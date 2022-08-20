Report

Pressure Builds on Toothless Blues Ahead of the Deadline

It’s still early days, the window is still open, but it’s hard not to feel uneasy even at this stage about Everton’s prospects for the season

It’s been eight years since Everton last failed to register a win in any of their opening three Premier League matches. That season, under Roberto Martinez, the Blues struggled to poke their head above 10th place and eventually finished 11th; the year before, when they also took four games before coming up with a victory, they almost ended up in the Champions League.

Of course, in 2013, Romelu Lukaku was still to arrive before the transfer deadline and this year Everton are in even more desperate need of someone capable of putting the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis. There are 11 days left of the current window but eight points have already slipped away as that urgent need up front remains unaddressed.

Today against Nottingham Forest, Everton at least began the game with a recognised centre-forward on the pitch, even if most supporters agree that Salomon Rondon shouldn’t really be near the starting XI. The Venezuelan provided a much-needed focal point at times and had one chance that narrowly missed Dean Henderson’s right-hand post but he lasted just 57 minutes before Frank Lampard reverted to the winger-heavy formation that had failed to pick up anything against Chelsea and Aston Villa in the opening two games.

Demarai Gray would provide some crucial cutting edge and composure late on to grab a draw but question marks linger over the manager’s adherence to a 3-4-3 formation and the decision to withdraw Tom Davies rather than leave the midfielder on in a 4-4-2 that would have afforded Alex Iwobi more license to drive forward and provided raw home debutant Amadou Onana some stability alongside him.

From that tactical perspective, this match didn’t reflect well on Lampard whose side rather lost their cohesion in the middle after Davies went off and Forest were able to exploit the space, especially following the introduction off their bench of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Onana again had a madcap few minutes after he was introduced. The gangly Belgian had marked his first appearance with a mistake in midfield that yielded a goal for Aston Villa last weekend and he got himself into trouble within minutes of coming on again when he picked up a yellow card for a bizarre rugby-style tackle on Lewis O’Brien.

After that he largely disappeared, apart from an ambitious but wayward shot from distance while Everton were forced to frantically chase the game in the closing stages and, to a degree, Jordan Pickford’s sublime link-up with Gray for the 88th-minute equaliser papered over some glaring cracks.

Lampard would have been comforted by the fact that Everton had started the game well, with a dangerous early free-kick from Gray flashing past three blue jerseys in front of Henderson and Tom Davies missing the target when well placed after 10 minutes.

Anthony Gordon, largely the hosts’ most dangerous player on the day until Gray scored apart from the excellent Iwobi behind him, had a 25-yard attempt parried away a few minutes later before Gray himself had a tame effort saved by the keeper.

Forest started coming into the game midway through the first half, however, after Everton’s initial fire had been extinguished and Nico Williams warmed Pickford’s hands with a strong drive.

Then, after an uncharacteristic mistake by the out-of-sorts James Tarkowski, Taiwo Awoniyi had a chance but shot weakly and Pickford was able to claim it and Orel Mangala was similarly unable to really test the Blues’ keeper from a similar distance.

At the other end, Gordon and Gray both had further sights of goal from just outside the box but both despatched efforts into the Park End.

Rondon had toiled up front but at least offered a focal point at times and when Davies fed him with a neat pass early in the second half, the Venezuelan turned his marker and fizzed a shot inches wide of the post from the edge of the box.

Perhaps due to concerns over his fitness, Rondon was withdrawn along with Davies five minutes later, a double change that saw Dwight McNeil and Onana enter the fray for what was the latter’s home debut.

Meanwhile, Everton occasionally threatened, first when a Gray free-kick tested Henderson at his near post and required the keeper to push the ball away to safety and then when the busy Alex Iwobi and Gray combined with the latter forcing another save, this time a one-hander to palm the ball behind.

Back at the Park End, Yates’s shot took a heavy deflection off Coady and, thankfully, bounced wide with Pickford wrong-footed and Williams drilled an effort narrowly past the far post as the visitors threatened.

Then, after Gordon’s lame effort had been easily gathered at one end, Forest scored at the other. Pickford got down to parry Yates’s strong shot but it fell to Johnson and the Welsh forward calmly picked his spot to stroke it into the opposite corner of the goal.

A goalmouth melée in which Gray, Gordon and McNeil all had shots blocked by a thicket of red shirts seemed to sum up the way Everton’s afternoon was doomed to end but a moment of inspiration from Pickford set Gray up to plunder a point whereupon the former Leicester man made no mistake with excellent touch and a cool finish.

There was still time for a late charge for all three points after Yates had belted a first-time shot over for Forest but Gordon had one more shot from the angle stopped, Iwobi whipped a shot onto the roof of the net and Gordon almost capitalised on a mistake by Joe Worral but the ball wouldn’t come down quickly enough for him to beat Henderson who had come to the edge of his area to make the block.

It’s still early days, the window is still open, but it’s hard not to feel uneasy even at this stage about Everton’s prospects for the season, particularly if they aren’t able to add more quality to the side before the deadline.

There were flashes of the kind of side they can be but, as was the case so many times last season, once their early intensity waned and the opposition were able to gain a foothold in the contest, you were left with the feeling that it was anyone’s game rather than Everton, at Goodison, having the upper hand.

That may change once Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit again and, hopefully, striking reinforcements have through the door but it feels like the campaign is going to be another nervous slog unless Lampard is able to fashion a more potent, fluid and self-confident team from the players at his disposal.

