Not since last May have I wanted Everton to win a game as desperately as I will on Saturday when the Blues take the field at the London Stadium against West Ham. That’s not an especially surprising sentiment — the club’s plight hasn’t been this desperate since Thomas Myhre allowed Dion Dublin’s header to squirm through his hands 24 years earlier, leaving desperate Evertonians hanging on news from Bolton’s match at Chelsea to see who would be the third team relegated — but three points from the clash with the Hammers should act as a vital release valve for the pressure that has been building up at Goodison Park over the past week.

Fans are protesting, club personnel are being subjected to abuse and death threats, Everton’s hierarchy is being accused of weaponising those allegations to diminish the impact of the demonstrations, all while the team loses matches on an almost weekly basis and the media hover like vultures sensing an imminent carcass on which to feed.

Things haven’t felt this bleak at Everton in living memory, not least because the stakes are so much higher this time. In the mid-1990s, relegation felt like it would be a tragedy for a club that had spent just four years out of the top flight in 100-plus years. In 2023, however, with broadcast revenues dwarfing what the Premier League could command from television companies back then, the club over-leveraged, and still needing to fund the completion of an ambitious stadium project on the Docks, dropping into the Championship could be catastrophic for Everton.

Far from the great reset that some fans believe it could be – the catalyst to drive Farhad Moshiri, Bill Kenwright and the rest of the Board out – it could condemn the Toffees to a prolonged spell in the footballing wilderness while the club tries to recover. Think Sunderland or Leeds rather than Aston Villa or Newcastle. The idea behind pushing for change at the top has been to avoid relegation; hoping for the drop to bring about the revolution is a huge gamble.

The way Everton are heading, though, hope might not come into it on either side of the equation because with Frank Lampard having overseen just three Premier League wins all season, none since October, and his team succumbing to relegation rivals as a matter of routine lately, relegation is a worryingly distinct possibility.

To belabour the “Death Spiral” theme of Saturday’s report of the dreadful defeat to Southampton, the club feels like it has gone into an accelerating tail-spin over the past few days and you have to wonder what sort of club is going to be left among the wreckage.

The Blues have an absentee owner who has clearly checked out of the project yet still feels it necessary to goad supporters by resuming his on-air “bromance” with Jim White on TalkSport, despite (you would assume, seeing as he swore off it last year) all advice to the contrary.

It’s a club so financially hamstrung by its past mistakes, the Premier League’s spending rules and an owner who might well have grown tired of throwing good money after bad, that it is scratching around the loan market in what many fans feel might be the most important transfer window in the Everton’s history while its rivals in the lower reaches of the League are all spending money on upgrading their playing squads.

The manager looks increasingly as though he has no answers to arrest a run of eight defeats from nine in all competitions but the longer he remains in his post despite a record that has certain relegation written all over it, the more you can only surmise that the club probably can’t afford to sack him and his staff. Not without offloading at least one saleable asset or sacrificing any permanent transfers they might have been planning between now and the deadline.

Meanwhile, there is a feeling that the Board of Directors have declared war on supporters with those suspiciously-timed allegations of abusive and threatening behaviour, death threats, and, infamously, an incident when CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale was “put in a headlock” at a recent match at Goodison Park. It was an incident that didn’t warrant the involvement of the police but was incendiary enough to be fed to the media, adding to a building narrative of danger from protesting fans.

Video of Ellis Simms and Anthony Gordon being menaced by people in Goodison Road and a somewhat distorted account of Yerry Mina’s civil discussion with supporters as he was trying to leave the stadium didn’t help but then it only takes one match to burn a thousand trees and the fire had already started.

While those players were safely ensconced in their pricey motors and Mina was in about as much danger as Bill Kenwright was when he interacted with fans outside the ground last year, telling them they had had “good times” under his stewardship, some of the abuse that has been levelled at club employees — many of them good Evertonians — further removed from the top of the club, and journalists simply doing their job has been appalling.

On one level it displays a certain level of ignorance how corporate structure works, who really has the power and who decides how things are communicated, just as it completely ignores how successful reporters retain their access to the businesses and people they cover. It certainly isn’t by biting the hand that feeds you the information on which your job depends and which your audience is there to consume.

On another level, it makes you wonder what sort of club this extreme fringe wishing illness on the CEO’s son and death to the Chairman and sending abusive tweets to lower-level club staffers is aggravating for. Is their support purely for the tribal element of seeing your team successful on the pitch; a scorched-earth, win-at-all-costs mentality with complete disregard for the safety and feelings of those working within the club? We are supposed to be supporting a club and a community as well as a supposed vehicle for success and silverware.

Ultimately, as last season showed, there is power in unity at Everton but it’s almost impossible to get tens of thousands of people all pulling in the same direction, particularly if they have no optimism or sense that things are changing to grab onto. The sacking of the loathed Rafael Benitez and the arrival of Lampard a year ago provided an impetus that yielded unprecedented shows of support that did as much as anyone or anything to keep Everton in the Premier League last season.

Three points against West Ham would be massive. Some kind of progress in the transfer market over the next 12 days would help, so too would some indication from the top of the club the supporters’ appeals for change are being heard, particularly if the consensus among Evertonians is that certain figures appear to be sowing division rather than fostering that unity of purpose.

Moshiri may not be able to go anywhere until he can find a buyer willing to offer him the price he wants but the removal of the twin lightning rods of the Chairman and CEO would send a signal that, while the owner is absent in a footballing sense, he at least acknowledges the need for change in the Boardroom to protect his considerable investment.

There was a belief that Kenwright should have stepped aside when Moshiri took majority control at Goodison and accepted an honorary role like Life President and it’s not too late for that. By the same token, doubts were expressed about the wisdom of Everton once again promoting from within when former Chief Executive Robert Elstone left the club.

With the Chairman’s health once again the subject of rumour and Prof. Barrett-Baxendale the target of the aforementioned abuse, you do wonder why either of them seem content to press on. No longer is there a glorious legacy or glowing addition to the curriculum vitae tantalisingly out of reach. On the contrary both look destined to have their names forever tied to the most disastrous period in the club’s history.

Perhaps, having seen the Kings Dock and Destination Kirkby proposals fail, the idea of driving the club into a brand new stadium on the Mersey is what keeps Bill Kenwright around but there’s no telling how much damage relegation to the Championship would do to the timeline and deliverability of Bramley-Moore Dock.

Things do seem to be irreparably broken at Everton, at least in the short term. There are moves the hierarchy can make, either through decisive action by the owner or humility and acceptance from others around him. While they may not be forthcoming, it behooves the fans to maintain their protests but also somehow find the togetherness and the fortitude to back the players. Come 1st February, whoever is still in that squad is all we’ll have to pull us out of the mire.

