Column Survival Strategy How do we get through the next four months? What happens then? Doing nothing is no longer an option. That’s the challenge facing Farhad Moshiri, the very survival of Everton Football Club. Paul The Esk 22 January 2023 69comments (last) Share article In December 2021 I wrote the fifth article in this series, now it is time sadly for the sixth. One theme – survival strategy. Such is the continued demise, the continued mismanagement of our club, that far from discussing the opportunities arising from a new stadium, arising from a successful football team and a booming commercial department, there can only be one thought on Moshiri’s mind, assuming his intent is to retain ownership, and that is survival. How do we get through the next four months? What happens then? Firstly, we’ve got to recognise and be brutally honest about the position we are in. Article continues below video content There’s a huge leadership vacuum in the club Our manager and his coaching team are not delivering, the players are bereft of form, belief and increasingly, desire Financially, it is clear we can not compete with even the clubs in the lower half of the Premier League The club’s communication strategy, particularly relating to the board and the fanbase, is toxic, counter-productive and is in danger of destroying the one leading asset the club retains – the loyalty, passion and support of the fanbase. The leadership vacuum We have an owner whose intent is not known. He has allowed all of the club issues to reach crisis point before showing any signs of recognising there is a problem. He has to decide what does he want from his investment to date? Does he want to continue, to attempt to recover from a potentially disastrous position, to raise the finances for the completion of the stadium, to bring in competent management? Or does he want to draw a line under seven sorry years and sell a distressed asset despite the hundreds of millions he has committed? If it is the latter, then appoint an investment bank and allow them to position, package and sell the club on his behalf. If it is the former, he has to address his own position, his behaviour, his responsibilities and most importantly that of the board and executive team. It is quite clear that this leadership team are not up to the task before them and haven’t been for many years. Today, we have a Chairman who first and foremost doesn’t have the health to continue the role, let alone the skills and expertise required of a modern senior executive. For the sake of his health, and that of the club, he needs to be released from his duties. This has to happen in the very short term and should be conducted with dignity. A new Chair can appoint experienced non-executive directors to bring oversight, to bring fresh ideas, to bring confidence to all our commercial partners, present and in the future, that our pathway is up not down. We have a CEO who can’t possibly lead us out of the situation we find ourselves in. The same must be true of the majority of the leadership team. These are the people sadly who have reduced our competitive position year on year. Moshiri needs to act, he needs to hire a group of corporate recovery experts, people familiar with turning around failing businesses, people who would know how to restructure in the event of relegation. People who could save us from a potential administration, people who could rescue and maintain the stadium build in the event of relegation. Our footballing performance Is there a short term fix to see a turn around in form? Apart from a transfer window rabbit out of the hat, what can be done with this group of players who ultimately will determine our status at the end of the season. What can be done to change their mindset, to refocus their objectives on eighteen games to survive? Can we bring a source of inspiration into the club, someone who can be an inspiration, a motivation that sparks a recovery? Inspirational, motivational speakers exist – they travel globally. Are there former Everton players who can re-inspire a bunch of young multi-millionaires to produce their best once more. Or do we go down the traditional route of a new manager, and look for the famous new manager bounce? We need the Director of Football to explain the “strategic review” – to clarify the changes made, and the future changes to come. We need clarity over the manager’s position, is his position tenable? Does he fit into the longer term strategy, and if he does, what can change instantly to help him? Similarly if a change of manager is the route the club goes down, what type of manager are we looking for, what additional support would that person receive to halt the merry-go-round of recent years? Who will decide, who will appoint? Finances It is clear we don’t have funds to address the glaring omissions in our squad. A combination of reduced revenues arising from lower than budgeted league positions, fewer TV appearances, and the now complete absence of USM related sponsorship funding is hitting us hard, squeezing an already perilous profitability and sustainability position and of course, the future cash calls from the next phase of the stadium build. Moshiri’s public admission that the stadium is now costing £760 million shows the extent of future cash requirements. Moshiri has invested £450 million to date in the stadium, and is looking to raise a further £250 million from equity investors and/or a combination of debt and equity. Until such a time as this funding is completed, then funding for players will be extremely limited. Even escaping relegation would be no guarantee of significant sums for the summer. We must expect further sales of key players to fund new additions. Fresh investment will require Moshiri to accept a sensible price for newly issued equity. If, as is believed, he places a current value of £450 million on the club, the prospects of anyone investing at that price seem extremely slim. His argument that this is what he has invested in the stadium and should be reflected in the value of the club is weakened by current losses, the threat of relegation, and the cost of significant player investment in the future. Selling the club completely would allow sufficiently wealthy investors to fund the stadium and repair the balance sheet which despite Moshiri’s significant funding once more requires attention. Given our still difficult profitability and sustainability position, new owners, regardless of wealth, would not immediately be able to spend extensively. Not unless there are significant and profitable player sales to balance the costs of bringing fresh talent in. Relegation would bring a whole series of challenges, challenges which I think the existing board would find difficult to deal with. My earlier comments regarding corporate recovery experts, senior respected non executive directors and a heavyweight chair would be very relevant if relegation was to occur. The club’s revenues would fall by half despite the receipt of parachute payments. An already loss making business could only have two options, both of which would have to be exercised. Firstly is a sale of senior players (i) to reduce costs (ii) to generate cash. Unfortunately, relegated clubs in a forced sale position of key players see a significant reduction in the value of those players. Some studies suggest by up to fifty percent. Secondly there would have to be significant cost cutting across the business including unfortunately, a loss of headcount. What happens to the stadium would depend on whether the ownership has changed or whether guaranteed funding (new investors) can be agreed whilst we are a Premier League club. If neither are achieved then depending upon the contractual agreements with Laing O’Rourke, the stadium build might be halted. In a worst case scenario, in the event of no new investment, no new owners and Farhad Moshiri unwilling or unable to continue funding then that’s where the prospect of administration raises it’s head. There are other options, the partially completed stadium could be sold to real estate investors who would complete the stadium and lease it back to the club. However most examples of a separation of club owners and their stadia tend to have very poor outcomes, and this option would be a strictly final option. Nevertheless the current owner and board have to have strategies in place depending upon our circumstances. Communication and fan relationships It might seem an odd inclusion in any survival strategy discussion, but as identified a survival strategy has to start now, and has to include repairing the damage to the relationship between board and fans. I’ll make it clear once more that there is no room for threats, for anti-social behaviour from anyone purporting to be an Everton fan. Any individual minded to do such, should in my opinion, be cast aside in exactly the same manner as someone using racist, homophobic or any other such inappropriate and disgusting behaviour. All reasonable people accept a total zero tolerance to this. The existing board whilst in place, and certainly any incoming board or individuals appointed have to recognise that the vast majority of Evertonians, indeed virtually all Evertonians, are the greatest asset the club has, both in good times and as now in difficult times. Most clubs take support for granted, very few genuinely value their supporter base. Even fewer actually distance themselves, damaging the club’s branding and image, and most importantly that of their fans, especially fans with a track record of incredible loyalty, passion and as with the events of last year being the significant factor in last year’s Premier League survival. To turn that asset, to reduce its effectiveness is so damaging to the club, and provides such a boost to our competitors. Fans, especially so heavily invested as Evertonians, have a right to protest peacefully whilst respecting the safety and security of those that work at the club. They have a right to try and fill that leadership vacuum at the head of the club. They have a right to demand more from an errant owner and an inadequate board. In response, the owner and board have to accept their responsibilities, their obligations and act like the adults in the room. Their leadership skills have to come to the fore right now. They need to know how to bridge the gap, not widen the chasm. As part of a survival strategy, that has to start right now. The new reality for the existing board and owner is having a survival strategy in place that can be executed without delay. It has to include clarity about ownership, Moshiri’s intentions, the prospects of finding new investors. It has to include a commitment from Moshiri to make board changes as soon as is practical. It has to include how we resolve the manager’s performance – and if change is made how that fits into our longer term football strategy. It has to include how we address the financial performance of the club and our current funding requirements. It has to include what our plan is should we be relegated. It has to include how the current board reconcile their relationship with the fan base. A failure to create a strategy for all of the above, a failure to then execute that strategy can only reduce our chances of survival even further. Doing nothing is no longer an option. That’s the challenge facing Farhad Moshiri, the very survival of Everton Football Club. Reader Comments (69) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () James Flynn 1 Posted 22/01/2023 at 20:53:12 Well, that about sums it up. Good stuff. Paul Carr 2 Posted 22/01/2023 at 20:53:19 Frank has unfortunately failed and a new experienced manager like Dyche is imperative. Seeing goalscorers like Ings and Wood go elsewhere is galling.If we need to sell Gordon to fund 2 strikers who can score goals then so be it. Not many days left in the transfer window so decisions must be made now. Brian Williams 3 Posted 22/01/2023 at 20:53:30 I don't think it matters what we do.I think we're going down, end of story. Brent Stephens 4 Posted 22/01/2023 at 20:54:29 Paul,I don't think there's anything to disagree with there. All to agree with. Great article. Some comments if I may, in no particular order of importance."Moshiri needs to act, he needs to hire a group of corporate recovery experts, people familiar with turning around failing businesses, people who would know how to restructure in the event of relegation."Arguably this should be a team comprising not only business minds, as is usual in company turnarounds, but also minds attuned to the world of football business more specifically and the world of football more generally (e.g. the operation of the transfer market). The meeting of those two mindsets might be a challenge?I think it also requires minds which can focus on both the (rapidly-changing) immediate term and the longer term, and which can determine the impact of one on the other. It requires decision-making which is nimble and agile (just like on the pitch!).Getting agreement (from Moshiri) to putting such a team in place, and getting the team in place, in such a short preiod of time (weeks at most?) is an enormous challenge. - the biggest challenge.Lack of finance is only going to be marginally affected by any increase in ticket prices? Something unlikely if we are relegated; and too late in the season to implement now.It reads very much, though not solely, as though the key decisions in the immediate future will be related to what happens on the football pitch.I'm sure you'd agree (and do imply) that "misogynistic" should be added to the racist, homophobic etc behaviours we want to see the back of - including on ToffeeWeb.Great stuff, Paul. Stephen Vincent 5 Posted 22/01/2023 at 20:54:29 Regrettably we are past the point of no return. We cannot replace the board of directors at the drop of a hat even if there was any apparent desire to do so and there obviously isn't. The rift between the board room and the fan base is now so vast that it is unbridgeable.Replacing the manager and his expensively assembled staff is also akin to closing the gate after this particular cart horse has trundled laboriously across the Goodison Park pitch.I sat up in the Gods at West Ham yesterday and watched 11 guys in yellow desperately trying to avoid being given the football and worse not having the vaguest idea what to do with it should it accidentally come their way. So Paul, I would surmise that you are an accountant, because while all the information and analysis you provided is perfectly true, it was is, in all honesty bugger all use to anyone. Stu Darlington 6 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:02:25 Paul Once again a thoughtful and comprehensive account of the many issues that need to be addressed in order for the club to survive in its present format.I suspect however that you identify many more issues than the present board will be prepared to address or even acknowledge,as this would demonstrate their undoubted culpability.You mention bringing in experienced non-executive directors to bring new ideas and give confidence to our commercial partners.My question is, where are these people and how do we get them on board ?By the way,love your euphemism “ a loss of headcount “ meaning people will be sacked! I expect to see this phrase now regularly used in reports of Government negotiations with the Unions. Mike Kehoe 7 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:06:51 It is getting to be Hail Mary time and I can see no evidence that Lampard card inspire or motivate the players at his disposal. We stand on the edge of an abyss, a path blindly taken by a board that seem utterly clueless, so to expect them to suddenly exhibit any kind of acumen now with any decisions is optimistic and delusional. The players look anxious and lack confidence, Danny Murphy, failing to hide his obvious delight at our plight, had his analysis bang on. We have no goal scorer, with a world class manager DCL looked a player, his form has faded and he now looks the championship player many suspected him to be. Maupay is a squad player at best. Personally, the only way I could imagine any kind of return from the forwards would be to play very direct with two up top. Accommodating the massively ineffective Iwobi into a central role is not working and time is against us. This infuriating and dangerous obsession of playing out from the back has not helped as we do not have the personnel to do this. Is it a managerial vanity thing to persist with this patient passing approach? If the players lack the confidence to play attacking pretty football, make it simple and route one. There is very little in the way of quality in the squad so we will only survive with a dogs of war attitude and a back to basics approach. Tenacity and spirit must be selected over big wages and egos. I just can’t see Lampard changing anything and even his substitutions rarely provide improvement. Last throw of the dice will probably be banking on a new manager bounce and a Hail Mary or two. Andrew Bentley 8 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:09:50 What can't happen is this current malaise and zero action going on. Everyone knows we have been awful and heading one way even before the WC break - the Leicester, and Bournemouth games should have hammered that home!You would think at this point there would be planning going on in case it didn't get better, and then we have the disaster which has been the last few weeks (barring Man City).The fact that on Sunday night we still don't know if Lampard is going to be fired, that Danjuma is/isn't signing for us, and no clarity on anyone else signing with a week left of the transfer window (even with the financial implications you've flagged Paul). Just shows how crap we are.How can anyone be sitting on their hands right now and claiming "its not my decision".Shameful. I said this last season when Rafa was here and feel it even more now. If we go down then this will be the end of us as a club - we risk becoming like Coventry, or god forbid Bury. Kevin Molloy 9 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:24:43 There's no strategy with these clowns. Even if there was, it wouldn't work. We've just got to hope a semi-competent manager is appointed, and the club is sold in the summer. Derek Thomas 10 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:24:52 I'm not sure that Moshiri even cares any more about the Football Club as a business - if he ever really did.Yeah it would be good to sit in his owners seat and bask in a bit of a post match victory glow - who don't like that?If I didn’t know better...and I deffo don't know much even on a good day...Moshiri has the 'Club' and the 'Stadium' as two different business entities and his main 'financial expectation eggs' are now all in 'The Stadium Basket.'Any profits from either...his shares have probably made a profit...will be in the column marked F. Moshiri and that any profits from the stadium will also be in that column.All and any debts however...by virtue of your standard billionaire accounty-wounty, jiggery-pokery, will land squarely in the column marked...Everton Foofball Club & Co. Ltd.I also get the feeling that the one thing worse than Moshiri staying - might be Moshiri leaving.The phrase 'House of Cards' comes to mind. Paul Hewitt 11 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:26:51 Will praying work? Barry Rathbone 12 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:28:45 Forget rattling on about the board and all that bollocks only one answer exists for any club wishing to compete (and remember that is what this club aspires to) and