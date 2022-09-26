Lampard lauds players' hard work for improved form

26/09/2022







Frank Lampard has credited his players for their hard work in recent weeks in making Everton harder to beat, describing how that has laid a foundation from which the Blues can grow as an attacking outfit as the new summer signings bed into the squad.

In an open letter published on the club’s official site, the manager credited new signing Neal Maupay for how well he has been fitting into his new surroundings and for grabbing his first goal in the win over West Ham and acknowledged the importance to the team of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Lampard emphasised the new defensive steel of the side.

“We are harder to beat and harder to score against – that’s a huge thing in football,” he wrote. “Can we be better on the ball? For sure, but… [w]e have got to understand as well that we have got new players in and that means it takes time to get fluidity to our game.

“Onana has hardly played as a number eight, Alex Iwobi has been playing in various roles, as we know, and Gana has been playing in a different league for a few years so there are parts of our game that will get better.

Article continues below video content

“At the moment, though, we’re at the start of our process moving forward and the West Ham win gave us three important points, especially after we deserved more from our previous matches.

“It’s been welcoming to see the defensive steel across the team, which has given us the second best defensive record in the Premier League. That’s down to the players: the ones who were here last season and the ones who came in during the summer.

“There has also been a noticeable improvement at our set-piece defending. Ashley Cole has focused a lot on that with the players and our analysis team. They give the squad the right messages and then the players have to have a desire, determination and organisation to not let teams score.

“It’s early days, of course, but I think our fans appreciate the improvements we’ve made as a team. That’s down to hard work and our players.

“There’s been a turnaround in players and, in reality, that’s something we had to look at. I’m thankful to the Board, the owner, the Chairman and Denise because they backed us in terms of who we wanted to sign.

“The rest of our improvement is the work of the lads. There was a lot of tension last season, for obvious reasons, but we’ve settled that. We must never be complacent but we are working really hard and, at the moment, we look in a much better place for it.”

Read the full article at evertonfc.com

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb