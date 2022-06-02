Everton waiting on Tarkowski

Everton are reported to have offered James Tarkowski a three-year contract and are confident of a favourable decision from the defender once he returns from his post-season holiday.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Burnley this summer and available on a free transfer, with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and the Blues all said to be keen on signing him.

According to the latest speculation, the first two of those clubs' interest has cooled, leaving Everton as the supposed front-runner ahead of the Cottagers.

Both journalist Ekrem Konur and Twitter source "El Bobble" are claiming that the Blues have offered Tarkowski a deal until 2025. Paul Joyce of The Times, meanwhile, says that Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell are "confident" of landing the defender.

Meanwhile, the Mirror's John Anderson claims that Everton are also vying with Villa for Tarkowski's Turf Moor team-mate, Ben Mee, who is also set to leave Burnley on a free this close season.

