Bournemouth 3 - 0 Everton

It was almost a year ago that Everton’s players first had to face the ire of their frustrated and anguished travelling fans after a desperately poor away performance. That day, at Brentford on 28th November, saw an openly hostile reaction from supporters on whom it was dawning just how much trouble lay ahead and much of the toxicity was aimed at the deeply unpopular Rafael Benitez.

Frank Lampard avoided being the target of vitriol from those Evertonians who had made the long trek down to Bournemouth this afternoon, many of them for the second time in the space of four days to witness two horrendous performances, but that might only be down to the currency he has built up through his affinity with the fans, some of the positives he has overseen since taking charge and the realisation, perhaps, that the problems at the club run a lot deeper than just the head coach.

Nevertheless, the buck always ultimately stops with the manager and if, as seems likely, he survives the World Cup break with his job intact, Lampard will be under enormous pressure to use the next six weeks to solve some of the glaring issues within the team he currently has while Kevin Thelwell hopefully plots moves in the transfer market on which Everton’s top-flight survival appear to hinge.

The oasis in a scoring drought that the win over Crystal Palace three weeks ago represented seems like a mirage now. Apart from Alex Iwobi’s inconsequential opener against Manchester United last month, the Blues haven’t scored a Premier League goal in seven games and on the evidence at Vitality Stadium today, they could have played for another 90 minutes and not managed to find the net.

Worse, though, in the context of Lampard’s hopes of at least replicating the feat at Fulham and coming away from the south coast with a point, is that the defensive solidity for which Everton were being lauded a few weeks ago has evaporated. Today they conceded three, two following set-pieces, including the first headed goal they have let in so far in the League.

The midfield, briefly hailed by some fans as being the most balanced in a long time, has become a chasm once more through which opposition teams are playing with abandon at times and from which almost no attacking threat is coming. Which results in games like this, Everton’s sixth defeat in their last eight fixtures in all competitions and the club sitting uncomfortably in 17th position while they prepare for the visit of the bottom club, Wolves, on Boxing Day.

Though they had lost their last four games, Bournemouth have shown a propensity to score so it was imperative that Everton remained tight and disciplined at the back today if only because their lack of threat at the other end would make coming away with anything that much harder if they conceded.

So it was especially galling that Jordan Pickford, arguably the Toffees’ best player, practically threw one in after 17 minutes and gave the visitors a mountain to climb. Refereeing incompetence and a failure to do the simple thing of playing to the whistle combined to hand Bournemouth a second goal before 25 minutes had elapsed and by the time the third went in with 21 minutes to go, this match was well beyond Everton’s reach.

Having made 11 changes to his team for the cup tie, Lampard restored nine of his starting XI to the line-up, with only Nathan Patterson and Neal Maupay keeping their places, the latter deployed up front with Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out through injury.

Maupay would have a torrid afternoon before being replaced by youngster Tom Cannon with 15 minutes to go but he had an early chance to make his mark when a cross from the left arrived at his feet but after swivelling to get a shot away, he could only watch it fly narrowly wide of the angle of crossbar and post.

That would be the sum total of Everton’s early efforts and it was Bournemouth who emerged as the more dangerous side as the first half progressed. James Tarkowski was called upon to charge down an effort from Dominic Solanke and from the resulting corner in the 14th minute, Kieffer Moore’s back-post header was repelled by Patterson.

Four minutes later, Gary O’Neil’s side took the lead and it came from a howler by arguably Everton’s best player. Solanke’s cross was inexplicably batted into trouble by Pickford and Marcus Tavernier gratefully seized on the loose ball to knock it into the empty net.

11 minutes after that it was 2-0 as the Toffees failed to adequately deal with a corner but then stopped to appeal for referee Craig Pawson to halt play for an apparent head injury to Tarkowski. The official allowed play to continue, Pickford parried Phillip Billing’s shot away but when Tavernier put the ball back into the six-yard box, Moore was there to power a header in from close range.

The Welsh striker had clashed heads with Vitalii Mykolenko in the process and the Ukrainian left-back was forced off, with Seamus Coleman coming on to replace him.

Everton didn’t manage their first shot on target until the 40th minute, a fairly tame shot from Alex Iwobi that was comfortably gathered while Maupay’s appeals for a penalty in first-half stoppage time fell on deaf ears where Pawson was concerned.

With Lampard no doubt appealing for his charges to step up their efforts after half-time, Everton produced arguably their most dangerous moment of the contest when Amadou Onana muscled his way past his man but elected not to shoot, choosing instead to lay it back. Unfortunately, his cut-back fell to Idrissa Gueye who blazed over rather than work Travers in the Bournemouth goal.

Meanwhile, Everton continued to look vulnerable in transition, with Pickford having to save from Solanke and then Tavernier before Tarkowski dropped a header onto the roof of the net from a corner at the other end and Patterson saw a commendable volley fly over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Any hope that the visitors had of clawing their way back against Bournemouth in the manner that both Tottenham and Leeds did in the Cherries’ previous two games went out the window with 20 minutes left.

Lewis Cook swung a free-kick into the Blues’ box and with no one tracking the runner, Anthony was left unimpeded to head powerfully past Pickford to make it 3-0.

Patterson spurned a potential lifeline almost immediately afterwards when Iwobi’s cross just eluded Maupay and McNeil in the middle and the Scot couldn’t turn it in from a tight angle at the back post.

Solanke, meanwhile, thought he had made it 4-0 a couple of minutes later but his goal was chalked off for offside as Lampard prepared to withdraw Maupay and McNeil in favour of Cannon and Anthony Gordon.

The two substitutes combined almost immediately, with the 19-year-old striker, who had made his senior debut off the bench on Tuesday, connecting with the winger’s cross but managing only to head straight at the goalkeeper.

Demarai Gray had a late shot deflected wide and slashed another shot well off target while Billing almost compounded Everton’s misery when he drilled a shot across the face of Pickford’s goal and inches past the far post.

Without a significant change in Everton's approach to matches, the manager's strategy and, it seems patently obvious, a couple of key attacking signings in the upcoming transfer window, this season is shaping up to be another desperate battle to avoid relegation.

Unfortunately, while there was a handful of likely candidates for the drop last term, the Premier League 2022-23 appears to be as strong from top to bottom as at any time in its 30-year history. As things stand, only Wolves and Southampton look likely to flounder around the bottom but both have just appointed new managers, as have Aston Villa, while the most surprising early-season strugglers, Leicester, have noticeably got their act together and have lifted themselves up to 12th place going into the international break.

What is most worrying is that of all 20 teams in the division, Everton look the least well-equipped to score the goals needed to propel them away from trouble. With Calvert-Lewin an unreliable resource given his recurring injuries, Maupay looking ill-suited to the way Lampard's team are playing (Cannon carried more threat in 15 minutes than the former Brighton man managed in 75) and no other senior centre-forwards on the books other than Salomon Rondon, salvation would seem to lie in the market. No pressure, Mr Thelwell...

