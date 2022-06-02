Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Everton waiting on Tarkowski

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 02 June 2022 50comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are reported to have offered James Tarkowski a three-year contract and are confident of a favourable decision from the defender once he returns from his post-season holiday.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Burnley this summer and available on a free transfer, with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and the Blues all said to be keen on signing him.

According to the latest speculation, the first two of those clubs' interest has cooled, leaving Everton as the supposed front-runner ahead of the Cottagers.

Both journalist Ekrem Konur and Twitter source "El Bobble" are claiming that the Blues have offered Tarkowski a deal until 2025. Paul Joyce of The Times, meanwhile, says that Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell are "confident" of landing the defender.

Article continues below video content

Meanwhile, the Mirror's John Anderson claims that Everton are also vying with Villa for Tarkowski's Turf Moor team-mate, Ben Mee, who is also set to leave Burnley on a free this close season.

Reader Comments (50)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Joe Digney
1 Posted 02/06/2022 at 13:55:02
El Bobble just reported we've offered Tarkowski a contract and are now just waiting on his decision.
Jamie Crowley
2 Posted 02/06/2022 at 14:15:52
The only way this makes any sense is if Mina is on his way out?

Everton wouldn't be that stupid to bring a guy in on crazy high wages and be stuck with the player until the contract runs out?

Would they? 🙄

Eddie Dunn
3 Posted 02/06/2022 at 14:55:19
No to the Burnley giant, who is such a good defender that his team were relegated.

As others have stated -he is nearly 30 and is a brute. He nearly broke Richarlison in half.

I would echo Andrew Grey @6, go for Coady, the RS-supporting organiser of the Wolves backline. He might fancy it. The defence has problems but it is partly down to our overrun midfield.

Incidentally, in my opinion, Godfrey will never make a centre-half. His main attribute is pace, he is not particularly tall and has little positional sense.

Perhaps he could be a back-up covering various roles in the backline but he seems to have gone backwards.

Ajay Gopal
4 Posted 02/06/2022 at 15:17:29
I am with Frank Crewe on this one. 29-30 years is really the prime age for a central defender. Real Madrid have got in Rudiger (similar age) at an insane £340k per week.

If we are selling Mina for a fee (I would say about £15-20 million), then securing Tarkowski on a free and about £80-90k/week makes absolute sense to me.

I would also sell Keane for a similar fee and bring in Bassey or Carter-Vickers. I like how Holgate stood up to be counted during the crucial period of the season, and I believe Frank relies on him.

Our centre-backs next season: Holgate, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Bassey, Branthwaite. On paper, a pretty decent line-up and gives Lampard quite a few options for his favoured back 3 approach.

Paul Smith
5 Posted 02/06/2022 at 15:32:22
Do we ever learn? Relegated players are traumatised. Richarlison is the exception. Steer clear. No, tar, to Tarkowski...
Gary Jones
6 Posted 02/06/2022 at 15:56:16
Worrying this one for me.

1) We don’t need another right-sided centre-back, we already have 4 of them.

2) Another centre-back would point to Frank maybe wanting to carry on with the 3/5 at the back.

If it’s a direct replacement for Godfrey, Holgate, or Keane, and we end up with £15m-£20m that we can spend elsewhere, then it may not be a bad call. Anything else feels like a waste.

Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 02/06/2022 at 16:02:15
Well, Paul, let's just say Richarlison, Pickford, Jagielka, Andy Robertson and Roy Keane are the exceptions.

I remember some years back when many here sneered at the idea of us signing Mark Viduka, who had just been relegated with Leeds and even got disgracefully sent off in their last game to stay up. Boro signed him instead and enjoyed three immensely successful seasons with him.

Trauma can be pretty motivating. And the "loser's mentality" thing just makes me laugh. Richarlison is no loser. Keane was no loser. Jagielka was no loser. Come on, folks.

Ajay Gopal
8 Posted 02/06/2022 at 16:34:28
Mike, you can add to that Godfrey, Doucouré, McCarthy, etc and you can see that we can make a pretty decent team from the relegated clubs.
Sam Hoare
9 Posted 02/06/2022 at 17:03:52
Hmmm… Depends what he’s on for me. If it’s £120k p/w then it’s a firm No. If it’s nearer £80k (as is reported) then he’s barely in our top 5 earners and will not be interfering with our wage structure (in the way Bernard did).

As a player, he would be our best centre-back alongside Mina, with the difference being that Tarkowski barely misses a game.

If we can sell Keane (who’s also on around £70k p/w) as a result of this move, then it is sensible business. My worry is that Lampard is eyeing up a back 3 which I have doubts over.

Essentially, the wisdom of this potential move would lie in the detail and its place within our wider business of the transfer window. But the lad wins his duels (more than any defender outside the Top 6), and that’s often a good start.

Lee Courtliff
10 Posted 02/06/2022 at 17:11:33
I've seen this lad play many times and he's just another Michael Keane. Good when the game is in front of him, good in the air and can play a decent enough pass.

But, he's awful when forced to play up the pitch with space around him. Turns like a submarine and has zero pace!

The only thing I can think of, is that Frank wants someone to help us defend set pieces and this lad is merely a stop-gap. I suppose you could also argue he's a nastier version of Keane so he may toughen us up a bit.

If we sell both Keane and Mina and raise funds to strengthen elsewhere, then maybe this transfer makes sense. Just keep him away from our Richarlison in training.

Mike Gaynes
11 Posted 02/06/2022 at 17:22:50
Sam, I think we're in a strong negotiating position with Tarkowski if he wants to stay in the Premier League. I would be very surprised if we sign him for more than £80k/week.

But I think also we should take a strong look at Carter-Vickers, whom I have previously dismissed based on his poor USA performances. I saw a whole new player last night when the USA demolished Morocco. Playing 49 games for Celtic this season seems to have matured him immensely. And he's 6 years younger than Tarkowski.

Eddie, positional sense can be learned. Godfrey slumped this season because he got so sick, and because he was never established in one position. He's the same size as Jagielka and can jump. Don't give up on him yet.

But forget Coady. No way in hell he's going to transfer down the Premier League table at age 29. Wolves love him. Ain't happening.

Andrew Bentley
12 Posted 02/06/2022 at 17:39:50
Every team needs a strong spine. Signing Tarkowski gives us better defensive options than we have today.

If we are getting rid of Mina (who I love but he can’t be relied on to stay fit) and we can bring in a pacey centre-back to play alongside Tarkowski and Godfrey, with Branthwaite or Keane and Holgate as back-up, then I’m all good.

At Chelsea, Lampard had Silva in the middle with two other players either side of him. Now I’m not comparing Tarkowski to Silva but not being the most pacey player isn’t an issue when playing a back 3 so long as the players either side are quick.

Just need to solve central midfield and one or two attacking options and suddenly things will look rosey again

Des Farren
13 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:15:14
Jeez, just jeez.
Denis Richardson
14 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:51:22
I’ll assume Keane will be sold if this happens.
Fran Mitchell
15 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:12:36
If a replacement for Keane, then good move. Money in for Keane and replaced with a free. A 3-year deal is above right

Look at Dawson at West Ham, or Johnny Evans at Leicester. Both were cheap signings who we were linked with, similar in ability to Tarkowski. The reaction to those players was equally disappointing. But both players have proven to be excellent performers.

One thing is for sure, Burnley didn't get relegated because of Tarkowski.

Ideal dream signing? No. Steady eddy to improve our woeful defence and help us to a stable 10th place? Most likely.

Sam Hoare
16 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:44:12
Mike @11,

Cameron Carter-Vickers has looked great this season. Could be a bargain. Though there's a few others I like and Kim Min-Jae is apparently talking to us and Spurs.

Does this mean Keane leaving? And Mina or Holgate?

A curious summer awaits.

Phillip Warrington
17 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:19:15
Another player from a relegated team, and at the age we seem to consider players... wow.
Tony Everan
18 Posted 02/06/2022 at 00:05:48
It's a pragmatic signing that doesn't set the heart a-fluttering. Champagne corks won't be popped; even the old bottle of Pomangne in the cupboard will remain in its cobwebbed lair.

I can see the sense of it though, looking at the situation with our finances. It gives us more reliability and hence stability at central defence and is a hard aggressive experienced head to play alongside any one of Branthwaite, Holgate or Godfrey over the next few years.

Also, it probably means one or two of our defenders are moving on. Probably initially Mina sold and Branthwaite out on loan.

Finance wise it allows us to compete better financially, in conjunction with other possible sales, for one or, more likely, two players in the big priority area of central midfield.

Neil Cremin
19 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:06:48
Paul #5,

Where do you stand on Pickford?

