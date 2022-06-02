Skip to Main Content
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Kenny offered three-year deal

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 02 June 2022 120comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have reportedly offered Jonjoe Kenny a three-year contract in order to remain with the club.

The homegrown defender was thought to be surplus to requirements, particularly under Carlo Ancelotti when he spent a time on loan at Schalke in Germany, but he was used frequently by Frank Lampard this season.

Lampard is thought to value Kenny's versatility and, according to Paul Joyce of The Times, the club have tabled an offer to keep him at Everton while there is interest in his services from clubs in England the Bundesliga.

Reader Comments (120)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.


Kevin Molloy
1 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:20:53
According to The Times, we have offered Jonjoe Kenny a 3-year deal, which he is pondering along with offers from abroad. Must be on rock bottom wages I suppose (you would think!) if he is to be a member of the squad going forward; it really does show how limited will be our ambitions.
Ian Bennett
2 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:29:11
I am sorry if Kenny's friends or family are on this site, but for me he's not good enough to be still in our squad.

He needs a fresh start playing regular football elsewhere. He's never going to achieve anything apart from groans being a squad player sadly.

Joe McMahon
3 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:37:42
Ian and Kevin, also remember Tom Davies is still here. That goal v Man City was 5 years ago. Lookman also scored but bizarrely Tom got more patience and support from fans. We got rid of the wrong one.
Brian Murray
4 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:44:45
If true about Kenny, I may have to curb my faith in this new DoF. Surely we aiming higher than this level???
Sam Hoare
5 Posted 02/06/2022 at 18:56:17
Kenny is on very low wages. He’s a local lad who is a model professional and probably well-liked. I’ve no issue with him being 3rd choice right-back or left-back on £15k a week. Think we’d struggle to upgrade on him much at that price.
Danny O’Neill
6 Posted 02/06/2022 at 19:00:12
I have repeatedly said that Kenny isn't the level we want to be at. That's having watched him for Everton and Schalke in the flesh.

A decent player to have in the squad? Maybe and I always want him to do well.

Perhaps a reality of where we are right now.

I think another reality is that our ability to bring in players is reliant on selling one and possibly two of our assets (Richarlison and / or Calvert-Lewin).

I'd rather not, but we shouldn't be afraid of selling as long as we reinvest wisely.

Roy Kjærstad
7 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:24:58
Not a bad decision at all, as it means we'll get a transfer fee when he is offloaded.
Bill Gienapp
8 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:27:56
So much for being ruthless this summer.

Look, Kenny offers cheap defensive cover, so it's not the worst move we've made in recent years. But no way should he be getting 3 years.

Also, what versatility? He had one good game at left-back – every other time he was played there, he was dreadful.

Furthermore, if he has ambitions to actually play, he should be looking to move elsewhere regardless. Because he's never going to be anything but a backup at Everton.

Tony Hill
9 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:38:28
If Patterson comes through then Kenny is fair back up. This is how we now have to think and we need to get used to it. Coleman surely won't start next season and he will move to retirement.
Si Cooper
10 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:45:49
At the moment, it's Seamus Coleman and an injured Nathan Patterson if Kenny moves elsewhere. I don't know how long it will be before we know how well young Patterson is recovering.

Seems like sense to at least keep options open with Kenny unless there is a cheap and ready-to-go right-back happy to help out Everton's transition to the Patterson era.

Players can still be allowed to move on at some later stage if they prove surplus to requirements and, if it came to that, Jonjoe Kenny shouldn't be the most difficult sell as long as he is pitched at a sensible level.

Denis Richardson
11 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:46:20
Don't know the terms but, if wages are low, then why not? He should not be anywhere near first-choice right-back and should just be cover. Also not sure about the versatility, imo he's a Championshi-level right-back, end of.

Coleman will be hanging up his boots and Paterson will hopefully come good but we need some back up here as we concentrate on more important parts of the pitch. If we didn't have so many more urgent issues, I'd be against this but it makes sense given the current cash situation.

He may not actually sign, mind…

Clive Rogers
12 Posted 02/06/2022 at 20:55:03
I find this very disappointing as he has simply not been good enough when he has stood in for someone. Can’t time his tackles.
Dave Abrahams
13 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:02:56
I for one am very happy with Jonjoe staying, presuming the story is true.
Fran Mitchell
14 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:06:26
A cheap reserve who we may be able to flog for £5 million in a year or two when we can invest in a replacement, or someone else is promoted.

Facts are: we need a centre-back, we need a midfielder, or two, and we need a forward, or two.

A right-back, well we have to hope Patterson can step up. Coleman will remain for another season. Kenny will be back up, also back up for Mykolenko and Godfrey at left-back, where again we can't afford to buy someone as reserve. So it's a no-brains decision.

Low maintenance, low wage, reserve for 2 positions.

Rob Dolby
15 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:11:25
Not surprised by this as Kenny played well under Lampard early on.

Financially he is probably the lowest earner at the club.

We don't have cover at left-back and an unknown quantity at right-back in Patterson so, for me, this makes sense if it happens.

Gary Jones
16 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:15:08
Most good leaders, in any industry, will make a splash at the first opportunity. Get people to sit up and know you are there.

If Jonjoe Kenny (and possibly James Tarkowski) are the splashes, we are going to sink like a stone next season. Poor statement on every level.

Gary Jones
17 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:26:12
Rob, I’m 45 and 18st…..given we “just need cover”, perhaps I could offer my services?
Paul Birmingham
18 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:32:55
Good to have a back-up. Jonjoe Kenny puts in an honest shift when called upon, but he's not as good as Zico, and will likely get less game time than Zico did.

Gonna be an interesting summer at Everton, in view of the complex permutations of players staying, going and if there's any old-fashioned player swaps.


Dave Abrahams
19 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:34:13
Gary (17),

Well, at 18 stone, you'd definitely make a very large splash!!

Jeff Armstrong
20 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:36:12
People rightly slag Kenwright for blue-tinted sentimentality, then endorse this decision to keep Kenny.
Brendan McLaughlin
21 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:44:15
Sorry, Gary #17

"45 and 18 st"... we don't need another Rondon.

Rob Rothwell
22 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:44:17
Pleased for the lad, he's a true blue, good cover at both right- and left-back, and always gives his best.

Granted, his best might not be the level we expect to move the club forward from the dire situation of last season, but we invested heavily in this position already, funds are better spent elsewhere.

Also a pre-season with Cole & Co coaching will only help him improve. He is also a confidence player, so let's get behind him (like Iwobi) and drop the negative comments.

I have faith in the lad. COYB

Dave Abrahams
23 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:45:11
Jeff (22), I believe Lampard rates Jonjoe and the offer maybe coming from him!
Mike Price
24 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:45:24
I was pleased we were finally able to cut some deadwood… and then we do this!

Charity contract; he's not even Championship standard and should be sent on his way with our good wishes.

Bernie Quinn
25 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:47:24
A little surprised, but in Frank - I trust.
Ed Prytherch
26 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:49:42
Kenny is hard working, he has a good attitude and he is a scouser so probably good for team chemistry and he is cheap... Good move to keep him.
Steve Brown
27 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:50:56
Reflects that we have more urgent priorities than spending money this summer on the full-back positions. Jonjoe Kenny has shown he can cover both fullback positions this season, so a sensible decision.

It also means that, if we do sell him, we get a fee.

Tony Twist
28 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:51:08
Jesus H Christ, I despair. This reeks of Billy Boy Blue. Clueless.
Steve Brown
29 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:52:47
This indicates that the DoF and manager do not want to focus transfer funds on the full-back positions this summer. JJK has shown he can provide back up on each flank this season.

Even if he goes next summer, this will allow us to get a fee for him.

Jeff Armstrong
30 Posted 02/06/2022 at 21:54:39
Dave #25, genuine question: Do you rate Lampard?
Jamie Sweet
31 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:06:43
When operating on a shoestring budget, it is very difficult to have a decent first team and strength in depth.

This deal makes sense from a financial perspective just to have that little bit more depth at fullback. We certainly wouldn't be paying the money for a 3rd choice fullback with Premier League experience this summer. If there is money to be spent on this position, then I think it all needs to go on a first choice right back.

When you look at Jonjoe's record when starting this season, you can see why we probably don't want him as first or second choice: P11 W1 D1 L9

Gavin Johnson
32 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:07:59
Awful news.
Sam Hoare
33 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:21:59
Jamie @32, exactly this. It's sensible business for a club with a decreasing budget and other priorities. Hardly inspirational but I'm not sure what people getting upset over this are expecting for a 3rd choice full-back.
Brian Murray
34 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:26:57
Last time I looked, there's a big world out there so why are we still so insular in our thinking?

I was hoping it was third time lucky after the last two useless DoFs... C'mon, Kevin, get a grip, lad!

Derek Thomas
35 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:47:42
I thought we'd give him a 1-year extension.

Hopefully, as stated above, the 3 years is to ensure we get a fee at the end of next season. A reasonably pragmatic, 'quid each way' decision.

Christy Ring
36 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:48:04
I'm happy for Kenny, he's still a good squad player. We were never going to buy another full-back, because he's a local lad, why the extra criticism?
Jeff Armstrong
37 Posted 02/06/2022 at 22:57:09
Nobody mentioned him being a local lad, Christy, except you, what has that got to do with anything? He's just not good enough for the Premier League.

Whole-hearted and always gives 100% but has no pace, cannot cross a ball, and is consistently caught out for his lack of awareness.

Tom Bowers
38 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:11:52
It's hard to judge if he will be a solid player at this level.

Most natural full-backs are now expected to play as a wing-back with many teams opting for three exceptional players at the back which means those two, playing either side of a main, commanding centre-back, have to be quite fast.

If we are to assume either Keane or Mina fight out the centre-back position, then we have to assume Holgate or Godfrey to be the other two.

A lot may depend on young Branthwaite's progression.

However, none of these scenarios at Everton made me comfortable last season so it remains to be seen what Lampard can make of it.

At wing-back, Coleman, Patterson and Mykolenko may be the go-to guys, although Seamus may be past his best, I fear, despite his heart and spirit.

Onward and upward, we hope.

Stu Darlington
39 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:14:38
Reading the comments above, seems like a split decision on this one. My view is that he's just not good enough and should be moved on for his own career development.

If the lad had any ambition and wants to play football, he needs to consider what other options he's got because he's not going to get many minutes here.

We've got a lot of defenders… the problem is, not many of them are any good (how many goals against last season?), so we need to ship some out and look for better-quality talent.

It's said Lampard likes him and, with an alleged big move for Tarkowski, it's got me worrying how sound his judgement is!

Don Alexander
40 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:16:58
Kenny, Lampard, Thelwell, and Basic Football Nouse have nothing at all to do with addressing Everton's huge problems on and off the pitch.

The entirety of the blame is 100% the responsibility of Moshiri and the abject self-serving parasite he admits to having 95% control of the club under his ownership.

While they're here, we're fooked – end of.

Tony Everan
41 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:17:11
Jonjoe Kenny always plays with passion and commitment, you’ve got to admire that. However, I’ve never seen the quality needed to be a top half PL right back or a first team starter for us. If he wants to stay on his low wage as a utility/ back up player and work on improving his game, I don’t see any downside. He will give us some strength in depth without breaking the bank. Also, he seems to be a good person to have around the squad with regards to training and setting an example.
Rob Dolby
42 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:50:57
There is a long list of players that I would rather move on than Jonjoe Kenny.

Lampard must have seen what we have at U23 and U18 level and weighed up the situation.

If Kenny walks away on a free, we then need to buy cover for the squad. I suppose we could always get Cuco Martina back.

Not exactly inspirational but understandable. Similar if we get Tarkowski.

Paul Smith
43 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:42:37
Sensible business? He's rubbish. Come on, guys – are we in denial? Local lad, and works hard? Yes, but he's crap.

Soon as we revert to type, we start rescuing the decision-makers again. It's a real indication of our condition on the field.

I would rather give Delph another year on a reduced wage. At least he has quality to affect games, when he's fit, that is.

Robert Tressell
44 Posted 03/06/2022 at 00:52:11
Paul # 45. Patterson appears to be the future but is still raw and young. Coleman is, sadly, the past. We need a stop gap to help transition to Patterson and Kenny is a good player for that role.

Since we have very limited funds, the alternative would be to sign someone like Cuco Martino.

The alternative is not pay money for a brilliant new right back. We don't have the money.

So it is a sensible signing.

Dave Hall
45 Posted 03/06/2022 at 02:15:28
A good move, in context. The player is bang average, but offers flexibility to rebuild the spine of the team. Sensible to maintain him as cheap cover and prioritize the budget elsewhere with plenty of uncertainty at right-back.

I think we'll see 3 at the back with Seamus on the right of the 3 centre-backs to give cover to our young and attack-minded wing-backs as they learn the top-level game.

Mike Gaynes
46 Posted 03/06/2022 at 06:06:35
I don't believe for a minute this is "sentimentality"... if Frank didn't think he could play at this level, the club wouldn't be making the offer.

Like most here, I don't agree with the assessment -- he is just not good enough -- but we do need a versatile back-up and Robert's right, the alternative would be another Cuco.

Danny O’Neill
47 Posted 03/06/2022 at 06:14:56
I'm with Robert and Rob on this. I think it's a sensible move in the current circumstances.

I've been critical of Jonjoe in the past. Not because I didn't want him to succeed, because I did and do.

An as I've mentioned, I watched him outside of Everton and he did learn a lot from his time in Germany. He came back a better player.

But with Coleman in the twighlight of his career and Patterson still to be developed, I saw enough from Jonjoe this season (the most difficult of seasons) to be confident enough to know he can cover both full back positions when required and he can do a job for us.

Depsite not having seen him and the questions over his ability to be first choice at Rangers, my son rates Patterson. My son is way more sensible than me when it comes to Everton and football, so if he says that, I'm happy with his assessment. Many wrote of Mykolenko after one or two matches.

We have 2 very young full backs with potential to get better. Young players like Godfrey and Branthwaite at centre back. Holgate seems to have regained his confidence and attitude under the new manager and coaching staff. I'd still like a bit of experience and leadership in there, but our back line is brimming with potential for the next few years.

Gary Jones
48 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:16:48
Don't get this “we need cover” argument at all. We have both Coleman and Patterson already, so unless Coleman is really going to step away early (doubt it with Frank love-in) then why do we need a 3rd player as cover?

We've got Holgate and Godfrey who can step in too in an emergency (the latter able to also cover Mykolenko and Nkounkou at left-back), but my personal view is that our U23s should always be offering a tertiary option of back-up in all positions. If there are gaps there, then Kenny's £1M-a-year wages should be fixing them first of all.

All that being said, the 3-year deal indicates to me that Frank will continue to put Kenny's attitude and experience ahead of the skill and potential of Patterson or Nkounkou. That's a sure-fire recipe to continued mediocrity… .albeit there's a very small argument that mediocrity is a step up from the season gone.

Martin Mason
49 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:29:58

I believe that the coaches and DoF have a very clear picture of what we have and what is needed at the club within the constraints of available resources.

I believe that they know vastly more about the game, and Jonjoe Kenny, and what may be available on the market, as I do so I trust them to be making the correct decision.

Eddie Dunn
50 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:37:06
I like Jonjoe Kenny and have been hoping that he could improve but honestly, the lad is not Premier League standard. He may train hard, he is a local lad and he might be a lovely chap but there is the one thing that this squad needs more than anything else — quality. And Jonjoe just hasn't got any.

He isn't quick, he isn't good in the air, he doesn't get down the wing, his crossing is average, his tackling is also ordinary.

If you want back-up on low wages, just pop a kid from the Under-23s (or whatever they call the reserves these days!). Perhaps he makes a nice cup of tea.

Danny O’Neill
51 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:37:40
I forgot about Nkounkou, Gary. Another with potential.

I think what Jonjoe offers is versatility. A commodity most managers like to have. Think Alan Harper. Think Phil Neville.

Jonjoe is a right back but has shown he can play left back. At Schalke he was frequently used as a wing back and this manager seems to want to play with 3 at the back once he has they right centre backs in place.

It's all opinions, but I'm guessing the manager and his coaching staff believe that he is worth keeping around the squad because he is not a bad back up option to play in a number of positions.

Gary Jones
52 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:57:32
No good being versatile if you're equally poor in every position, Danny.

I can get an argument for being able to cover several positions but just don't see Kenny as that man. If he ever plays left-back again, I'll be losing faith in Mr Lampard the same day.

Robert Tressell
53 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:08:45
Eddie # 52, if you don't rate Kenny, then you're really not going to like what you see of the U23s.

If you think someone at that level can't be much worse, then brace yourself. Kenny was a star at youth level with England youth recognition right the way through the age groups.

David Bromwell
54 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:16:41
I am on the positive side of this rumour, as Kenny always gives his all and maybe he can be coached further and will improve.

Whether it is the right decision for him, only he and his family can decide, but I wish him well whatever he does as he clearly loves the club.

Eddie Dunn
55 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:29:10
I remain doubtful about Jonjoe Kenny's quality, Robert. Just because the lad was in the England age-group teams doesn't mean he is top class.

The kid has a big heart, is committed to the cause, and is apparently well-liked. However, I restate that this squad needs quality above anything else. If he wasn't a scouser, he would be out the door and playing for Tranmere.

Kunal Desai
56 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:36:28
This is underwelming news but more realism of where we are as a club today. Lampard may see that he can get more out of Jonjoe Kenny.

Listen, this isn't surprising given our crippling financial situation, there's probably likely to be one or two more 'surprises' like this still to come this summer.

Let's face it, the amount of work to be done here in terms of recruitment is monumental and it won't be done over one summer. Deadwood isn't being shifted, players that we don't want will run their contracts down and therefore will still be here next season.

The priority for this season has got to be strengthening the spine of the squad (3-4) players of the back of a Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison sale.

Sadly, the owner and board have put this club back a number of years and it will take some time getting back to being a competitive side at where we would like them to be (Top 7).

Danny O’Neill
57 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:43:51
Agree totally with that Eddie.

Like Tom Davies in midfield. Is he where we want Everton to be? No. Hopefully Warrington can be closer next season.

Is Jonjoe a good and useful squad player for where we are at the moment? I would say so.

But for where we are at the moment. Not where I want or expect Everton to be as we move forward.

His heart is there. Often this season, even at the low ebbs, he was the first over to the away following to face the noise and offer his shirt. He didn't shirk at all.

I know that doesn't translate to ability but he played his part and right now I think he can offer something, even if that something is short of where we want to be.

But getting there is going to take time and rebuilding. Seamus is the experience. Jonjoe is the interim. Hopefully Patterson is the future.

Andy Meighan
58 Posted 03/06/2022 at 08:55:14
A step backwards in my opinion. Definitely can't play left-back and not a good right-back. Should’ve been one of many we should be offloading. You know who they are…
Robert Tressell
59 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:04:01
Eddie @57. It is plain obvious the 16th-placed side in the Premier League needs more quality.

A very low-cost solution for full-back cover enables us to buy in some quality in the actual priority positions.

No-one is saying Kenny is top class but it's obviously just nonsense to say he's a 4th tier standard player or that we'd be better off with, say, Kyle John or someone else from the U23s as our full-back cover.

Christopher Timmins
60 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:14:23
Next season will be our skipper's last and, if Kenny is happy to be back-up to Patterson for the next 3 years, I don't see anything majorly wrong with him being offered a new deal. 2022-23 is Patterson's time to shine.

Ian Bennett
61 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:20:03
Press clippings:-

Chelsea to keep Gallagher, but Gilmour is an option.

Tarkowski looks possible

Brentford waiting on Eriksen

City looking to lose Jesus, Zinchenko and possibly Sterling

A big hope, but a Zinchenko, Eriksen, Gallagher and Tarkowski would be a great start to turning this squad over. But that looks way too optimistic...

Ben King
62 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:21:56
I'm not happy with this decision but it's obviously a clear nod to our financial position.

If a pre-season with Ashley Cole et al can improve the lad and keep us in the good books in respect of Financial Fair Play, then it's a good decision.

Not sure if you know… but we're not allowed to spend money like before!!

Brian Murray
63 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:41:40
Ian Bennett @63.

Them players you suggest are all fine and dandy, low-hanging obvious fruit, let's say… but as you say, unlikely. We can all speculate about these players but, unless I don't understand a DoF's role, I want him to do cartwheels and minor miracles finding the next Kante or Sterling etc.

That obviously was totally alien and beyond Walsh and Brands, so maybe it just doesn't work like that. Certainly not at L4. That word 'hope' again.

Andrew Bentley
64 Posted 03/06/2022 at 09:48:30
Financially this could be a good decision as he's not on expensive wages, others have quoted £15k a week – which if true is roughly £2.5M for his 3-year contract.

Keep him as squad cover for 12 months and sell him on for at least £2.5M and we lose nothing. This is the sort of business decision we need to be making; if he was on ridiculous wages, then the club wouldn't be offering this to him. This way, we could make a profit from him by selling him for a few million.

Not the dream signings we all crave, and he is not first-team worthy, but it is more of the pragmatism we have severely lacked under Moshiri's leadership.

El Ghazi probably cost us more in wages in the last few months than Kenny costs for a year…..

