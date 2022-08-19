Reports suggest Gueye move under threat of collapse

Lyndon Lloyd 19/08/2022

Idrissa Gueye looked as though he would finally an Everton player once again this week but reports now suggest that negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain have been called off.


Protracted negotiations over a two-year contract appeared to have been concluded more than two weeks ago but a reported wrangle between the French club and the player over a severance package held the transfer up.


Now it appears as though PSG have changed tack and are seeking a fee for Gueye rather than simply terminating his contract with less than 12 months of it to run.


With the transfer deadline looming and more than four weeks having passed since a deal appeared to have been struck, Everton are said by L'Equipe in France to have stopped talks with PSG, a sign, perhaps, that they will move on to other targets or a move designed to force the Parisiens' hands if the midfielder is, indeed, surplus to Christiophe Gaultier's requirements. 


Gueye has agreed personal terms with his former club and has already undertaken the first part of a medical.


 

Reader Comments (7)

Pat Kelly
1 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:38:52
How old will he be before he signs for us.
Martin Reppion
2 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:44:27
File under 'would have been good, but move on.'
If, as it appears, the club have called PSG's bluff then that shows a sign of bottle previously lacking in transfer dealings.
If the player or his agent now force their hand we can go back to the table. But I see this as progress.
Bobby Mallon
3 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:46:09
Well done Efc move on
Colin Glassar
4 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:50:39
I’d have liked gana to have returned but we shouldn’t be held to ransom by anyone.

I still think we’ll get him though.

Dale Self
5 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:51:53
Thelwell is using the fuck right off card nicely. We'll be back on track before long if Frank hangs in there. Everyone can see this is PSG fucking with because they think they're big enough to get away with it.
Kieran Kinsella
6 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:56:42
Seems like both parties want their cake and to eat it. Gueye wants to leave but wants them to pay the rest of his contract. PSG want him to leave but don't want to pay him and want us to pay a largeish fee. Neither realized we don't have any cake. We don't even have digestive biscuits to offer.
Mark Frere
7 Posted 19/08/2022 at 20:01:25
According to Alan Myers the deal is all but done:

https://www.footballfancast.com/everton-transfer-rumours/idrissa-gana-gueye-transfer-paris-saint-germain-everton-amadou-onana

