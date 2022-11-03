Readers of Toffeeweb may recall that Lyndon recently put out a call for contributors to help the editorial team by way of submitting regular news posts or other regular fan items. I put myself forward and suggested to Lyndon that I might attempt to find out via our opponents fan sites how they view upcoming fixtures versus the Blues. The following is my first attempt at trying to get a flavour of the mood amongst those fans whose team are about to try and secure three points of their own at the expense of Frank's improving side.

On Saturday evening we host Leicester City. The Foxes currently lie in 18th place in the table with 11 points, 3 behind the Blues having played the same number of games. They have been in or around the relegation zone since the start of the season and that fact colours much of the opinions expressed on their various fan web sites.

One constant issue for many is the future of Brendan Rodgers, with many taking the view that the next two games may well define his prospects of remaining the manager after the World Cup hiatus has passed. With that in mind a mixed bag of emotions about Saturday's game emerge, after roaming through the fans opinions.

At worst many see no hope of there being any possible additional points from this fixture. They believe that if Goodison Park is at its fullest, raucous atmosphere their players will crumble. Their away form is not good and they yield too easily to pressure on and of the pitch. Maybe that's a signal to the Goodison Park crowd to turn up the volume for this one.

The perhaps more sanguine see a point in the offing. Frank Lampard's side are no better on paper than theirs and that is reflected in their league table positions. However they see Goodison as a bogey ground which will result in a return of what they call Brand Brendan's Football by Death!? Presumably this means they will be over cautious and at best seek to stifle the Blues with a view to staving off the inevitable.

Finally their are some who take heart from the team's performance against Manchester City, particularly in the last ten minutes. A repeat of that approach combined with Tielmans rich vein of form will see them grab three points at Goodison.

So in summary their fans view this fixture with mixed feelings and its difficult to suggest they are all travelling north full of confidence. Let's hope that goes for the team.

One thing that did emerge from my research is that a number of them have got a handle on the Board level managerial travails at Goodison Park with particular reference to Bill Kenwright. That led one contributor to take the view that Koeman assembled a good squad of players, and his role was undermined by the Board and Morshi's obsession with Marco Silva.

So there you have it. My first attempt at setting out how the fans of our visitors on Saturday see the game and its likely outcome. Please let me know you views and don't hold back if you consider this exercise not worth repeating. I hope of course the alternative view will prevail.

COYB