Clive Rogers
65 Posted 03/06/2022 at 10:18:44
Looking through the comments, the common theme is that he is very inexpensive.

Is that what we have sunk to? Let's bring in some non-league players who will cost us next to nothing.

He is simply not good enough, end of story.

Pat Kelly
66 Posted 03/06/2022 at 10:48:12
The clearout didn't last long. So much for rebuilding.
Brian Harrison
67 Posted 03/06/2022 at 10:49:46
I think we have to accept that, because of FFP, added to the cost of a new stadium, our spending on players over the next few seasons I think will be very limited. So to keep Jonjoe Kenny on the books as a back-up full-back makes infinite sense, as to buy a replacement would cost a lot more money.

Again, likewise with Tarkowski: no transfer fee paid, and two things in his favour:

1) He has played in 95% of all Burnley games over the last few seasons, so is a player who doesn't spend more time on the treatment table than the pitch.

2) He is used to Premier League football and his stats say he is a decent centre-back.

I think reading the quotes from Richarlison would suggest he may have played his last game for Everton, and a player we will miss. Yes, he had his faults but he was 100% committed in every game, and you can't say that for many this season.

Robert Tressell
68 Posted 03/06/2022 at 10:57:20
Clive: yes, this is what it has come to.

We have an average to poor squad and very little money to spend, even if we sell 2 or 3 of our best players.

Gary Jones
69 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:00:08
Brian,

We have Coleman and Patterson at right-back (plus Holgate can play there). We have Mykolenko and Nkounkou at Left-back (plus Godfrey can play there).

We also have 5 centre-backs already, four of whom are naturally right-sided. To argue that wasting another ~£1M a year on wages is good for FFP is simply bizarre.

Trevor Peers
70 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:04:38
Jonjoe Kenny is a nice guy, but this just shows nothing has changed in our ambitions. With players of his ability on the books, we are about as good as Norwich. Sounds like a Kenwright -induced brainwave.
Raymond Fox
71 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:05:11
I'm fine with Kenny staying. Whichever way you look at it, next season it will be another backs-to-the-wall event, anyone expecting flashy signings is probably going to be disappointed.

That's the way I'm expecting it to be, but who knows… there's a lot for the club to sort out and we may be pleasantly suprised how it pans out.

Let's hope so.

Brian Harrison
72 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:08:13
Gary @71,

I assume that you would rather we let Kenny leave and not bring in a replacement full-back, and that's because you think Nkounkou – who hasn't kicked a ball in the Premier League for well over 12 months and is hardly setting the world alight in Belgium – and Holgate being moved to full-back would be adequate cover?

Coleman has been terrific since he first arrived and is well worth another season as back-up, but that's assuming Patterson – who was only the reserve right-back at Rangers – is up to the job, and that is worse than giving Jonjoe another contract as cover?

Larry O'Hara
73 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:14:32
What a lot of negative whingeing here. If Frank thinks he's worth a punt as part of the big picture, go with it. Enough already!
Danny Baily
74 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:23:40
Interesting to read Celtic fans verdict on the prospect of him getting a new deal at Everton. They clearly didn't think he was good enough for the Scottish Premiership.
Hugh Jenkins
75 Posted 03/06/2022 at 11:26:53
Something must have gone wrong with his development somewhere, as he played in all seven matches for England U20s when they won the Under-20s World Cup.

That aside though, there is no guarantee that he is going to accept our offer. The article states clearly that there is interest from other clubs in England and in the Bundesliga.

So it may come as a surprise to some and (from the comments on here, a relief to others), if he turns us down and goes elsewhere.

I am in the camp that says, as a back-up utility player, we know what we are getting, so the offer makes sense in our current circumstances.

Brian Murray
76 Posted 03/06/2022 at 12:24:49
Mykoleno looked a bit iffy at first until Ashley Cole started coaching him.

Might have the same effect with Kenny – although a specialist sprint coach wouldn't go amiss.

Lester Yip
77 Posted 03/06/2022 at 12:47:36
We must be so short of funds. Well, I agree that midfield needs the money the most. So right-back hopefully Patterson is as good as Mykolenko and Kenny will simply be a back-up.
Tommy Carter
78 Posted 03/06/2022 at 12:52:02
@48 Danny

He came back from Schalke a better player?

Really??

I disagree.

Bottom line is that he's garbage, not a good enough player for the Premier League. And he will never be better than what he already is.

I'm massively disappointed with this. He's never going to challenge for a place in the starting eleven if others are fit. He's therefore got 3 years ahead of him sitting mostly on the bench and covering for injuries when required… possibly not even in a position that he wishes to play.

He therefore blocks the pathway of any talented full-back in the academy who has designs on a first-team opportunity over the next 3 years and, for me, this is the most disappointing aspect.

He seems a decent enough guy. If he has character, he'll refuse the contract and go and play regular first-team football somewhere.

Nick Page
79 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:04:51
Kenwright Out!
Colin Metcalfe
80 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:10:20
If true, I am surprised and disappointed with this decision. With all due respect, I don't think he is good enough for the Premier League.

Looking back, I can't remember any game where he excelled and, in most cases, he was poor… culminating in what was probably his worst performance in one of the most important games of the season against Burnley.

Hence he get didn't get to start another game apart from the dead rubber vs Arsenal.

David Hallwood
81 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:50:55
It may be that the new deal is to protect against him leaving for nothing.
Danny O’Neill
82 Posted 03/06/2022 at 13:58:06
Tommy,

I think you're missing my point.

As I stated on here and over 2 years ago, do I think Jonjoe is good enough for where we want us to be? The answer to that is no.

Is he good enough to be part of the squad as is now? Yes. Note I say 'squad', not 'starting 11'. He's not that bad a fallback option.

Did he improve as a result of his time in Germany? Yes, he did, in my opinion.

Garry Martin
83 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:17:34
Not the most prolific player but probably makes sense under the current circumstances at EFC, namely:

Local boy,
Low wages,
Squad player,
Probably won't demand to play every game (like some players),
Model professional,
Positionally flexible,
Limited ambition.
Tommy Carter
84 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:27:20
Danny @84

Okay, Danny, we shall disagree. I thought he was poor before joining Schalke and he remained poor upon his return.

I actually think Matthew Pennington is a better player – not that I think he's a good player, just a better one than Jonjoe Kenny.

He wasn't offered a new deal when his last one expired.

Eddie Dunn
85 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:36:42
Brian @77,

Mykolenko might have simply been acclimatising, a Ukrainian international that was just coming to terms with the pacier Premier League.

I hope that Lampard was just being nicey-nicey last season, trying to keep squad harmony whilst getting the points on the board. I hope he isn't Bill's latest lap-dog.

This squad plus James and the unmentionable one, managed by Carlo, came 10th and were in with a shout of Europe for most of the season.

Therefore, if we can find two creative players who can chip in with goals and assists, then 10th should be within our grasp again. If we fail to find these two payers and/or lose one of Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin, then another season of struggle awaits us.

Brian Murray
86 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:46:06
Eddie. Well I hope it was more cole’s input for all our sake. As for Frank being bill’s lapdog well he has and continues to fool a lot of the fan base and a billionaire and half the media so he’s hard to get rumbled sadly.
Jack Convery
87 Posted 03/06/2022 at 14:53:15
If Kenny was on a free from another EPL club would we be offing him a 3 year deal ? I doubt it. This looks to me like a FFP Issue contract offer. Cheap wage. I also think we won't have full backs next season, as we will probably play 3 CBs / WBs, as I believe this is Frank Lampards preferred defensive set up, with two wing backs.

I recon our first choice defence next season will be Pickford, Holgate, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Mykolenko and Patterson, Back ups, Kenny, Coleman, Branthwaite and Price, plus 1 more incoming left sided LB/LWB. ( A lad at Derby - Lee Buchanan 21, is available on a free ). I expect Keane and Mina to be sold.

Jack Convery
88 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:19:29
Michael Kenrick
89 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:29:17
Tommy @84,

Matthew Pennington... I wonder how he's been getting on?

50 starts across all competitions for Shrewsbury Town in League One. So I suppose you could safely say he has found his level.

He just left us in May of last year... and he's now 27 years old, after spending 10 years in the Academy and senior squads, being loaned out in seven of those.

What was that about holding on to ageing journeymen for far too long???

John McFarlane Snr
90 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:31:55
Hi Danny [82] I have just done a quick check on the number of those who favour [or lean to the side of ] giving Jonjo Kenny an option of a three year contract, and the "aye's" number 32. As opposed to the "no's" 26 who favour [or lean to the side] to not give him the three year contract.

I may not have got the figures exactly right, it's possible that some of those have posted their preference more than once, and there were some who didn't state their preference. I think that it's fair to say that the outcome is so close that it can be described as 50/50, which would upset as many as it would please.

It's at times like this, that I take comfort in reading or writing, of things that have occurred, rather than speculating on what the future holds.

John Cartwright
91 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:32:08
Kenny will not take us to where we want to be. However since we'll be nowhere near top 6 for some time yet, so I make him a useful stop gap covering the wing back positions whilst we invest in more immediate positions which have been cited in previous posts
Clive Rogers
92 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:37:18
Can’t believe what some comments are saying. Such as we know he’s not good enough but he’s a nice lad, a blue and cheap so he’ll be a squad player. That’s the rubbish that got the club into this almighty mess in the first place. He is not a squad player because he’s dreadful when he stands in. Cost us the game against Burnley with hopeless defending. Slow, can’t time his tackles, too small to challenge in the air. Not good at anything.
Tony Hill
93 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:45:45
It's funny how these things work out. Alex Iwobi was almost universally regarded as one of the worst players - if not the worst player - ever to pull on the jersey, as of 6 months ago. Now, he's looked on very kindly as a serious factor in our survival. Incidentally, he played well for Nigeria yesterday despite their defeat.

Kenny is 25 and will be coached by two of the best full backs to play the game. He may or may not succeed but we need to be a little more hesitant about damning players, especially in our current situation.

Kevin Prytherch
94 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:58:07
Clive 92 - I would say this is the opposite of what got us into this mess in the first place. What got us into this mess was overpaying on transfers and wages for the likes of Gomes, Schneiderlin, Klassen, Mina, etc. Then when we had the chance to play a squad player or promising youngster, such as Kenny, Davies, Dowell, Robinson, Baningime etc we played high wage/transfer journeymen like Martina, Delph etc.

Imagine, with FFP, if we start the season and Coleman gets a year long injury. We’d then have to spend money we don’t have on a stop gap replacement after just letting one go for free.

Sensible decision, sensible wages, saves us having to spend money on a reserve.

Clive Rogers
95 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:08:01
He’ll be fine then as long as we don’t play him. No wonder this club is a joke.
Tony Hill
96 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:31:59
The reason why this club has become a joke is because most fans, and the board, are deluded about our status.

We need to start yet again and that is going to be uncomfortable and, at times, ugly. Kenny fits in that context.

Mike Gaynes
97 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:54:26
Tony, I would argue strongly that, after this past season, nobody has any delusions about where we stand.

Kevin #94, good sense.

Eddie #85, when in his entire life has Frank Lampard been anybody's lap-dog?

Eddie Dunn
98 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:01:35
Mike, now? ;-)
Robert Tressell
99 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:10:26
Kevin, quite right. We have just finished 12th, 10th and 16th respectively. This is because of almost unbelievable mismanagement of the club, wasting a vast sums of money and vanity / stupidity in the transfer market.

From the lowly position of 16th we face financial difficulties and the likely sale of Mina and Richarlison, maybe Calvert-Lewin too. These are 3 of our 4 best players along with Pickford.

We will not be able to spend all of the money we make from sales – a chunk will be needed to balance the books (otherwise we could be relegated for irregularities, get a points deduction, or go bust).

Whether people like or dislike Kenny is really neither here nor there. The biggest issue is the first team. If you don't think Kenny's good enough to be full-back cover for 10 games a season, plus the League Cup, you're really not going to like the look of the first XI come August.

Tony Hill
100 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:12:19
Hope you're right, Mike. I still think we can climb out of this to be the club and team we all want to see, true to our spirit and playing attractive, competitive football.
Andrew Bentley
101 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:44:01
Jonjoe Kenny is a football asset. Rather than lose him for nothing, the club are offering a 3-year contract and I'm sure will then look to sell said asset in 12 months time to make a profit.

If we offered 12 months, then I would think we are mad as we would be spending wages to then lose the asset for free in 12 months. If we offered 2 years, then next year his resale value would be minimal, so this looks like the best option all round.

Gambling on such a low wage is not an issue. Signing Delph, that Spanish kid who I can't remember, Tosun et al on massive wages has been our issue.

Alex Kociuba
102 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:19:41
No one seems to have mentioned this yet, but he's vital to keep our home-grown quota of players. English players are usually overpriced, so if we can have a half decent home-grown player on reasonable wages as backup I fail to see an issue. It presents an opportunity to make further additions from further afield.
Tommy Carter
103 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:26:49
@89 Mike

I've been saying on this site for many years that Jonjoe Kenny should be sold. I also think and have said that we shouldn't offer any player of 20 years of age plus, a contract, if they have not properly broken into the first team.

I am the utmost advocate of moving players on if they are not in contention for first team football.

Kenny was in contention in 2017-18 as per of his natural development. He had failed to progress since yet somehow remains at the club.

He is now potentially preventing the natural development of an academy full-back breaking through. People mentioning wages – circa £15k a week is too much for this player. And therefore, relatively, is an overspend on wages.

If we have a real crisis then I'd like to see an academy player given an opportunity. I honestly don't think they could do any worse than Jonjoe Kenny.

As for people quoting ‘resale value'. Does anybody in their right mind honestly think that, after another season of sitting on the bench and covering for injuries, someone will pay a transfer fee for this player?

Nobody is ever going to pay a fee for him. Never.

Mike Gaynes
104 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:44:04
Tommy, you've posted twice now that Kenny's presence blocks "any talented full-back in the academy" from progressing towards the first team.

How is that true? If he's such a poor player, shouldn't a talented youngster be able to beat him out? And isn't Lampard smart enough to play the best player he's got, no matter his age or contract status?

Furthermore, what Academy fullback do you consider currently or potentially qualified to step into the game-day squad in Kenny's place?

The answer seems obvious. Frank and his staff clearly believe that right now there is nobody in the youth setup who is as capable of helping us win games as Kenny. If they thought any of the kids were ready, they wouldn't be signing Kenny again.

Tommy Carter
105 Posted 03/06/2022 at 18:52:13
@104

No. An injury to Terry Phelan saw Michael Ball given a first team opportunity at an incredibly early age.

Had that injury not occurred and Phelan and Hinchcliffe been fit – no way was Ball getting a game. He played and within 12 months was an established first-team player.

Without that opportunity, who knows if he'd have developed in the same way? Fact was, he got it. And the alternative was what we knew we had – Terry Phelan.

Point being, we know what we're getting from Jonjoe Kenny. He's never going to surprise anybody and all of a sudden become a decent player. His deficiencies are abundant and also blatantly obvious.

Every time he takes the field in the Premier League, he will be preyed upon as a weakness, targeted in that way and teams will get success against us by doing that. Burnley this season for example.

And ultimately, Lampard's decision is made more complex with a player earning £15k, with a great attitude, waiting to play a game. When he needs cover, he's only human. He'll pick him because of these characteristics.

Gary Jones
106 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:07:08
Tommy is spot on that until kids given a real go, we don't know whether they can step up.

He's wrong to write them off at 20 tho. Ferguson, Baines, Arteta, Osman, and dozens of others (in ours alone) don't break through properly to 22-23 years old… albeit Kenny @ 25 is probably fair game for a “never will”.

Robert Tressell
107 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:08:27
It's a nice thought but there is no right-back in the the academy that is going to be remotely first-team ready in the next 2 years.

Kyle John at 21 is entering the final year of his U23 contract and is a long way behind Kenny. He'll probably be let go but may well have a career in professional football.

Matthew Mallon, age 18, is joining Blackburn I believe.

