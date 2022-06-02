Kenny offered three-year deal

| Thursday, 02 June 2022



Everton have reportedly offered Jonjoe Kenny a three-year contract in order to remain with the club.

The homegrown defender was thought to be surplus to requirements, particularly under Carlo Ancelotti when he spent a time on loan at Schalke in Germany, but he was used frequently by Frank Lampard this season.

Lampard is thought to value Kenny's versatility and, according to Paul Joyce of The Times, the club have tabled an offer to keep him at Everton while there is interest in his services from clubs in England the Bundesliga.

