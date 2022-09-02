Season › 2022-23 › News Vaughan returns as Everton's new loans manager Lyndon Lloyd 02/09/2022 0comments | Jump to last Everton have appointed their former striker, James Vaughan, as their new Loans Manager.According to The Athletic, Vaughan will start his new role next week after joining from Tranmere Rovers where he was Sporting Director. Vaughan began his playing career at Goodison Park after coming through the Blues' youth academy, becoming the youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League when he scored on his senior debut against Crystal Palace in April 2005.It's a record still stands today for the forward whose promising career was largely derailed by a serious ankle injury. Article continues below video content He is forging a career off the pitch now having been a player agent and studied for a Masters degree in sporting directorship and he is back at his boyhood club now as part of the club's player development setup. Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb