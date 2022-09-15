Onana bowled over by fans' welcome

15/09/2022







As he settles into life at Everton following his big-money move from LOSC Lille in the summer, Amadou Onana has been speaking of how much appreciates the welcome he has received at the club.

The 21-year-old Belgian international was the Blues’ biggest signing of the close season when an initial fee of £30.3m was agreed with the French club and he has taken almost no time to slot into the midfield.

His positive attitude and impressive start to his Premier League career have helped endear him to the Everton faithful whom he gees up from the pitch and supporters regale him in kind with his own chant.

“I’ve never had such a warm welcome!” Onana says on evertonfc.com. “I’d like to say a big thanks to everyone at the club and the fans for making me feel that way.

Article continues below video content

“I love [my chant]! I really love it. I've said this before and it's still difficult to describe but this just feels like home. The welcome I've had, the love we have from the supporters, never letting us down. A big thanks to them.

“I think everyone here knows what it means to wear this shirt, this badge, playing for this Club. It's a big, big club, with a big history. I respect this badge so much that when I go out there I can't do anything but give everything I have.”

Onana got an early taste of the blood and thunder of a Merseyside derby when he made his first start at Goodison Park in the recent match against Liverpool. Despite being new to the country and the League, the Senegal midfielder was tremendous as the Toffees battled out a goalless draw that could have gone either way.

Onana spoke of his initial impressions of the Premier League and the local grudge match, saying: “It's a tough league. It's different from what I've experienced in the past. The big difference is the pace because everything goes a bit faster here. I’m doing everything I can to adjust and adapt as fast as possible.

“Game time is obviously the thing that helps the most and I think the introduction I got helped me settle in, finding my marks and my way into it. I'm happy with how it's going.

“[The derby] was amazing. I feel lucky that I had the chance to play in it. The atmosphere was just incredible, our support is amazing. If you have such an atmosphere, you simply have to perform.

“It was nice to be out there giving my everything for the club. That's what they want from us and that's what I want to give them.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb