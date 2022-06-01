Everton monitoring Garner situation

| Wednesday, 01 June 2022



Everton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Like another rumoured Blues target, Brennan Johnson, 21-year-old Garner was a key figure in the Midlands side's push for promotion to the Premier League which they eventually secured via the play-offs this past weekend.

Garner is also wanted by Leeds United, however, and if reports are to be believed, the Yorkshire club are closer to landing him, having already lodged a firm enquiry as to his availability.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb