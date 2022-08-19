Season › 2022-23 › News
Reports: Everton to sign Kudus from Ajax
Everton have lined up a season-long loan deal with Ajax for attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus according to a report.
Paul Joyce of The Times, the Blues have an agreement with the Dutch club to sign the 22-year-old this month with an option to make the move permanent next summer.
Kudus, a highly-rated Ghana international who can operate as No. 10, was snapped up from Danish side Nordsjælland on a five-year contract by Ajax two years ago. His time in the Netherlands has not been without its injury problems, however. He was sidelined for three months by a knee injury between October 2020 and January 2021 and his 2021-22 campaign was disrupted at the outset by an ankle injury and then midway through by a rib fracture.
Nevertheless, he was being talked about only this week in terms of serious interest from Tottenham Hotspur who were said to be eyeing a move for him in the January transfer window. French side Nice were also reportedly keen on signing him.
Kudus could be Kevin Thelwell's alternative to Morgan Gibbs-White who signed for tomorrow's opponents Nottingham Forest in a deal that could reach north of £45m.
A report by Jonathan Percy in The Telegraph claims that Everton tried to hijack his switch from Wolves to the City Ground at the last minute by matching Forest's bid but were unsuccessful.
"Attacking midfielder" in the same sentence as Everton?
Only just turned 22 and already a regular in the Ghana squad. It sounds like injuries have stifled his Ajax career. Lets hope he stays fit and justifies us buying him next summer. Wonder what the potential fee will be?? Ajax paid 9m euros in the summer of 2020.
This is the kind of signing we should be making. Young player, low risk with a lot of potential.
I don't know the player, though I have heard of him.
He'll have to fight for his place in the treatment room. Sounds promising !
He’ll have had an excellent football education at Ajax, reports ten hag really rated him.
On loan he’s no risk
"He’ll have had an excellent football education at Ajax" like Davy Klaessen
Are you seriously comparing this guy with Frenkie de Jong?
The mind boggles.
At that point he was the new Michael Essien. Played more attacking at Ajax but then got a horrible injury after a great start. Looked like a rising star of European football. However since coming back from injury he's not managed to nail down a place or position as far as I'm aware and Ajax fans not convinced.
Certainly got lots of ability, pace and drive, but possibly not very mature.
Loan with option to buy makes some sense financially. A good option for games but probably not a starter, yet.
Loan to buy, hopefully with a fee agreed in advance. Little risk and we could have unearthed one of those upcoming stars everyone on here keeps asking for.
Still hope in the next 2 weeks we land the 2 strikers we need and maybe move on a couple of ours not getting game time. (I'm sick of typing names like Gomes, Gbamin etc)
Chris, if we get a centre forward though, we could be. Something to aim for.