that is bags and bags of loot.We had a little bit spent it dreadfully then slit our throats financially with the ill timed folly of BMD. The new owners of Chelsea have already blown Moshiri/Usmanovs half a billion spend out of the water in 5 mins flat. They will keep spending till they get it right just as Abramovich did previously and Mansoor did at City.I can't stand these posturing articles because the fact is until we're bought out by mega money it doesn't matter who is in charge we're not at the races. Danny O’Neill 13 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:35:45 Very comprehensive and well thought out article as always Paul.Brent, totally. There is an immediate crisis that needs fixing. Change won't do that, but change needs to happen for the long term. I really don't understand how Moshiri hasn't acted now let alone when he took ownership of the club.To use a quote: "The price of greatness is repsonsibility".Take responsibility Mr Moshiri. Sell or change.Stephen, I wasn't in the gods, row 5 near the left corner flag as we looked at the pitch. I too saw a lot of players afraid of the football and unwilling to shoot. Robert Tressell 14 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:37:40 Even if we stay up this season, we will sell Pickford and maybe Gordon + DCL. Mina leaves on a free. This is unsustainable. The club is being readied for relegation. That's a business decision that has already clearly been taken. Brent Stephens 15 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:38:32 Barry #12 " only one answer exists for any club wishing to compete (and remember that is what this club aspires to) and that is bags and bags of loot."What's the strategy to get those bags and bags of loot, Barry? Nick Page 16 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:48:07 Still missing the point eh, Barry?Thanks for taking the time, Paul. Good article. Kieran Kinsella 17 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:48:31 RobertI’m inclined to agree although if that’s the case why did neither owner nor chairman say anything resembling a pittance of support for Frank? If they accepted relegation then why not at least put out some bluster about him turning they corner? Instead one says “it’s not my decision” and the other says “none of your business.” If Frank is here tomorrow what sort of environment is that for him to work in? Basically we think you suck but couldn’t fire you because of money, Thelwell, fans not commanding etc Stephen Vincent 18 Posted 22/01/2023 at 21:56:30 Danny, block 219 row 60 need binoculars from up there, but you do get a view of how the game is panning out and it wasn't doing very well, so little movement off the ball it was untrue. I did think DCL was a bit hard done by, he constantly showed for the ball but no one had the guts to try and hit a forward pass. Robert Tressell 19 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:06:01 Kieran, Frank (hardly blameless) is the scapegoat. That's why he's still here but with no support. Dale Self 20 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:10:30 As always unassailable reasoning Paul. It’s down to a pure football decision at this stage of organisational rot. I would sell Gordon test the market for a couple of others and roll the dice. These don't play well together so break it up. Diversifying with some low cost deals in second tier leagues will at least get someone who runs on the pitch. These wont play in the championship so you may as well deal what you can now and pray to the gods of football chemistry Lenny Fisher 21 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:12:13 What are you smoking Barry @12….seems to me that the excellent article went over your head.Maybe you should read it again.Thanks. Barry Rathbone 22 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:16:39 Nick Page 16You must have sawdust for brains if you don't understand the only REAL game changer that can provide transformation as per Chelsea, City and Now Newcastle, which is what we want, requires their levels of loot You really are a dull little oik. Danny O’Neill 23 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:19:27 Stephen, it's an odd football stadium indeed. Lot's of empty spaces, in between the seated sections, which I presume were for Olympic team preparations? And far from the pitch, even though I was as close as you could get. I was higher up last season, but it doesn't compare to the St James' Park away section. Newcastle might as well hire a local social club for away supporters and put it on the TV to give them a better view!!!Back to Paul's article, the club-fan relationship is crucial and the damage they have done to that relationship is inconceivable and bad judgement in terms of communication. When you have people like me who can very rarely say anything bad about Everton being offended by the club I love and defend to the hilt, then there is a problem. They need to address it. Raymond Fox 24 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:21:11 Our immediate problem is we need a midfield creator and a goalscorer, its as simple as that, if we had those we wouldn't be in this position.Yes the clubs in a total mess and there needs to be changes but first things first, with the squad we have we just don't have anough quality unless we can find good enough players for those positions.I've not given up the ghost yet, theres a lot of water to go under the bridge.Maybe we can get one of those daft results that sometimes occur against Arsenal, we managed to draw with City didn't we. Always expect the unexpected. Peter Mills 25 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:27:44 Very good article Paul.We need such clarity at the heart of the club but, sadly, there are too many vested interests. Peter Carpenter 26 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:33:39 Great article, if scary. Sadly, 'doing nothing' seems to be what they are best at. Don Alexander 27 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:49:27 Raymond (#24), with respect our main problem, causing what you credibly cite as a mega-problem, is that the good ship Everton has been sailed for years by the football equivalent of Captain Pugwash and Seaman Staines. Adrian Evans 28 Posted 22/01/2023 at 22:53:30 Rangers went down to the bottom.But their increadible fan base stuck with them, brought them back up.Moshiri owns Everton FC. But what if there was an Everton 2023 FC with a game-going 35,000 fan base??Moshiri needs to understand he doesnt own the fans. They and they alone decide to attend games or not. Think very carefully Farhad, No fans, no asset. Colin Glassar 29 Posted 22/01/2023 at 23:00:35 Two world wars (1914 -1939) stopped us dead in our tracks maybe WWIII will save us. Will Mabon 30 Posted 22/01/2023 at 23:17:20 Thanks for the effort, Paul.Sadly such logic will likely find no place when there's an unsuitable 120 point plan (or two) to fart about with.Barry @ 12 - "posturing articles". Was that really necessary? This article is about the immediate need for survival, nothing to do with competing with the bigger-money clubs.Why not slap a title on your 3rd paragraph and submit it as a article for that, could be really interesting. Bill Gall 31 Posted 22/01/2023 at 23:22:51 Barry #12 The 2 people you mentioned Abramovich and Mansoor had a big advantage over the other clubs especially Abramovich as they never had FFP to contend with, this is how Chelsea were allowed for years to buy World Class players for a price the other clubs could not match. As for Chelsea buying players this window for large fees they are signing them for 6 /7 and 8 yr contracts to beat the rules, the problem with that is you are stuck with players on large contracts for years if you cant sell them, Everton are a prime example of that. Mike Gaynes 32 Posted 22/01/2023 at 23:26:42 Just to dig the spurs in a little deeper on our lack of talent, I just watched a cracking Serie A game -- Juventus 3-3 Atalanta -- featuring a brilliant performance by Atalanta's little 25-year-old sensation of the season. Two goals and a sweet assist for...Ademola Lookman.11 league goals this season, second in Serie A, and 3 assists. Sometimes life just sucks. Paul [The Esk] 34 Posted 22/01/2023 at 23:38:20 I'm not expecting unanimity with my articles. I am expecting a re cognition that we can't continue as we are plus a view as to how we change things Jay Harris 36 Posted 22/01/2023 at 23:53:21 Excellent post Paul but I'm afraid our cowardly and inactive board will just look around at each other sucking their thumbs.We need a plan and some action immediately and it would be helpful if it was communicated properly to all concerned.We need to get at least 27 points from the remaining games so we need a plan on how that will be achieved and who is talking the responsibility for it. Tony Byrne 37 Posted 22/01/2023 at 23:55:17 Thanks for the article Paul.Speaking with my brother earlier on, selling our best players in order to attempt to survive.Pickford,Onana & Gordon sprung to mind, to fund our escape, if we don't sell any of these three & we get relegated, a fire sale in the summer will not get us anywhere near what we could possibly get in this window. As Paul touched on.The next week of this transfer window should tell us what the immediate future holds, with a board who couldn't run a bath, god only knows where we are at this time next week! Ed Prytherch 38 Posted 22/01/2023 at 23:59:32 Another very good article Paul. Do you have any idea of the current P&S situation. For example, can we net spend 20M without sanction? Do we have to sell more players to avoid sanction?If we avoid relegation then does the P&S situation improve next season?Also, can Moshiri create a separate company that owns the new stadium and is independent of Everton FC?Thanks Rob Dolby 40 Posted 22/01/2023 at 00:16:04 Paul, Well thought out article as always.No doubt we are up shit creek without a paddle.There is only one option left, sack the manager and hope we get a bounce from the next cab on the rank.If we go down I have no confidence in our current board or manager getting us out of the mess that they have made.Moshiri is becoming more like a bond villain every time he opens his mouth.Kenwright in his desperation to keep hold of his train set has got into bed with a man more interested in doing what Usmanov wants rather than the club.I am beginning to think that Kenwright and co have no power whatsoever at the club and are just the front of shop for Moshiri & Usmanov. Dupont Koo 41 Posted 23/01/2023 at 03:59:38 Well written as always, Sir. Directors of Football across the world (equivalent to President of Sports Operations & General Managers in American Sports) tend to be empowered by Club Ownership to lead the search & hiring of Head Coaches. Thelwell joined AFTER Frank was brought in, so he "inherited" Frank. Most, if not all, DoFs like to make their own Head Coaches hiring (and they would also fire Head Coaches that are not their hires on a blink of an eye if things don't go well on the Field). It appears that Thelwell has only been empowered fully on revamping the Academy & the U-teams (and the changes so far have been encouraging to say the least), but not entirely on the First Team (on normal circumstances, someone in his position would not even need the Board's support on removing the Head Coach).In terms of Footballing Operations, what we need is having someone in Thelwell's position fully empowered. Even if Thelwell is to explain in public the "Strategy Review", how much of his job have been compromised by Moshiri & the Board (a la Marcel Brands) would remain unclear. So, back to square one, the problem still lies with Moshiri & the Board. (Marcel Brands is enjoying a glass of Whiskey at home, nodding his head in agreement) Christopher Dover 42 Posted 23/01/2023 at 08:34:55 I can see the drop coming, it will be met with a statement from the board that they did all they could to keep Everton up, but due to I’ll health the chairman is stepping down to allow a younger person to rebuild and take us back into the premier division,the CEO will also step down as she has done such a sterling job that she is moving to pastures new taking a wealth of experience to her new roles. Derek Knox 43 Posted 23/01/2023 at 09:48:04 Good and informative article again Paul, not too many figures that most of us have little or no idea about, but nevertheless a sad situation that our once great Club has been dragged into by those you expect to have been more competent. Sadly again, all this outside the Fan's Control, who are the Life Blood of the Club. Without us (collectively) there is no Everton Football Club.No wonder Kenwright took so long to find an Investor, it had to be one who gained maximum return on his shares and also one who would agree to letting him remain as Chairman. Almost an unknown in any buy-out or take-over. We all know he did not have Everton's best interest at heart but purely his own. What a Narcissist !It will be a minor miracle if this is sorted by the Summer Break, and we are still in the Premiership, but the damage it has caused, will take years to resurrect, that is if it ever can be. Eric Myles 44 Posted 23/01/2023 at 11:27:50 I don't get where misogyny comes into this at all. DBB is not being called out because she's a woman, it's because she's CEO and not very good at her job because she seemingly doesn't have the credentials.I don't hear anyone calling out Kenwright being accused of misandry, and I doubt they would be if the CEO is a man. Stephen Colby 45 Posted 23/01/2023 at 11:53:12 What an excellent summary of our varied problems Paul. I'm assuming future budgets will have been compiled on the assumption that we remain in the Premier League and consequently those budgets will reflect strong income from TV, merchandising, attendance revenues etc. If we are relegated then of course our top line will be significantly reduced. If we're relegated then the lower revenues will dry up capital for the completion of Bramley Moore. It will then take a future massive capital injection to get it finished. But what on earth happens in the meantime? Do we stay at the Old Lady and how on earth do we fund upgrades needed to keep it in line with future legislation? Peter Hodgson 46 Posted 23/01/2023 at 12:05:23 All of the above comments are welcome (I haven't read them all but I have read the majority) and I'm sure that many of the ideas and suggestions made are valid.But what is vital now, at last, is that action happens in line with what Paul is suggesting in his article if we are to have any chance of even a half satisfactory outcome. If not our meagre resourced will go towards paying for the administrators, and nobody (except the Administrator) will be happy..The time for words, and this applies to the fans, the Board and the Owner, are over. There has to be ACTION. The time for talking about a solution in huddles won't provide anything at allFor everyones sake Mr Moshiri GET ON WITH NOW.. Anthony Hawkins 47 Posted 23/01/2023 at 12:14:34 Whilst it might be captured under performance, there are so many players with contracts ending June 2024 that the squad will be down to 12ish players. With FFP how do we replace those players? U21's? imagine that squad.On that basis alone, financially we're screwed.Looking at the next 2 games alone, I can't see where our goals are going to come from, so bringing in a new manager is sending out the wrong message from the start 'we don't expect you to win'... How can that be the basis of a new managerial appointment?Whilst something has to be done, a bit like Global Warming, it's too little far too late. We're in a relegation battle with little to no funding and a squad that is thin.If we go down we're in even deeper trouble with a heavy wage bill and players with a season left on their contract and U21's to field. We're unlikely to bounce back straight away with a deficit of income, even with the parachute payments. (£65m instead of £115m for the first season).It's grim and the team needs to find a grit and determination they haven't displayed to date. Tony Abrahams 48 Posted 23/01/2023 at 12:22:04 Thanks for that Mike G. It doesn’t surprise me to see Lookman, doing so well, and it does make me think about football in the ultra physical EPL. Brent Stephens 49 Posted 23/01/2023 at 14:19:47 Eric, Paul's article calls out racism and homophobia, both of which you and I are 100% against. He calls it out because there have been instances of it. By the same token, you and I are 100% against misogyny and I think we should call out any misogyny as well. Barry Rathbone 50 Posted 23/01/2023 at 14:27:44 Bill Gall 31You miss the point.The essence of unlimited riches compared to the dross of the division is none of what you say matters clubs like chels just plough on regardless. But I'm sure bemoaning a board bereft of such funds will make all the difference Martin Mason 51 Posted 23/01/2023 at 14:35:52 Very good article as always Paul. I think that the problem is much deeper than just Everton but that it is Football itself that is threatened by by alienation of the fans with all clubs booing the board, the manager and the players at half time, full time and anytime the boo boy flavour of the month does anything such as Tom Davies. This booing was unknown at one time and it has gone downhill over time and as Soshal Meeja has poisoned communication. The board has been the main factor in our decline but believe me a section of our fans has contributed in a big way. Not just Everton but almost every club now. Don't get me wrong, the boo boys could be right and it may be that the mainly working class lads that support football are just saying enough of your shite to these parasites who are bleeding the beautiful game dry. I despise the booing and see it as something that no supporter should ever do but I think that the boo boys may just be ushering in a new phase where the fans say to the clubs or maybe even the game, stick your game, stick your greed and stick your greedy players and agents. And yet that isn't what is happening, the boo boys demand changes in board, managers and players and yet keep financing the game by watching it and making sure that the gravy train steams on. You can hardly get a ticket now anywhere. Paul Kossoff 52 Posted 23/01/2023 at 14:39:26 The Mail have reported that Everton are closing in on signing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal after the Netherlands midfielder completed his medical on Saturday.What I'm thinking is who is the player going to play for? Who scouted hm and thought that's the man who will help my team? Not Lampard as he's going isn't he? Surely not Kenwright or Moshiri, if it's the dof then going on his previous signings then we really are past help. Charles Brewer 53 Posted 23/01/2023 at 14:47:25 Excellent as ever Mr The Esk (as Bill and Ted would have put it). Your suggestion of getting an investment bank involved is one I had not considered, which is rather worrying since I have worked for and with several both here and in New York. Provided there was an ounce of sense in those commissioning the work, the bank's reward would be on the basis of speed of execution (as have the Damoclean relegation issue looming) and sale price achieved. My experience of such banks was they would do something like: 1) Instantly replace the deadwood management as far down as necessary with zero compassion - they have brought the enterprise to the current situation2) Put in place a replacement management which will look attractive to investors3) Cut all unnecessary expenditure which does not show a return in a given period - given its eternal failure to delivery new players, this could probably include all academy activity 4) Shut down and sell anything which does not show a solid contribution to the bottom line - this might include Finch Farm (why can't they train at one of the universities in the City?)5) Renegotiate contracts - get a team of hotshot contract lawyers involved to find loopholes in contracts, anyone who has spent less than 75% available in the last 2 seasons gets their payment halved; change all contracts to high-achievement/high-reward, low-achievement/low reward. Let an 18-year old who scores a hat trick out-earn the most expensive player in the team, pay Pickford a fortune for saves and good passes from defence, fine anyone who passes backwards unless the next kick sets off an attack etc.6) Renegotiate contracts - go flat out for better payment from Sky / find some way of selling live streaming from the ground - fire everyone who currently has anything to do with media and appoint a bunch of Sun / Fox / Saachi types on low-salary - high-bonus contracts 7) Renegotiate contracts - turn Everton into a premium brand (think Barca, but with class) and have a bidding war for sponsorship rights - shirt by shirt.A team appointed by next weekend would be on a performance based package requiring sale of the club by the end of February for a couple of billion to (in the following order) 1) The Qatari Investment authority 2) Mubadala Investment Company 3) Jeff Bezos 4) Elon Musk 5) Tom Cruise and a bunch of his mates. Goldman Sachs is having a very hard time - time to strike a very hard bargain... They get 10% is it is all signed in time. Zero if they don't. Kunal Desai 54 Posted 23/01/2023 at 14:56:30 Every successful business will have a business plan, strategy, succession planning and a lessons learned excercise. What went wrong and what can be learnt to avoid repetition of historical mistakes, nothing of which exists at this club or has vaguely been represented and demonstrated. Tony Abrahams 55 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:07:01 Gross negligence of the very highest order, although this was always going to happen once Usmanov’s tap got turned off.If money can bring success, then being run without any order, and also without a plan, guarantees the complete opposite, and after Lampard goes today, it’s clear that if Moshiri, wants to unite the football club, and also try and change our fortunes, then the Chairman and CEO, should also be relieved of their duties. Michael Lynch 56 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:10:27 Good article, thanks. Sadly, Mr Moshiri is nothing more than the bagman for a dodgy oligarch. He's the equivalent a lottery winner married to a gangster.There is no survival strategy, and nor do I expect one to emerge. Peter Hodgson 57 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:28:27 Sky is reporting that Lampard has been sacked and previously said that the Dutchman is still coming to us after passing his medical.I await the news that the Chairman and maybe others will follow him. Raymond Fox 58 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:34:15 Only just read all of your article Paul, very well summerized.All successful businesses whatever they sell have to have a product that buyers want to purchase. In football thats a successful team, if they are also attractive to watch so much the better.The problem in the Premiership is that for a club such as ours it has become more and more difficult and expensive to provide that team. That also applies to the other 13 or so clubs that don't have the built in advantage that the other 6 or 7 clubs enjoy.There's no doubt the management of the club and the people employed by them have screwed up big time and have wasted a great deal of money.Its ironic just when we have a new stadium being built that we have this very real threat of being relegated after all these years.I think its anybodies guess what division and what the financial status of the club will be at the beginning of next football season, we can only hope for the best. Eric Myles 59 Posted 23/01/2023 at 15:57:30 I agree Brent #49, I just don't see the calls for our Board to be sacked because they are incompetent to have anything to do do with misogyny or misandry. Rick Tarleton 60 Posted 23/01/2023 at 16:12:19 An honest, cogent and perceptive analysis of where we are and we haven't got a paddle. The Board is not only incompetent and clueless which it demonstrated clearly on Saturday, but is dishonest and possibly inefficient to the point of no return.Lampard has gone; it was inevitable,he was out of his depth, but I just hope that the people who appointed him and his team whoever, they may be, since Mr Moshiri suggests it isn't him, that they make a better choice next time, although I cynically believe that if Ancelotti made only a marginal improvement and he is truly a marquee manager, then there is little hope of the kind of manager Everton can attract being able to do much better than Lampard, Silva, Benitez, Martinez et alia. Charles Brewer 61 Posted 23/01/2023 at 17:46:19 Peter, you say that Danjuma has passed the medical. Does that mean he's definitely got Ebola, the Black Death and one leg (an artificial one).If he's as good a signing as Garner, we'll never see him play. Craig Walker 62 Posted 23/01/2023 at 17:48:53 Spot on analysis as ever, Paul.If the club had any sense, they would be looking to appoint articulate and level-headed supporters like you to hear your views and act upon them.Sadly, our club is now run my morons and it will be rinse-and-repeat.In terms of sellable assets, I'd be looking to cash in on Gordon, Keane and maybe Mina and try and get 2 forwards in. I wonder what our scouts do? Why can't Everton unearth someone like Toney or some of the great players at Brighton? Why do we have to look for players we've all heard of and pay over the odds for them? Paul Kossoff 63 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:37:05 Kevin Campbell said, "Results probably in the end got the better of Frank Lampard but this sacking puts the magnifying glass on the football club, and the board are going to be scrutinised for what they do next."There has to be a plan. Everton Football Club having no footballing foundation is crazy.I just think to myself you cannot build anything on sand. The fans know it, ex-players know it, people in football know you have to build from a foundation. It is going to be interesting to see what the board and owner do because all the eyeballs are on them right now.Wasn't our new stadium built on sand? Barry Hesketh 64 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:59:50 Alan Myers in his tweet below, is the most valid reason why we need a change of direction, and why the club needs to reset itself, not at the end of the season, not next year, but right now.In 1998 we could’ve gone down with 18 minutes to go, but fans believed we’d be ok, with 18 games to go today fans believe we won’t, for me that is the biggest indicator of where we are as a club, supporters are tired, exhausted in fact, they want to see real change Jerome Shields 65 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:30:26 I agree with what you say Paul, but I think relegation is a nightmare.The Football Leagues application of their Profitability and Sustainability Rules will finish Everton and I can see them struggling in the Championship and dropping further if points are deducted.I can't see this Board going. Moshiri seems absolutely oblivious to the inadequate Management that runs Everton.As accountant the figures are there showing wholesale poor performance, though he still will not act for some unknown reason. Simon Harrison 66 Posted 24/01/2023 at 02:18:31 PaultEsk, many thanks for this latest article, it is a genuine shame that Mr. Moshiri hadn't been handed a printed copy of Parts 1-5 for him to peruse, and maybe act upon?As I consider you to be one of the most aware individuals regarding Everton's plight (re current situation), would it be possible for you at some point in the near future, just to spell out simply what relegation would bring upon this club please?E.g. the fact that EPL P&S allows £105m in losses p.a. Whereas the EFL P&S rules only allow up to £35m losses p.a.Or what happens to commercial sponsorship? Do we lose it entirely, or is it reduced by a percentage?Is there wage limit in the EFL regards % of revenue to wages?Do we still have the loss deductibles of the Women's team, construction costs etc?How much money, if any, could Mr. Moshiri invest? (If willing?)Would the current losses for T-3/-1 still be applicable, for the figures used for the EFL P&S rules?If you could it would be sincerely, and genuinely appreciated by myself, and I'm sure plenty of others.As an aside, would you be able to give an approximation of how much sponsorship was lost, when Everton had to sever their ties with Mr. Usmanov's companies?Many thanks again, and many thanks for your excellent Talking the Blues Podcasts. Simon Harrison 67 Posted 24/01/2023 at 02:26:58 Charles [53] That would be an excellent scenario to actually be implemented by the club.Unfortunately, going off Mr.Moshiri's previous form, I see two problems that would probably be insurmountable.i) Mr. Moshiri has never shown any previous form for looking for credible investment, or strategic re-positioning of EFC in the past. With the juncture this club is at currently, despite it being a 'realistic' avenue to investigate, I don't think Mr. Moshiri 'see's' beyond BMD.ii) Even if Mr. Moshiri did consider your scenario, I seriously doubt he'd take that option, for fear of what wouldcould be discovered in the companies records, during any forensic investigation into what went wrong, and how to improve the club. Too many skeletons, and bodies I'd fear.Still doesn't detract from your excellent post, and the use of the word 'Damoclean', as I currently have my own 'sword of' hanging over me. Simon Harrison 68 Posted 24/01/2023 at 02:28:29 Charles [53] That would be an excellent scenario to actually be implemented by the club.Unfortunately, going off Mr.Moshiri's previous form, I see two problems that would probably be insurmountable.i) Mr. Moshiri has never shown any previous form for looking for credible investment, or strategic re-positioning of EFC in the past. With the juncture this club is at currently, despite it being a 'realistic' avenue to investigate, I don't think Mr. Moshiri 'see's' beyond BMD.ii) Even if Mr. Moshiri did consider your scenario, I seriously doubt he'd take that option, for fear of what wouldcould be discovered in the companies records, during any forensic investigation into what went wrong, and how to improve the club. Too many skeletons, and bodies I'd fear.Still doesn't detract from your excellent post, and the use of the word 'Damoclean', as I currently have my own 'sword of' hanging over me. Simon Harrison 69 Posted 24/01/2023 at 02:28:29 Charles [53] That would be an excellent scenario to actually be implemented by the club.Unfortunately, going off Mr.Moshiri's previous form, I see two problems that would probably be insurmountable.i) Mr. Moshiri has never shown any previous form for looking for credible investment, or strategic re-positioning of EFC in the past. With the juncture this club is at currently, despite it being a 'realistic' avenue to investigate, I don't think Mr. Moshiri 'see's' beyond BMD.ii) Even if Mr. Moshiri did consider your scenario, I seriously doubt he'd take that option, for fear of what wouldcould be discovered in the companies records, during any forensic investigation into what went wrong, and how to improve the club. Too many skeletons, and bodies I'd fear.Still doesn't detract from your excellent post, and the use of the word 'Damoclean', as I currently have my own 'sword of' hanging over me. Simon Harrison 70 Posted 24/01/2023 at 02:28:30 Charles [53] That would be an excellent scenario to actually be implemented by the club.Unfortunately, going off Mr.Moshiri's previous form, I see two problems that would probably be insurmountable.i) Mr. Moshiri has never shown any previous form for looking for credible investment, or strategic re-positioning of EFC in the past. With the juncture this club is at currently, despite it being a 'realistic' avenue to investigate, I don't think Mr. Moshiri 'see's' beyond BMD.ii) Even if Mr. Moshiri did consider your scenario, I seriously doubt he'd take that option, for fear of what wouldcould be discovered in the companies records, during any forensic investigation into what went wrong, and how to improve the club. Too many skeletons, and bodies I'd fear.Still doesn't detract from your excellent post, and the use of the word 'Damoclean', as I currently have my own 'sword of' hanging over me. Mark Taylor 71 Posted 24/01/2023 at 02:54:04 Nah!Bill's going to get Big Dunc or Rooney in and all be coming up roses Ed Prytherch 72 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:01:53 Wayne and Dunc maybe the only two who would take the job. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb