Column Divided We Fall Things do seem to be irreparably broken at Everton, at least in the short term. There are moves the hierarchy can make, either through decisive action by the owner or humility and acceptance from others around him but in the meantime the fans have to stick both together and with whatever players are in that squad come 1st February Lyndon Lloyd 19 January 2023 Not since last May have I wanted Everton to win a game as desperately as I will on Saturday when the Blues take the field at the London Stadium against West Ham. That’s not an especially surprising sentiment — the club’s plight hasn’t been this desperate since Thomas Myhre allowed Dion Dublin’s header to squirm through his hands 24 years earlier, leaving desperate Evertonians hanging on news from Bolton’s match at Chelsea to see who would be the third team relegated — but three points from the clash with the Hammers should act as a vital release valve for the pressure that has been building up at Goodison Park over the past week. Fans are protesting, club personnel are being subjected to abuse and death threats, Everton’s hierarchy is being accused of weaponising those allegations to diminish the impact of the demonstrations, all while the team loses matches on an almost weekly basis and the media hover like vultures sensing an imminent carcass on which to feed. Things haven’t felt this bleak at Everton in living memory, not least because the stakes are so much higher this time. In the mid-1990s, relegation felt like it would be a tragedy for a club that had spent just four years out of the top flight in 100-plus years. In 2023, however, with broadcast revenues dwarfing what the Premier League could command from television companies back then, the club over-leveraged, and still needing to fund the completion of an ambitious stadium project on the Docks, dropping into the Championship could be catastrophic for Everton. Far from the great reset that some fans believe it could be – the catalyst to drive Farhad Moshiri, Bill Kenwright and the rest of the Board out – it could condemn the Toffees to a prolonged spell in the footballing wilderness while the club tries to recover. Think Sunderland or Leeds rather than Aston Villa or Newcastle. The idea behind pushing for change at the top has been to avoid relegation; hoping for the drop to bring about the revolution is a huge gamble. Article continues below video content The way Everton are heading, though, hope might not come into it on either side of the equation because with Frank Lampard having overseen just three Premier League wins all season, none since October, and his team succumbing to relegation rivals as a matter of routine lately, relegation is a worryingly distinct possibility. To belabour the “Death Spiral” theme of Saturday’s report of the dreadful defeat to Southampton, the club feels like it has gone into an accelerating tail-spin over the past few days and you have to wonder what sort of club is going to be left among the wreckage. The Blues have an absentee owner who has clearly checked out of the project yet still feels it necessary to goad supporters by resuming his on-air “bromance” with Jim White on TalkSport, despite (you would assume, seeing as he swore off it last year) all advice to the contrary. It’s a club so financially hamstrung by its past mistakes, the Premier League’s spending rules and an owner who might well have grown tired of throwing good money after bad, that it is scratching around the loan market in what many fans feel might be the most important transfer window in the Everton’s history while its rivals in the lower reaches of the League are all spending money on upgrading their playing squads. The manager looks increasingly as though he has no answers to arrest a run of eight defeats from nine in all competitions but the longer he remains in his post despite a record that has certain relegation written all over it, the more you can only surmise that the club probably can’t afford to sack him and his staff. Not without offloading at least one saleable asset or sacrificing any permanent transfers they might have been planning between now and the deadline. Meanwhile, there is a feeling that the Board of Directors have declared war on supporters with those suspiciously-timed allegations of abusive and threatening behaviour, death threats, and, infamously, an incident when CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale was “put in a headlock” at a recent match at Goodison Park. It was an incident that didn’t warrant the involvement of the police but was incendiary enough to be fed to the media, adding to a building narrative of danger from protesting fans. Video of Ellis Simms and Anthony Gordon being menaced by people in Goodison Road and a somewhat distorted account of Yerry Mina’s civil discussion with supporters as he was trying to leave the stadium didn’t help but then it only takes one match to burn a thousand trees and the fire had already started. While those players were safely ensconced in their pricey motors and Mina was in about as much danger as Bill Kenwright was when he interacted with fans outside the ground last year, telling them they had had “good times” under his stewardship, some of the abuse that has been levelled at club employees — many of them good Evertonians — further removed from the top of the club, and journalists simply doing their job has been appalling. On one level it displays a certain level of ignorance how corporate structure works, who really has the power and who decides how things are communicated, just as it completely ignores how successful reporters retain their access to the businesses and people they cover. It certainly isn’t by biting the hand that feeds you the information on which your job depends and which your audience is there to consume. On another level, it makes you wonder what sort of club this extreme fringe wishing illness on the CEO’s son and death to the Chairman and sending abusive tweets to lower-level club staffers is aggravating for. Is their support purely for the tribal element of seeing your team successful on the pitch; a scorched-earth, win-at-all-costs mentality with complete disregard for the safety and feelings of those working within the club? We are supposed to be supporting a club and a community as well as a supposed vehicle for success and silverware. Ultimately, as last season showed, there is power in unity at Everton but it’s almost impossible to get tens of thousands of people all pulling in the same direction, particularly if they have no optimism or sense that things are changing to grab onto. The sacking of the loathed Rafael Benitez and the arrival of Lampard a year ago provided an impetus that yielded unprecedented shows of support that did as much as anyone or anything to keep Everton in the Premier League last season. Three points against West Ham would be massive. Some kind of progress in the transfer market over the next 12 days would help, so too would some indication from the top of the club the supporters’ appeals for change are being heard, particularly if the consensus among Evertonians is that certain figures appear to be sowing division rather than fostering that unity of purpose. Moshiri may not be able to go anywhere until he can find a buyer willing to offer him the price he wants but the removal of the twin lightning rods of the Chairman and CEO would send a signal that, while the owner is absent in a footballing sense, he at least acknowledges the need for change in the Boardroom to protect his considerable investment. There was a belief that Kenwright should have stepped aside when Moshiri took majority control at Goodison and accepted an honorary role like Life President and it’s not too late for that. By the same token, doubts were expressed about the wisdom of Everton once again promoting from within when former Chief Executive Robert Elstone left the club. With the Chairman’s health once again the subject of rumour and Prof. Barrett-Baxendale the target of the aforementioned abuse, you do wonder why either of them seem content to press on. No longer is there a glorious legacy or glowing addition to the curriculum vitae tantalisingly out of reach. On the contrary both look destined to have their names forever tied to the most disastrous period in the club’s history. Perhaps, having seen the Kings Dock and Destination Kirkby proposals fail, the idea of driving the club into a brand new stadium on the Mersey is what keeps Bill Kenwright around but there's no telling how much damage relegation to the Championship would do to the timeline and deliverability of Bramley-Moore Dock. Things do seem to be irreparably broken at Everton, at least in the short term. There are moves the hierarchy can make, either through decisive action by the owner or humility and acceptance from others around him. While they may not be forthcoming, it behooves the fans to maintain their protests but also somehow find the togetherness and the fortitude to back the players. Come 1st February, whoever is still in that squad is all we'll have to pull us out of the mire. Reader Comments (11) Disclaimer () Martin Mason 1 Posted 19/01/2023 at 20:18:46 I completely disagree with fans that behave badly and show our otherwise great fans up. I can however understand that for many this is a protest at the end of a process of decline caused by total incompetence. What more can we do when our passion, intensity and hard earned cash is rewarded by total incompetence, chumocracy and out and out contempt. The club deserves to go down, the fans don't deserve a club that is so totally mismanaged. We may go down Inshallah but here is nothing we as fans can do now. A loss on Saturday could be the end and a win could be meaningless as West Ham could go down with us. Kieran Kinsella 2 Posted 19/01/2023 at 20:33:54 LyndonI said before the Soton game I had seen death threats on Twitter directed at Bill. I've no doubt there were other threats. It's abhorrent as is actual abuse versus criticism of journos. But with regard to the "headlock" story, did you read the abuse directed at Evertonians, and moreover people from Liverpool (regardless of their football affiliation) in reaction to the alleged incidents? I won't list all the diatribes here but suffice to say every nasty cliche about Merseysiders, and much worse was all over Twitter on Saturday as a result of misleading articles readily published by journalists relying on sources from the club. I was trying to find more details on the "attack" but every search for "Everton" produced endless abuse directed against "scum" "feral" "chavvy" "work dodging scousers" by people who like the journalists were only to happy to readily accept the story without any proper analysis.I imagine some of those now abusing journalists are the same as those Everton fans who were on the receiving end of this abuse Saturday (which weirdly seemed to mostly come from Geordies and Londonders). It doesn't excuse it but it does show how this type of thing can exacerbate a volatile situation.It would be nice if the fans could focus on supporting as you said, and criticize reasonably without abuse and threats. It would also be nice if the press vetted stories, and if the powers-that-be Mosh/Kenwright did their jobs, or find others who can perform better. Lee Courtliff 3 Posted 19/01/2023 at 20:39:27 I took my girlfriend, Liz, to the game on Saturday as she attended the West Ham game with me back in September and I was hoping she was some kind of Good Luck Charm. Obviously, that didn't happen but she did mention to me that she noticed how the atmosphere changed in the second half... you could feel how angry everyone was. I'm hoping it was just a bit TOO early in the season for the kind of support we saw last year and once we approach the run-in that kind of support will show itself again. It just didn't feel like the 'bear pit' on Saturday and without the fans this team isn't good enough to stay up. Far too fragile. Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 19/01/2023 at 20:41:13 Not one of your best Lyndon, although to be fair to you mate, you are mainly writing about a sickening last six days, which is not easy, because of how our board, tried to throw ‘us supporters’, under ‘their PR BUS’, and now you are also having to explain, how a lot of innocent people are getting unnecessary pressure, because of the boards inexplicable actions?I believe the title of your piece is so true Lyndon, but last Saturday’s premeditated sickening debacle, just confirmed exactly how Bill Kenwright, has operated with completely opposite thoughts, (to your title) since he got his very dirty, nepotistic paws into Everton football club.In spite of this, I do pray Kenwright’s legacy, is partly saved, because of what you write Lyndon, about how dangerous relegation would be for our club. I ‘was’ one of the people who would take relegation, to finally be rid of the ‘Kenwright curse’ but looking into a few things posted on ToffeeWeb today, then now I’m not so sure.My message to Bill Kenwright right now would say, you got away with dividing us for years, but if you love Everton, and you want us to survive, then maybe your resignation, might begin to Unite us, and god knows, we definitely need uniting, ASAP. Clive Rogers 5 Posted 19/01/2023 at 21:00:44 Relegation would be catastrophic for this club. The costs of the new ground and the subsequent debt, if it is completed, would hold the club in the lower divisions possibly for decades. The financial side of the club has been neglected for decades. It is a low income, record loss making business with players wages at 96% of income. Moshiri needs investment to complete the ground. Investors would surely want a guarantee of PL status to recover their investment plus interest. He has been looking for investors without success for some time. It is not going to happen with the club in its current position. Neither is the sale of the club. One prospective buyer has walked away this week. Buyers will wait for the outcome of the relegation battle. If relegation happens, Moshiri will get nowhere near what he wants to recover his investment. Investment and takeover are both dependent on PL survival. I really fear for the future of our club. Jim Wilson 6 Posted 19/01/2023 at 21:02:52 It is remarkable how similar the situation is to this time last season only our position now is even worse.After last season you would think everything that could be done would be done.Lampard should have gone after the Bournemouth fiasco and 2 signings should have been ready to go at the start of the window.That is why I know this board is useless. Christine Foster 7 Posted 19/01/2023 at 21:06:02 Lyndon, a depressing, if not accurate article, Martin the club doesn't deserve to go down, but the CEO and Chairman need to be released by Moshiri as soon as possible.We read of players not wanting to join the club because of the turmoil and our league position. Furthermore, a manager with hands tied behind his back. Throughout it all are the fans, desperate to drive the team to survival. In all of this is the owner, Moshiri, doing nothing. The truth is elaborated on and shaped to suit a chairman who can no longer call on media chums to give false praise. His road is at an end. For the love of God, go. Let's us rebuild with hope, his legacy will be blackened in our history if he stays any longer. Materially little will change in the short term but psychologically, it will change the culture of the club immediately. The pressure on all concerned is immense. The silence is unforgivable, it's effect is destroying the clubs ability to recruit, perform on the pitch. Somebody, somewhere has to support Moshiri in his removal of this board. Sacking the board without a plan is not an option for him, he has shown little ability to commercially understand a football club, let alone single handedly run one. Active replacements should be sought but at the ferry least, an interim board appointed to manage the current crisis.One thing has been clear to many of us for so many years, Kenwright will resist and cling on until the bitter end. Barry Hesketh 8 Posted 19/01/2023 at 21:06:04 I'm not in favour of shooting the messenger either, but if the messenger takes information on face value, purely because it has been seen as reliable in the past, for me that isn't good enough, especially when that information could be deemed as incendary. The leaking of information by some of the top brass, served no purpose but their own and much of it wasn't given its true context. Death threats and other such threats towards family members of any of us, not just those in positions of power, isn't welcomed by any right thinking individual. I'm sure that the club and the authorities could very easily trace those offenders and punish them accordingly. Derek Wadeson 9 Posted 19/01/2023 at 21:12:10 As someone who has supported and attended games at Goodison since the early 60's, I am saddened by what is happening at the moment. I have no personal axe to grind with Bill Kenwright and have even argued in his defence with the guy who sits next to me in the Lower Bullens. But I feel now is the time for him to 'retire' if even just for his own health and sanity. Nothing can be gained from him overseeing the remainder of the season.I was hoping that the protest would be peaceful at the end of the Southampton game. It was as well as being powerful. I didn't join in I was sad rather than angry. What did surprise me was the chant of "Your not fit to wear the shirt" to the players, they looked shocked and I only pray that it galvanises them into proving the fans wrong and it is not used as an easy cop out to hide behind lucrative contracts for the rest of the season. The hiding behind a contract is a bigger danger to us than anything the board and media can aim at us in the short term. Lyndon Lloyd 10 Posted 19/01/2023 at 21:12:17 Tony, I live for the day I get a compliment from you 😉 but in reply to this:"...and now you are also having to explain, how a lot of innocent people are getting unnecessary pressure, because of the boards inexplicable actions?"It was less an explanation of how (because I think most agree the Board's handling of the messaging and its timing was flawed and inflammatory) and more an appeal for calm and sense because, again, a lot of nasty stuff is being directed at people within the club who aren't the decision-makers.But I agree on your last point. What did a banner once say? "If you love the club, let go" Laurie Hartley 11 Posted 19/01/2023 at 21:13:56 All Evertonians should take your heading to heart Lyndon because we are the only people that can help this squad of players, and as things stand, that is all that matters at the moment. We have to get behind them.Martin#1 - can’t agree with your last comment. If we are to get out of this situation there has to be a turning point. We are running out of potential turning points but this is one of the few remaining. This game looks harder to me than the Southampton or a Wolves games but it is winnable and a win would give us hope. Something we desperately need.