There have been precious few victorious derby moments for Evertonians to savour on this side of the turn of the Millennium — the almost Iwo Jima-esque image of Tim Cahill atop a mound of players celebrating Lee Carsley’s goal in 2004; the “Andy Johnson” derby in 2006; the Cahill-Mikel Arteta double-act in 2010; and the James Rodriguez-Richarlison combination two years ago are the only ones, of course — but for periods in this pulsating all-Merseyside clash it felt like another one might be coming.

Conor Coady thought he had grabbed it, ironically enough against his boyhood club, only to have his goal ruled out for offside; Neal Maupay will feel as though he should have had one on his debut; and, frankly, had Tom Davies bent an instinctive shot a few inches further inside the post and won the game, you feel as though Everton would have deserved it even if Liverpool had a number of very near misses of their own.

If Frank Lampard could bottle the intensity, blood and thunder that a local derby can engender, he would; unfortunately, like the blue smoke and thunderous welcomes for the players’ coach on Goodison Road, it’s not sustainable for 38 games a season. Maintain most of the spirit that accompanies these games, however, and marry it with the increasing confidence and effectiveness they have on the ball now and the Blues should be just fine this season.

This was a very effective display from Everton in a contest where they have often been massively inferior in many departments in recent years, not least last season. Jürgen Klopp may have been dealing with a number of injuries to important players but, on paper, his team is still significantly stronger.

Lampard’s Blues closed that gap today on an afternoon where both goals seemed to live a charmed life, both goalkeepers had to underline their world-class credentials — Jordan Pickford, especially, was brilliant (if you set aside his distribution) — and the fortitude of the Goodison Park “woodwork” was tested at both ends.

And, of course, there was controversy as Virgil van Dijk escaped even a cursory examination by Video Assistant Referee, Darren England of a borderline red-card challenge on Amadou Onana, a handball in the box by James Milner went completely unchecked, and Coady’s first goal in a Blue jersey was chalked off by VAR even though Maupay’s ball across goal for him appeared to be partially blocked by James Milner.

Three points would, of course, have been brilliant to get. A point, though, is one gained on this fixture last season and represents a fourth draw in a row for a side that is becoming increasingly hard to beat and is visibly finding itself as a collective. On this evidence, the wins will come because today illustrated the extent to which Lampard’s hard work at Finch Farm is paying off on the pitch where it counts.

Lampard made one change from the team that drew at Leeds on Tuesday, bringing Maupay in for his first start since his arrival from Brighton at the expense of Dwight McNeil and the debutant had the first chance of the game, a shot he scuffed across goal following good work by Demarai Gray.

Always dangerous, Liverpool fashioned their first opening in the 19th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold dug out a deep cross from the byline that Darwin Nunez headed wide at the back post.

Gordon then tested Allison with a crisp, low shot following a corner but the Brazilian saved it comfortably but 13 minutes before the break, Everton rattled the woodwork after a sustained spell of pressure ended with the ball breaking for Davies. Unfortunately, the midfielder’s instinctive shot with the outside of his boot curled onto the post and bounced out.

Nunez headed another chance well over in the 40th minute but the Uruguayan prompted a brilliant save from Pickford three minutes after that. Ambitiously taking a bouncing ball on the half-volley, Nunez’s shot took a nick off Nathan Patterson but Pickford tipped onto the crossbar and then the ball came back to Luis Diaz, the Colombian smacked an effort of his own off the inside of the post.

The reds started the second half the better side and Konstantinos Tsimikas fired wide from the angle not long after half-time but Maupay had a half-chance a minute later when Alex Iwobi found him in the box with his back to goal but his overhead kick dropped narrowly over the bar.

After a lull, the game then ratcheted back up again for a back-and-forth final half hour that yielded great chances for both sides to break the deadlock.

Nunez shot straight at Pickford from just inside the box, Iwobi tried to catch Allison out with a half-volley but his cheeky effort dropped wide while the excellent Patterson almost profited from a deflection off Van Dijk but his shot bounced behind off the Dutch defender.

At the other end, substitute Roberto Firmino saw a shot finger-tipped behind by Pickford but Everton surged forward in numbers on the counter, Gray eventually laid it back to Maupay who had time to set himself in front of goal but lifted his shot to a height where Allison could block from close range and divert it behind.

The French forward thought he had redeemed himself shortly afterwards, though after Gray’s corner had come back to him on the right and his cross was chested down by Maupay who fired it back across goal for Coady to convert almost on the line.

Unfortunately, the defender’s celebrations and those of the deafening Goodison crowd were cut short by Video Assistant Referee Darren England who determined that he was half a yard offside.

Van Dijk could count himself fortunate to avoid a red card for an ugly stamp on Amadou Onana’s ankle, an incident that didn’t seem to get any attention from the VAR, and the Dutchman was in the way six minutes from time when Dwight McNeil, on a couple of minutes earlier for Gordon, saw a deflected shot clawed over by Allison just when it looked as though the ball might loop over him and in.

Pickford denied Firmino once more three minutes from the end and England’s Number 1 pulled one out of the top draw deep into stoppage time when he got his fingernails on a Mohamed Salah shot that was arrowing inside his near post and diverted it onto the post.

The first priority in any derby is, obviously, to avoid defeat and given that Everton were facing Liverpool this week and then League leaders Arsenal next weekend, anything the Toffees got out of this game was always going to be well received.

As welcome as a point is, perhaps the confidence that will come from a fine team display coupled with some really impressive individual performances will end up being more valuable. Where only a couple of weeks ago, Evertonians were wondering where the first win would come from, you can envisage on the back of today how victories can be attained.

Lampard has the Blues moving the ball better than they have for a long time, hitting their targets with crisp passing through the lines, looking very strong in the middle (Gueye slotted back in like he had never left), and carrying genuine threat on the counter-attack. Add in the aerial prowess of Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the next few weeks and they will look even better.

