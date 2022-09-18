Report

No one really wanted to put too much emphasis on one match but with an international break coming and an always tricky away game at Southampton looming on the other side of it, Everton really needed to win today.

Another draw wouldn’t have been catastrophic, of course, but to have completed a fifth of the season without picking up a victory would have been an unsettling return for the Blues in view of last season’s close call with relegation.

As it is, they battled their way to a 1-0 victory, reversing the scoreline from the corresponding fixture last season on the back of Neal Maupay’s first goal for the club. And what a lovely goal it was, a perfectly-placed drive from just inside the box following a neat first touch from the impressive Alex Iwobi’s pass.

Everton didn’t get much change from referee Michael Oliver but their luck held once more — an opposition player struck the post for the seventh time in four games but the ball again stayed out — and though there was a couple of other scares late on, they largely held today’s visitors at arm’s length, with the defensive quartet of Nathan Patterson, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Tarkowski and, newly-installed as deputy captain, Conor Coady excelling when it mattered in the closing stages.

The landmark of picking up the first three points of the season might end up being significant but this wasn’t a performance that will live long in the memory. Everton managed just two shots on target in the 90 minutes, both coming early in the second half and their forward play was often let down by the final ball but Lampard will be all too aware of the calibre of the opposition and he will point to just well David Moyes’s back line dealt with most of what the Blues threw at it.

Indeed, while Maupay led the line well and even won a couple of aerial duels you’d have thought he had no right to win, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence from the side was noticeable as Everton crosses, mostly from the right flank were repelled by the likes of Kurt Zouma and Thilo Kehrer in the heart of the Hammers’ defence.

At other times, though, Lampard’s men adapted accordingly and it was their relentless press that opened up opportunities for them in the early going, even if none of them were gilt-edged scoring ones. Too often, a lack of movement along the forward line and options for the pass in the final third let them down… until it all came together in the 53rd minute for Maupay to rap home the winner.

Idrissa Gueye came into the starting XI for his first start since returning from Paris Saint-Germain and formed part of a midfield three that helped cancel the visitors out in what was an even first half short on goalmouth incident.

Coady came close to turning a Bowen cross into his own net in the eighth minute but did well to knock it behind after Mykolenko had allowed the winger to out-muscle him near the byline and neither side managed an effort on target until the stroke of half time when Begovic comfortably caught a header from Zouma.

West Ham had the first chance of the second period when Pablo Fornals got to the byline and centred for Bowen but he swept a first-time effort narrowly over before the lively Demarai Gray drove in from the left flank and forced the first save from Lukas Fabianski with a low shot.

The former Leicester man was involved in the goal shortly afterwards, however, as he knocked a neat pass inside to Alex Iwobi, he picked Maupay out on the edge of the penalty area and having gathered the ball with a tidy first touch, he fired a crisp shot wide of Fabianski and inside the near post to hand Everton the lead.

Moyes’s side responded immediately and Michail Antonio’s header from Bowen’s cross was caught and Tarkowski got a vital block in to deny Bowen what would have been a goal-bound effort while, at the other end, Gray put two teasing balls across the face of goal that just eluded Maupay in the middle.

West Ham would force 14 corners over the course of the game but really only came to scoring off one of them when Tomas Soucek glanced a header a foot wide of the far post.

The Londoners came even closer a few minutes later when Everton were caught trying to play their way out of their own half, Gueye lost the ball and Said Benrahma advanced towards goal before curling an effort around Begovic who watched it bounce off the inside of his right-hand post and fly across goal before being cleared.

Anthony Gordon had had his quietest game for quite a while so it was no surprise when he made way for Dwight McNeil with a quarter of an hour to go and Gray was replaced by Abdoulaye Doucouré a few minutes later but not before he had jinked his way along the 18-yard line and fed Iwobi whose curling shot just cleared the bar by a few inches.

Begovic pushed Cornet’s shot behind after Declan Rice had played him in with six minutes to go and the former Burnley man almost wrapped his foot around the ball after both Tarkowski and Coady had mis-judged the flight of a long ball down the centre and Patterson got a crucial touch that ensured it up in the side-netting.

Finally, Begovic had to tip a sliced Bowen cross over in stoppage time and Tarkowski did well to twice get his head on the ball from the resulting corner as the Toffees held out to claim three points that lift them away from the bottom three.

Despite West Ham’s own slow start to the campaign, this was never going to be an easy game and it was as tight as many were expecting. Less open than the recent contests against Leeds and Liverpool, for example, there were fewer opportunities for Everton in transition and more often than not, the passing lanes between the lines around the edge of the opposition box were closed off.

But as Lampard remarked afterwards, “there’s a good feeling about the place” and a growing sense that the manager is building something sustainable at Goodison Park now, especially with such sound defensive foundations now in place.

The Blues still haven’t scored more than once in a game so far this season and it looks as though goals will continue to be hard to come by, at least until Calvert-Lewin comes back into the side, but the graft, the solidity and the character is there to suggest that the club can start looking upwards rather than over their shoulders this season.

