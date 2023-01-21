Report

West Ham United 2 - 0 Everton

Another "six-pointer". Another chance to turn a tide threatening to wash away the Toffees' proud 69-year unbroken membership of the top flight in a league where, theoretically any team can beat another on its day... any team, it seems, except this Everton one.

There are mitigating circumstances that have prevented Lampard from building on a sequence of results that helped keep the Blues up last season – the loss of Richarlison, the fact the club effectively threw away the first five games without a striker and the shackles imposed on the ability to spend this month by FFP and the need to fund the construction of Bramley-Moore Dock – but there are still no signs that the manager is remotely able to get a tune out of this squad anymore.

Lampard spoke afterwards of his desire to dig in and repeated what has become his mantra – that a year ago he took over a struggling team that was in a relegation battle and that improvement would take time. But while Newcastle United turned their form around from a similar situation even before their serious investment arrived and the likes of Aston Villa are now righting their ship, Everton have regressed in quite alarming fashion since that misleading performance against Crystal Palace in October.

That was the last time the Blues won a game in any competition and, based on all the evidence since the World Cup break, it’s hard to see how and when they will win a game again under the current manager, even with the anticipated introduction of at least one new attacking face in the form of Arnaut Danjuma – assuming he doesn't turn tail and head for the hills! – between now and the transfer window.

A proactive ownership would have replaced Lampard during the break for the World Cup after it was clear that his tenure was failing following three successive defeats, two of them alarming reverses against a Bournemouth side that hadn’t won for six weeks prior and haven’t tasted victory since.

A responsible Board of Directors would have made the obvious change after the 4-1 shellacking by Brighton three weeks ago. A hierarchy that doesn’t give him the bullet now is derelict in its duty and will effectively have accepted relegation to the Championship.

It is, to use their own words once more, profoundly sad.

This was a performance by a side crippled by a lack of self-belief, overseen by a manager who looks incapable of instilling any confidence in them or changing a game to rescue a losing situation.

Today, he made some positive moves in withdrawing Seamus Coleman and Vitalii Mykolenko (who now looks hopelessly out of his depth in this defensive system) in favour of deploying Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi as wing-backs but, inexplicably, left the atrocious Idrissa Gueye on the field alongside substitute and fellow defensive-midfielder Tom Davies without introducing any of his strikers in the closing stages.

Whether that was a veiled acknowledgement that Neal Maupay, the man ostensibly brought in by Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, to replace Richarlison isn’t up to the task and a tacit admission that Ellis Simms isn’t ready, it meant that the Toffees remained toothless in a game that wasn’t beyond salvation given West Ham’s own fragilities. One goal could have changed things considerably even at 2-0 down but, in truth, they didn’t really come close to scoring one in the second half.

Frustratingly, if Everton had started the game with the relative tempo they showed in the second period, they might have been able to have preyed on the tangible nervousness among the West Ham faithful in the opening stages. Both teams appeared frightened by their own shadows but the visitors were at least looking fairly comfortable on the ball.

But that dominance of possession lacked any urgency, with Amadou Onana, so effective and purposeful at times last week against Southampton, disappointingly hesitant to drive forward alongside Gueye who with each passing week is making a mockery of the fact that he was once signed by Paris Saint-Germain for what felt at the time like a cut-price £28m.

Iwobi was industrious but sloppy with his distribution while there was no connection between Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in forward areas, while the former wasted two corners in the first 15 minutes by floating his deliveries over all the taller bodies that had made their way up from the back.

Everton might have had a penalty when Angelo Ogbonna appeared to handle a cross from Gray with a quarter of an hour gone but neither the referee nor Video Assistant Referee, Andre Marriner felt it was worthy of being penalised as an infringement.

However, the Hammers got the encouragement they needed to come out of their shells as the half-hour mark approached when a poor pass by Gueye was intercepted and Jordan Pickford was forced to make an excellent one-handed save to push Said Benrahma’s dipping effort over his crossbar.

The opening goal came just eight minutes later, though, when the ball was chipped back into the Everton box following a West Ham corner, Yerry Mina and Conor Coady got in each other’s way and Jarrod Bowen was on hand and fractionally onside to knock Kurt Zouma’s flick-on past the keeper from close range.

1-0 became 2-0 three minutes before half-time when an attempted pass by Iwobi was cut out, the Hammers countered and Michail Antonio skipped past James Tarkowski’s ill-advised lunge on the touchline. The burly striker centred past Coady and Bowen arrived to thump it home and claim his second goal of the afternoon.

Iwobi went very close to giving the visitors hope heading into the interval but his low drive took a decisive deflection off Declan Rice skidded wide off the outside of the post.

Needing to change things up, Lampard made his half-time substitutions and there was a perceptible change in Everton’s posture for the first 15 minutes or so.

Iwobi almost connected with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s put-stretched leg with a clever slide-rule pass and Gueye’s shot from 25 yards was tipped behind by Lukas Fabianski but it was West Ham who came closer to adding to the scoreline.

Pickford had to do superbly again to turn Emerson’s shot onto the crossbar in the 65th minute and Nayef Aguerd headed over from the subsequent corner before Rice was inches away from making it 3-0 following a run down the left flank and a shot that just missed the far post.

Aston Villa’s win at Southampton kept Everton from dropping to rock bottom in the division but without a win since October, no sign of one coming under the present manager, and Lampard having now overseen the worst points return from the first 20 games of a season in Everton's history, his continuing employment at the club seems inconceivable at this point.

Everton, as a club seemingly gripped by apathy at the top and agony and frustration among a helpless fanbase but with things still so compressed at the bottom of the table, it is still not an irretrievable situation if the Board act decisively and give a new appointment time ahead of the visit of Arsenal to bed in and help on the recruitment side over the next 10 days.

The inevitable question at times like these is “who could do a better job than Lampard?” Sadly, with a run of results that is now represent the worst record after 20 matches in the club’s entire history, it’s become more a case of could anyone do any worse?

This Everton team looks bereft of everything apart from in goal — poorly coached with no confidence, no belief, no cohesion and no direction… except down.

