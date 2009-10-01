Report

Leeds United 1 -1 Everton

There were many painful features of Everton’s 2021-22 season but one of the salient ones was a marked shortage of draws. The Blues finished 16th last season with 11 victories; Brighton, who managed their highest ever Premier League placing of ninth only won one more game. A key difference? The Seagulls drew 15 of their matches; in other words, when they couldn’t win they made sure they didn’t lose, something Everton found very difficult last season, especially away from home.

It’s for that reason that, as frustrating as it is to have given up a one-goal lead in successive matches, the important thing was that Frank Lampard’s side got something out of visits to Brentford and Leeds in the space of three days. If they can do the same in their next two games, against Liverpool and Arsenal, it would be a further indication of stabilisation and progress under the relatively new manager.

And there have been clear signs of progress in the last two outings — evidence that a seemingly toothless forward trio of wingers can fashion and score goals; that in addition to the blossoming Anthony Gordon, young players like Nathan Patterson and Amadou Onana are visibly growing into the roles; that even if forced upon him to a degree by injury, Lampard is able to adapt his formation to accommodate three in midfield; and that the spirit, the feistiness and the determination that characterised so much of last season’s successful battle against the drop is still there.

Like the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford had spanked Manchester United 4-0 a week before Everton went down there on Saturday, Elland Road is not an easy place to go at the moment, even though Leeds barely escaped relegation themselves last season.

Jesse Marsch’s men had won their first two home games of this season, the second a high-intensity, comprehensive dismantling of Chelsea 3-0. Under the passionate American coach, the Lilywhites have retained much of the athletic and dynamic posture they had under Marcelo Bielsa and recruited impressively despite having lost arguably their two best players in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Lampard was expecting a fast-paced and intense encounter, he geared his charges up for it accordingly and he was rewarded with a performance that never lacked for effort even if it sometimes lacked composure, particularly in possession in the second half. He elected not to use any of his five available substitutes and some leggy players gutted it out to the end, leaving the field feeling perhaps as though they should have grabbed all three points given the two chances they had in the final 10 minutes.

With Mason Holgate injured, Lampard opted for a 4-3-3 formation for the first time this season, with Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko as full-backs either side of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady.

New signing Neal Maupay was the victim of the Bank Holiday and a bizarre Premier League ruling that required his registration for the match to have been completed one full working day before this evening’s fixture and had to watch on from the sidelines.

That meant Demarai Gray, Gordon and Dwight McNeil starting as a forward trio once more and the latter two were involved as Everton took the lead with their first effort on goal.

McNeil did well to get to the ball ahead of a Leeds defender and poke it to Iwobi and the Nigerian dissected the home defence with a perfectly-weighted ball which Gordon picked up and guided through the Illan Meslier's legs.

Rodrigo came within a whisker of levelling a few minutes later but failed to make any contact on Jack Harrison’s cross before having to go off with a suspected shoulder dislocation sustained when he came together with Pickford in the 28th minute.

With Marsch’s half-time team talk ringing in their ears, the home side came out much stronger at the start of the second period and Brenden Aaronson worked Pickford for the first time with a powerful drive in the first minute following the restart.

Five minutes later, a cross from the Leeds right came all the through Harrison but his tame shot was easily dealt with by the Blues’ keeper, but the warnings weren’t heeded and the visitors’ lead was wiped out five minutes after that.

Pickford’s clearance came straight back through midfield to Sinisterra and he took an early shot that wrong-footed the keeper and crept inside the post to make it 1-1.

Rather than fold, Everton held their own even if they were careless in possession in midfield at times and McNeil dragged a shot wide before Gordon hesitated a fraction too long before sliding Gray in for a one-on-one chance against Meslier which he successfully converted. Unfortunately, the linesman’s flag cut short the Toffees’ celebrations and there was to be no reprieve from VAR’s arbitrary lines.

At the other end, Gelhardt missed the target from 10 yards out and Pickford had to come up huge to thwart the same player a few minutes later. Alex Iwobi had dithered and been dispossessed near the centre-circle, Tarkowski stumbled over the ball as it was played into the box the England keeper somehow got an out-stretched hand to the eventual shot from Gelhardt that was otherwise destined for goal.

Though visibly tiring and with no help coming from the substitutes’ bench which remained inactive throughout, Everton almost won it in the final 10 minutes or so.

First, a corner from the left skipped through to Onana who controlled it but fired his shot straight into Rasmus Kristensen’s head from point-blank range. Then Gordon sent Patterson into the clear down the channel but the young Scot smashed his effort straight at the goalkeeper who blocked it away to safety from the hosts’ perspective.

After the harrowing events of last season, on the face of it, three points from 15 represents a meagre return, particularly when you consider who the opponents are in the next two fixtures. It’s conceivable that Everton would still be sitting on three points when West Ham come to town on 18th September, although you wouldn’t bet against them picking up something from either Saturday’s derby or the trip to Emirates… and that’s even before we know who might come in to the squad before the deadline.

Regardless, there was enough on show this evening and at Brentford to suggest that this isn’t a relegation-calibre team under Lampard. There is evidence of a plan and that the players have bought into the manager’s methods. If the arc of improvement continues, that will inevitably turn into points and, if they continue to pick them up away from home and capitalise on Fortress Goodison at home, it should be enough to see the Toffees safe this season, barring any unforeseen disasters.