Paul Smith
20 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:31:49
Neil, people were still saying Pickford was shite until this season; I wasn't one of them btw. See how many Top 6 sides come in for any Burnley, Watford or Norwich players this summer – in-fact, I'd like to see how many of the Top 6 over the last 5 years have picked up players from relegated sides.

Yes, it's where we're at financially, but it still sucks, just like offering Kenny a new contract.

Dave Hall
21 Posted 03/06/2022 at 02:21:36
I like the signing as I think we'll be seeing two of our current centre-backs move on this summer — Mina sold and Branthwaite on loan, maybe even one of Keane or Holgate flogged as well.

Selling Mina for ~£20M and bringing in Tarkowski for free on lower wages to play, week-in & week-out, is bloody good business for a team in the financial predicament we're in. He makes us stronger in a position of dire need, immediately.

I have no doubt most of our business this summer will be for younger players with potential, but this move raises the floor of our squad and directly addresses our weakness on set pieces. Depending on the Outs, I think we may see another centre-back come in with a bit more on the ball.

Not sexy, but very effective for the needs we have and the cash we don't. Townsend-like.

Henrik Lyngsie
22 Posted 03/06/2022 at 06:08:58
We don't seem to have a plan. Lampard wants to play the ball out from the defence. But realised that our defenders are really poor on the ball and gave up on that the last two months of the season. We saw Pickford play it long all the time avoiding our defenders to be in possession.

I would expect Lampard to try to change this with transfers fitting his way of playing. I agree with Lee (10) that Tarkowski does not seem to be that ball playing central defender that we need.

He might be a prudent transfer as an upgrade on Holgate or Keane defensively, but he is not the answer to what we need to play modern football.

Christensen is leaving Chelsea on a free on his way to Barcelona. Barcelona seems unable to register him so we should take him on loan. He would make a difference.

Danny Baily
23 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:48:12
Great signing on a free, we simply cannot pass opportunities like this up in our situation.

Interesting to see who he's paired with if he comes in. I've always thought he's very similar to Keane, and they're surely both too slow to play together.

Robert Tressell
24 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:11:58
I don't think we'd be interested if he wasn't free. It's hard to know if he's actually any better than Keane or Holgate since all 3 seem to perform well in a low block.

Whether he's a good player to push the defensive line further forward (as Mina does) is also hard to know. He's never been asked to do that Burnley.

Whether he's accomplished enough on the ball to play 3-4-3 / 5-3-2 etc is unclear too - although I really hope Lampard admits defeat with those formations. We haven't got anything like the right players.

If we're going to stick with a 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 etc compact defensive shape, and fairly rudimentary football while rebuilding the side, then this is logical.

The interesting thing is who he partners: Keane, Holgate or Branthwaite?

Mal van Schaick
25 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:32:12
Everton finished on –23 goal difference, we let 66 in, Burnley went down with –19 goal difference, they let 53 in.

So, on the balance of probabilities, Tarkowski could be better matched with one of our other central defenders and improve our goals against, which is important to tighten up at the back and improve our goal for stats.

On that basis, we should improve our league position.

David Bromwell
26 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:15:51
On the face of it, it's difficult to make a case for this signing. As a unit, our centre-backs did not perform well last season, in a large part due to injury.

But, if Tarkowski were to join us, presumably one of the exiting four would be leaving. Loads to sort out this summer.

Stephen Vincent
27 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:25:27
Smacks of Ashley Williams. Okay, we are not paying a transfer fee but we will definitely be making up for it in signing-on fee and wages. Let Villa have him.
Jack Convery
28 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:25:13
Having looked at the free transfer market he appears to be the best available. Others, who maybe better, are no doubt looking for European football. It's were we are at the moment. He will improve us as he has leadership skills, which we have sadly lacked for many seasons at the back. He's also tough and will get stuck in - just ask Richarlson.
Tom Bowers
29 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:29:30
Fascinating to hear all the pros and cons over the back four possibilities.
Who really knows what is true or false.

The back four player we have to choose from didn't really shine last season and to be honest very few of the whole squad did and it was Pickford who got us out of jail near the end of the season.

This is a problem Lamps. has to resolve quickly and get a settled three or four whichever he wants to play.

If the Tarkowski deal is on then obviously there will be outgoings and it will be interesting to see who they are.

Geoff Lambert
30 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:40:35
Paul at #5 as others have stated, also I might add idrissa gueye to the list. Who went to PSG after his time at the blues.
Rob Halligan
31 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:02:23
Paul # 20. Just off the top of my head……Season 2019 / 20, Bournemouth relegated. August 2020 Man City sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth. Just because a player is relegated, doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. Supposing, just for one moment we had been relegated, would the likes of Richarlison, DCL and Pickford have been headhunted, or would clubs have thought “Nah, they’re shite they’ve just been relegated”……….……too right they would!!
Paul Smith
32 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:09:22
I hear you Rob, but filing a team with relegated players, how many have we got ? There’s a losing mentality there from the get go. I just get pissed off that we can’t dine at the top table or even try to. Nothing changes.
Peter Mills
33 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:18:51
We need to have at least 4 centre backs. I suspect Mina will go, Michael Keane has shown his shortcomings. We need to sign at least one experienced player who can head the ball. From what I have seen of them, either Tarkowski or Mee might be that guy.

I like Branthwaite, but he needs more experience. I expect the Ben Godfrey we saw in his first season to make a comeback next season. The jury is out on Holgate, although he ended the season well.

Rob Halligan
34 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:21:00
Paul, again off the top of my head, I think we have three players who we signed following their previous team being relegated……….Pickford, Ben Godfrey and Doucoure. All three haven’t done too badly for us, and we have even turned Jordan Pickford into England’s number one goalkeeper. So not all doom and gloom.
Steve Brown
35 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:28:46
The interesting thing about this is that it looks like we will be playing a low block next season.
Barry Cowling
36 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:40:02
I don't believe it, I think it's just paper talk. He just doesn't fit the Lampard ideal of bringing the ball out, makes no sense to me.

If my memory serves me right, he used to partner Keane. That's the only plus but I still don't see it fits with what Frank is after. I reckon he is more likely to find a partner for Holgate. But what do I know, just hope it's what both Lampard and Thelwell want...

Robert Tressell
37 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:55:30
Barry # 36, I think Tarkowski was their Keane replacement. Mee was the partner for Keane - and possibly the superior player on reflection.

Steve # 35, a season or two playing unsophisticated low block football is a horrible prospect as a spectacle - but may be no bad thing from a results point of view.

Leicester over achieved with Huth and Morgan at centre half - and have since transformed into a very good footballing side

Perhaps we can do something similar if we get the midfield set up right ahead of that defence.

Andy Meighan
38 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:09:40
I think this means that Mina might be off then. As much as I like him, I think he only played 11 league games all season (could be wrong on that). Not good stats, them. No good to us sitting on the bench or in the stands.

Get £20M for him and get this lad on a free. Makes it good business because Tarkowski seems to play every week and looks a tough git.

Mike Gaynes
39 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:10:02
Barry #36, I believe Lampard has recognized that his "ideal" of carrying the ball out simply isn't possible with the talent he has available. He tried it when he arrived and it failed. In fact, I'd argue he stuck with it a little too long.

Robert #37, at the time I considered Keane much the better of the two Burnley centre-backs. My objection to Keane was that he wasn't Steve Cook, a similar player who was available for less than half the price. He wound up staying with Bournemouth and will now be returning to the Premier League with Nottm Forest. Cook's leadership, the kind of leadership Keane cannot deliver, would have made a big difference to this club over the past 5 years.

Rob Dolby
40 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:10:46
Personally I don't think this guy is an upgrade on what we have. He has sat deep and played safety first football for 5 years at Burnley.

Ben Mee has been the best defender at Burnley for 10 years.

Similar to Jagielka with us. Lescott, Distan and Stones looked good due to Jags sweeping up for them.

Robert Tressell
41 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:23:29
Mike & Rob, we'd probably have done okay with Mee and Cook as a pairing but it wouldn't have got any pulses racing.

In fairness, with Gueye ahead of them, Keane and Zouma were very good – and didn't look like something that needing fixing when we finished 8th.

So again, with the right midfield, it may come together.

Steve Shave
42 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:43:37
I'm opposed to this transfer, unless we have a buyer for Keane, I can't see that either because the teams who would buy Keane and can afford his wages would surely just throw their hat into the Tarkowski ring?

He is similar to Keane, barely an upgrade. If we had a buyer for Keane then sure, if we can sell Mina I'd like to see Kim Min-Jae come in, the guy looks a beast on YouTube, which of course is an excellent indicator of a player's quality... (Take a bow, Oumar Niasse! :)


Lee Courtliff
43 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:24:58
Now we're being linked with Ben Bloody Mee!!
Laurie Hartley
44 Posted 03/06/2022 at 23:09:36
Val #25,

ery valid point about Burnley's defensive record. Ten teams conceded more goals than them – including Man Utd.


Tommy Carter
45 Posted 03/06/2022 at 23:20:05
@10 Lee

Keane has confidence issues and is too nice

Tarkowski is a shit house. We’ve been too nice as a team for many years.

Nicolas Piñon
46 Posted 04/06/2022 at 00:19:07
Whether he is better or worse than Keene or Holgate or Godfrey, I believe we should go for mature fit and “nasty” center-backs. So, if this guy fills those gaps, then I give a green light to it. Mina is completely unreliable, it's about time we begin to make intelligent business.

Well, Benitez brought Townsend and Gray almost for free, so this would be a continuation of that type of business.

On Godfrey, I don't know what to think. I don't know if he has little ability with the ball or little positional sense. I believe it's the second. But he is our best center-back IMO.

Neil Cremin
47 Posted 04/06/2022 at 07:19:33
Just following this thread.

Firstly, I think Tarkowski would bring a bit of badly needed bite to our defence. However, I smile when I see comments about traumatised players and relegated clubs.

Have you not forgotten that Pickford also came from relegated Sunderland? Although sometimes you would think he can be traumatised.

Sam Hoare
48 Posted 04/06/2022 at 07:36:44
Going back 4 or so years ago, when we were aiming at the Top 6 or 7, I don't think we'd make this transfer. But we just finished 16th with 66 goals conceded (13 more than Burnley).

The target for the next season or two is to solidify, be hard to beat and avoid relegation while building a new team. I think Tarkowski helps us do that.

For the last two seasons, he's been better than Keane and Holgate and Mina. He wins one of the highest percentage of duels in the Premier League; 2 years back, he had the most blocks and the second most clearances in the whole top 5 European leagues.

Crucially (unlike Keane) he could be a leader and he always seems to be fit. He's a real battler and I think that would make him very popular at Goodison.

The worry is that he becomes an Ashley Williams (who was great at Swansea but struggled to adapt with us) but the Welshman was 32 when he signed and Tarkowski is 29 and relies more on reading the game than pace.

If he comes, I think he'd become a fan favourite and would be very useful for at least 2-3 years while we rebuild and try to get back to mid-table mediocrity.

It will be interesting to see who he plays with. I'm a big Yerry fan and I don't think many centre-forwards would relish coming up against two narky strongmen in Tarkowski and Mina but it depends which of the centre-backs get sold.

Danny O’Neill
49 Posted 04/06/2022 at 08:17:24
29 is not a bad age for a centre-back. In fact, it's a perfect age. But my son is underwhelmed by this rumour and he is much more wise than me on football.

We need a leader. I personally think Mina can be that, but he just isn't fit for long enough. Sadly, because aside from his ability, he is a character any team would want in the changing room.

Maybe this is where we are in the transfer market. My concern is that this is more of the same and not the type of player the manager wants to be able to play the style of football he wants to. Maybe it's needs must.

I'm well documented on Keane. He looks good when we sit deep, but I don't want us doing that. It invites trouble and gambles with the law of averages. Invite trouble and eventually you will concede. Play on the front foot with the right players and you win more games.

Holgate seems to have rapidly matured since Lampard came in. He's not a write-off. Godfrey is young and has potential. The full-backs are young and have potential. Branthwaite is young and has potential.

We might have to wait a season or two and add that commanding, forward-thinking centre-back, but our defence is young and full of potential.

I'm not convinced with this one and would rather we looked to the continent to get value for money. But I suppose the first aim is to fix the broken tiles and stop the leaking roof.

Allen Rodgers
50 Posted 04/06/2022 at 11:15:23
I'd be in favour of bringing in Tarkowski if they take the nervous wreck called Keane off our hands. Unfortunately the former is out of contract and Burnley won't be involved in any deal.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles


Ongoing Site Issues

Site performance is slow at times at the moment. Thanks for your patience. Server migration is underway but may take up to 2 weeks.


Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

NYCHYL

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2022 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb

Usage: 303KB
Peak: 322KB

Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.