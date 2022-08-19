Reports: Everton to sign Kudus from Ajax

19/08/2022







Everton have lined up a season-long loan deal with Ajax for attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus according to a report.

Paul Joyce of The Times, the Blues have an agreement with the Dutch club to sign the 22-year-old this month with an option to make the move permanent next summer.



Kudus, a highly-rated Ghana international who can operate as No. 10, was snapped up from Danish side Nordsjælland on a five-year contract by Ajax two years ago. His time in the Netherlands has not been without its injury problems, however. He was sidelined for three months by a knee injury between October 2020 and January 2021 and his 2021-22 campaign was disrupted at the outset by an ankle injury and then midway through by a rib fracture.

Nevertheless, he was being talked about only this week in terms of serious interest from Tottenham Hotspur who were said to be eyeing a move for him in the January transfer window. French side Nice were also reportedly keen on signing him.

Article continues below video content

Kudus could be Kevin Thelwell's alternative to Morgan Gibbs-White who signed for tomorrow's opponents Nottingham Forest in a deal that could reach north of £45m.

A report by Jonathan Percy in The Telegraph claims that Everton tried to hijack his switch from Wolves to the City Ground at the last minute by matching Forest's bid but were unsuccessful.





Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb