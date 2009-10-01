Report

When you’ve been struggling to the degree that Everton now have been for almost a year, context is probably important. Under Rafael Benitez’s insipid leadership, the Blues lost this fixture last season without laying a glove on Brentford as Salomon Rondon toiled fruitlessly up front.

This was the game where things really started to turn toxic against the Spaniard, with the away fans jeering his name and the players having to face a seething away end at the final whistle.

Since Frank Lampard came on board at the end of January, Everton had picked up just four points away from home in 10 attempts and if 2022-23 is going to be another slog to avoid relegation, anything the team can collect on the road should be gratefully received.

It’s hard not to feel despondent, though, at two precious points dropped, particularly given how much Lady Luck had smiled on Lampard’s men who had looked encouraging going forward at times but were often alarmingly open at the back even with three centre-halves on the pitch.

Brentford hit the woodwork three times, Bryan Mbeumo will wonder how he didn’t score and yet had Demarai Gray had the composure and clinical finishing of his younger team-mate, Anthony Gordon, he might have put the game beyond the Bees with a quarter of an hour to go.

Instead, it was Thomas Frank’s side who profited from a late assault, pinning Everton back, exploiting the fact that the visitors had no out-ball in the closing stages, and then punishing them for horrendous defending at an 84th-minute corner that left Vitaly Janelt all alone to bang home the equaliser.

Lampard’s game management has rightly come under scrutiny in the aftermath, although it’s unfortunate that he was forced into withdrawing Amadou Onana just when the young Belgian international was starting to have an impact on proceedings.

It was his through-ball that set Gray up for that great chance to seal it and he was responsible for a couple of fine interventions in his own box but he had informed his manager at half-time that he didn’t think he would be able to last the full 90 minutes.

The substitution that saw him depart and Tom Davies come on did little to stem Brentford’s advance and there is merit in debating whether Allan could have been thrown on to make a three-man midfield when Mason Holgate was forced off with a knee injury or whether Rondon should have been introduced earlier than he was to allow something to stick up front.

With new signing Neal Maupay not registered in time to be eligible to face his old club and Rondon failing to convince in the League Cup tie at Fleetwood last Tuesday, Lampard reverted to the front three of Gray, Gordon and Dwight McNeil that employed in the opening two fixtures.

Despite its ineffectiveness in those games, it was a formation that looked as though it might reap dividends this time, with Everton surviving some early scares to take the lead in the 24th minute.

They were caught out by a long ball forward that Rico Henry centred behind the visiting defence but Mbeumo missed the target when he really should have scored.

Then, after Alex Iwobi had tested David Raya from 25 yards out and James Tarkowski failed to reach a tempting looping header back over the Bees’ defence following a corner, the hosts countered and came within inches of scoring.

Henry’s cross was only headed out as far as Mathias Jensen by Holgate and the Dane rattled a shot off the base of the post from the edge of the box.

Gordon then had a tame effort saved and Jordan Pickford managed to keep an awkward corner out at his near post before the former notched his first goal of the season to put Everton 1-0 up.

Conor Coady spotted Gordon’s run with a perfectly-weighted ball over the top that the 21-year-old controlled with one touch and then tucked past Raya in composed fashion.

Iwobi and Coady almost got into trouble trying to dribble out of their own box and then an awful error by Nathan Patterson allowed Henry to cross but this time it was Ivan Toney who planted a header onto the post and Yoane Wissa blazed the rebound over the bar with the goal gaping.

Mbeumo then shot weakly from a good position and was presented with an even better chance a few minutes later as Brentford were afforded all the time they needed to pass the ball around outside the Everton box but the forward curled an effort wide of goal.

Everton finished the half with an opportunity for Gordon set up by good by Vitalii Mykolenko but it was Brentford who came within inches of scoring again seven minutes after the interval.

A long throw by Jensen was nodded on into the six-yard box where Christian Norgaard despatched an overhead kick onto the bar that struck Pickford’s hand on the way back out and the keeper was able to gratefully clutch it to his chest.

A decent Toffees move that went from McNeil to Gray saw a Gordon volley parried into the path of Mykolenko but the Ukrainian’s shot was blocked behind while, back at the other end, Mbeumo spurned one more chance when a curled a foot wide of Pickford’s right-hand post.

Everton had to regroup after Holgate was forced off mid-way through the second half and Michael Keane replaced him but they were almost undone shortly afterwards when a corner was cleared only as far as Henry and Pickford had to push Janelt’s header away at the far post.

The chance for 2-0 arrived at the feet of Gray after Onana strode into space and split the defence with a great pass but where Gordon had been emphatic in the first half, Gray hesitated and tried to cut back inside and the chance evaporated.

10 minutes later, after a claim for handball against Iwobi had been waved away, Frank’s side equalised and it was a desperately poor goal to conceded from the visitors’ perspective.

Substitute Keane Lewis Potter flicked a corner from the Brentford right across the box where Janelt was left all alone by a clutch of static blue shirts to convert and deny the Blues two points.

Ultimately, the manner in which Everton went into retreat trying to hang onto a point was asking for trouble and it wasn’t altogether surprising when their luck ran out or that the equaliser came from a set-piece. Defending corners and free-kicks has been Achilles heel for this side for a long time now and, unlike against Chelsea when they successfully repelled a barrage of dead-ball deliveries, the new-look back line went to pieces again to throw away two points.

While the defensive solidity that we felt was there with the acquisition of Coady and Tarkowski to play in a back three was lacking, there were many aspects of this performance on which to hang some optimism, however. Once again there are signs of how Lampard wants this team to move the ball forward and attack with a combination of wing play and balls over the top or down the channels for the likes of Gray and Gordon to latch onto.

Iwobi fell a bit below the recent standards he has set yet was still one of the Blues’ most important players, Onana is growing into his new surroundings with every passing minute on the pitch and Gordon will have done his confidence no end of good by taking his one clear-cut chance with such aplomb.

What happens in the transfer market between now and 11pm Thursday will have a huge bearing on just how difficult this season is going to be but the foundations appear to be there to build on with a couple more key attacking signings and, hopefully, the long-awaited return of Idrissa Gueye to open up the options in midfield.

