Reports suggest Gueye move under threat of collapse

19/08/2022







Idrissa Gueye looked as though he would finally an Everton player once again this week but reports now suggest that negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain have been called off.







Protracted negotiations over a two-year contract appeared to have been concluded more than two weeks ago but a reported wrangle between the French club and the player over a severance package held the transfer up.





Now it appears as though PSG have changed tack and are seeking a fee for Gueye rather than simply terminating his contract with less than 12 months of it to run.





With the transfer deadline looming and more than four weeks having passed since a deal appeared to have been struck, Everton are said by L'Equipe in France to have stopped talks with PSG, a sign, perhaps, that they will move on to other targets or a move designed to force the Parisiens' hands if the midfielder is, indeed, surplus to Christiophe Gaultier's requirements.







Gueye has agreed personal terms with his former club and has already undertaken the first part of a medical.





Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb