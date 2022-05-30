Branthwaite on City's radar

Manchester City have "had a look" at Jarrad Branthwaite as the Premier League champions look to ensure they have the cream of England's talent as the building blocks for sustained success.

According MailSport, City's scouts have run the rule over Branthwaite but appear to be hotter on the trail of Leicester's 18-year-old prospect Ben Nelson as they look for homegrown talent.

Branthwaite, whom Everton picked up from Carlisle United 2 years ago, has already been called upon at first-team level on a number of occasions and is regarded as a future Goodison centre-back fixture.

