Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Everton waiting on Tarkowski
Everton are reported to have offered James Tarkowski a three-year contract and are confident of a favourable decision from the defender once he returns from his post-season holiday.
The 29-year-old is out of contract at Burnley this summer and available on a free transfer, with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and the Blues all said to be keen on signing him.
According to the latest speculation, the first two of those clubs' interest has cooled, leaving Everton as the supposed front-runner ahead of the Cottagers.
Both journalist Ekrem Konur and Twitter source "El Bobble" are claiming that the Blues have offered Tarkowski a deal until 2025. Paul Joyce of The Times, meanwhile, says that Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell are "confident" of landing the defender.
Article continues below video content
Meanwhile, the Mirror's John Anderson claims that Everton are also vying with Villa for Tarkowski's Turf Moor team-mate, Ben Mee, who is also set to leave Burnley on a free this close season.
Reader Comments (50)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 02/06/2022 at 14:15:52
Everton wouldn't be that stupid to bring a guy in on crazy high wages and be stuck with the player until the contract runs out?
Would they? 🙄
3 Posted 02/06/2022 at 14:55:19
As others have stated -he is nearly 30 and is a brute. He nearly broke Richarlison in half.
I would echo Andrew Grey @6, go for Coady, the RS-supporting organiser of the Wolves backline. He might fancy it. The defence has problems but it is partly down to our overrun midfield.
Incidentally, in my opinion, Godfrey will never make a centre-half. His main attribute is pace, he is not particularly tall and has little positional sense.
Perhaps he could be a back-up covering various roles in the backline but he seems to have gone backwards.
4 Posted 02/06/2022 at 15:17:29
If we are selling Mina for a fee (I would say about £15-20 million), then securing Tarkowski on a free and about £80-90k/week makes absolute sense to me.
I would also sell Keane for a similar fee and bring in Bassey or Carter-Vickers. I like how Holgate stood up to be counted during the crucial period of the season, and I believe Frank relies on him.
Our centre-backs next season: Holgate, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Bassey, Branthwaite. On paper, a pretty decent line-up and gives Lampard quite a few options for his favoured back 3 approach.
5 Posted 02/06/2022 at 15:32:22
6 Posted 02/06/2022 at 15:56:16
1) We don’t need another right-sided centre-back, we already have 4 of them.
2) Another centre-back would point to Frank maybe wanting to carry on with the 3/5 at the back.
If it’s a direct replacement for Godfrey, Holgate, or Keane, and we end up with £15m-£20m that we can spend elsewhere, then it may not be a bad call. Anything else feels like a waste.
7 Posted 02/06/2022 at 16:02:15
I remember some years back when many here sneered at the idea of us signing Mark Viduka, who had just been relegated with Leeds and even got disgracefully sent off in their last game to stay up. Boro signed him instead and enjoyed three immensely successful seasons with him.
Trauma can be pretty motivating. And the "loser's mentality" thing just makes me laugh. Richarlison is no loser. Keane was no loser. Jagielka was no loser. Come on, folks.
8 Posted 02/06/2022 at 16:34:28
9 Posted 02/06/2022 at 17:03:52
As a player, he would be our best centre-back alongside Mina, with the difference being that Tarkowski barely misses a game.
If we can sell Keane (who’s also on around £70k p/w) as a result of this move, then it is sensible business. My worry is that Lampard is eyeing up a back 3 which I have doubts over.
Essentially, the wisdom of this potential move would lie in the detail and its place within our wider business of the transfer window. But the lad wins his duels (more than any defender outside the Top 6), and that’s often a good start.
10 Posted 02/06/2022 at 17:11:33
But, he's awful when forced to play up the pitch with space around him. Turns like a submarine and has zero pace!
The only thing I can think of, is that Frank wants someone to help us defend set pieces and this lad is merely a stop-gap. I suppose you could also argue he's a nastier version of Keane so he may toughen us up a bit.
If we sell both Keane and Mina and raise funds to strengthen elsewhere, then maybe this transfer makes sense. Just keep him away from our Richarlison in training.
11 Posted 02/06/2022 at 17:22:50
But I think also we should take a strong look at Carter-Vickers, whom I have previously dismissed based on his poor USA performances. I saw a whole new player last night when the USA demolished Morocco. Playing 49 games for Celtic this season seems to have matured him immensely. And he's 6 years younger than Tarkowski.
Eddie, positional sense can be learned. Godfrey slumped this season because he got so sick, and because he was never established in one position. He's the same size as Jagielka and can jump. Don't give up on him yet.
But forget Coady. No way in hell he's going to transfer down the Premier League table at age 29. Wolves love him. Ain't happening.
12 Posted 02/06/2022 at 17:39:50
If we are getting rid of Mina (who I love but he can’t be relied on to stay fit) and we can bring in a pacey centre-back to play alongside Tarkowski and Godfrey, with Branthwaite or Keane and Holgate as back-up, then I’m all good.
At Chelsea, Lampard had Silva in the middle with two other players either side of him. Now I’m not comparing Tarkowski to Silva but not being the most pacey player isn’t an issue when playing a back 3 so long as the players either side are quick.
Just need to solve central midfield and one or two attacking options and suddenly things will look rosey again
13 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:15:14
14 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:51:22
15 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:12:36
Look at Dawson at West Ham, or Johnny Evans at Leicester. Both were cheap signings who we were linked with, similar in ability to Tarkowski. The reaction to those players was equally disappointing. But both players have proven to be excellent performers.
One thing is for sure, Burnley didn't get relegated because of Tarkowski.
Ideal dream signing? No. Steady eddy to improve our woeful defence and help us to a stable 10th place? Most likely.
16 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:44:12
Cameron Carter-Vickers has looked great this season. Could be a bargain. Though there's a few others I like and Kim Min-Jae is apparently talking to us and Spurs.
Does this mean Keane leaving? And Mina or Holgate?
A curious summer awaits.
17 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:19:15
18 Posted 02/06/2022 at 00:05:48
I can see the sense of it though, looking at the situation with our finances. It gives us more reliability and hence stability at central defence and is a hard aggressive experienced head to play alongside any one of Branthwaite, Holgate or Godfrey over the next few years.
Also, it probably means one or two of our defenders are moving on. Probably initially Mina sold and Branthwaite out on loan.
Finance wise it allows us to compete better financially, in conjunction with other possible sales, for one or, more likely, two players in the big priority area of central midfield.
19 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:06:48
Where do you stand on Pickford?
20 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:31:49
Yes, it's where we're at financially, but it still sucks, just like offering Kenny a new contract.
21 Posted 03/06/2022 at 02:21:36
Selling Mina for ~£20M and bringing in Tarkowski for free on lower wages to play, week-in & week-out, is bloody good business for a team in the financial predicament we're in. He makes us stronger in a position of dire need, immediately.
I have no doubt most of our business this summer will be for younger players with potential, but this move raises the floor of our squad and directly addresses our weakness on set pieces. Depending on the Outs, I think we may see another centre-back come in with a bit more on the ball.
Not sexy, but very effective for the needs we have and the cash we don't. Townsend-like.
22 Posted 03/06/2022 at 06:08:58
I would expect Lampard to try to change this with transfers fitting his way of playing. I agree with Lee (10) that Tarkowski does not seem to be that ball playing central defender that we need.
He might be a prudent transfer as an upgrade on Holgate or Keane defensively, but he is not the answer to what we need to play modern football.
Christensen is leaving Chelsea on a free on his way to Barcelona. Barcelona seems unable to register him so we should take him on loan. He would make a difference.
23 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:48:12
Interesting to see who he's paired with if he comes in. I've always thought he's very similar to Keane, and they're surely both too slow to play together.
24 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:11:58
Whether he's a good player to push the defensive line further forward (as Mina does) is also hard to know. He's never been asked to do that Burnley.
Whether he's accomplished enough on the ball to play 3-4-3 / 5-3-2 etc is unclear too - although I really hope Lampard admits defeat with those formations. We haven't got anything like the right players.
If we're going to stick with a 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 etc compact defensive shape, and fairly rudimentary football while rebuilding the side, then this is logical.
The interesting thing is who he partners: Keane, Holgate or Branthwaite?
25 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:32:12
So, on the balance of probabilities, Tarkowski could be better matched with one of our other central defenders and improve our goals against, which is important to tighten up at the back and improve our goal for stats.
On that basis, we should improve our league position.
26 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:15:51
But, if Tarkowski were to join us, presumably one of the exiting four would be leaving. Loads to sort out this summer.
27 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:25:27
28 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:25:13
29 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:29:30
Who really knows what is true or false.
The back four player we have to choose from didn't really shine last season and to be honest very few of the whole squad did and it was Pickford who got us out of jail near the end of the season.
This is a problem Lamps. has to resolve quickly and get a settled three or four whichever he wants to play.
If the Tarkowski deal is on then obviously there will be outgoings and it will be interesting to see who they are.
30 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:40:35
31 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:02:23
32 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:09:22
33 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:18:51
I like Branthwaite, but he needs more experience. I expect the Ben Godfrey we saw in his first season to make a comeback next season. The jury is out on Holgate, although he ended the season well.
34 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:21:00
35 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:28:46
36 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:40:02
If my memory serves me right, he used to partner Keane. That's the only plus but I still don't see it fits with what Frank is after. I reckon he is more likely to find a partner for Holgate. But what do I know, just hope it's what both Lampard and Thelwell want...
37 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:55:30
Steve # 35, a season or two playing unsophisticated low block football is a horrible prospect as a spectacle - but may be no bad thing from a results point of view.
Leicester over achieved with Huth and Morgan at centre half - and have since transformed into a very good footballing side
Perhaps we can do something similar if we get the midfield set up right ahead of that defence.
38 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:09:40
Get £20M for him and get this lad on a free. Makes it good business because Tarkowski seems to play every week and looks a tough git.
39 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:10:02
Robert #37, at the time I considered Keane much the better of the two Burnley centre-backs. My objection to Keane was that he wasn't Steve Cook, a similar player who was available for less than half the price. He wound up staying with Bournemouth and will now be returning to the Premier League with Nottm Forest. Cook's leadership, the kind of leadership Keane cannot deliver, would have made a big difference to this club over the past 5 years.
40 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:10:46
Ben Mee has been the best defender at Burnley for 10 years.
Similar to Jagielka with us. Lescott, Distan and Stones looked good due to Jags sweeping up for them.
41 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:23:29
In fairness, with Gueye ahead of them, Keane and Zouma were very good – and didn't look like something that needing fixing when we finished 8th.
So again, with the right midfield, it may come together.
42 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:43:37
He is similar to Keane, barely an upgrade. If we had a buyer for Keane then sure, if we can sell Mina I'd like to see Kim Min-Jae come in, the guy looks a beast on YouTube, which of course is an excellent indicator of a player's quality... (Take a bow, Oumar Niasse! :)
43 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:24:58
44 Posted 03/06/2022 at 23:09:36
ery valid point about Burnley's defensive record. Ten teams conceded more goals than them – including Man Utd.
45 Posted 03/06/2022 at 23:20:05
Keane has confidence issues and is too nice
Tarkowski is a shit house. We’ve been too nice as a team for many years.
46 Posted 04/06/2022 at 00:19:07
Well, Benitez brought Townsend and Gray almost for free, so this would be a continuation of that type of business.
On Godfrey, I don't know what to think. I don't know if he has little ability with the ball or little positional sense. I believe it's the second. But he is our best center-back IMO.
47 Posted 04/06/2022 at 07:19:33
Firstly, I think Tarkowski would bring a bit of badly needed bite to our defence. However, I smile when I see comments about traumatised players and relegated clubs.
Have you not forgotten that Pickford also came from relegated Sunderland? Although sometimes you would think he can be traumatised.
48 Posted 04/06/2022 at 07:36:44
The target for the next season or two is to solidify, be hard to beat and avoid relegation while building a new team. I think Tarkowski helps us do that.
For the last two seasons, he's been better than Keane and Holgate and Mina. He wins one of the highest percentage of duels in the Premier League; 2 years back, he had the most blocks and the second most clearances in the whole top 5 European leagues.
Crucially (unlike Keane) he could be a leader and he always seems to be fit. He's a real battler and I think that would make him very popular at Goodison.
The worry is that he becomes an Ashley Williams (who was great at Swansea but struggled to adapt with us) but the Welshman was 32 when he signed and Tarkowski is 29 and relies more on reading the game than pace.
If he comes, I think he'd become a fan favourite and would be very useful for at least 2-3 years while we rebuild and try to get back to mid-table mediocrity.
It will be interesting to see who he plays with. I'm a big Yerry fan and I don't think many centre-forwards would relish coming up against two narky strongmen in Tarkowski and Mina but it depends which of the centre-backs get sold.
49 Posted 04/06/2022 at 08:17:24
We need a leader. I personally think Mina can be that, but he just isn't fit for long enough. Sadly, because aside from his ability, he is a character any team would want in the changing room.
Maybe this is where we are in the transfer market. My concern is that this is more of the same and not the type of player the manager wants to be able to play the style of football he wants to. Maybe it's needs must.
I'm well documented on Keane. He looks good when we sit deep, but I don't want us doing that. It invites trouble and gambles with the law of averages. Invite trouble and eventually you will concede. Play on the front foot with the right players and you win more games.
Holgate seems to have rapidly matured since Lampard came in. He's not a write-off. Godfrey is young and has potential. The full-backs are young and have potential. Branthwaite is young and has potential.
We might have to wait a season or two and add that commanding, forward-thinking centre-back, but our defence is young and full of potential.
I'm not convinced with this one and would rather we looked to the continent to get value for money. But I suppose the first aim is to fix the broken tiles and stop the leaking roof.
50 Posted 04/06/2022 at 11:15:23
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 02/06/2022 at 13:55:02