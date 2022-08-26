Season › 2022-23 › News Brentford vs Everton Lyndon Lloyd 26/08/2022 11comments | Jump to last Anthony Gordon will be in the squad as there has been no follow-up offer from Chelsea for the young winger Everton play the second of three consecutive away games in the space of a week when they travel to the Capital on Saturday to face Brentford. Though the Blues beat the Bees handily in the FA Cup in Frank Lampard’s first match in charge, Thomas Frank’s man did the League double over Everton last season and with the latter struggling to find the rhythm without a reliable striker leading the line, Brentford will fancy their chances once again. Neal Maupay is on the verge of joining from Brighton and the Blues were racing to get him signed in time and registered by noon today so that he would be eligible to play this weekend against his forward club. Should Everton miss that deadline, Lampard will once again have to choose between Salomon Rondon, who was less than convincing in the centre-forward role at Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, and the awkward formation of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon, and Dwight McNeil arrayed as a forward trio. Article continues below video content To Gray’s credit, however, he has scored in each of the last two games and would be a good bet to start has the most forward Everton player if Rondon is overlooked for this one. Gordon, meanwhile, will be in the squad after sitting out of the cup tie on Tuesday evening as speculation continues to swell regarding a big money move to Chelsea. The prospects of the young winger making a move to Stamford Bridge appear to have diminished as talk around the situation has died down, but with the transfer deadline approaching, anything is possible."No it hasn't come in," Lampard said when asked about rumours that Chelsea had increased their offer for Gordon. "He's our player and remains so. He's in the squad for tomorrow. They haven't bid £60m. Let’s not talk about a bid because there hasn’t been a bid of £60m."With Abdoulaye Doucouré injured, Allan's availability unknown after he missed the trip to Fleetwood and Tom Davies withdrawn from the starting XI for that cup tie, it looked as though Lampard might have been facing another shortage of options in midfield.However, the manager confirmed in his press conference that Davies is in contention after shaking off whatever issue prompted the medical staff to take him out of the line-up on Tuesday and he will compete for a spot alongside Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi.Onana made his full debut at Fleetwood and coped well despite coming in for some unnecessarily rough treatment from Scott Brown's men and after a quiet showing off the bench against Nottingham Forest in the League last weekend, the Belgian international could start out among the substitutes again this weekend.“I thought it was really mature for a player of his age," Lampard said of Onana's first start against the League One side. "He needed fitness so that was a big plus."Like last season, their first since gaining promotion from the Championship, Brentford have made a strong start to the season but where a year ago they eventually faded off and looked to be in grave danger of the drop until Christian Eriksen came in for the second half of the campaign, this time they look better equipped to, perhaps, take a run at finishing in the top 10.Frank has the Bees playing high-tempo football with quick, mobile players who aren't afraid to get forward or use the attacking prowess of Ivan Toney, as Everton found out to their cost at Goodison Park earlier this year when Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for tangling with the striker as he latched onto a ball over the top.Whereas last year when Rafael Benitez's impotent outfit struggled to overcome a eminently beatable Brentford side, this time around it looks to be a much more difficult fixture. The Londoners have added the likes of Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter to their ranks over the summer and look a more rounded, experienced outfit.Unless Maupay is available – it looks unlikely at the time of writing – it's hard to see how this is going to be anything other than another struggle for Everton. Lampard has been encouraged by the chances his side have been making so far and he will be hopeful that his defence can remain resolute, allowing for his attackers to perhaps nick a goal or two that would allow the Toffees to come away with something ahead of another away-day at Leeds on Tuesday.Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday , 27 August, 2022 Referee: John Brooks VAR: Lee Mason Last Time: Brentford 1 - 0 EvertonPredicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Mykolenko, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Rondon Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. John Kavanagh 1 Posted 26/08/2022 at 15:09:25 I said on the day the fixtures were released that the games against Brentford and Leeds would decide whether we were in yet another relegation fight. Things have turned out even worse than I envisaged, with only one point from three games.Lyndon, calling Rondon's 'performance' vs Fleetwood less than convincing is either being exceedingly polite or using all of your skills as a master of understatement. He was totally useless. The definitive answer to the age old football question of 'Who ate all the pies?' With Rondon in the team, we have little or no chance of getting a result unless we can achieve a clean sheet. I am, nonetheless, still hopeful that we can snatch a point here and at Leeds to prevent complete relegation panic setting in before the two following matches, which I am dreading.Here's hoping that Maupay, despite my strong misgivings, has signed by the deadline and is available for Brentford. The alternative is too awful to contemplate.P.S. Lee Mason on VAR is an even worse prospect than having Rondon in the team. Robert Williams 2 Posted 26/08/2022 at 15:22:20 Brentford 1 - Everton 3. COYBs Jay Harris 3 Posted 26/08/2022 at 15:27:26 We havent kept a clean sheet in the league yet this season so I'm hoping for a 0-1 away win.Onana and Iwobi to dominate the MF and Maupay to defy all expectations by scoring the only goal. Dean Williams 4 Posted 26/08/2022 at 15:50:37 4th game and still no striker. Our club is in such state its hard to support them. Kunal Desai 5 Posted 26/08/2022 at 15:54:46 This will be 1 point from 4 games. Brentford have scored 8 goals in 3 games, I don't see us shutting them out here. 2-0 defeat.Hopefully still on track to accumulate 2/3 points from the first 8 games. Brian Murray 6 Posted 26/08/2022 at 15:54:47 Chelsea obviously in no hurry and why should they be just to boost our budget. If it doesn’t happen we want some end product and at least beat the first man with a cross. That ok with you AG ??? John Hood 7 Posted 26/08/2022 at 15:58:09 Brentford fan here...I came on last season a couple of times and don't seem to have caused too much offence so hope you will indulge my thoughts again.It has been a rather strange first three matches for the Bees;they were poor for the first 45 minutes at Leicester and Fulham yet could easily have won both.United was,I think,a bit of a one off,although Thomas Frank gave another tactical master class.Going forward they carry a lot of threat but there is a weakness at the moment at centre back;Pinnock and Ajer were immense last season and a major factor in the successful season.Both are out and Jansson and Mee are vastly experienced but a shade slow and were caught out at times in the away matches.The return of Josh Da Silva has been a huge bonus after 18 months out and he drives forward to great effect.Interested to see Maupay joining the Toffees;he was a great Bees favourite in the Championship,not least for his ability to upset the deluded Leeds fans.He is a lively player and will do well for you but he perhaps does not score as many as he should.I think it will be a close encounter, probably low scoring. Everton do seem stronger in personnel but it will take a few seasons to get over the grotesque mismanagement of EFC that has taken place over the past 10/15/20 years.Anyway,all the best...been watching footy for 62 seasons now and always had a soft spot for your team,ever since seeing them destroy Fulham c.1962-ish.I think the doom and gloom is slightly overdone on here sometimes;you have many decent players and over the course of the season,I don't think you will be in danger of relegation. Will Mabon 8 Posted 26/08/2022 at 16:03:49 John, enough already! I'm trying to be depressed here... Brent Stephens 9 Posted 26/08/2022 at 16:11:08 John #7 I have good memories of your previous post. With posts like that one and this, I think you're a welcome addition to TW. You see us as being stronger in personnel this season and I wouldn't disagree with that. As you say, it'll take time. Danny O’Neill 10 Posted 26/08/2022 at 16:12:00 Thank you John and welcome back. Always welcome.I enjoyed my day out at your new stadium last season. Like Fulham, it's nice to go to a London ground and not be victimised for being an away supporter. I enjoyed a coupled alongside Brentford supporters in the Steam Packet on the river.I'm a native of Liverpool who has settled in Uxbridge, so Brentford is probably my closest team. I used to coach Hayes & Yeading youth teams and regularly bumped into the Brentford teams on the training grounds.I can't make the trip this season as I'll be in the USA but I hope we fair better than what I witnessed in person last season if that's okay with you!!There are some doom mongers everywhere. Three games in. I'm sure we'll both be fine. I a big fan of your manager. Neil Copeland 11 Posted 26/08/2022 at 16:16:35 Hi John, always good to hear the thoughts of a neutral supporter. I think you will always be welcome here and particularly if we win!Anyway, enjoy the game and look forward to you posting again in the not too distant future. 