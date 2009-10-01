Report

If you don’t shoot, you can’t score. And if you don’t score, you can’t win matches. It really is that blindingly obviously and simple as that. As such, that would usually go without saying, but, having failed to register a single shot in the second half at Tottenham on Saturday, Everton somehow contrived to go another 90 minutes managing just one effort towards goal in this demoralising defeat at Newcastle.

In amongst the quest for success and silverware, football is supposed to be about entertainment. For those poor souls who made the trip to either the Capital or the North East in the last few days, Frank Lampard’s Blues offered almost nothing to make the journey worthwhile. For those who made both trips, may you be rewarded somehow in the afterlife for your unrequited devotion!

There was precious little to entertain in this match for the travelling Blues and Everton’s dearth of attacking threat is becoming extremely worrying, in the sense that it could become one of those psychological millstones around the team’s collective neck.

Lampard’s men haven’t managed a shot on target since Alex Iwobi’s 5th-minute goal against Manchester United three games and almost four and a half hours of action ago. It beggars belief that is even possible and yet Everton have managed it and it’s going to require urgent attention from the manager and his coaching staff.

Some of it is to do with confidence but there also seems to be a concerning lack of a plan or organisation about Everton in the final third. To their credit, they took whatever Lampard said at half-time to heart and improved markedly on what was a dire first half for much of the second… at least until Iwobi was mystifyingly substituted and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made way as expected with 20 minutes left.

The Blues controlled the possession for spells in the first 25 minutes after the interval, at times dominantly so, and yet they failed to create anything. A couple of through-balls almost put Calvert-Lewin in and there was a close offside decision that robbed the visitors of a rare shot on target but, in general, Lampard’s side were painfully poor around the Newcastle box.

While Calvet-Lewin was the target of just one cross from open play, the striker did manage to get his head to a corner in the 26th minute but he couldn’t keep it down and, in the final reckoning, it was the only time Everton remotely threatened Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal.

Instead, it was home side who carried all the threat in the first half as the visitors were overrun in midfield and both Bruno Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy tried their luck from outside the box in the early stages.

The Magpies were playing by the better football and when Amadou Onana lost the ball in weak fashion near the touchline, Eddie Howe’s team worked the ball into the opposition box where Guimaraes laid it off to Almiron and he finessed it over Jordan Pickford and into the top corner from 18 yards out.

Fabian Schär forced Pickford to bat the ball behind from close range 10 minutes before the break either side of two close efforts from Guimaraes, the Brazilian setting himself before dragging a shot wide and then trying to place a side-foot effort inside the post but missed by inches as Everton’s defence backed off.

Dan Burn flashed a header wide as Newcastle continued to threaten at the end of the half before Anthony Gordon tumbled in the box under the big defender’s challenge at the other end, sparking a melée that ended with the winger being booked along with Schär.

Lampard’s half-time team talk seemed to have a positive effect on his players who came out of the interval with much better stewardship of the ball and the possession metrics to match but it didn’t produce anything in the final third.

A few openings presented themselves early in the second half, not least when Demarai Gray drove to the byline for the first time but Iwobi couldn’t deal with his centre while other moves ended up going down blind alleys.

Meanwhile, Almiron tried to repeat his goal-scoring exploits from the first period but swept over the bar before Idrissa Gueye was forced to cover for another personal error by pulling Callum Wilson back to prevent the striker from racing away at Pickford’s goal, picking up a booking in the process.

Lampard withdrew Calvert-Lewin and Iwobi in favour of Maupay and James Garner with 20 minutes to go and then replaced Gray with Dwight McNeil but that only served to further blunt a completely ineffective forward line and the Blues would fail to land a glove on their hosts for the remainder of the contest.

With the likes of Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin missing, man for man, Newcastle weren’t that much better than Everton but they were better organised, played the better football and exhibited far superior movement and purpose.

In Guimaraes they have a match-winner — a gifted player with the self-belief to go with it — and in Almiron Howe has a player playing with confidence at the top of his game. Lampard has pieces at his disposal who could provide the same but the challenge will be how to knit it all together into a coherent attacking unit.

For now, he’s almost as far away from that as he could possibly be and while the January transfer window may provide an opportunity to inject some potency, in the meantime there are vital points to be won before the season pauses for the World Cup.

