Season › 2022-23 › News Everton v Liverpool Michael Kenrick 03/09/2022 25comments | Jump to last Team News Neal Maupay makes his Everton debut Everton take on local rivals Liverpool in the first Merseyside derby of the season, and the first game since the closure of this summer's transfer window. All eyes will be on Frank Lampard's selection and how he will set out the side now that he has greater control over the type and character of player wearing the Royal Blue shirt of Everton FC in this always fractious and hopefully competitive fixture.Neal Maupay is the only change, making his Everton debut in place of Dwight McNeil, who is on the bench with Idrissa Gana Gueye. No sign of James Garner in the squad but Tom Davies keeps his place in midfield while Stanley Mills, the only current Academy player, is also among the subs. Kick-off: 12:30 pm BST, Saturday 3 September 2022 Article continues below video content Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Maupay.Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills.Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.Subs: Milner, Firmino, Adrian, Jota, Robertson, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.Referee: Anthony TaylorVAR: Darren England Live Forum Reader Comments (25) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Hennessy 1 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:24:11 Maupay starts! Nick Page 2 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:32:12 4-3-3 — Maupay in. Davies starts…. Jeff Armstrong 3 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:33:49 Ah well Maupay starts, would rather have Gueye for Davies even if he’s not 100% fit. Jim Bennings 4 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:38:43 ToffeeWeb forum is shit now lads, don't know what you've changed on the format but it's slow as our midfield.Anyway TWAT THESE HORRIBLE WANKERS!!!Send Turkey Teeth home with his beak pointing down!! Robert Tressell 5 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:39:21 Good balanced line up for us. Weird midfield for them. Time for Onana to show his power. Clive Rogers 6 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:42:13 Three in centre mid is sensible. We were overrun last season with two. We have pace up front. COYB. Clive Rogers 8 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:45:40 Brian, if you Google it, it says personal problem. Must be why Mills is on the bench. Probably not. Dave Abrahams 9 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:47:17 Come Blues let these know they have been a game, get at them with controlled aggression for the whole game, no daft rushed tackles but well timed ones to put them on their arses with the players and Klopp crying to the referee.It will be a hard game but can be won, just stand up to them and fight, we can’t ask for more than that except some luck from the two referees especially the one sitting far far away in VAR room, take those red glasses off and give us some honest decisions. Derek Knox 10 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:50:37 Fully agree about why are we playing Bette Davies ? At the expense of Gana or McNeil. Have I missed something for the last 5 years with his outstanding MoM displays ? Like I said on another thread if he hadn't scored against City in that 4-0 at GP he would be playing for Dogshit Athletic !COYB 💙💙 George Cumiskey 11 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:51:08 I wonder what the odds are on Tom Davies being the first to be booked ? Craig Walker 12 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:51:23 Gonna have to concentrate for the full 98 minutes today. David Hallwood 13 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:51:31 Peronally I'd have like Coleman to play behind Cody & Tark because of their pace, at the expense of Gray Ciarán McGlone 14 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:52:12 Can't really argue with starting Davies. He hasn't been terrible the last games. Hopefully he doesn't get carded early.Top marks to Lampard on not reverting to the 5 at the back.Hopefully we make a game of it.Let's go. Derek Knox 15 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:55:31 Craig W, " Gonna have to concentrate for the full 98 minutes today. "Plus injury time if the Shite are losing or drawing !Anthony Taylor ? Enough said ! A manager got fined megabucks by FA, last week by telling the truth that AT is not fit to referee any Premier League matches ! Colin Glassar 16 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:55:45 Jeff, I said exactly the same thing on the live forum. Tom goes mad in these games. Kevin Molloy 17 Posted 03/09/2022 at 11:56:36 Frank is going toe to toe. that's brave at least, but in the same vein, he's leaving himself more open that I thought he would. these buggers will not hesitate to push for multiple goals if they get a sniff. Remember, from the glory of last season, we've got rid of Richi, added two frees to the middle of defence, and have Maupay up front. If we lose narrowly speaking objectively that's a fairly decent result. anyway, it's a free hit, I'm not expecting anything, so anything good is a bonus. Kevin Prytherch 18 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:06:49 I feel that Alex Iwobi could be key to us today looking at their midfield. Carvalho and Elliot are not the most defensive minded of players in their midfield, so breaks from Iwobi could get behind their midfield very quickly, especially on counter attacks. George Cumiskey 19 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:10:35 No problem with Davies starting because he hasn't been terrible in the last few games ???? Oliver Molloy 20 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:12:05 BT Sport already slagging Everton off - apparently we are the biggest time wasters. Alan J Thompson 21 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:13:06 Tom Davies seems to be at fault and nobody has kicked a ball yet. Good to know the 12th man is almost on our side! James Hughes 22 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:13:17 Three points today and Maupay to score COYB Mark Ryan 23 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:14:51 2 - 1 Maupay gets winner and becomes a legend UTFT's Ernie Baywood 24 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:23:58 Onana was very disciplined in the defensive role last time out but can't help but feel we'd be more comfortable with Idrissa there... and freeing up Onana to go box to box But it's the obvious side. And probably the right side given Idrissa's pack of football.There'll be plenty of energy in this side. So why not? COYB!!!! Dave Cashen 25 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:26:26 Couldn't agree more Alan. 11 prick s in red shirts on the pitch today and all some can do is hammer away at one in blue before a ball is kicked Matthew Williams 26 Posted 03/09/2022 at 12:27:23 I think we're good enough for a point...1-1... Maupay to score on his debut. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb