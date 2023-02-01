To watch Farhad Moshiri in his recent interview with FAB chair, Jazz Bal, was to see a man at ease with his stewardship of the club; a picture of calm, exuding control, almost nonchalant in his demeanour and confidence that he has a handle on the institution of which he currently has custody.

Never mind that he and his Board of Directors had just been served several laundry lists worth of questions to which ordinary — and increasingly angry — Everton supporters were demanding answers. No, everything was in hand. Moshiri had heard the supporters loud and clear and he gave his assurances that he would address their concerns; fix things; sign a striker before the transfer deadline.

There is, it seems nothing going on below the surface of Moshiri’s Everton at all, though, once you get past Bramley-Moore Dock. Rather a kind of blissful ignorance, disconnection, stagnation and, with that, accelerating decline, the end result of which could well end in relegation of this club to the Championship unless Sean Dyche can pull off a miracle in the coming months.

In one of his increasingly meaningless open letters to supporters last summer, Moshiri asked disgruntled fans, concerned by the enforced sale of Richarlison, to “judge us at the end of the [transfer] window” even as precious points were squandered over the first five games of the season. Perhaps the only reason that judgement wasn’t harsh and damning in the first week of September was because fans had seen a little method in the efforts at strengthening the team in all areas except attack and glimmers that Moshiri and his meddling compatriot Kia Joorabchian had finally stepped aside to let Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, do his job.

Article continues below video content

The defence had been upgraded with experience and character in the form of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, while the midfield had been bolstered by the returning Idrissa Gueye, the raw but hugely promising Amadou Onana and another young prospect in James Garner.

There was a feeling that, perhaps, with Neal Maupay on board, both Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon having shown some attacking prowess in the early matches of the season, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin due back from injury, there would be enough firepower to just get Everton through to January.

That acceptance was on the proviso, though, that Thelwell and the recruitment team would spend the next five months, including a six-week break for the World Cup, researching and working on targets so that when 1st January arrived, they would be ready with the further attacking reinforcements the squad badly needed.

Those additions, including the criminally absent replacement for Richarlison and cover for the struggling Calvert-Lewin, didn’t materialise — not in the first week of the New Year, or the second, or the third. It wasn’t until the hierarchy had let the situation with Frank Lampard’s increasingly fragile tenure as manager drag into the fourth week of the month that Arnaut Danjuma was finally brought to the table, and amid the chaos and uncertainty of the manager’s sacking, he fled to London to sign for Tottenham.

No matter. Surely the powers-that-be at Everton had other irons in the fire, ready to be pulled out once Dyche was eventually, after another interminable delay, unveiled as Lampard’s successor.

It seems not. Or, at least, there weren’t enough of them and those potential recruits on the shopping list appear not to have been properly pursued until the very last minute. Perhaps the most important and consequential transfer window in Everton’s history was left to chance and the enormous risk that the club would be gazumped by competitors or priced out by greedy agents and sellers, be seen as just too unstable and unsuitable a destination for players, or simply run out of time.

And so it proved. Unforgivably, the joint-worst team in the Premier League enters the last 18 games of the season in a weaker state than it was just a week ago while all the teams around it have strengthened.

The image from outside Everton now is of a club riddled with incompetence, overseen by an absentee owner without a shred of experience of effectively running a football club, easily swayed by toxic, third-party influences and who has now had to sever ties with his enormously wealthy former business partner, Alisher Usmanov, whose holding company Moshiri part-owned and on which he relied for the bulk of the club’s sponsorship contracts.

More day-to-day operations, including the very transfer negotiations that fell so far short this month, are carried out by an ailing septuagenerian Chairman and an inexperienced Chief Executive. The desperate, scattergun manner in which the club tried to sign a striker from anywhere in the closing hours of the window betrayed a flawed approach and a fundamental lack of preparation.

In short, Transfer Deadline Day was a stunning indictment of the inadequacy of Everton’s leadership and the mismanagement of the time available to them. It is also the culmination of what is heading towards a catastrophic series of poor decisions by the Moshiri regime, one that apparently believed that it could achieve its lofty early ambitions simply by throwing enough money at the project and which now seems to exist on hope that everything will turn out fine.

Moshiri's last roll of the dice, backed by a hefty stack of chips in 2019, was Carlo Ancelotti and, the following summer, James Rodriguez, a combination that for a few, heady, Spirit-fuelled weeks in the autumn of 2020 looked as though it might finally push Everton into the big time. The club and its fans have been paying for the failure of that gamble and the enormous waste that preceded it ever since.

There are suggestions that, privately, Moshiri admits that his seven-year Everton experiment has been an expensive failure and that if he can recoup a sizeable amount of his investment he would take an easy exit from the club. That disenchantment and disinterest perhaps explains his absence from Goodison Park for the past 18 months.

Yet perhaps ego or a feeling that his Everton project could yet be salvaged explains why Moshiri had vaulted himself back into the limelight in the past few weeks, needling Evertonians by calling Jim White and meddling once again in key personnel decisions.

And the tragedy is that with just a modicum of forethought, an appreciation of where the Lampard experiment was heading — if not in November after the successive debacles against Bournemouth when the writing was very much on the wall then certainly in the first week of January following the abysmal home defeat to Brighton — and a sound recruitment strategy aligned with that imminent managerial change, things could have been very different.

Disaster, if that is what lies ahead in the coming weeks, could have been avoided and the team may have got the injection of quality that it needs in order to start moving back up the table, providing a footing from which the club could stabilise and then try to kick on next season.

In the minutes after the deadline passed, the likes of Joe Thomas at the Echo and Alan Myers of Sky Sports News implored the club’s hierarchy on Twitter to come forward and provide answers to the fans about what went wrong this week. There’s nothing they can say now, though. The time for talking is over, particularly if it is going to be more empty words and broken promises like those from Moshiri to the FAB last week. No one will be listening; only action can change minds now and it could be too late for that.

This is the end of the road of credibility for this Board and owner. It had already dwindled into little more than a barely-discernible dirt track, admittedly, but there is nothing they can now say that will leave any fan confident that they should continue as custodians of the club. Everton is a club in accelerating decline; a once proud institution at the forefront of the English game being ground down to a shell of its former self even as its potential salvation — the one incongruous pillar of success under Moshiri — rises out of the north docks.

The protests will continue. A smattering of fans were outside the gates of Finch Farm last night; still more might congregate outside Goodison Park or the Royal Liver Building in the coming days before a more sizeable demonstration before Saturday’s match against Arsenal. Even if they sway Moshiri from the vantage point of his yacht in the Mediterranean, any sale could take many months to come to fruition.

If there is to be a chance that Everton avoid the drop again, it will be down to Dyche being able to wring every last drop from the team he inherited and the supporters once more doing everything they can to save their club. So, back the manager. Back the team with all you've got. Then force change at the top once the dust of the season has settled, whichever way things pan out.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb