

