Next up are Roman Dixon and Harry Wright, both at age 17. Neither are anywhere near where Kenny was at that age with youth international recognition.

We really could do a whole lot worse than Kenny by playing one of these kids against, say, Bukaya Saka or Raphinha. It could be an absolute calamity for both the kid concerned and the club.

The real star full-back in the academy is left-footed Samuels-Smith, age 15, still who is possibly the classiest player out of all of our U18s and U23s, along with midfielder Jenson Metcalfe.

I agree that we should move people on and frankly it's daft that Kenny wasn't sold to Burnley last year when they offered £5M. However, we now are where we are (a crap place).

It's a low risk, low cost sensible move for a fringe player who really isn't blocking anyone from first-team football.

Mike Gaynes
108 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:13:28
Tommy, yes, we've all seen examples of that. But whoever was the manager back then (Royle? Watson?) thought Ball was good enough to get the job done.

Frank obviously doesn't feel that way about any of the current youngsters. Otherwise Kenny's deficiencies should make him easy for one of the kids to supplant.

Kenny's new contract won't block anybody's way... if there's anybody good enough to step over him.

Clive Rogers
109 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:15:48
£15k is his old salary. His new contract is presumably more.
Bill Gall
110 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:20:15
Seems a reasonable signing, only 25 years old, has international experience and played in Europe, and has been used in various positions. His contract financially is not excessive that, if another club want him, this will not be a setback.

The club may receive an offer for him but, like other players, if they can't get what they ask for in a contract from another club, they can refuse to go.

I think that this is what happened with Tosun as the club excepted an offer, I think it was from Besiktas, but they could not afford the wage demands from Tosun.

It's easy to say if we get X amount for this player or that player, we should take it, but it is up to the player to agree to the contract he will be offered before he agrees to move. Unless you are a player who wants to move and then you can put in a written request, that the club, if they want an upset player on their hands, can refuse.

With the agents and financial representatives that the modern player has, it's no longer coming in for training on a Monday morning to be told "Empty your locker, you have been sold to another club". And this is why we have some players on high wages we can't get rid of as, unless they are ambitious, they will not take anything less than what they have got.

Christy Ring
111 Posted 03/06/2022 at 19:51:05
Jeff #37,

Try and check earlier comments before you attack me for being the first to mention Kenny was a local lad, embarrassing.

I'm still mystified by comments saying we're going backwards by keeping Kenny, he's a squad player and can cover both full-backs.

Frank likes his commitment, he's on moderate wages, not a player constantly in the treatment room, chill out.

Raymond Fox
112 Posted 03/06/2022 at 20:46:05
I would guess that Frank doesn't fancy Patterson much; if that is the case, keeping Kenny makes plenty of sense.

I don't think Kenny is as bad as Tommy thinks he is; in fact, he will be well up to the general standard of our team next season.

Anyone expecting stars to be pulling on our shirts is kidding themselves. That said nobody including me has a clue what will happen in the close season, we can only hope we will be up to scratch for the start.

Ed Prytherch
113 Posted 03/06/2022 at 21:48:35
Jeff,

I described Kenny as a scouser in post #26, well before Christy. Surely that counts as "local lad"?

Paul Carr
114 Posted 03/06/2022 at 21:52:12
Kenny was selected for the England under-20 team in the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He played in all seven matches of the tournament. In the final England beat Venezuela 1–0, which is England's first win in a global tournament since their World Cup victory of 1966.

Still time for him to fulfill that huge potential?

Oliver Molloy
115 Posted 03/06/2022 at 21:55:25
I think Kenny being offered a new contract and being retained is the result of mismanagement of club finances.

We simply cannot afford to go and buy another full-back, so Kenny gets the chance to stay.

I get all the local support, I get that Kenny is a trier… but, for me, he's not good enough. However, we are where we are – simple!

Tony Everan
116 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:51:24
After all the posts, these points resonate with me:

We have Patterson, Coleman and if necessary Holgate for right-back. We have Mykolenko, Godfrey and possibly Nkounkou for left-back. All arguably would do a better job than Kenny, especially considering he is not, never has been, and never will be, a left-back.

Now I've digested this news, I admit I am struggling with the logic. If Patterson is still not deemed ready for first-team duty, then we will need a much better quality right-back than Kenny to bridge the gap.

Coleman surely cannot be considered as a first choice next season, it wouldn't be fair on him or good for us. But, even at 34, I am confident he would be a better back-up player than Kenny.

Iakovos Iasonidis
117 Posted 03/06/2022 at 22:53:41
These kinds of moves will have us finishing between 10th and 15th place and, to be honest, this is where I see us in the future.

Retaining Premier League status seems to be the priority. Everyone wished, hoped and believed for something better 6 years ago.

Alan J Thompson
118 Posted 04/06/2022 at 11:19:39
Wakey, wakey, Lads. This is Everton, we're upto our ears in P&S crap, we can't afford expensive cover for the full-backs we signed in the last window and it probably isn't the biggest priority. Is this where we want to be? No, it is where we are!
Soren Moyer
119 Posted 04/06/2022 at 15:28:37
How is that even possible!!!? He is a League One player at best. (No offence to League One clubs!)
Joe McMahon
120 Posted 04/06/2022 at 15:48:07
Tony, Coleman will be targeted more even than Kenny next season. Seamus, like Leighton, has been kept 3 seasons too long.

On the bright side, and fingers crossed, Patterson will be an improvement, like Mykolenko has been.

