Everton v Liverpool

03/09/2022



Team News



Everton take on local rivals Liverpool in the first Merseyside derby of the season, and the first game since the closure of this summer's transfer window.

All eyes will be on Frank Lampard's selection and how he will set out the side now that he has greater control over the type and character of player wearing the Royal Blue shirt of Everton FC in this always fractious and hopefully competitive fixture.

Neal Maupay is the only change, making his Everton debut in place of Dwight McNeil, who is on the bench with Idrissa Gana Gueye. No sign of James Garner in the squad but Tom Davies keeps his place in midfield while Stanley Mills, the only current Academy player, is also among the subs.

Kick-off: 12:30 pm BST, Saturday 3 September 2022

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Maupay.



Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Milner, Firmino, Adrian, Jota, Robertson, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Darren England











