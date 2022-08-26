Brentford vs Everton

Anthony Gordon will be in the squad as there has been no follow-up offer from Chelsea for the young winger

Everton play the second of three consecutive away games in the space of a week when they travel to the Capital on Saturday to face Brentford.

Though the Blues beat the Bees handily in the FA Cup in Frank Lampard’s first match in charge, Thomas Frank’s man did the League double over Everton last season and with the latter struggling to find the rhythm without a reliable striker leading the line, Brentford will fancy their chances once again.

Neal Maupay is on the verge of joining from Brighton and the Blues were racing to get him signed in time and registered by noon today so that he would be eligible to play this weekend against his forward club.

Should Everton miss that deadline, Lampard will once again have to choose between Salomon Rondon, who was less than convincing in the centre-forward role at Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, and the awkward formation of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon, and Dwight McNeil arrayed as a forward trio.

To Gray’s credit, however, he has scored in each of the last two games and would be a good bet to start has the most forward Everton player if Rondon is overlooked for this one.

Gordon, meanwhile, will be in the squad after sitting out of the cup tie on Tuesday evening as speculation continues to swell regarding a big money move to Chelsea.

The prospects of the young winger making a move to Stamford Bridge appear to have diminished as talk around the situation has died down, but with the transfer deadline approaching, anything is possible.

"No it hasn't come in," Lampard said when asked about rumours that Chelsea had increased their offer for Gordon. "He's our player and remains so. He's in the squad for tomorrow. They haven't bid £60m. Let’s not talk about a bid because there hasn’t been a bid of £60m."

With Abdoulaye Doucouré injured, Allan's availability unknown after he missed the trip to Fleetwood and Tom Davies withdrawn from the starting XI for that cup tie, it looked as though Lampard might have been facing another shortage of options in midfield.

However, the manager confirmed in his press conference that Davies is in contention after shaking off whatever issue prompted the medical staff to take him out of the line-up on Tuesday and he will compete for a spot alongside Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi.

Onana made his full debut at Fleetwood and coped well despite coming in for some unnecessarily rough treatment from Scott Brown's men and after a quiet showing off the bench against Nottingham Forest in the League last weekend, the Belgian international could start out among the substitutes again this weekend.

“I thought it was really mature for a player of his age," Lampard said of Onana's first start against the League One side. "He needed fitness so that was a big plus."



Like last season, their first since gaining promotion from the Championship, Brentford have made a strong start to the season but where a year ago they eventually faded off and looked to be in grave danger of the drop until Christian Eriksen came in for the second half of the campaign, this time they look better equipped to, perhaps, take a run at finishing in the top 10.

Frank has the Bees playing high-tempo football with quick, mobile players who aren't afraid to get forward or use the attacking prowess of Ivan Toney, as Everton found out to their cost at Goodison Park earlier this year when Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for tangling with the striker as he latched onto a ball over the top.

Whereas last year when Rafael Benitez's impotent outfit struggled to overcome a eminently beatable Brentford side, this time around it looks to be a much more difficult fixture. The Londoners have added the likes of Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter to their ranks over the summer and look a more rounded, experienced outfit.

Unless Maupay is available – it looks unlikely at the time of writing – it's hard to see how this is going to be anything other than another struggle for Everton. Lampard has been encouraged by the chances his side have been making so far and he will be hopeful that his defence can remain resolute, allowing for his attackers to perhaps nick a goal or two that would allow the Toffees to come away with something ahead of another away-day at Leeds on Tuesday.

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday , 27 August, 2022

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Lee Mason

Last Time: Brentford 1 - 0 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Mykolenko, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Rondon

