Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Kenny offered three-year deal
Everton have reportedly offered Jonjoe Kenny a three-year contract in order to remain with the club.
The homegrown defender was thought to be surplus to requirements, particularly under Carlo Ancelotti when he spent a time on loan at Schalke in Germany, but he was used frequently by Frank Lampard this season.
Lampard is thought to value Kenny's versatility and, according to Paul Joyce of The Times, the club have tabled an offer to keep him at Everton while there is interest in his services from clubs in England the Bundesliga.
2 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:29:11
He needs a fresh start playing regular football elsewhere. He's never going to achieve anything apart from groans being a squad player sadly.
3 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:37:42
4 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:44:45
5 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:56:17
6 Posted 02/06/2022 at 19:00:12
A decent player to have in the squad? Maybe and I always want him to do well.
Perhaps a reality of where we are right now.
I think another reality is that our ability to bring in players is reliant on selling one and possibly two of our assets (Richarlison and / or Calvert-Lewin).
I'd rather not, but we shouldn't be afraid of selling as long as we reinvest wisely.
7 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:24:58
8 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:27:56
Look, Kenny offers cheap defensive cover, so it's not the worst move we've made in recent years. But no way should he be getting 3 years.
Also, what versatility? He had one good game at left-back – every other time he was played there, he was dreadful.
Furthermore, if he has ambitions to actually play, he should be looking to move elsewhere regardless. Because he's never going to be anything but a backup at Everton.
9 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:38:28
10 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:45:49
Seems like sense to at least keep options open with Kenny unless there is a cheap and ready-to-go right-back happy to help out Everton's transition to the Patterson era.
Players can still be allowed to move on at some later stage if they prove surplus to requirements and, if it came to that, Jonjoe Kenny shouldn't be the most difficult sell as long as he is pitched at a sensible level.
11 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:46:20
Coleman will be hanging up his boots and Paterson will hopefully come good but we need some back up here as we concentrate on more important parts of the pitch. If we didn't have so many more urgent issues, I'd be against this but it makes sense given the current cash situation.
He may not actually sign, mind…
12 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:55:03
13 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:02:56
14 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:06:26
Facts are: we need a centre-back, we need a midfielder, or two, and we need a forward, or two.
A right-back, well we have to hope Patterson can step up. Coleman will remain for another season. Kenny will be back up, also back up for Mykolenko and Godfrey at left-back, where again we can't afford to buy someone as reserve. So it's a no-brains decision.
Low maintenance, low wage, reserve for 2 positions.
15 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:11:25
Financially he is probably the lowest earner at the club.
We don't have cover at left-back and an unknown quantity at right-back in Patterson so, for me, this makes sense if it happens.
16 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:15:08
If Jonjoe Kenny (and possibly James Tarkowski) are the splashes, we are going to sink like a stone next season. Poor statement on every level.
17 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:26:12
18 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:32:55
Gonna be an interesting summer at Everton, in view of the complex permutations of players staying, going and if there's any old-fashioned player swaps.
19 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:34:13
Well, at 18 stone, you'd definitely make a very large splash!!
20 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:36:12
21 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:44:15
"45 and 18 st"... we don't need another Rondon.
22 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:44:17
Granted, his best might not be the level we expect to move the club forward from the dire situation of last season, but we invested heavily in this position already, funds are better spent elsewhere.
Also a pre-season with Cole & Co coaching will only help him improve. He is also a confidence player, so let's get behind him (like Iwobi) and drop the negative comments.
I have faith in the lad. COYB
23 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:45:11
24 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:45:24
Charity contract; he's not even Championship standard and should be sent on his way with our good wishes.
25 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:47:24
26 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:49:42
27 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:50:56
It also means that, if we do sell him, we get a fee.
28 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:51:08
29 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:52:47
Even if he goes next summer, this will allow us to get a fee for him.
30 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:54:39
31 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:06:43
This deal makes sense from a financial perspective just to have that little bit more depth at fullback. We certainly wouldn't be paying the money for a 3rd choice fullback with Premier League experience this summer. If there is money to be spent on this position, then I think it all needs to go on a first choice right back.
When you look at Jonjoe's record when starting this season, you can see why we probably don't want him as first or second choice: P11 W1 D1 L9
32 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:07:59
33 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:21:59
34 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:26:57
I was hoping it was third time lucky after the last two useless DoFs... C'mon, Kevin, get a grip, lad!
35 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:47:42
Hopefully, as stated above, the 3 years is to ensure we get a fee at the end of next season. A reasonably pragmatic, 'quid each way' decision.
36 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:48:04
37 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:57:09
Whole-hearted and always gives 100% but has no pace, cannot cross a ball, and is consistently caught out for his lack of awareness.
38 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:11:52
Most natural full-backs are now expected to play as a wing-back with many teams opting for three exceptional players at the back which means those two, playing either side of a main, commanding centre-back, have to be quite fast.
If we are to assume either Keane or Mina fight out the centre-back position, then we have to assume Holgate or Godfrey to be the other two.
A lot may depend on young Branthwaite's progression.
However, none of these scenarios at Everton made me comfortable last season so it remains to be seen what Lampard can make of it.
At wing-back, Coleman, Patterson and Mykolenko may be the go-to guys, although Seamus may be past his best, I fear, despite his heart and spirit.
Onward and upward, we hope.
39 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:14:38
If the lad had any ambition and wants to play football, he needs to consider what other options he's got because he's not going to get many minutes here.
We've got a lot of defenders… the problem is, not many of them are any good (how many goals against last season?), so we need to ship some out and look for better-quality talent.
It's said Lampard likes him and, with an alleged big move for Tarkowski, it's got me worrying how sound his judgement is!
40 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:16:58
The entirety of the blame is 100% the responsibility of Moshiri and the abject self-serving parasite he admits to having 95% control of the club under his ownership.
While they're here, we're fooked – end of.
41 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:17:11
42 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:50:57
Lampard must have seen what we have at U23 and U18 level and weighed up the situation.
If Kenny walks away on a free, we then need to buy cover for the squad. I suppose we could always get Cuco Martina back.
Not exactly inspirational but understandable. Similar if we get Tarkowski.
43 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:42:37
Soon as we revert to type, we start rescuing the decision-makers again. It's a real indication of our condition on the field.
I would rather give Delph another year on a reduced wage. At least he has quality to affect games, when he's fit, that is.
44 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:52:11
Since we have very limited funds, the alternative would be to sign someone like Cuco Martino.
The alternative is not pay money for a brilliant new right back. We don't have the money.
So it is a sensible signing.
45 Posted 03/06/2022 at 02:15:28
I think we'll see 3 at the back with Seamus on the right of the 3 centre-backs to give cover to our young and attack-minded wing-backs as they learn the top-level game.
46 Posted 03/06/2022 at 06:06:35
Like most here, I don't agree with the assessment -- he is just not good enough -- but we do need a versatile back-up and Robert's right, the alternative would be another Cuco.
47 Posted 03/06/2022 at 06:14:56
I've been critical of Jonjoe in the past. Not because I didn't want him to succeed, because I did and do.
An as I've mentioned, I watched him outside of Everton and he did learn a lot from his time in Germany. He came back a better player.
But with Coleman in the twighlight of his career and Patterson still to be developed, I saw enough from Jonjoe this season (the most difficult of seasons) to be confident enough to know he can cover both full back positions when required and he can do a job for us.
Depsite not having seen him and the questions over his ability to be first choice at Rangers, my son rates Patterson. My son is way more sensible than me when it comes to Everton and football, so if he says that, I'm happy with his assessment. Many wrote of Mykolenko after one or two matches.
We have 2 very young full backs with potential to get better. Young players like Godfrey and Branthwaite at centre back. Holgate seems to have regained his confidence and attitude under the new manager and coaching staff. I'd still like a bit of experience and leadership in there, but our back line is brimming with potential for the next few years.
48 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:16:48
We've got Holgate and Godfrey who can step in too in an emergency (the latter able to also cover Mykolenko and Nkounkou at left-back), but my personal view is that our U23s should always be offering a tertiary option of back-up in all positions. If there are gaps there, then Kenny's £1M-a-year wages should be fixing them first of all.
All that being said, the 3-year deal indicates to me that Frank will continue to put Kenny's attitude and experience ahead of the skill and potential of Patterson or Nkounkou. That's a sure-fire recipe to continued mediocrity… .albeit there's a very small argument that mediocrity is a step up from the season gone.
49 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:29:58
I believe that the coaches and DoF have a very clear picture of what we have and what is needed at the club within the constraints of available resources.
I believe that they know vastly more about the game, and Jonjoe Kenny, and what may be available on the market, as I do so I trust them to be making the correct decision.
50 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:37:06
He isn't quick, he isn't good in the air, he doesn't get down the wing, his crossing is average, his tackling is also ordinary.
If you want back-up on low wages, just pop a kid from the Under-23s (or whatever they call the reserves these days!). Perhaps he makes a nice cup of tea.
51 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:37:40
I think what Jonjoe offers is versatility. A commodity most managers like to have. Think Alan Harper. Think Phil Neville.
Jonjoe is a right back but has shown he can play left back. At Schalke he was frequently used as a wing back and this manager seems to want to play with 3 at the back once he has they right centre backs in place.
It's all opinions, but I'm guessing the manager and his coaching staff believe that he is worth keeping around the squad because he is not a bad back up option to play in a number of positions.
52 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:57:32
I can get an argument for being able to cover several positions but just don't see Kenny as that man. If he ever plays left-back again, I'll be losing faith in Mr Lampard the same day.
53 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:08:45
If you think someone at that level can't be much worse, then brace yourself. Kenny was a star at youth level with England youth recognition right the way through the age groups.
54 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:16:41
Whether it is the right decision for him, only he and his family can decide, but I wish him well whatever he does as he clearly loves the club.
55 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:29:10
The kid has a big heart, is committed to the cause, and is apparently well-liked. However, I restate that this squad needs quality above anything else. If he wasn't a scouser, he would be out the door and playing for Tranmere.
56 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:36:28
Listen, this isn't surprising given our crippling financial situation, there's probably likely to be one or two more 'surprises' like this still to come this summer.
Let's face it, the amount of work to be done here in terms of recruitment is monumental and it won't be done over one summer. Deadwood isn't being shifted, players that we don't want will run their contracts down and therefore will still be here next season.
The priority for this season has got to be strengthening the spine of the squad (3-4) players of the back of a Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison sale.
Sadly, the owner and board have put this club back a number of years and it will take some time getting back to being a competitive side at where we would like them to be (Top 7).
57 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:43:51
Like Tom Davies in midfield. Is he where we want Everton to be? No. Hopefully Warrington can be closer next season.
Is Jonjoe a good and useful squad player for where we are at the moment? I would say so.
But for where we are at the moment. Not where I want or expect Everton to be as we move forward.
His heart is there. Often this season, even at the low ebbs, he was the first over to the away following to face the noise and offer his shirt. He didn't shirk at all.
I know that doesn't translate to ability but he played his part and right now I think he can offer something, even if that something is short of where we want to be.
But getting there is going to take time and rebuilding. Seamus is the experience. Jonjoe is the interim. Hopefully Patterson is the future.
58 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:55:14
59 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:04:01
A very low-cost solution for full-back cover enables us to buy in some quality in the actual priority positions.
No-one is saying Kenny is top class but it's obviously just nonsense to say he's a 4th tier standard player or that we'd be better off with, say, Kyle John or someone else from the U23s as our full-back cover.
