Six months is a very long time in football — indeed, it is a quarter of the average Premier League managerial tenure, a sobering notion that no doubt haunts those head coaches in the division not named Pep Guardiola or Jürgen Klopp — and it was only in May when Frank Lampard was the toast of Goodison Park, celebrating joyously in front of the Directors’ Box after Everton’s stunning come-back win over Crystal Palace that guaranteed the club’s top-flight status for another year.

Lampard came into the season among the bookies’ and pundits’ favourites to get the sack in the early part of the campaign but there was broad support and confidence among Evertonians that the former Derby and Chelsea man could successfully steer the Blues clear of relegation danger this season while putting the building blocks in place for something lasting at Everton.

As the season pauses for six weeks for the World Cup in Qatar, Lampard has spent much of the currency he had built up with Everton’s fans. He has — and continues to — speak concisely and to the heart of what the club needs and what supporters demand but he is struggling to match those expectations on the pitch.

Everton go into the international hiatus sitting in 17th place, a point above the bottom three having won just one League match in seven and scored just four goals in that run of games. That sole victory, an impressive 3-0 humbling of Crystal Palace behind three excellent goals, appeared to indicate that the pieces were slotting into place for Lampard and his staff but it increasingly looks an aberration in a trend that is horribly reminiscent of last season under his predecessor.

Strip Frank Lampard’s tenure as Everton manager down to the bare numbers and he does not represent an improvement on Rafael Benitez at all. Indeed, while the Londoner has a slight edge on the Spaniard in terms of winning percentage, on a points-per-game basis, Benitez is slightly ahead.

That owes a lot to the manner in which the Toffees started 2021-22, with three wins from their first four League games for a team spear-headed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin before he succumbed to a serious quadriceps injury that sidelined him for four months and the associated complications have made him an unreliable presence for the 11 months since.

Both managers suffered due to the England striker’s absence; Benitez at least had Richarlison while Lampard was able to rely on the Brazilian for the latter half of last season. This term, with Richarlison gone and not yet replaced, the challenge of grinding out enough points to keep head above water is that much harder and it’s one with which the current incumbent of the “hot seat” is visibly struggling.

Lampard will hope to avoid the record of just two wins from 16 that prompted Benitez’s firing in January this year because if Everton remain that poor by mid-February, it’s hard to envision him still being in the job… or how the club will remain a Premier League team this season.

The Case Against Frank Lampard

Though he was arguably the best candidate of a oddly mixed and restrictively small three-man shortlist back when the Everton Board were deciding on who should replace Benitez, Lampard represented a significant risk given his relative lack of experience.

He had shown promise at Derby where he incorporated some notable members of Chelsea youth’s setup into a side that eventually made the Championship playoffs final, only to fall short of promotion when they lost to Aston Villa at Wembley, a game that Lampard admits signifies the biggest regret of his footballing career to date.

If there was praise for his Rams team’s attacking emphasis (even though Derby were ranked towards the bottom of their division for xG, expected goals, that season), there were criticisms that his side could be too open defensively and vulnerable in transition, concerns that have surfaced at Everton, particularly this season.

With just that solitary season on his managerial resume, he was appointed manager of his beloved Chelsea in the summer of 2019 and guided them to a fourth-place finish and an FA Cup Final in his first season in charge. He would last just a few more months at Stamford Bridge, though, before a poor run of results, that began coincidentally enough at Goodison with a second successive defeat away at Everton, saw him sacked by then owner Roman Abramovich in January 2021.

Assessing Lampard’s performance at Chelsea is difficult, not least because that club hires and fires head coaches so frequently that they never really get enough time to get their arms around the challenge. Lampard gained plaudits for the way he dealt with a transfer embargo on the West London club by blooding a number of Academy players before helping plan a sizeable spending spree in the summer of 2020 that saw the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner arrive for big money and with expectations on their shoulders to match.

With the resources of a “big six” club at his disposal, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect Lampard to have had Chelsea among the front-runners in the Premier League in his second season at the helm there but they were seventh when Abramovich pulled the trigger on the young boss and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel, who would finished fourth that season and win the Champions League having only been the job a few months. How they would have fared under Lampard is a question that can be pondered but never definitively answered.

Lampard may have successfully kept Everton up last season but he owed, some argue, an enormous debt to the Blues’ passionate faithful and it was in spite of a continuation of the awful away record that Benitez oversaw over the first half of the 2021-22 campaign. Crucially, the Blues won at Leicester in April but spurned the chance to make their final three games far less stressful when they could only manage a goalless draw against Watford at Vicarage Road where the Hornets were on a long run of defeats.

More than a third of the way through this season, Lampard’s charges have managed only one more win on their travels in the Premier League, that a comeback win over Southampton at the start of October. Those strikes by Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil are the only away League goals his Everton side have scored since the end of August, part of a worrying lack of threat up front in general.

Up until the 2-0 home defeat to Leicester and last Saturday’s heavy loss at the hands of Bournemouth, Lampard’s side had to a degree mitigated a shortage of firepower with stellar goalkeeping and dogged defending, with the partnership of Coady and James Tarkowski lauded as one of the best things to happen to the club in a while.

Both largely had an afternoon to forget at Vitality Stadium and Jordan Pickford dropped a clanger on the eve of his departure for the World Cup, where any repeat will see him slaughtered by the national press, but given that the team had allowed close to an average of 20 shots against them in their three preceding fixtures in all competitions, there was a large element of “playing with fire” about the way Everton have been playing.

And that cuts to the heart of the salient arguments against Lampard from those who doubt whether the 44-year-old has what it takes to lead the Toffees away from danger for a second season running. Everton are frequently overrun or simply by-passed in midfield. There is a lack of effectiveness and consistency in shape and the way the team presses from a defensive perspective, and almost no fluidity or production in the way they attack.

Moves frequently stall in the final third, there is a lack of movement and a shortage of runners up front and over the past seven League games, the Blues are averaging 2.4 shots on target per 90 minutes. It’s no wonder that they’ve only scored 11 goals in 15 and have started shipping goals at the other end.

Part of it is due to personnel — Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil have one assist between them this season — but part of it is the system that Lampard is deploying. On paper, the midfield trio of Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye offer more balance in the middle than Everton have had in a long time but the only time they have really looked cohesive in both an attacking and defensive sense was in that win over Palace.

That day, Onana was deployed in a deeper, double-pivot role with Gueye while Iwobi was given license to push further forward behind Calvert-Lewin but, inexplicably, Lampard abandoned it for the subsequent games and Onana, in particular, has looked less and less effective and less sure of where he is supposed to be. Gueye is often caught hunting for the ball in the opposition half, while Iwobi is often too deep to affect the play around the opposition box.

And when the Nigerian, who has far and away been Everton’s best attacking player this season, does get forward, he is often faced with a wall of opposition defenders and a lack of passing options ahead of him. Calvert-Lewin’s absence doesn’t help but nor does persisting with a tactic of angled high balls searching for the 5’ 7” Neal Maupay, a player visibly struggling in a setup not designed to play to his strengths.

These are all issues that Lampard and his coaching staff will have to focus on and address during the World Cup break. There are, unquestionably, big problems up front while Calvert-Lewin battles injury and we can only hope that help is on the way when the transfer window opens but it also behooves the manager to find solutions and mitigate these problems as much as possible and on the evidence of the past couple of months, he doesn’t have the answers.

The Case for Frank Lampard

Given that the alternatives were an almost completely untried coach in the form of Duncan Ferguson and a complete wild card in Vitor Pereira, it’s perhaps not surprising that Frank Lampard was warmly welcomed by the majority of Everton fans when he was finally announced as the Blues’ new boss on the final day of the winter transfer window.

With his initial words and the clips of his first training session with his new team where he instructed them to “enjoy the ball”, the was a feeling that the club had employed a forward-thinking, energetic and hungry head coach who stood in stark contrast to the aloof, arrogant and deeply unpopular Rafael Benitez.

If nothing else, Lampard tapped into the spirit of Everton Football Club and quickly developed an affinity with the supporters and an appreciation, fostered by years of battles against the Blues as a player and manager for Chelsea, of what makes Evertonians tick.

Almost everything he said in those early weeks after coming on board struck a chord with supporters — he spoke succinctly when he underlined the problems he had inherited in what he described as a “broken” team that had become wracked by division and self-doubt under Benitez and sometimes when the occasion demanded, as it did after the 4-1 spanking by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, he pulled few punches, publicly calling his players’ character into question.

Using his first half-season in charge, together with new Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, he moved to address that shortage of mental fortitude in his squad by bringing in leaders like Coady and Tarkowski and attempted to shore up a weak midfield by signing Onana from under the noses of West Ham, signing young prospect James Garner from Manchester United and bringing Gueye back from Paris Saint-Germain.

In parallel, while he wasn’t able to rouse much from Dele Alli — apart, of course, from an inspired half-time substitution that helped turn that game against Palace — Lampard had managed to get consistent form at the back from the hitherto erratic Mason Holgate and unleashed the potential of Iwobi, a player who had struggled to find his place at Goodison Park for two years after his big-money move from Arsenal and who had effectively been told by Benitez that he didn’t feature in the long-term picture at Everton.

Iwobi has been a player reborn this season, emerging as the industrious, creative heartbeat of the side and by some distance its most productive outlet in terms of the creation of chances and goals. While part of his renaissance was the realisation that the supporters will give him a good deal of latitude if he simply puts in the effort.

From making just 10 starts and completing the full 90 minutes only twice under Benitez, Iwobi would play every minute of Everton’s final 12 games of last season, starting with that memorable match against resurgent Newcastle under the Goodison lights in March where he scored a dramatic goal nine minutes into stoppage time.

Between those man-management successes, the knowledge he can pass on having played the game successfully at the very highest level, and his apparent ability to diagnose the deficiencies in personnel in his squad, Lampard brings a host of positive qualities to the Everton setup.

He wants to play passing, attacking football but was savvy enough to park his principles last season in favour of pragmatism and low-possession football based on trying to wring results out however they could be achieved, particularly at home where the Blues’ ceaselessly devoted fans helped drag the club away from danger almost through sheer force of collective will.

If he is struggling for consistent performances and results this season, a massive factor is the degree to which he has been hobbled by the loss of Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems and a generally sub-par attacking unit that struggles to create and score goals.

Therein lies the crux of the emerging debate about Lampard and any discussion over who should be head coach in the short term. Most Evertonians would surely defy any manager to win matches with the forward players currently at the club. As mentioned above, only Onana and Iwobi have more than one assist to their name this season. Anthony Gordon, a player for whom Chelsea reportedly offered in excess of £40m over the summer, has none. The young winger is, however, the Blues’ top scorer as things stand with three goals; Maupay and Gray have just one each in the Premier League.

It’s worth keeping in mind that while Lampard has managed just three League wins in 15 games so far this season, he was forced to play five of them without a recognised striker at all. Not enough was made of it at the time, perhaps through a sense of futility, given that the summer deadline had passed, and through a desire for unity but the manager was badly let down by the club’s recruitment team during the last transfer window.

For more than a year, Everton have been living in the increasingly vain hope that everything will be fine once Calvert-Lewin is fit and firing again. Sadly, it looks more and more as though the time that the 25-year-old striker becomes a reliable presence capable of playing week in and week out might never come. Thelwell and Lampard need to be making plans accordingly, with an urgent emphasis on finding at least one goalscorer in the coming January window.

The team needed more goals even when Richarlison was at the club. Now, with him gone, without Calvert-Lewin in the side and without an injection of goal threat at the earliest opportunity, it’s hard to see how we can see the best of what Lampard has to offer. It’s even harder to see how Everton can score the goals needed to keep the club in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard might not end up being the right man for the Everton job but it’s for the reasons spelled out here that it’s impossible to know from the current vantage point. He has no track record in turning around a club in straits as dire as these but if the club is able to pull the right rabbits out the hat in January, he stands more of a fighting chance.

In the meantime, and given that there are no guarantees in what is a notoriously difficult month in which to do business, Lampard must use these six weeks to find solutions — to his team’s shape and playing style, to how best to use this wide attacking outlets, to how to get the best out of Maupay and what he needs as a player of smaller stature, to simply getting his team to play with more intensity and more bravery.

Three home games either side of a daunting-looking trip to the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve offer him an excellent chance to get some points on the board and lighten the mood around Goodison Park. He has done it before in the most desperate of circumstances; here’s hoping he can do it again and stave off the need for yet another managerial vacuum and more associated chaos. That’s the last thing this club needs right now.

