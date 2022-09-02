Vaughan returns as Everton's new loans manager

Everton have appointed their former striker, James Vaughan, as their new Loans Manager.



According to The Athletic, Vaughan will start his new role next week after joining from Tranmere Rovers where he was Sporting Director.

Vaughan began his playing career at Goodison Park after coming through the Blues' youth academy, becoming the youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League when he scored on his senior debut against Crystal Palace in April 2005.

It's a record still stands today for the forward whose promising career was largely derailed by a serious ankle injury.

He is forging a career off the pitch now having been a player agent and studied for a Masters degree in sporting directorship and he is back at his boyhood club now as part of the club's player development setup.





