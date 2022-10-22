Report

Everton 3 - 0 Crystal Palace

Prior to today, Everton had only managed three goals in their five matches at Goodison Park but they doubled their home goals tally for the season in some style today.

There were so many pleasing aspects, it’s difficult to know where to start — Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit, firing and back among the goals; Anthony Gordon rediscovering the marauding and tenacious player he was at times in the second half of last season; Seamus Coleman keeping Wilfried Zaha in his back pocket and only allowing him to slip out in stoppage time for a free-kick that came to nothing; and Alex Iwobi absolutely revelling again in his roving midfield role, weighing in with two assists, the second a delicious back-heel to present Dwight McNeil with the Blues’ third goal.

It was important because if Frank Lampard had heeded the clamour from many quarters to change either his formation, personnel or both in an effort to kickstart Everton’s season after three straight defeats, Iwobi might have found himself either at right wing-back or out on the wing to accommodate a changed midfield.

Instead, the manager kept his faith both in what he feels is his strongest starting XI of those players available, albeit with a more disciplined version of 4-2-3-1 that kept Amadou Onana in a deeper role, and Iwobi, like the team to a man, responded with a dominant display over a potentially very tricky opponent.

Iwobi must have covered every blade of grass of the Goodison pitch and he ran this game with the aid of Onana who had as good a game as he has so far since arriving in the summer before he made way for James Garner with 12 minutes to go. It was no surprise that the Nigerian, having found Calvert-Lewin with a pass inside for the opener and played his part in the second goal, was there in the 84th minute to tee up McNeil for a goal that really was the cherry on top of the sundae for Everton.

The successive losses to Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle had the potential to send the Blues into a bit of a tailspin. Certainly, after a seven-game unbeaten run had taken them to the brink of the top half at the start of the month, the bottom three was starting to look ominously close again coming into this weekend.

Lampard needed a big performance back in front of a highly charged home crowd and he got it with a high-intensity start that yielded a flurry of overhit crosses in the first 10 minutes ahead of opening goal that was all down to Calvert-Lewin’s physicality.

The 25-year-old dispossessed Luka Milivojević 10 yards outside the Palace box and when Iwobi threaded the ball back to him, Calvert-Lewin took a neat touch past Marc Guéhi, had the strength to hold the defender off and then drilled a shot across Vicente Guaita that the goalkeeper couldn’t prevent from finding the far corner.

Demarai Gray had a volley blocked and Guaita had to tip a dipping Gordon shot over the bar as Everton continued to harry and press Palace’s back line and carry all the attacking threat in the first half. Indeed, apart from a speculative long-range effort from Milivojević and the visitors’ first effort on target in the 28th minute when Joachim Andersen’s tame header offer a corner was easily gathered by Jordan Pickford, Palace were being kept very much at arm’s length.

Patrick Vieira’s men came out of the half-time interval the more purposeful of the two sides and when Idrissa Gueye was caught in possession in midfield four minutes into the second half, it took a saving tackle from the industrious Coleman to deny Zaha the chance to try and level the contest from the angle.

Two minutes later, Conor Coady had to come across to deny Michael Olise after Vitalii Mykolenko had blocked Odsonne Eduard’s shot and 10 minutes after that Olise whipped a free-kick over the crossbar.

Everton re-asserted their dominance not long after the hour mark, though, with a superbly-worked goal that started with a goal kick in their own half, involved some confident passing out from the back and a lovely pass from Iwobi through the lines to Gray whose pass to Onana was worked in turn to Mykolenko arriving in acres of space on the overlap.

Guaita got a hand to the Ukrainian’s low shot but could only palm it into the path of Gordon who had the simple task of knocking the ball into the empty net. The referee’s assistant had raised his flag for offside but a check by VAR resulted in what was clearly the correct decision — a second goal for Everton.

The match went through a scrappy and bruising phase and Zaha avoided a red card for a heavy elbow to Gordon’s head, sub Jean-Philippe Mateta was booked for a late tackle on Coady and Maupay drew an 84th-minute foul when Andersen clattered though him in midfield.

Everton took that free-kick short and McNeil, on for Gray in a 72nd-minute change, took the invitation to drive at the Palace defence, slip a pass into the box for Iwobi who deftly back-heeled it back into the winger’s path and McNeil tucked it home to make it 3-0.

It was a lovely goal that underlined how good this side can be when it has its tails up and is in full flow. It hasn’t happened very often this season — all too often, the Blues have been tentative and bereft of attacking invention — but this can serve as a benchmark for future home matches as Lampard looks to take his side to the next level.

