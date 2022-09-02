Everton vs Liverpool

The protracted nature of Idrissa Gueye's move from PSG means that he hasn't yet played any competitive football this season so he may be withheld from the starting XI for this one The protracted nature of Idrissa Gueye's move from PSG means that he hasn't yet played any competitive football this season so he may be withheld from the starting XI for this one

The Goodison derby rolls around a little earlier than usual this year and it arrives with Everton having emerged from the summer’s transfer madness a little light up front and still looking for their first victory of the season.

Midfielders Idrissa Gueye and James Garner arrived on deadline day as the Toffees’ seventh and eighth signings, following Neal Maupay through the door after he was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion a week ago yet wasn’t eligible to play in either of the last two games.

The Frenchman is in line to make his Everton debut in the cauldron of the Merseyside grudge match and with those seven days of preparation with his new team-mates, he could go straight into the starting XI.

With Gueye’s switch from Paris Saint-Germain rumbling on for six weeks, the Senegal international hasn’t played any competitive football since the end of last season so his match sharpness may be a concern for Frank Lampard.

It could see Tom Davies rewarded for his recent form with another start as one of two Scousers likely to be involved for the Blues if, as is hoped, the manager persists with the three-man midfield that was so effective against Leeds United on Tuesday.

If he does, it will almost certainly mean an unchanged back line of Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady (facing his boyhood club), James Tarkowski and Vitalii Mykolenko while, up front, Dwight McNeil could be the one that makes way if Maupay is selected.

Having stumbled out of the traps by failing to win any of their first three games, Liverpool don’t have the same practically invincible air they carried last season when they crossed Stanley Park and tore Rafael Benitez’s two-man midfield to shreds in a 4-1 win.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have since hit their stride with a record-equalling 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth and a somewhat fortuitous victory over Newcastle in midweek but Lampard will no doubt be telling his charges that the reds can be got at with the right approach and attitude.

Klopp is likely to be without the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita but Darwin Nunez will be available for the first time since his sending off against Crystal Palace and the German still has more than enough quality on which to draw elsewhere in his side with new loan signing Artur like to figure at some point.

With Goodison guaranteed to be up for it, Everton should have the atmosphere on which to thrive and at least make a good account of themselves, something they weren’t able to do in either derby last season.

A victory from a game from which very little is expected would the perfect way to pick up the first three points of the season. Fingers crossed a Blue hero is in waiting ready to write his name into the history of this feisty fixture.

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Saturday 3 September, 2022

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Darren England

Last Time: Everton 1 - 4 Liverpool

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Maupay

