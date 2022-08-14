Mina sidelined for another eight weeks

Lyndon Lloyd 14/08/2022 52comments  |  Jump to last

The injury that Yerry Mina sustained against Chelsea last week will keep him out until early October.

Paul Joyce of The Times reports that Frank Lampard has outlined the duration of the Colombian's latest rehabilitation based on the tests undertaken on his ankle which revealed ligament damage.

Mina managed only 13 starts for the Blues last season due to a succession of frustrating injuries and the new season was just 70 minutes old when he pulled up injured again following an innocuous-looking non-contact incident.

 

Reader Comments (52)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Graeme Beresford
1 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:46:00
They called me Mr Glass.
Jim Bennings
2 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:56:05
See you next year then, Yerry.

Christy Ring
3 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:57:01
Unbelievable, should have got rid of this summer.

Adrian Evans
4 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:12:15
Can't be right, something has to change.

The club has made some massive mistakes: Tosun, Mina, Allan, James, Gabamin. For the millions we spent, we got nothing.

Kieran Byrne
5 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:25:46
Enough is enough, glue factory awaits, for fuck's sake!
Phillip Warrington
6 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:29:24
This player is a joke, he has to be moved on, but who would take him with his wages and a player who is lucky to play half a dozen games? But I bet he will be fit for the next Colombia game...
Will Mabon
7 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:32:40
It's cruel for him, really is. Physical composition is a lottery. Sadly it seems like recent signings have been in acceptance of this inevitability.
Colin Glassar
8 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:41:30
I love his enthusiasm but his constant breakdowns mean he will need to be moved on. Sad.
Danny O’Neill
9 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:55:34
Talented footballer. Character in the dressing room. A shame we just can't keep him fit. I wonder if it's something to do with his physique and build??
Oliver Molloy
10 Posted 14/08/2022 at 00:07:25
Mina was offered about, apparently, but with him on £100+ grand a week, who is going to buy an injury-prone player on these wages, or even loan him?

I'll be honest, when he went off with his ankle injury, I thought to myself "He's at it so he can leave on a free."

He might be injured but he will leave on a free.
All the massive contracts we gave to all these "nothing special" players have really set the club back.

Crazy!

Bill Watson
11 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:25:33
He's a great player, when fit, and I'm sure he doesn't want all these injuries.

But enough is enough: we're not a convalescent home (or shouldn't be) and players like Mina and Delph are nowhere near cost-effective.

Looks like we're lumbered with Mina until his contract expires. Next June?

Tony Twist
12 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:28:04
The Slaven Bilic of this generation. He only has to look at a ball to get injured.

Says it all when he said he came back too early from his last injury, he just wouldn't play if that were the case! Unless of course it was playing three games in a row for his country.

Great bloke, love him to bits but is everything we don't need in a player. He is made by Pilkington's.

Jay Harris
13 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:31:19
Can't we claim his career is finished and get insurance.
Tony Everan
14 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:36:48
He'll play a full season next year, league, cups and European football, playing for Sevilla or someone, signed on a free for £30k pw.
David Currie
15 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:10:00
Mina will be another one to leave on a free as like the other players he knows that he will never get the same wages at any other club.

I'm sure Everton would have sold him in the summer but no club would spend money on a player that is injury-prone.

Dupont Koo
16 Posted 15/08/2022 at 02:30:27
We are finally 10 months away from no longer having to him £130K/week.

Dressing room mascot is not paid at that salary level.

Dupont Koo
17 Posted 15/08/2022 at 02:30:29
We are finally 10 months away from no longer having to him £130k/week.

Dressing room mascot is not paid at that salary level.

Alan J Thompson
18 Posted 15/08/2022 at 06:06:57
A pity he's so injury prone as he's certainly a good player and I don't blame him for accepting a good wage offer or wanting to stay on it. I would however look at the medical team that studied his past injuries and medical condition as my first sight of him was for Colombia in the World Cup when he was moved to full back owing to injury and, I think, hadn't been in his Spanish club's team for similar reasons.

Let him go when his contract is up? Looks like we've signed and loaned out his replacements already.

Lee Courtliff
19 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:37:49
I was more concerned by the injury to Godfrey, he's the one we need in a back 3 due to his pace.

Mina seems like a great bloke and he is a really good defender but if he's never fit then what's the point? Before the season started we knew this would happen, we hoped it wouldn't, but deep down inside we all knew it would.

Ciarán McGlone
20 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:41:44
Absolute fraud. All of his injuries happen after he's done something daft with the ball.

Then he does his usual pantomime of pretending he might be able to play on.

His on-field antics are also bloody embarrassing.

Shaun Robinson
21 Posted 15/08/2022 at 09:01:46
I wouldn't mind if he was carried off on a stretcher but he always seems to walk off with a smile on his face and yet somehow misses months at a time.

Con-man and a cheat. He doesn't miss many Colombia games though…

Raymond Fox
22 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:56:26
Decent player but theres no point if you cant be relied on to be fit.
Another Everton money burner.
Stephen Davies
23 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:13:14
Danny #9,

Yes, I think you are right, I'm sure it has. His physique is similar to a Basketball player than a footballer and I wonder if certain fitness, training and physio regimes that NBA Players receive would benefit him?

John Kavanagh
24 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:49:29
Barely a week into the season and the Finch Farm critical care wing is already on overtime and facing a bed shortage. We certainly know how to recruit 'em.
Alan McGuffog
25 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:57:26
This man is destined to become a legend, joining the pantheon of greats that have graced the sacred turf. alongside Bernie Wright, Danny Williamson, Per Wotsit, Brett Angell.
Close the door behind you Yerry
Dave Abrahams
26 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:05:30
Whatever you’ve got Mina, fuckin’ take it with you.
Pat Kelly
27 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:49:24
He had a history of injuries when we signed him. Money to burn obviously.
David Connor
28 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:59:33
Much as I like him as a footballer, the guy is so unreliable and an absolute crock. Plays 2 misses 12. No good to us.

Wrap him in cotton wool till January and try and offload him at any price. Get rid sooner if possible. Problem is, who would want him? I know I wouldn't touch him with a bargepole.

Matthew Williams
29 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:20:37
A total fraud...I'd give him away, fucking sicknote!
Shane Corcoran
30 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:24:32
Con man, fraud, cheat. The choice of language is baffling. Best fans in the world.

On the injury itself, he seemed to get it while just standing. Bizarre.

Justin Doone
31 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:26:18
He's our best defender but I've said it for a few seasons now, he needs to be sold and moved on for whatever we can get.

You can't build a team around a player until they have proved themselves. Without a stable, solid defence you can't build any consistency or foundations for the team.

Sadly Mina, Gbamin any Gomes have been broken by the Premier League and need moving out. Multiple, medium to long-term injuries caused without contact.

Dom could be in the same category. So we need a new striker for this season until Dom can recover and prove himself.

Alan McGuffog
32 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:31:22
Our best defender. Maybe. But a bit like being the world's tallest dwarf.
Matthew Williams
33 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:12:11
Always fit and rearing to go for country but not his club!?

Just tell him that he's done here and will never be selected ever again.

Sorted... next problem, folks...

Tony Abrahams
34 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:44:13
I remember reading Marcel Brands talking about how he signed Mina. It was a game of bluff, holding his nerve and being patient.

The same Marcel Brands who told us he had way too much interference because people at Everton wanted to pay top dollar, and pay unbelievable wages!

How much is Yerry Mina going to earn from Everton during the 8 weeks he's going to be injured?

Soren Moyer
35 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:53:41
It is getting ridiculous! We are better off if we could ship him out.
Matthew Williams
36 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:39:40
The Winston Bogarde of Everton Football Club.

Please get rid!

Tony Byrne
37 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:59:43
Can we not just pay Mina up on his contract & get shut, it expires in June 2023, we ain't getting anything back from a transfer off this guy.

Get him gone asap.

Matthew Williams
38 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:25:16
As a kid, I fucking loved our players during Gordon Lee's time in the hot seat. The team hardly ever changed and our players took part in loads of Cup games too, they all battled in matches and sweated blood for the cause...

But now, the players today almost sicken me with their antics and general lack of bottle.

As for Mina...I truly despise him and would force him to play for the reserves with his current injury (he ain't go no broken bones like) or tell him just to fuck off now.

I can also remember as a kid that Shankly use to totally blank injured players, whereas we mollycoddle them... we must now start to be ruthless as a club.

Matthew Williams
39 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:33:58
As for his current injury... can we get a second opinion please?

A total bottle job, his number is perfect too!

Didn't Franz Beckenbauer once play a competive game with his arm in a sling!?

Jerome Shields
40 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:49:11
Frank could be gone by then. Depending on Mina isn't a good idea.
John Pickles
41 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:15:08
A medical at Everton must just consist of checking for a pulse.

If I needed medical advice, I'd see Harold Shipman before someone from the Everton medical department.

Tim Fowler
42 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:32:01
I understand his contract is up at the end of the year, That's as much positivity as I can muster.

His latest breakdown merely highlights the significance of signing Coady and Tarkowski. Solid, reliable, dependable. Everything Mina isn't.

Matthew Williams
43 Posted 16/08/2022 at 00:08:02
Nailed it, John and Tim. Funny too!
Don Alexander
44 Posted 16/08/2022 at 00:36:50
Colombia have matches on 25 and 27 September - my money's on him making another Bilic-like "miraculous" recovery to start in them.

Before going allegedly lame for us as a direct consequence, obviously.

Mike Gaynes
45 Posted 16/08/2022 at 01:27:14
Always turns my stomach how certain folks here see a player injured and instantly accuse him of being a fraud or a bottler or a cheat.

They really, truly think a player would rather sit out than play.

As if he'd be in the lineup in the first place -- or even on the roster -- if that were true.

Now people are even putting Dom in that category.

Ian Hollingworth
46 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:32:54
This cannot go on.
To have such an asset and get no use from it is criminal.
Pissing money down the drain
Stephen Jones
47 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:38:54
When we signed him (injured) and I first watched him in action with his distinctively un-athletic physique and gait, my first thought was: "This guy will be injury prone".

I am sorry to say that my first impressions were correct.

Eddie Dunn
48 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:43:36
Mina has been nothing but a liability. Not only is he physically brittle, with ligaments unable to cope with his long levers, he is also an embarrassing cheat. His pathetic behaviour, trying to wind players up, and feigning facial injuries with little to no contact.

A big daft fraud, who might entertain his friends with his clowning in the dressing room, but his clowning on the pitch has cost us a fortune.

His willingness to ruin himself playing for his country at our expense sums up his priorities.

This is a guy who was made for a pay-as-you-play contract.

Stephen Jones
49 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:58:27
Matthew @39

Beckenbauer he ain't!

My memory of that game is hazy but the Kaiser was probably injured during the game and, in those days of only one substitute, he would have chosen to stay on if it meant his team would be a man short.

He was such a brilliant player and his worth to the team and their morale meant that, even with one arm strapped up, he was still able to play a very important part in the game.

Alan McGuffog
50 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:14:45
Mike there is a saying in Liverpool for someone shirking at work..." working the brush ".

To me a number of players do that ie go through the motions of being committed to the cause. Allan missed the game the other day having "picked up a knock".

What the fuck... does he have trouble picking up his wedge, I wonder?

Tony Abrahams
51 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:27:32
I sometimes get the feeling that some players will remain injured whilst the transfer window is open, because they don't want to leave their cushy little Everton number, Alan.

I don't put Allan in this category, and think he might be waiting for Everton to bring players in and then sanction him moving back to Italy. Who knows?

Alan McGuffog
52 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:08:56
Fair point, Tony... I'm guilty of lashing out aimlessly, due to the frustrations of being a Blue.

We always seem to have a treatment room full of injured soldiers but then again it's probably the same for other clubs.

I mean, and it's only a rumour, Liverpool have a big centre-half, Virgil or Morgan or Wyatt. Apparently he got injured a while back... It was kept very hush-hush.
No-one knew.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

© ToffeeWeb