60 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:14:23
61 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:20:03
Chelsea to keep Gallagher, but Gilmour is an option.
Tarkowski looks possible
Brentford waiting on Eriksen
City looking to lose Jesus, Zinchenko and possibly Sterling
A big hope, but a Zinchenko, Eriksen, Gallagher and Tarkowski would be a great start to turning this squad over. But that looks way too optimistic...
62 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:21:56
If a pre-season with Ashley Cole et al can improve the lad and keep us in the good books in respect of Financial Fair Play, then it's a good decision.
Not sure if you know… but we're not allowed to spend money like before!!
63 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:41:40
Them players you suggest are all fine and dandy, low-hanging obvious fruit, let's say… but as you say, unlikely. We can all speculate about these players but, unless I don't understand a DoF's role, I want him to do cartwheels and minor miracles finding the next Kante or Sterling etc.
That obviously was totally alien and beyond Walsh and Brands, so maybe it just doesn't work like that. Certainly not at L4. That word 'hope' again.
64 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:48:30
Keep him as squad cover for 12 months and sell him on for at least £2.5M and we lose nothing. This is the sort of business decision we need to be making; if he was on ridiculous wages, then the club wouldn't be offering this to him. This way, we could make a profit from him by selling him for a few million.
Not the dream signings we all crave, and he is not first-team worthy, but it is more of the pragmatism we have severely lacked under Moshiri's leadership.
El Ghazi probably cost us more in wages in the last few months than Kenny costs for a year…..
65 Posted 03/06/2022 at 10:18:44
Is that what we have sunk to? Let's bring in some non-league players who will cost us next to nothing.
He is simply not good enough, end of story.
66 Posted 03/06/2022 at 10:48:12
67 Posted 03/06/2022 at 10:49:46
Again, likewise with Tarkowski: no transfer fee paid, and two things in his favour:
1) He has played in 95% of all Burnley games over the last few seasons, so is a player who doesn't spend more time on the treatment table than the pitch.
2) He is used to Premier League football and his stats say he is a decent centre-back.
I think reading the quotes from Richarlison would suggest he may have played his last game for Everton, and a player we will miss. Yes, he had his faults but he was 100% committed in every game, and you can't say that for many this season.
68 Posted 03/06/2022 at 10:57:20
We have an average to poor squad and very little money to spend, even if we sell 2 or 3 of our best players.
69 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:00:08
We have Coleman and Patterson at right-back (plus Holgate can play there). We have Mykolenko and Nkounkou at Left-back (plus Godfrey can play there).
We also have 5 centre-backs already, four of whom are naturally right-sided. To argue that wasting another ~£1M a year on wages is good for FFP is simply bizarre.
70 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:04:38
71 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:05:11
That's the way I'm expecting it to be, but who knows… there's a lot for the club to sort out and we may be pleasantly suprised how it pans out.
Let's hope so.
72 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:08:13
I assume that you would rather we let Kenny leave and not bring in a replacement full-back, and that's because you think Nkounkou – who hasn't kicked a ball in the Premier League for well over 12 months and is hardly setting the world alight in Belgium – and Holgate being moved to full-back would be adequate cover?
Coleman has been terrific since he first arrived and is well worth another season as back-up, but that's assuming Patterson – who was only the reserve right-back at Rangers – is up to the job, and that is worse than giving Jonjoe another contract as cover?
73 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:14:32
74 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:23:40
75 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:26:53
That aside though, there is no guarantee that he is going to accept our offer. The article states clearly that there is interest from other clubs in England and in the Bundesliga.
So it may come as a surprise to some and (from the comments on here, a relief to others), if he turns us down and goes elsewhere.
I am in the camp that says, as a back-up utility player, we know what we are getting, so the offer makes sense in our current circumstances.
76 Posted 03/06/2022 at 12:24:49
Might have the same effect with Kenny – although a specialist sprint coach wouldn't go amiss.
77 Posted 03/06/2022 at 12:47:36
78 Posted 03/06/2022 at 12:52:02
He came back from Schalke a better player?
Really??
I disagree.
Bottom line is that he's garbage, not a good enough player for the Premier League. And he will never be better than what he already is.
I'm massively disappointed with this. He's never going to challenge for a place in the starting eleven if others are fit. He's therefore got 3 years ahead of him sitting mostly on the bench and covering for injuries when required… possibly not even in a position that he wishes to play.
He therefore blocks the pathway of any talented full-back in the academy who has designs on a first-team opportunity over the next 3 years and, for me, this is the most disappointing aspect.
He seems a decent enough guy. If he has character, he'll refuse the contract and go and play regular first-team football somewhere.
79 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:04:51
80 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:10:20
Looking back, I can't remember any game where he excelled and, in most cases, he was poor… culminating in what was probably his worst performance in one of the most important games of the season against Burnley.
Hence he get didn't get to start another game apart from the dead rubber vs Arsenal.
81 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:50:55
82 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:58:06
I think you're missing my point.
As I stated on here and over 2 years ago, do I think Jonjoe is good enough for where we want us to be? The answer to that is no.
Is he good enough to be part of the squad as is now? Yes. Note I say 'squad', not 'starting 11'. He's not that bad a fallback option.
Did he improve as a result of his time in Germany? Yes, he did, in my opinion.
83 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:17:34
Local boy,
Low wages,
Squad player,
Probably won't demand to play every game (like some players),
Model professional,
Positionally flexible,
Limited ambition.
84 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:27:20
Okay, Danny, we shall disagree. I thought he was poor before joining Schalke and he remained poor upon his return.
I actually think Matthew Pennington is a better player – not that I think he's a good player, just a better one than Jonjoe Kenny.
He wasn't offered a new deal when his last one expired.
85 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:36:42
Mykolenko might have simply been acclimatising, a Ukrainian international that was just coming to terms with the pacier Premier League.
I hope that Lampard was just being nicey-nicey last season, trying to keep squad harmony whilst getting the points on the board. I hope he isn't Bill's latest lap-dog.
This squad plus James and the unmentionable one, managed by Carlo, came 10th and were in with a shout of Europe for most of the season.
Therefore, if we can find two creative players who can chip in with goals and assists, then 10th should be within our grasp again. If we fail to find these two payers and/or lose one of Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin, then another season of struggle awaits us.
86 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:46:06
87 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:53:15
I recon our first choice defence next season will be Pickford, Holgate, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Mykolenko and Patterson, Back ups, Kenny, Coleman, Branthwaite and Price, plus 1 more incoming left sided LB/LWB. ( A lad at Derby - Lee Buchanan 21, is available on a free ). I expect Keane and Mina to be sold.
88 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:19:29
89 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:29:17
Matthew Pennington... I wonder how he's been getting on?
50 starts across all competitions for Shrewsbury Town in League One. So I suppose you could safely say he has found his level.
He just left us in May of last year... and he's now 27 years old, after spending 10 years in the Academy and senior squads, being loaned out in seven of those.
What was that about holding on to ageing journeymen for far too long???
90 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:31:55
I may not have got the figures exactly right, it's possible that some of those have posted their preference more than once, and there were some who didn't state their preference. I think that it's fair to say that the outcome is so close that it can be described as 50/50, which would upset as many as it would please.
It's at times like this, that I take comfort in reading or writing, of things that have occurred, rather than speculating on what the future holds.
91 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:32:08
92 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:37:18
93 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:45:45
Kenny is 25 and will be coached by two of the best full backs to play the game. He may or may not succeed but we need to be a little more hesitant about damning players, especially in our current situation.
94 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:58:07
Imagine, with FFP, if we start the season and Coleman gets a year long injury. We’d then have to spend money we don’t have on a stop gap replacement after just letting one go for free.
Sensible decision, sensible wages, saves us having to spend money on a reserve.
95 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:08:01
96 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:31:59
We need to start yet again and that is going to be uncomfortable and, at times, ugly. Kenny fits in that context.
97 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:54:26
Kevin #94, good sense.
Eddie #85, when in his entire life has Frank Lampard been anybody's lap-dog?
98 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:01:35
99 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:10:26
From the lowly position of 16th we face financial difficulties and the likely sale of Mina and Richarlison, maybe Calvert-Lewin too. These are 3 of our 4 best players along with Pickford.
We will not be able to spend all of the money we make from sales – a chunk will be needed to balance the books (otherwise we could be relegated for irregularities, get a points deduction, or go bust).
Whether people like or dislike Kenny is really neither here nor there. The biggest issue is the first team. If you don't think Kenny's good enough to be full-back cover for 10 games a season, plus the League Cup, you're really not going to like the look of the first XI come August.
100 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:12:19
101 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:44:01
If we offered 12 months, then I would think we are mad as we would be spending wages to then lose the asset for free in 12 months. If we offered 2 years, then next year his resale value would be minimal, so this looks like the best option all round.
Gambling on such a low wage is not an issue. Signing Delph, that Spanish kid who I can't remember, Tosun et al on massive wages has been our issue.
102 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:19:41
103 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:26:49
I've been saying on this site for many years that Jonjoe Kenny should be sold. I also think and have said that we shouldn't offer any player of 20 years of age plus, a contract, if they have not properly broken into the first team.
I am the utmost advocate of moving players on if they are not in contention for first team football.
Kenny was in contention in 2017-18 as per of his natural development. He had failed to progress since yet somehow remains at the club.
He is now potentially preventing the natural development of an academy full-back breaking through. People mentioning wages – circa £15k a week is too much for this player. And therefore, relatively, is an overspend on wages.
If we have a real crisis then I'd like to see an academy player given an opportunity. I honestly don't think they could do any worse than Jonjoe Kenny.
As for people quoting ‘resale value'. Does anybody in their right mind honestly think that, after another season of sitting on the bench and covering for injuries, someone will pay a transfer fee for this player?
Nobody is ever going to pay a fee for him. Never.
104 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:44:04
How is that true? If he's such a poor player, shouldn't a talented youngster be able to beat him out? And isn't Lampard smart enough to play the best player he's got, no matter his age or contract status?
Furthermore, what Academy fullback do you consider currently or potentially qualified to step into the game-day squad in Kenny's place?
The answer seems obvious. Frank and his staff clearly believe that right now there is nobody in the youth setup who is as capable of helping us win games as Kenny. If they thought any of the kids were ready, they wouldn't be signing Kenny again.
105 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:52:13
No. An injury to Terry Phelan saw Michael Ball given a first team opportunity at an incredibly early age.
Had that injury not occurred and Phelan and Hinchcliffe been fit – no way was Ball getting a game. He played and within 12 months was an established first-team player.
Without that opportunity, who knows if he'd have developed in the same way? Fact was, he got it. And the alternative was what we knew we had – Terry Phelan.
Point being, we know what we're getting from Jonjoe Kenny. He's never going to surprise anybody and all of a sudden become a decent player. His deficiencies are abundant and also blatantly obvious.
Every time he takes the field in the Premier League, he will be preyed upon as a weakness, targeted in that way and teams will get success against us by doing that. Burnley this season for example.
And ultimately, Lampard's decision is made more complex with a player earning £15k, with a great attitude, waiting to play a game. When he needs cover, he's only human. He'll pick him because of these characteristics.
106 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:07:08
He's wrong to write them off at 20 tho. Ferguson, Baines, Arteta, Osman, and dozens of others (in ours alone) don't break through properly to 22-23 years old… albeit Kenny @ 25 is probably fair game for a “never will”.
107 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:08:27
Kyle John at 21 is entering the final year of his U23 contract and is a long way behind Kenny. He'll probably be let go but may well have a career in professional football.
Matthew Mallon, age 18, is joining Blackburn I believe.
Next up are Roman Dixon and Harry Wright, both at age 17. Neither are anywhere near where Kenny was at that age with youth international recognition.
We really could do a whole lot worse than Kenny by playing one of these kids against, say, Bukaya Saka or Raphinha. It could be an absolute calamity for both the kid concerned and the club.
The real star full-back in the academy is left-footed Samuels-Smith, age 15, still who is possibly the classiest player out of all of our U18s and U23s, along with midfielder Jenson Metcalfe.
I agree that we should move people on and frankly it's daft that Kenny wasn't sold to Burnley last year when they offered £5M. However, we now are where we are (a crap place).
It's a low risk, low cost sensible move for a fringe player who really isn't blocking anyone from first-team football.
108 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:13:28
Frank obviously doesn't feel that way about any of the current youngsters. Otherwise Kenny's deficiencies should make him easy for one of the kids to supplant.
Kenny's new contract won't block anybody's way... if there's anybody good enough to step over him.
109 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:15:48
110 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:20:15
The club may receive an offer for him but, like other players, if they can't get what they ask for in a contract from another club, they can refuse to go.
I think that this is what happened with Tosun as the club excepted an offer, I think it was from Besiktas, but they could not afford the wage demands from Tosun.
It's easy to say if we get X amount for this player or that player, we should take it, but it is up to the player to agree to the contract he will be offered before he agrees to move. Unless you are a player who wants to move and then you can put in a written request, that the club, if they want an upset player on their hands, can refuse.
With the agents and financial representatives that the modern player has, it's no longer coming in for training on a Monday morning to be told "Empty your locker, you have been sold to another club". And this is why we have some players on high wages we can't get rid of as, unless they are ambitious, they will not take anything less than what they have got.
111 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:51:05
Try and check earlier comments before you attack me for being the first to mention Kenny was a local lad, embarrassing.
I'm still mystified by comments saying we're going backwards by keeping Kenny, he's a squad player and can cover both full-backs.
Frank likes his commitment, he's on moderate wages, not a player constantly in the treatment room, chill out.
112 Posted 03/06/2022 at 20:46:05
I don't think Kenny is as bad as Tommy thinks he is; in fact, he will be well up to the general standard of our team next season.
Anyone expecting stars to be pulling on our shirts is kidding themselves. That said nobody including me has a clue what will happen in the close season, we can only hope we will be up to scratch for the start.
113 Posted 03/06/2022 at 21:48:35
I described Kenny as a scouser in post #26, well before Christy. Surely that counts as "local lad"?
114 Posted 03/06/2022 at 21:52:12
Still time for him to fulfill that huge potential?
115 Posted 03/06/2022 at 21:55:25
We simply cannot afford to go and buy another full-back, so Kenny gets the chance to stay.
I get all the local support, I get that Kenny is a trier… but, for me, he's not good enough. However, we are where we are – simple!
116 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:51:24
We have Patterson, Coleman and if necessary Holgate for right-back. We have Mykolenko, Godfrey and possibly Nkounkou for left-back. All arguably would do a better job than Kenny, especially considering he is not, never has been, and never will be, a left-back.
Now I've digested this news, I admit I am struggling with the logic. If Patterson is still not deemed ready for first-team duty, then we will need a much better quality right-back than Kenny to bridge the gap.
Coleman surely cannot be considered as a first choice next season, it wouldn't be fair on him or good for us. But, even at 34, I am confident he would be a better back-up player than Kenny.
117 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:53:41
Retaining Premier League status seems to be the priority. Everyone wished, hoped and believed for something better 6 years ago.
118 Posted 04/06/2022 at 11:19:39
119 Posted 04/06/2022 at 15:28:37
120 Posted 04/06/2022 at 15:48:07
On the bright side, and fingers crossed, Patterson will be an improvement, like Mykolenko has been.
