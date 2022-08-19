Reports: Everton to sign Kudus from Ajax

Everton have lined up a season-long loan deal with Ajax for attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus according to a report.

Paul Joyce of The Times, the Blues have an agreement with the Dutch club to sign the 22-year-old this month with an option to make the move permanent next summer. 

Kudus, a highly-rated Ghana international who can operate as No. 10, was snapped up from Danish side Nordsjælland on a five-year contract by Ajax two years ago. His time in the Netherlands has not been without its injury problems, however. He was sidelined for three months by a knee injury between October 2020 and January 2021 and his 2021-22 campaign was disrupted at the outset by an ankle injury and then midway through by a rib fracture. 

Nevertheless, he was being talked about only this week in terms of serious interest from Tottenham Hotspur who were said to be eyeing a move for him in the January transfer window. French side Nice were also reportedly keen on signing him.

Kudus could be Kevin Thelwell's alternative to Morgan Gibbs-White who signed for tomorrow's opponents Nottingham Forest in a deal that could reach north of £45m.

A report by Jonathan Percy in The Telegraph claims that Everton tried to hijack his switch from Wolves to the City Ground at the last minute by matching Forest's bid but were unsuccessful.


 

Reader Comments (28)

Sam Hoare
1 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:55:09
Interesting. Good young player. Some injury concerns but a number 10 with high potential.
Colin Glassar
2 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:55:35
Kudos to Kudus.
Jim Bennings
3 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:56:41
Do I actually see the words

"Attacking midfielder" in the same sentence as Everton?

Dale Self
4 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:57:59
Fuck yeah we'd take that guy.
Will Mabon
5 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:59:31
Where is the centre forward? We aren't scoring goals and we have no points.
Tony Twist
6 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:04:39
Thank god, the news we have been waiting for, exactly what we need, a centre forward with no injury record, hang on, same old Everton. We are a laughing stock and rightly so, couldn't organise a piss up in a brewery.
Gavin Johnson
7 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:11:11
He looks amazing on YouTube not that, that should be a reliable gage.

Only just turned 22 and already a regular in the Ghana squad. It sounds like injuries have stifled his Ajax career. Lets hope he stays fit and justifies us buying him next summer. Wonder what the potential fee will be?? Ajax paid 9m euros in the summer of 2020.

This is the kind of signing we should be making. Young player, low risk with a lot of potential.

Francis van Lierop
8 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:12:06
Not good enough for Ajax, is he good enough for us?
I don't know the player, though I have heard of him.
Pat Kelly
9 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:12:30
A report online "He’s expected to reach his full potential this season after a tough start to life at the club due to injuries that kept him out most of the time "

He'll have to fight for his place in the treatment room. Sounds promising !

Colin Glassar
10 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:18:12
Hope he’s not another Lacina Traore.
Kieran Kinsella
11 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:28:05
One goal and one assist in 16 games in the league last year. Wow those are impressive numbers. Also just a few injuries over the last few years meniscal, ribs, fitness, ankle, ankle again, concussion. So he only missed a miserly 40 games over the last few years. He seems like a brilliant signing.

Carl Manning
12 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:28:50
#8. Not good enough for Ajax? They’re a selling club, it’s what they do…. Does that mean you class Frankie de jong or de lijt as not good enough for Ajax cos they sold them?

He’ll have had an excellent football education at Ajax, reports ten hag really rated him.

On loan he’s no risk

Kieran Kinsella
13 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:30:13
Carl

"He’ll have had an excellent football education at Ajax" like Davy Klaessen

Francis van Lierop
14 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:37:11
@12
Are you seriously comparing this guy with Frenkie de Jong?
The mind boggles.
Robert Tressell
15 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:38:20
Strange signing. We were heavily linked the year before he joined Ajax after he did well for Nordsjaellend (who partner with academies in West Africa).

At that point he was the new Michael Essien. Played more attacking at Ajax but then got a horrible injury after a great start. Looked like a rising star of European football. However since coming back from injury he's not managed to nail down a place or position as far as I'm aware and Ajax fans not convinced.

Certainly got lots of ability, pace and drive, but possibly not very mature.

Loan with option to buy makes some sense financially. A good option for games but probably not a starter, yet.

Andy Meighan
16 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:39:09
What's he like
Gavin Johnson
17 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:43:00
Dele's replacement then
Bill Gall
18 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:43:09
has he been shown holding the scarf or with a shirt
Dale Self
19 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:44:31
This is where we are. We have to pick from the bargain bin or the recently damaged/uncertain goods category. Frank has a decent rep that we could leverage into a transitory model if Thelwell holds nerve and makes a decent deal for a striker. On the chances taken scale, this is a good one to take in my opinion. Preferred to the Alli arrangement for damn sure.
Martin Reppion
20 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:49:12
With a glass half full view, I like the look of this one.
Loan to buy, hopefully with a fee agreed in advance. Little risk and we could have unearthed one of those upcoming stars everyone on here keeps asking for.
Still hope in the next 2 weeks we land the 2 strikers we need and maybe move on a couple of ours not getting game time. (I'm sick of typing names like Gomes, Gbamin etc)
Robert Williams
21 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:49:18
Colin 10- he may have a half decent back-heel tho'!!
John Pickles
22 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:49:53
Well that's just 3 more number 10s to go 'till the end of the transfer window then.
Chris Hockenhull
23 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:52:47
Francis. 8: We are not Ajax. Every time I see these comments “not good enough for us” etc. Bollocks. We are not Brentford/ Wolves/ Newcastle/ Crystal Palace….. and so on. Get real
Will Mabon
24 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:56:01
"We are not Brentford/ Wolves/ Newcastle/ Crystal Palace….. and so on. Get real."

Chris, if we get a centre forward though, we could be. Something to aim for.

Bill Gienapp
25 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:56:14
Such negativity. Admittedly I tend to take the glass half-full outlook with potential signings, but this is the sort of player we should be taking chances on. There's obviously some injury concern, but that's why it's a loan - low risk, high upside. If it works out, we could have a viable Morgan Gibbs-White alternative at a fraction of the cost.
Geoff Lambert
26 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:59:19
No brainer, no risk if he makes the grade sign him, if he is not up to scratch send him back. Still need the striker though.
Jeff Armstrong
27 Posted 19/08/2022 at 20:01:09
Wish we were Ajax, Champions league knock out /semis every season, oh and winners 3 times.
Peter Hopkins
28 Posted 19/08/2022 at 20:02:04
With the risk on loan, it’s what we have always did so well, Arteta, Pienaar and a few others

