Everton 1 - 2 Southampton

From the moment Everton threw away all the work it had taken to establish a slender half-time lead just 50 seconds into the second half, there was a haunting inevitability about the way this game would end up going.

It was the same feeling that crept into the soul when Anthony Gordon bowled Che Adams over outside the Blues’ penalty area with 12 minutes to go, thereby handing James Ward-Prowse the kind of direct free-kick opportunity he relishes.

It was one the talented Saint seized with both hands to sink Everton further into crisis, one that threatens to get a lot worse, with negative momentum sucking the club towards the trapdoor to the Championship.

Three of Everton’s last four Premier League matches have been against the team that sat bottom of the table coming into the game. They have lost all three, extending their winless run since October to nine matches in all competitions and leaving them joint last in the division.

At the final whistle of today’s defeat to Southampton, Frank Lampard had completed 37 League games, just one shy of a full season. His win percentage of a paltry 24% is less than Rafael Benitez and his record of just one win in 12 was enough to see his predecessor sacked almost a year ago to the day.

Thanks largely to Everton’s long-suffering fans and the efforts of Richarlison and Jordan Pickford, Lampard kept the Toffees up by the skin of their teeth last May. He has been dealt a bad hand with the Brazilian star now gone and no action in the transfer market this month but it’s hard to see the club heading anywhere other than down this season under his stewardship.

Lampard’s team do nothing well anymore, with the naïveté that dogged his spells at Pride Park and Stamford Bridge still in evidence. What strengths he seemed to have imbued in the Everton team following the arrival of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have evaporated in recent weeks, with the defence looking porous and vulnerable and both players now contributing to the team’s defensive malaise.

In attack, the club have repeatedly gambled on the return to fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin but left him starved of service — his one real chance came back off the bar via a deflection, a slice of misfortune that might have led to a different result on the day — and are hampered by a desperately erratic Demarai Gray, who is capable of the sublime but all too often takes promising attacks down blind alleys.

In circumstances where the margins between defeat and victory can be so slender, Lampard and his staff need to be maximising every department of the team and they aren’t doing that. Everton look poorly coached, bereft of ideas and confidence and, while reinforcements between now and transfer deadline day could be the difference between an increasingly slim chance of survival and the disaster of relegation, you can’t escape the feeling that they should be made to benefit a new managerial hire.

Everton’s statement around the absence of the Board from the Directors’ Box described it as “a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians,” and it was in almost every way, just not for the reasons the club were pushing. Perhaps the only shining lights on the day were the surprisingly swift return of Alex Iwobi eight days after he was stretchered off the Old Trafford pitch in visible pain and the performance of the imperious Amadou Onana.

The Belgian, so impressive in defeat at Manchester United in that FA Cup defeat, was brilliant again today and was rewarded with a goal from a towering first-half header that should have been the platform from which Everton could have gone on to win the game.

However, yet more calamitous defending and that mindless challenge from substitute Gordon that set Ward-Prowse up for the winner saw the lead evaporate and the Toffees descend into further crisis on and off the pitch.

Lampard retained faith in a back-five formation and, while there wasn’t much fluidity to their play in what was an occasionally scrappy affair, the early signs were decent enough for the hosts, with Calvert-Lewin guiding a header towards Gavin Bazunu that was comfortably caught, and Gray ending up on the end of a nice move but his shot cleared the crossbar from a tight angle.

Southampton, who came into the fixture on a two-game winning streak in the cups, one of them an impressive quarter-final victory over Manchester City, came perilously close to scoring a few minutes later when Ward-Prowse fed the ball to Mohamed Elyounoussi and his shot took a heavy deflection off Vitalii Mykolenko, looped towards the far post but eluded Adams and dropped wide. Mohammed Salisu met the resulting corner with a header but Jordan Pickford parried it on the line and the danger was averted.

Everton broke the deadlock, though, with seven minutes left in the half. Some neat footwork from Gray ended with his attempted cross being blocked behind and, from the winger’s corner, Onana fought his way to meet the in-swinger and planted a downward header home off Bazunu’s glove.

It was his first goal for the club and a potential mood changer if Everton could have hung on but, after Pickford had been forced into a stoppage-time save, pushing a Ward-Prowse shot onto the post at the end of the first half, they had tossed the lead away with less than a minute gone of the second half.

A simple Adams flick-on past Tarkowski found Ward-Prowse in plenty of space to draw a sliding block attempt from Ben Godfrey and then stroke the ball past the helpless Pickford to make it 1-1.

Everton briefly rallied, with Iwobi’s tenaciously to chase down Pickford’s long ball but Gray spurned the opening with a tame 25-yard shot while a marauding run by Godfrey saw him set up Calvert-Lewin just outside the box but his shot took a vital deflection off a defender’s out-stretched leg and smacked off the underside of the crossbar and away from goal.

With 20 minutes to go, Godfrey came very close to opening his own account for Everton when Onana curled a teasing ball into the box that Bazunu could only get his fingertips to but it was enough to deceive Godfrey at the back post who couldn’t adjust in time to barrel the ball past the right side of the upright.

Lampard had tried to change the course of the game by throwing Gordon on for Seamus Coleman but instead of making the difference at the Gwladys Street End, he played an important role in Southampton’s winner with a clumsy and needless foul on Adams that gave the visitors a free-kick in prime Ward-Prowse territory at the Park End.

With Pickford and his wall all at sea, the one-time England man simply picked his spot and drove the ball into the left-hand side of the goal as the goalkeeper stood rooted to the spot.

The closing stages were desperate from the Blues as they vainly tried to plunder an equaliser with Ellis Simms introduced for Gueye but, though they got into a couple of good areas for Gordon to send in crosses and Tarkowski tried to steer a loose ball home from about 12 yards out, they didn’t really look capable of scoring a second.

For the third time since Christmas, the players left the Goodison Park pitch with the frustration, ire and boos of the fans in their ears before the demonstrations of disaffection with an absent Board took centre-stage behind the Gwladys Street goal.

The Collins Dictionary defines a death spiral as “a period of continuous deterioration that leads ultimately to catastrophic failure or destruction,” which is about as succinct a summation of Farhad Moshiri’s time at Everton as you could imagine. The club are now staring the catastrophe of relegation full in the face with a cascade of defeats in the Premier League that has dumped the Blues into the bottom three, an owner seemingly in denial of the threat to his investment, and a widening schism between the hierarchy as a whole and the fanbase. The culmination of years of complacency, profligacy and almost criminal mis-management.

Everton FC is now a broken institution, directionless on the pitch, rudderless off it and in danger of being ripped apart by infighting, discontent and mistrust. To the wider football world, the blue-hued beauty of last season’s unprecedented show of passionate support from the fans is now being painted by the media in dark tones of seething angst and an undercurrent of danger following the club’s announcement that the Board of Directors were told not to attend today’s game against Southampton due to "tangible threats" to their safety.

Video that surfaced after the match of Anthony Gordon’s car being chased down Goodison Road and the winger harangued by an irate fan telling him to “Get out of our club” merely played into the narrative of the neanderthal mob who should be dismissed rather than listened to. The tragedy, meanwhile, is that inside the stadium, thousands of anguished fans fearing for the future of their beloved club had peacefully remained behind to demand change at the top.

The situation at Everton feels depressingly bleak. And yet, there are 19 games left — half a season — three points separating 20th from 14th place and 16 days left in the transfer window; plenty of time for a functioning and bold hierarchy to get its act together and do everything it can to stave off an eventuality that could sink the club for years to come. If only the Blues had one.

Lampard took responsibility for the club’s plight and admitted afterwards that “I’m not the best coach in the world but I know I will work as hard as I can to be as good as I can be,” which had the ring of a man who should be shown the door in favour of an experienced operator who can shore up a Swiss-cheese defence and instil some direction and purpose in a team that has enough talent in its ranks on paper to be higher up the table than it currently is.

A new manager and a couple of new attacking signings could give the club a fighting chance of staying up this season. Starting with Newcastle last season, a clutch of clubs have been lifted by a new managerial appointment; together with Wolves, Aston Villa and even Bournemouth to a lesser degree, Saints have seen the benefit of decisive action at the top. After Benitez and Lampard, there is little confidence that Everton would get any new hire right but it doesn’t feel as though inaction is an answer anymore.

