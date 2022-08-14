Mina sidelined for another eight weeks

The injury that Yerry Mina sustained against Chelsea last week will keep him out until early October.

Paul Joyce of The Times reports that Frank Lampard has outlined the duration of the Colombian's latest rehabilitation based on the tests undertaken on his ankle which revealed ligament damage.

Mina managed only 13 starts for the Blues last season due to a succession of frustrating injuries and the new season was just 70 minutes old when he pulled up injured again following an innocuous-looking non-contact incident.

