Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Branthwaite on City's radar

Lyndon Lloyd | Monday, 30 May 2022 6comments  |  Jump to last

Manchester City have "had a look" at Jarrad Branthwaite as the Premier League champions look to ensure they have the cream of England's talent as the building blocks for sustained success.

According MailSport, City's scouts have run the rule over Branthwaite but appear to be hotter on the trail of Leicester's 18-year-old prospect Ben Nelson as they look for homegrown talent.

Branthwaite, whom Everton picked up from Carlisle United 2 years ago, has already been called upon at first-team level on a number of occasions and is regarded as a future Goodison centre-back fixture.

Original Source: MailSport  

Reader Comments (6)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Denis Richardson
1 Posted 30/05/2022 at 21:10:14
Unless it’s relatively silly money, we’ll be keeping him - I hope.

Seems a very decent prospect albeit very young and still learning.

Will Mabon
2 Posted 30/05/2022 at 21:14:41
I reckon most at 6'5" would get looked at - that height's a rare commodity.
Michael McGrath
3 Posted 30/05/2022 at 22:26:17
14 million should get him.
Laurie Hartley
4 Posted 30/05/2022 at 23:50:56
Will # 2 - he also has pace. It would be a big mistake to sell this lad.
Pete Clarke
5 Posted 31/05/2022 at 00:32:40
I like Branthwaite because he has everything you want in a center half. Frank should ease him into the team this season for some experience and guide him but to sell him is just plain silly when it’s clear we are gonna get ripped off trying to buy players we can’t afford this year. There’s a couple of players who have let us down in that role so let’s try to offload at least one of them instead.
Mike Gaynes
6 Posted 31/05/2022 at 00:50:49
Off-topic but a great article on Ukraine's hopes of reaching the World Cup despite all the obstacles, and what it would mean to their people. Mykolenko is mentioned.

https://sports.yahoo.com/amid-war-and-upheaval-ukraine-is-on-an-improbable-world-cup-quest-110014353.html

First they will have to beat Scotland on Wednesday.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles


Ongoing Site Issues

Site performance is slow at times at the moment. Thanks for your patience. Server migration is underway but may take up to 2 weeks.


Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

NYCHYL

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2022 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb

Usage: 302KB
Peak: 321KB

Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.