Report Crushing setback has Everton teetering back over the abyss In terms of its timing in the season and the gut-punch it represented, this defeat is being compared to the Toffees’ ugly defeat to Dyche’s Burnley a little over a year ago. Just as then, while there are games to be played and points to be won, there is still opportunity and there is still hope Lyndon Lloyd 6comments (last) Share article Everton 1 - 3 Fulham As he watched from the stands at Goodison Park, it’s unlikely that Marco Silva will have taken much joy from Everton’s comprehensive defeat to his Fulham team on what was a sobering, even frightening afternoon for the fans he was charged with pleasing what feels like an awfully long time ago now. He will, no doubt, have taken enormous satisfaction, though, at a performance and result that ended a five-match winless run in the Premier League, all the while being reminded of how fragile things can seem in this famous old stadium; how an air of resignation at the outcome of a given game can almost seep from the Old Lady’s girders; at how a rot can set in that only dramatic change or a seismic eruption of passion and desire from the supporters can overcome. Change has been frequent at Everton, of course, and Silva was once a victim of a need for change that was, in context of the Toffees’ ambitions in 2019, justified but the most significant change this season has already occurred with the replacement of Frank Lampard with Sean Dyche. It came far too late and it was critically undermined by the failure in January to add any attacking reinforcements to a team that lost its Talisman last June and has to largely fare without its injured top scorer for the better part of 18 months. Dyche hasn’t — couldn’t, in reality — complained about his lot but he has spent the past 2½ months trying various combinations of attacking line-ups, searching for a solution to a chronic lack of goals. The search goes on and the broad consenus is that Dyche got it wrong today, even if he was let down by the two forwards tasked with leading the line today against Fulham as both missed gilt-edged and vital chances in the short period of the match where Everton were on top. Having done the hard part by executing a neat one-two with Dwight McNeil, Neal Maupay, with just one goal to his name in his last 33 games should have put the Blues ahead five minutes before the break, although credit to goalkeeper Bernd Leno who covered his angles well and got a vital arm to the Frenchman’s shot; likewise, Demarai Gray, the team’s top scorer in all competitions who could have added to his tally with a surer contact on McNeil’s cross four minutes later. That neither player was able to find the killer instinct in front of goal would prove hugely costly in the second half thanks to another a defensive posture that was mystifyingly open and porous for a Dyche team. What the appointment of the former Burnley boss supposedly promised was solidity at the back and a general difficulty to beat about the side but, just as at Old Trafford last week, the Blues’ back line was breached far too easily and was embarrassingly susceptible to the ball over the top. Article continues below video content The result was a crushing 3-1 defeat that has the potential to be utterly devastating if Dyche isn’t able to spark an immediate reaction from his charges against a revitalised Crystal Palace and a talented but unpredictable Newcastle over the next fortnight. This one, against a Cottagers outfit that seemed to be falling away from European contention with the loss to a long ban of Aleksandr Mitrovic, was supposed to be the most winnable of Everton’s remaining eight games. Shorn of the suspended Abdoulaye Doucouré and the injured Amadou Onana and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again left out of the match-day squad, Everton had looked aimless and disjointed in the early going, despite having the first shot on target in the fifth minute when Gray profited from full debutant James Garner’s intercepting tackle and fired a low shot that Leno safely gathered at his near post. Everton would quickly become overrun in midfield and it quickly became apparent that a side that has always struggled to play its way through teams, had little idea how to get the ball into forward areas if it wasn’t in quick transition or the counter-attack when the pitch opened up in front of them. Otherwise, the strategy appeared to revolve around Jordan Pickford lofting balls forward in the general direction of two small forwards and hoping that one of the midfielders could pick up the loose ball. If the goalkeeper had been hoping for one of Maupay or Gray to peel off a marker or shape to make a telling run in behind, he would be increasingly frustrated… visibly and audibly so, to the point where his manager had to tell him at one point to calm down. Fulham took the upper hand once they had got the measure of hosts who quickly appeared to lack ideas and belief going forward and they should have gone ahead with 18 minutes gone when James Tarkowski gifted Harry Wilson the ball around 15 yards from goal but he shot tamely at Pickford. A corner that picked out Andreas Pereira in oceans of space on the edge of the box saw the Belgian bounce a half-volley wide but just a minute later it was 1-0 as Fulham pounced on another Everton giveaway in midfield and sprang forward. Wilson’s shot came back off the post, Dan James did enough to knock the rebound into the path of the untracked Harrison Reed and he placed the ball wide of Pickford and inside the post. The 4-4-2 formation with pint-sized forwards hadn’t worked but a tactical switch from Dyche that moved Alex Iwobi into a central role, moved McNeil to the right flank and dropped Gray off to left would pay dividends before half-time, though. Everton probably should have levelled 10 minutes later when Maupay was fouled by Tosin Adarabioyo, Tarkowski won the initial header from the resulting free-kick but then blazed the loose ball over the bar after Leno had parried Maupay’s header from point-blank range. The leveller did come 10 minutes before the break, however, and it came from one signing from last summer who is at least proving his worth under Dyche. When Idrissa Gueye’s tenacity won the ball in midfield, Garner carried it forward and found McNeil who drove towards the penalty area before drilling a crisp shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards out. Maupay’s missed chance was another great chance that went begging but McNeil teed up Gray perfectly in the 44th minute, only for the forward to side-footed past the far post with the goal gaping in front of him. The Blues’ fortune deserted them four minutes after the interval when McNeil’s cross came back off the woodwork rather than sneaking past Leno and, capitalising on uncertainty among the centre-backs, Tarkowski and Keane, and the deployment of the unsuited Ben Godfrey at right-back in place of the injured Seamus Coleman, Fulham almost immediately restored a lead they never looked like relinquishing. Tarkowski lunged in needlessly on one side of the pitch but missed his man, Godfrey was was caught out by a deep cross to the back post and Willian knocked it back to Wilson who had the simple task of rapping the ball past Pickford to make it 2-1. Another short corner routine that once again found Pereira free outside the box required action from Pickford to push a fierce shot over the bar before shots from William and Paulinha were blocked and Pereira again smashed the ball over following Mykolenko’s poor attempt to clear his lines. Godfrey was forced off with a suspected concussion, with Nathan Patterson coming on in his place but Everton looked lost at this point and they fell further into arrears with 22 minutes left. A simple ball over the top wasn’t dealt with by Tarkowski, Dan James’s touch inside took a fortunate ricochet off Michael Keane and the Welshman found himself with just the stranded Pickford to beat, which he did with aplomb to deliver the killer blow to an utterly despondent Everton side. Dyche’s men stirred briefly after Ellis Simms had belatedly come on for Maupay, as Iwobi tested Leno with a shot that had to be palmed behind and Garner first fired at the German keeper from distance and then drove another effort that narrowly missed the left-hand post but the fight had largely left both Everton and the Goodison faithful. In terms of its timing in the season and the gut-punch it represented, this defeat is being compared to the Toffees’ ugly defeat to Dyche’s Burnley a little over a year ago. As a home game Everton needed to and were expected to win, it brings to mind the 3-2 loss against Brentford but it remains to be seen whether the fans have the energy of spirit to drag this team over the line the way they did last season. This is going to have to come from Dyche and the players. It’s going to need a reset and refocus on the defensive side of the game. It’s going to need them to go to places like Selhurst Park, the King Power Stadium and Molineux and scratch out at least one victory. And it will likely need a healthy dose of fortune on the injury front where the absences of Onana and Coleman were keenly felt and the return of Calvert-Lewin up front is really quite urgent now in order to provide a proper focal point up front. While there are games to be played — six of them, if you're ruling out getting anything against Manchester City — points to be won and three other teams apart from doomed Southampton struggling for points along with us, there is still opportunity and there is still hope. The manner of this defeat will sting but for this club's top flight survival — and, perhaps, for the continuation of Everton's very existence — we fans have to keep fighting, keep believing, keep supporting; to put this one behind us and go again. We have no other option. Reader Comments (6) Disclaimer () Jim Bennings 1 Posted 16/04/2023 at 19:31:59 I can't believe people still mention the return of Calvert-Lewin as though it's going to make a difference now at this stage of the season.He's nowhere near match fit clearly, he's supposedly been on grass for two weeks yet couldn't even make the bench for a cameo performance yesterday so what kind of grass he's on isn't so crystal clear.I'm not pretending that we missed Onana yesterday, he's been awful most of the season if we are honest with ourselves, Bambi on ice.Doucoure is banned through his own stupidity reacting in a way that you just can't in this era especially against the media Golden Boy Kane.I can't blame any of this on Dyche, however some things are leaving me scratching my head with his team selections.I don't get starting Ellis Simms and Anfield and Old Trafford then snubbing him in a home game against Fulham and opting for the hapless Maupay and lightweight Gray who's just not a forward and never has been nor will be.I don't get why he broke up the Tarkowski and Coady partnership either.I know Coady was out of form a bit but he's still a better defender than Michael Keane and far more vocal.I've said it before and I don't even think people called me mad, but I'd honestly just stick Michael Keane up front.He's the best striker of the ball in our entire squad, I'd have actually backed him to have buried that chance Simms missed last week at United.Also if you are going to hit long high balls he's winning more than both Maupay and Gray that's simple fact.Keane is more lethal to us playing in defence because he's too haphazard, always has been and since he's been back in that position we've started seeing more of the same old self destruct moments.Dyche clearly doesn't fancy Mina, probably thinking what's the point in him if he's moving on this summer, but for me, Mina is still our best defender hands down, just a shame he's another permanent crock.Don't get me started on the fullbacks.Mykolenko, Jesus wept, he'll be well at home in the Championship, how galling to see our former left back Robinson at Fulham yesterday and we actually paid 20 million or whatever it was for Mykolenko.The lack of quality all over the midfield and the attacking area's isn't Dyche's fault I'll hand him that much.I doubt he realised when he agreed to take this job on at the end of January just how bloody difficult this was going to turn out to be. Rick Tarleton 2 Posted 16/04/2023 at 19:55:11 I can't disagree with much that you say, Lyndon and I've feared the worst all season. We haven't got two goals in us in any match and the goals we do score tend to be brilliant individual goals either by Gray or McNeil, rarely are they team goals scored as a result of sustained pressure.I just wish that we could get an honest assessment of the Calvert-Lewin situation. Is he injured? Is it physical? Psychosomatic? We keep getting told he is "nearly" ready, what exactly does that mean? I tend now to agree with Jim Benning in the post above, it is probably far too late for his return to make any difference anyhow.Some selections by Dyche yesterday were strange. No Patterson, Maupay ahead of Simms. I've wondered if Gregory might be better as a defensive midfield, perhaps in place of the ageing Gueye.As in most aspects of life nowadays, the mental side seems to be so important to the modern player. It's probably age, but I'm not sure Jimmy Gabriel or Alan Ball needed quite so much emotional reinforcement from Harry Catterick, or Peter Reid or Andy Gray needed cherishing so much by Howard Kendall as modern players seem to need.I don't think the Bournemouth game will be that vital, I expect it all to be over before that date. I hope Liverpool win tomorrow, but they rarely seem to do us a favour in these situations. Mal van Schaick 3 Posted 16/04/2023 at 19:56:24 Injuries and suspensions obviously played a part in disrupting tactics and Dyche has had to adapt his tactics with the players coming into the team.My issue with this game, is that Dyche should have played a more defensive system, instead he chose a system to encourage an open end to end game. Fulham were undoubtedly the best team and their players are better than ours. Hence this result and their league position.We should have played a defensive game and counter attacked.Hindsight is a great thing, but we cannot set up a formation to be an open attacking team when we do not have the quality players too play that.I can’t see us getting a result at Palace, given their current form. We are indeed peering into the abyss. John Connor 4 Posted 16/04/2023 at 20:02:57 It comes to something when most Evertonians are concerned and praying the teams below us lose every game. Not a position we should be in, but the reality is we are and after yesterday a lot of Evertonian's can't see us getting much out of the remaining games. Fortress Goodison from last year has gone, because most of the players have no fight left in them. The current lot are not even a decent Championship side. Looking at the run in, we might just stay up because other teams are worse than us, Southampton, probably gone ( but I thought Bournemouth had a few weeks back) Forest have a more difficult run in than us, as have Leeds and both look at least as bad as us. Leicester have a relatively easy end of season and after the City game yesterday looked to have some fight in them. So I'm hopeful of survival, but only just. But if we do, I think next season will be the same, who of any quality will want to come to EFC and the shambles it has become. Stephen Davies 5 Posted 16/04/2023 at 20:04:15 It looks like it's between us and Leicester.The game against them may well be the decider who stays in the PL Tony Everan 6 Posted 16/04/2023 at 20:13:20 I watched Leicester yesterday and they were not humiliated by Man City. They played some decent stuff at times, James Maddison is a quality player with a bit of vision. I watched Leicester yesterday and they were not humiliated by Man City. They played some decent stuff at times, James Maddison is a quality player with a bit of vision. They finished the game strongly and Maddison hit the post when he should have scored and Iannacho missed a sitter. To finish ahead of them we will need to be at full strength for the rest of the season, DCL included, and crucially when we play them, I agree it's going to be a pivotal match. We seriously need Leeds to be sucked into it too, because I think Leeds are a slightly weaker side than Leicester, maybe more likely to implode, tomorrow night's result will give us an insight into that.