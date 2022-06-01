Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Everton monitoring Garner situation
Everton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.
Like another rumoured Blues target, Brennan Johnson, 21-year-old Garner was a key figure in the Midlands side's push for promotion to the Premier League which they eventually secured via the play-offs this past weekend.
Garner is also wanted by Leeds United, however, and if reports are to be believed, the Yorkshire club are closer to landing him, having already lodged a firm enquiry as to his availability.
Reader Comments (12)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 01/06/2022 at 18:24:52
We should also lodge a bid to buy Djed Spence who's now gone back to Boro from Forest. Bringing him in at right-back means we'd have strong options next season, with Spence and Patterson.
Seamus could also have a free transfer to Celtic then.
3 Posted 01/06/2022 at 19:41:38
4 Posted 01/06/2022 at 19:51:59
5 Posted 01/06/2022 at 20:45:44
I heard Bayern have had him scouted a few times too, DJed Spence definitely has a big future. I watched the playoff first-leg semi Nottm Forest playing Sheffield Utd away. Spence and Brennan were fantastic on the counter, Sheffield couldn't live with them.
That combo would cause big problems to many teams in the Premier League with their pace, control and athleticism, home and away. I am selfishly glad the pairing looks like it will be broken up.
6 Posted 01/06/2022 at 23:14:37
I suspect that's the most likely outcome. They loan him back to Forest and either sell him for more once he's been in the Premier League shop window, or keep him themselves if he really shines. Similar to what Chelsea did with Gallagher.
7 Posted 02/06/2022 at 00:44:28
Isaac Price is a smart player, and reads the game better than many of his first-team colleagues.
Let's see this pre-season,what happens.
8 Posted 02/06/2022 at 06:17:57
9 Posted 02/06/2022 at 07:21:03
I do wonder if this is the sort of player Ten Hag would want to work with, however.
10 Posted 02/06/2022 at 08:46:56
As has been mentioned on here, there are loads of talented young hungry players out there. Let's hope our DoF knows his stuff and has some ducks lined up.
I guess much depends on whether a decision has been made on Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin (or both). Rumours intensifying around both, maybe we can bag a Gallagher, Gilmour, Garner et all in part exchange for one of them?
11 Posted 02/06/2022 at 09:51:20
So what happens at Finch Farm where none of our youth players. even up to the age of 23, are deemed to be good enough or be "EPL ready"?
12 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:15:07
Sander Verge is another Championship midfielder we should be targeting.
1 Posted 01/06/2022 at 18:22:27
Also decent at dead-ball delivery. Still rough around the edges and not the finished article, but Frank could polish this diamond. We are right to be interested and monitoring him.
Man Utd may play ball if it suits them as much as us. If Frank can land him and Gallagher, it transforms us.