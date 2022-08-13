Report

Familiar Away-Day Blues for Blunt Everton

Frank Lampard might rue waiting as long as he did to make changes to a line-up that wasn't working but Amadou Onana showed the way forward with a mixed but hugely promising late cameo

If there was a gnawing sense throughout much of this game that Frank Lampard had played it more than a little cagily, it was brought home in the final 10 minutes when, with more in the way of a focal point up front in Salomon Rondon and Dele Alli and some badly-needed drive in midfield from Amadou Onana, Everton finally started to create some clear-cut chances.

Up until then, the unheeded futility of deploying a front line of wingers, none of whom are renowned for their goalscoring prowess or consistency in end product, had been the order of the day... with predictable results. Everton surpassed 150 minutes of goalless football to start the new season and added another 20 until all three of those more positive introductions off the bench had been made.

Not that either Dele, who becomes an ever more perplexing enigma the longer he starts matches on the bench, or Rondon added all that much cutting edge but they at least added some physical presence and height to the side. And it was from the Venezuelan’s headed flick-on that Onana almost plundered a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time.

As much it was understandable that Lampard withheld his new signing until the 80th minute — one would assume he would have been fit enough to kick off the Ligue 1 season with Lille but the Blues’ boss clearly didn’t think it was wise to pitch him straight into the heat of the Premier League — you couldn’t help wondering how different things might have been had Onana come on a lot sooner.

The Belgian was caught in possession in the centre-circle which led to Aston Villa making it 2-0 with four minutes of the regulation 90 to go (the cooling breaks mandated due to the unusually hot weather added more stoppage time than usual) but within a minute he had atoned by setting up the goal that brought Everton right back into it. Even in such a short span of time, the extra dimension he added to the midfield was clear and it augurs well for Evertonian hopes that in Onana the club have signed a gem.

What preceded his introduction was, sadly, deeply concerning. Abdoulaye Doucouré had been forced off after 33 minutes with a tight hamstring and it took his replacement, the less-than-inspiring Tom Davies, less than 10 minutes to pick up a booking after Anthony Gordon had put him in trouble with a poor pass.

Like the rest of that ill-suited attacking trio rounded out by Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray, Gordon had been unable to make anything stick up front for the Toffees while Jordan Pickford’s distribution was just off and in the face of a fast, intense start from Villa, it promised to be a long afternoon.

And yet, there was always hope that with James Tarkowski and debutant Conor Coady in the side, Everton might find a profitable route via dead-ball situations. They would have the ball in the net after Gordon had turned a loose ball home from a corner but the goal would be disallowed for offside and, for the most part, the deliveries at set-pieces were pretty poor.

They were almost undone by one at other end when Diego Carlos headed narrowly over from a corner but it would only take another half an hour before the home side scored.

Ollie Watkins had collected a deep ball near the touchline and when he centred for Danny Ings, the striker took a touch to engineer space from Abdoulaye Doucouré to smash a shot past Jordan Pickford.

Having lost two players to injury last week, Lampard was forced to replace another shortly afterwards when Doucouré pulled up and the hosts retained the upper hand for much of the rest of the half.

Still, after McNeil and Gray almost combined on a rare foray by the visitors into the home penalty area and the former’s pass ended up being too heavy, it was Everton who almost carved out a chance in stoppage time. However, Gray couldn’t control a cross into the six-yard box and from the subsequent corner, the officials elected not to penalise Carlos when he clattered through Mason Holgate in the box as Villa’s defence finally managed to hack the ball clear.

John McGinn blazed a shot over after dispossessing Gray to start to the second period while Nathan Patterson finally got to the opposition byline when he drew a foul from Lucas Digne and McNeil dropped a half-volley wide before the Toffees, playing in their all-yellow third kit for the first time, finally tested Martinez when Gray forced him into parrying a strong shot.

Rondon was introduced with 64 minutes on the clock as McNeil made way but Lampard resisted making his final changes until there were just 10 minutes left.

In between, Vitalii Mykolenko had had to clear off his own line when Buendia’s deflected shot looked to be looping in but while Onana and Dele were belatedly introduced to try and change the pattern of the match, Villa appeared to put the game to bed just six minutes later.

Unfortunately, Onana’s first real involvement was costly, even if it was born of a genuine desire to push the team forward. He was dispossessed near the half-way line and Villa moved it quickly to Buendia who fed Watkins to his right and then raced into the box to collect the return ball and scuff it inside the post to double the score.

Onana responded positively and immediately, though, with excellent footwork on the byline at the other end that ended with him squeezing the ball across where former Everton defender Lucas Digne couldn’t help but bundle it into his own net.

That sparked a late flurry of action that saw Davies caught stranded as the last man from an Everton corner but Pickford saved to deny Watkins. Gordon then came back to life to surge in on goal and shoot but Martinez pushed it away and Rondon couldn’t get enough on the rebound to stab it home.

Then, after Rondon had flicked on a long ball forward, Onana popped up in the box again and stretched out a long leg to divert it goal-wards but a combination of a defender’s leg and Martinez’s glove was enough to deflect it behind.

Finally, Gordon had one last chance when he cut back on his right foot and had one shot blocked before he stung Martinez’s palms again with the rebound but Everton would run out of time in their attempts to salvage a point.

The club’s need for striking reinforcements was desperate coming into the season; it is not absolutely critical if the team aren’t to start descending into a hole they will find it very difficult to dig themselves out of, particularly if they can’t pick up points away from home. At the moment, precious time — and points — is slipping away.

Realistically, Everton need to add two forwards who can both create and contribute goals because with Lampard appearing to have little faith in Rondon — he explained his absence from the starting XI away by alluding to the fact that the Venezuelan was still in pre-season mode in terms of fitness — and the manager unable to count on Calvert-Lewin consistently being fit, just one striker won’t suffice.

Beyond that, Lampard himself could do with being a good deal more proactive and adventurous than he was today in a game his side could quite easily have drawn based on the respective performances and those hectic last few minutes.

