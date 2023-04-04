Report

Everton 1 - 1 Tottenham

It won’t have the distinction of effectively deciding the destination of a Premier League title or even carry the status of match winner but Michael Keane chose the perfect moment to channel Vincent Kompany by striding forward, picking a gap in the opposition defence and smashing home a “worldie” in the later stages of a game. And it might prove to be invaluable in the context of the relegation battle come the end of the season.

It was a moment of atonement for a player who was involved in so many of the key moments of this pulsating and occasionally fractious contest and who looked destined to be framed, if not as a dual villain of the piece alongside Abdoulaye Doucouré then as a large contributory factor in what would have been a damaging defeat until he produced a moment of magic at the death.

It was Keane’s moment of clumsiness in an otherwise decent performance that had gifted Harry Kane the chance to put Tottenham ahead with 22 minutes to go and, seemingly, on their way to three points given that Doucouré’s unforgivable red card 10 minutes earlier had reduced Everton to 10 men.

Given the difference in quality, much of it underscored in the final third where decision-making continues to blight the Toffees, Sean Dyche’s side were already playing at full tilt and a battle over a quarter of the game playing a man down appeared to be a tall order.

This is a side increasingly cut in Dyche’s image, though — gritty, determined and indefatigable — and they refused to give in. Indeed, Lucas Moura’s own dismissal two minutes from the end of the regulation 90 might have been immaterial in the result because Keane’s magnificent goal owed everything to opportunism and, perhaps surprisingly for such an understated character, a healthy dose of self-confidence.

His Exocet missile that flew past the hapless Hugo Lloris with 89 minutes on the clock was as brilliant as it was unexpected and it blew the roof off the Grand Old Lady as a anxiety, frustration, angst and indignation turned instantly to elation and a sense of retribution.

Not that Everton could have had many complaints about the nature of Doucouré’s dismissal, even if Kane had needlessly instigated the fracas and then flopped to the floor in embarrassing fashion to embellish the incident, ensuring that his every touch from thereon out would be greeted with a chorus of boos from the home faithful.

There could no defence for Doucouré lashing out at the England striker and catching him in the face and the resulting red card was as obvious as it was justified by the current rules. The Mali international’s absence may prove costly in the three games to come but you sense that Dyche will find an answer, as he has had to for a number of the problems he inherited from Frank Lampard. James Garner, on the back of his cameo off the bench, offers an immediate option.

Once more, Dyche named an unchanged line-up and with the Goodison crowd playing their part with another intimidating atmosphere under the lights, the Blues set their stall out with a high-energy pressing game and moments of attacking intensity that almost yielded an opener inside the first half.

Demarai Gray curled just wide after lovely work by Alex Iwobi, Keane chested the ball down following a low free-kick and hammered a crisp volley that cleared the bar in the 10th minute and Ben Godfrey saw a snapshot off Amadou Onana’s smart back-heel deflect wide off Eric Dier in the 24th.

Doucouré spurned the best chance of the lot, though, when Alex Iwobi picked him out unmarked in the middle with a cross from the right but the Mali international headed well over.

Tottenham had been finding success hitting the channels and switching the ball to the flanks trying to find Ivan Perisic and Pedro Porro in space and the latter forced Jordan Pickford into emergency action with an out-stretched foot as he flashed a dangerous ball across the six-yard box in only the fifth minute.

Four minutes later, Iwobi was dispossessed on the halfway line and though James Tarkowski cleaned out Oliver Skipp with a crunching tackle on the edge of his penalty area, the ball broke to Kane who thought he had scored only for Keane to block his effort as it was heading past Pickford into the net.

Kane missed with a header in uncharacteristic fashion with a quarter of an hour gone, Perisic finding him with another pin-point cross from the left and Dwight McNeil hooked clear in front of goal with Porro looking to pounce before, late in the half, Lloris made a routine stop from Onana’s low drive and Pickford denied Son Hueng-Min superbly but the offside flag rendered his save moot.

What was arguably Everton’s best opening of the match to that point came two minutes after the restart when Onana intercepted Dier’s attempt to play out for the back and Gueye found himself with an option to his left and right. Instead, the Senegal international opted to go it alone and balooned a dreadful effort into the Gwladys Street.

Onana’s attempt to place a shot from the edge of the box from Demarai Gray’s lay-off was also foiled by the goalkeeper but any momentum that the Toffees were trying to build was destroyed in the 58th minute when Kane and Doucouré kicked out at each other by the touchline, followed by flailing arms, a hand to the face, and an unavoidable red card for the Everton man.

Despite Iwobi having a chance that he lashed disappointingly wide a few minutes later, the visitors began to take advantage of the extra man with more probing moves into the Everton box, one of which saw the ball teased to the back post where Perisic nodded it back into the path of Cristian Romero.

The oblivious Keane went to stab the ball clear, tripping the Argentine and leaving Coote with no choice but to award a spot-kick that Kane customarily despatched into the bottom corner to maintain a scoring record of almost a goal a game against Everton.

Roared on by a crowd that refused to give up, Everton kept fighting, however, and Gray tested Lloris with a decent shot from the angle before Gueye drove one that was sneaking under the crossbar until the Frenchman batted it over his bar for a corner. Keane muscled his way to meet the set-piece at the back post but couldn’t get enough power on it to force it home.

Dyche then moved to freshen up a side that had run itself ragged for the cause by withdrawing Gray in favour of Ellis Simms in the 76th minute and then swapped Tom Davies and Garner for Onana and Gueye in the 83rd.

Everton were given a late fillip when Moura was given his marching orders for an ugly, shin-high tackle on Keane to even up the personnel in the 88th minute. And then, shaking off the pain, Keane picked his spot and grabbed the moment from fully 25 yards out to make it 1-1.

Both sides had shots crucially deflected wide of goal in stoppage time, one from Tarkowski and one from Dejan Kulusevski but it finished all square with the Toffees once again feeling more buoyant than their London opponents thanks to a late leveller.

Dyche never seems to miss an opportunity to talk about mentality when it comes to his Everton and it’s little wonder, as anyone who witnessed those pathetic collapses against Bournemouth, Wolves, Brighton, Southampton and West Ham can speak to how weak the Blues were in the waning weeks of his predecessor’s tenure.

It felt prior to the moment when the red mist descended for Doucouré that the Blues had the edge, if not in quality then desire and backing from the crowd. Tottenham could have had few complaints if the hosts had gone on to win but, having found themselves in such a hole in fairly short order, it’s to Everton’s enormous credit that they managed to claw back a point that lifts them back out of the relegation zone.

It was another example of the psychological toughness and spirit that the new manager has imbued in this team and, provided it continues, will serve as a vital weapon in the coming weeks as a difficult schedule to close out the campaign grinds on.

Victory may have eluded them in a precious home game but Dyche’s Toffees keep improving and keep picking up points.

